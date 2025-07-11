Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins with early deals on small appliances up to 45% off and more as just 1 day to go
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 12:27 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale runs 12 to 14 July. Countdown begins on small appliances in the Amazon Sale 2025 from Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, and other top brands.
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
₹6,249
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
₹5,990
|
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details
₹27,999
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details
₹21,489
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹9,499
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹8,199
|
Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details
₹5,399
|
SOLARA Xtra Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 8 Pre set modes for Indian cooking | 5.5L basket | Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos | Aqua View Details
₹4,098
|
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12 View Details
₹8,794
|
USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu|Digital Display&Touch Panel|Transparent Window|Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start(Black),1350W View Details
₹4,737
|
Nutricook Air Fryer, Touch Control Panel, Cook with Little or No Oil, 10 Preset Functions, 1500 Watts, 2 Years Warranty (5.7L VIsion Black) View Details
₹10,999
|
AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver. View Details
₹8,999
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
₹3,785
|
Bergner Master Pro Multifunctional Dual Air Fryer - Air Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Heat, Defrost, 4.5 Liters, 1700 W, LED Display With Touchscreen, 11 Customizable Programs With Accessories - Silver View Details
₹9,999
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details
₹6,418
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10) View Details
₹3,498
|
DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes View Details
₹53,999
|
ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details
₹27,900
|
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black) View Details
₹2,899
|
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Heavy Duty 1700 W & 25 Ltr Capacity|22KPA Suction|HEPA Filter & Metal Telescopic Tube|2 Year Warranty|SS Metal Tank|For Home,Office,Hotel Cleaning (Master Vac 25) View Details
₹6,494
|
Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Handles | 304 Rust-Resistant SS Blades | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | 5-Year Motor Warranty | Heavy-Duty Mixie (Teal) View Details
₹2,690
|
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details
₹3,439
|
Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
₹5,348
|
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details
₹13,999
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
₹4,946
|
Havells Active Plus Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water. View Details
₹9,599
|
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
₹13,875
|
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details
₹4,997
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
₹11,999
|
