Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins with early deals on small appliances up to 45% off and more as just 1 day to go

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 12:27 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale runs 12 to 14 July. Countdown begins on small appliances in the Amazon Sale 2025 from Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, and other top brands.

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹6,249

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹21,489

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SOLARA Xtra Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 8 Pre set modes for Indian cooking | 5.5L basket | Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos | Aqua View Details checkDetails

₹4,098

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12 View Details checkDetails

₹8,794

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu|Digital Display&Touch Panel|Transparent Window|Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start(Black),1350W View Details checkDetails

₹4,737

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Nutricook Air Fryer, Touch Control Panel, Cook with Little or No Oil, 10 Preset Functions, 1500 Watts, 2 Years Warranty (5.7L VIsion Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver. View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,785

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bergner Master Pro Multifunctional Dual Air Fryer - Air Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Heat, Defrost, 4.5 Liters, 1700 W, LED Display With Touchscreen, 11 Customizable Programs With Accessories - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹6,418

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10) View Details checkDetails

₹3,498

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes View Details checkDetails

₹53,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹27,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Heavy Duty 1700 W & 25 Ltr Capacity|22KPA Suction|HEPA Filter & Metal Telescopic Tube|2 Year Warranty|SS Metal Tank|For Home,Office,Hotel Cleaning (Master Vac 25) View Details checkDetails

₹6,494

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Handles | 304 Rust-Resistant SS Blades | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | 5-Year Motor Warranty | Heavy-Duty Mixie (Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹2,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details checkDetails

₹3,439

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,348

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,946

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Active Plus Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water. View Details checkDetails

₹9,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹13,875

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,997

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings early deals you can already explore on small appliances. From air fryers and mixer grinders to vacuum cleaners, many items are seeing up to 45% off and even up to 80% from trusted brands. The main sale starts tonight and will run from 12th to 14th July, giving you three days to grab the best offers.

Big savings await! Countdown to Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts now on top small appliances.
Big savings await! Countdown to Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts now on top small appliances.

There’s just 1 day to go before Amazon Sale 2025 goes live for everyone. Early deals are revealed now, so you can start planning your shopping list ahead of time. Prime Day Sale promises special prices across a wide selection of home products.

Early deals revealed on small appliances:

Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals revealed on air fryers with up to 68% off

Early deals on air fryers are now live, bringing up to 68% off before the main sale begins. From large family models to smaller options, plenty of choices are listed with special prices from trusted brands.

Amazon Sale 2025 starts tonight and runs from 12th to 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features extra offers for Prime members. Prime Day Sale will also include limited-time deals, so you can shop early and pick the air fryer that suits your kitchen needs.

Top deals on air fryers:

Vacuum cleaners early deals revealed before Amazon Sale 2025 starts on 12th July: Up to 78% off

Early deals revealed on vacuum cleaners of all types, including handheld, stick, and robotic models. Many options are listed with up to 78% off and special pricing from well-known brands.

Amazon Sale 2025 begins tonight and continues from 12th to 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features extra discounts for Prime members. Prime Day Sale will also bring limited-time offers, giving you a chance to pick a vacuum cleaner suited for daily cleaning needs before stock runs low.

Top deals on vacuum cleaners:

Mixer grinders up to 66% off as 1 day to go for Amazon Prime Day Sale

Mixer grinders are now on early deals with only 1 day left before Amazon Prime Day Sale. A wide range of models are now listed with up to 66% off from trusted brands.

Amazon Sale 2025 will start tonight and continue until 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes extra savings for Prime members. Prime Day Sale features many mixer grinders built for daily cooking, helping you prepare recipes with ease and save more on your purchase. This is a good time to look at the offers before stocks end.

Top deals on mixer grinders:

Water purifiers up to 80% off on top brands ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025:

Just 1 day remains before Amazon Prime Day Sale begins, and early deals on water purifiers are already live. You’ll see discounts up to 80% on brands such as Aquaguard, Kent, Havells, and others.

Amazon Sale 2025 starts tonight and continues until 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will also feature extra price cuts for Prime members. Prime Day Sale includes a wide mix of water purifiers, giving you many options to bring home clean drinking water with special offers.

Top deals on water purifiers:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Countdown Deals on small appliances

  • When does the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 start?

    The sale begins on 12th July and ends on 14th July.

  • Are early deals available on air fryers?

    Yes, air fryers already have early discounts up to 68% off.

  • Do vacuum cleaners have early offers?

    Vacuum cleaners of all types are listed with early deals and special pricing.

  • What brands have deals on small appliances?

    Brands include Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, Aquaguard, Kent, Havells and many more.

  • Do Prime members get extra benefits?

    Prime members often see special prices and early access to many deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
