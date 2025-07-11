Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins with early deals on small appliances up to 45% off and more as just 1 day to go

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings early deals you can already explore on small appliances. From air fryers and mixer grinders to vacuum cleaners, many items are seeing up to 45% off and even up to 80% from trusted brands. The main sale starts tonight and will run from 12th to 14th July, giving you three days to grab the best offers. Big savings await! Countdown to Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts now on top small appliances.

There’s just 1 day to go before Amazon Sale 2025 goes live for everyone. Early deals are revealed now, so you can start planning your shopping list ahead of time. Prime Day Sale promises special prices across a wide selection of home products.

Early deals revealed on small appliances:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals revealed on air fryers with up to 68% off

Early deals on air fryers are now live, bringing up to 68% off before the main sale begins. From large family models to smaller options, plenty of choices are listed with special prices from trusted brands.

Amazon Sale 2025 starts tonight and runs from 12th to 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features extra offers for Prime members. Prime Day Sale will also include limited-time deals, so you can shop early and pick the air fryer that suits your kitchen needs.

Top deals on air fryers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Vacuum cleaners early deals revealed before Amazon Sale 2025 starts on 12th July: Up to 78% off

Early deals revealed on vacuum cleaners of all types, including handheld, stick, and robotic models. Many options are listed with up to 78% off and special pricing from well-known brands.

Amazon Sale 2025 begins tonight and continues from 12th to 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features extra discounts for Prime members. Prime Day Sale will also bring limited-time offers, giving you a chance to pick a vacuum cleaner suited for daily cleaning needs before stock runs low.

Top deals on vacuum cleaners:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mixer grinders up to 66% off as 1 day to go for Amazon Prime Day Sale

Mixer grinders are now on early deals with only 1 day left before Amazon Prime Day Sale. A wide range of models are now listed with up to 66% off from trusted brands.

Amazon Sale 2025 will start tonight and continue until 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes extra savings for Prime members. Prime Day Sale features many mixer grinders built for daily cooking, helping you prepare recipes with ease and save more on your purchase. This is a good time to look at the offers before stocks end.

Top deals on mixer grinders:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers up to 80% off on top brands ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025:

Just 1 day remains before Amazon Prime Day Sale begins, and early deals on water purifiers are already live. You’ll see discounts up to 80% on brands such as Aquaguard, Kent, Havells, and others.

Amazon Sale 2025 starts tonight and continues until 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will also feature extra price cuts for Prime members. Prime Day Sale includes a wide mix of water purifiers, giving you many options to bring home clean drinking water with special offers.

Top deals on water purifiers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon reveals early Prime Day Deals: Unbeatable discounts on laptops! Up to 60% off on Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer and more

Amazon Prime Day starts in 2 days: Check out these early water purifier deals

Amazon Prime Day countdown begins! Grab early deals on wearables like smartwatches, fitness trackers, earbuds and more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Early Deals are LIVE! Grab up to 50% off on Top washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Countdown Deals on small appliances When does the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 start? The sale begins on 12th July and ends on 14th July.

Are early deals available on air fryers? Yes, air fryers already have early discounts up to 68% off.

Do vacuum cleaners have early offers? Vacuum cleaners of all types are listed with early deals and special pricing.

What brands have deals on small appliances? Brands include Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, Aquaguard, Kent, Havells and many more.

Do Prime members get extra benefits? Prime members often see special prices and early access to many deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.