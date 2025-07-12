Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 brings discounts of up to 65% on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, LG

Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is here and it’s set to be the highlight of the shopping calendar. For anyone eyeing a new TV, this is the moment to act. The Amazon sale isn’t just about numbers on a spec sheet - it’s also about bringing the big match to your living room, movie nights that actually feel special and a screen that keeps up with your family’s pace. Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 offers unbeatable deals on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, with discounts reaching up to 65%, perfect for upgrading your entertainment setup.

With leading brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG offering up to 65% off, you’re not just saving money, you’re bringing home better evenings, sharper visuals, and a reason to gather round together. This sale is for those who want more from their TV, without the fuss.

Big savings on Sony, Samsung, and LG TVs mean you can enjoy your favourite shows and sports with brilliant clarity and vibrant colour, all thanks to Amazon Prime Day sale 2025.

Bank offers on best TVs during Amazon sale

This Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, shoppers can look forward to a host of instant discounts and easy payment options across all major banks. Every purchase above ₹10,000 gets a flat ₹1,000 instant discount on any bank’s credit or debit card - no promo code, no fuss. Prime members enjoy even more savings, with additional flat discounts and percentage-based offers on SBI and ICICI Bank cards, sometimes stacking up to ₹1,500 off for high-value purchases. There are also exclusive benefits for Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders, including extra discounts on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. For those who prefer to spread their payments, No Cost EMI is available on a wide range of cards for orders above ₹3,000, ensuring you pay only the product’s price with the interest discounted upfront. These offers make it easier than ever to bring home big-ticket items without stretching your budget.

Sony TVs on discount during Amazon Prime Day sale

This Amazon sale, get the Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV that delivers vibrant visuals and clear sound for a truly enjoyable viewing experience. With Google TV, Chromecast, and voice assistant support, it’s easy to access your favourite content. Three HDMI ports, Dolby Audio, and advanced picture processing make this TV ideal for movies, gaming, and everyday entertainment, all backed by Sony’s trusted warranty - especially during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025.

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV brings cinematic clarity and lifelike colour to your living room. Why buy it during Amazon sale? With Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and voice controls, streaming and browsing are effortless. Four HDMI ports, Dolby Atmos, and Bass Reflex speakers ensure immersive sound and connectivity for all your devices. Advanced processing delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, making this TV a standout choice for home entertainment. Get it while Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 deals last.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning clarity and vibrant colours, perfect for smaller living spaces, making it worth buying during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. With Google TV, Chromecast, and voice assistant support, accessing your favourite content is simple. Enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Audio and seamless connectivity for all your devices. The advanced 4K Processor X1 ensures smooth visuals, making this TV a great choice for everyday entertainment and streaming.

The TCL 75-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with its expansive 4K display and vibrant colour. Enjoy smooth streaming, gaming, and smart features like Google TV and built-in Chromecast. Dolby Audio and 30W sound output deliver rich audio, while multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure easy connectivity. Its sleek, bezel-less design adds a modern touch to any living space.

More TVs for you during Amazon sale:

LG TVs on discount during Amazon Prime Day sale

During the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, check out the LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV which brings sharp visuals and vibrant colour to your living room, making every show and film pop. With WebOS, AI ThinQ, and support for all major OTT apps, entertainment is just a click away. Enjoy clear, immersive sound with AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready. Multiple connectivity options and a slim design ensure this TV fits seamlessly into modern homes - a great buy during Amazon sale.

The LG 65-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV transforms home viewing with brilliant detail and vibrant colours on a spacious screen, all during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. WebOS and AI ThinQ put all your favourite streaming apps and smart features at your fingertips, while AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready create an immersive audio experience. With multiple connectivity options and a slim, modern design, this TV is built for both performance and style and more so during the Amazon sale.

It's Amazon sale time! That's why it's worth checking out the LG 55-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colours, making every scene stand out. With WebOS and AI ThinQ, streaming your favourite content is effortless, while AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready offer a rich audio experience. Multiple connectivity options and a slim profile ensure this TV blends into any space, making it a great pick for modern living rooms, especially during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025.

Samsung TVs on discount during Amazon Prime Day sale

The Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV offers sharp, vibrant visuals and smooth performance for everyday viewing, making it a great buy during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. With built-in Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, and easy screen mirroring, streaming and sharing content is a breeze. Enjoy rich sound with Dolby Digital Plus and 20W output, while multiple connectivity options make it simple to hook up your favourite devices. Its sleek design fits perfectly in any modern home - go get it before Amazon sale ends.

The Samsung 75-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings a true cinematic feel to your living room with its expansive 4K display and vibrant colour, especially during the Amazon sale owing to its great price. The Crystal Processor 4K ensures sharp visuals, while Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound create an immersive audio experience. Smart features like built-in Alexa, SmartThings Hub, and easy mirroring make streaming and controlling your TV effortless, all in a sleek, bezel-less design.

The Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers brilliant QLED visuals and rich, adaptive sound for a true home theatre experience. With features like Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, and endless streaming options via Samsung TV Plus, entertainment is always at your fingertips. SmartThings Hub and voice assistant compatibility make smart home control effortless, all wrapped in a sleek, modern design - making it a great buy during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025.

FAQs on TVs What makes QLED TVs like the Samsung Vision AI stand out compared to regular LED TVs? QLED TVs deliver brighter colours, deeper contrast, and enhanced clarity, resulting in a more vibrant and lifelike viewing experience at home.

Can I control Samsung Vision AI QLED TV using my voice or smart devices? Yes, you can use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby for hands-free control, plus SmartThings for seamless smart home integration.

How does Object Tracking Sound Lite improve audio on the Samsung Vision AI QLED TV? Object Tracking Sound Lite creates a more immersive soundstage by following on-screen action, making movies and games feel more engaging.

What are the main smart features offered by Samsung Vision AI QLED TV? Features include Samsung TV Plus, Multi View, IoT sensor support, Apple AirPlay, web browser, and easy mobile-to-TV mirroring for convenience.

