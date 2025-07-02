Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi

Massive price drop on 4K TVs on Amazon: Best time to grab Sony, LG, Samsung TVs at up to 55% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Jul 02, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Massive 4K TV deals live on Amazon! Save up to 55% on top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and more. Now’s the best time to upgrade your screen.

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹74,490

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7Q (Black) View Details checkDetails

Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home entertainment setup, Amazon has rolled out massive discounts on 4K Smart TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and more, offering up to 55% off as part of its latest sale.

Upgrade to a 4K Smart TV now at lowest prices on Amazon.
Upgrade to a 4K Smart TV now at lowest prices on Amazon.

Cinematic visuals, vibrant HDR displays, smart features, or immersive sound, you will get it all at jaw-dropping prices. This deal wave has something for every kind of viewer. From compact screen sizes ideal for bedrooms to massive 75-inch models perfect for living rooms, the price drops cover a wide range of options.

These deals are available for a limited time and are flying off the shelves quickly. Check out the best offers on 4K TVs live on Amazon now.

Enjoy cinematic visuals with the Sony BRAVIA 2 Smart TV, now at a massive 47% discount. Its 4K X-Reality PRO engine, HDR10, and MotionFlow XR 100 ensure crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Powered by Google TV, it brings voice control, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa compatibility right to your living room.

The Dolby Audio-supported 20W speakers deliver immersive sound, while the HDMI 2.1 compatibility enhances gaming with ALLM and eARC support.

Specifications

Screen Size
65 inches
Display Type
4K LED
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
20W Dolby Audio
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

Experience true-to-life clarity with LG’s UR75 4K TV, now at an exciting 39% discount. Powered by the α5 AI Processor Gen6, it enhances visuals with HDR10, HLG, and AI Brightness Control.

The WebOS interface supports multiple user profiles and OTT apps, while Game Optimiser with ALLM ensures smooth play. Enjoy immersive sound via AI Sound Pro’s virtual 5.1 surround and Bluetooth surround-ready setup.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Processor
α5 AI 4K Gen6
Sound Output
20W with AI Sound
Smart OS
WebOS with OTT apps
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC

Enjoy a vibrant, true-to-life visual experience with Samsung’s 55-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro, now at a 35% discount. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K with UHD Dimming and 4K upscaling, this TV enhances contrast and clarity in every frame.

Features like Motion Xcelerator, Q-Symphony speakers, and support for SmartThings, Bixby, and AirPlay ensure smooth, smart entertainment from all angles.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Processor
Crystal Processor 4K
Sound Output
20W Q-Symphony
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Smart Features
Bixby, AirPlay, IoT Hub
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Get smart entertainment on a budget with the Redmi 32-inch F Series TV, now at a jaw-dropping 54% discount. Powered by Fire OS 7, it offers seamless access to 12,000+ apps, voice control with Alexa, and smooth DTH-OTT integration.

Enjoy Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and a bezel-less design with vivid picture output, all in one compact package, perfect for bedrooms or small living spaces.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready (1366x768)
Sound Output
20W with Dolby Audio
Smart OS
Fire TV OS 7
Connectivity
Dual-Band Wi-Fi, HDMI x2, USB x2
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

Experience stunning visuals and immersive audio with the Xiaomi X Pro, now at a massive 46% discount. Featuring Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Vivid Picture Engine 2, this smart Google TV delivers lifelike clarity.

With a 40W Dolby Atmos speaker system, built-in Google Assistant, far-field voice control, and hands-free commands, it's a complete package for binge-watchers and gamers alike.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Sound Output
40W with Dolby Atmos
Smart OS
Google TV with Chromecast
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI x3, USB x2
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

Get cinematic visuals and smart convenience with Sony’s BRAVIA 2, now at a stunning 43% discount. Powered by the 4K Processor X1, this TV enhances every frame with X-Reality PRO and MotionFlow XR.

Enjoy seamless streaming with Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa support. Dolby Audio, open baffle speakers, and HDMI 2.1 (eARC) round out the experience for gamers and streamers alike.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Sound Output
20W Dolby Audio
Smart OS
Google TV with Chromecast
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Take home the power of Quantum Dot with the Hisense E7Q Series, now available at a massive 46% discount. This 55-inch 4K QLED TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos for a cinematic audio-visual experience.

With Game Mode PLUS, AI 4K Upscaler, and HDR10+ support, it delivers stunning clarity and smooth performance. The VIDAA OS, Alexa, and AirPlay make it smart and intuitive for everyday viewing and entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD QLED
Refresh Rate
60Hz (120Hz HRR)
Sound Output
30W with Dolby Atmos
Smart OS
VIDAA with Alexa, Miracast
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7Q (Black)

Redmi’s 43-inch F Series Fire TV is now 49% off and packs a serious punch for its size and price. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, it delivers crisp visuals and immersive sound.

The Fire OS brings 12,000+ apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Alexa voice control, bezel-less design, and seamless DTH + OTT integration make this TV perfect for smart living.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Sound Output
24W with Dolby Audio
Smart OS
Fire OS with Alexa, AirPlay 2
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0
Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN

TCL’s 55-inch QLED Google TV is now available at a jaw-dropping 69% discount. With Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, and AiPQ Pro Processor, this TV delivers vibrant detail and smooth motion.

Enjoy immersive 35W sound with Onkyo 2.1 Channel and Dolby Atmos. Hands-free Google Assistant, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and DLG 120Hz refresh make it a complete entertainment package at a steal.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz DLG
Sound Output
35W with Dolby Atmos
Smart OS
Google TV with voice control
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

Get lifelike picture clarity with Acer’s 43-inch QLED TV, now slashed by 45%! Powered by an AI-enabled 2875 chipset, it features Dolby Vision, 120Hz VRR, MEMC, and a frameless Ultra QLED panel.

Android 14 with Google TV gives you personalised content, voice control, and even video calling support. With 80W Dolby Atmos speakers and Gamepad mode, it’s made for both binge-watchers and gamers.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz (120Hz VRR)
Sound Output
80W with Giga Bass
Smart OS
Google TV with Android 14
Connectivity
3 HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0 & 3.0, Bluetooth 5.2
acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black)

FAQs on 4K TVs

  • Is 4K better than Full HD?

    Yes, 4K provides sharper images, better clarity, and more vibrant colours than Full HD.

  • Do I need special content to watch in 4K?

    Yes, streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube offer 4K content. A fast internet connection is recommended.

  • What size 4K TV is best?

    For the best experience, go for 43 inches or above, depending on your room size and viewing distance.

  • Are all 4K TVs smart TVs?

    Most modern 4K TVs come with smart features, but always check the specifications to confirm.

  • Does 4K work on normal cable TV?

    Regular cable may not broadcast in 4K. You’ll need 4K-compatible content or a streaming device.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Massive price drop on 4K TVs on Amazon: Best time to grab Sony, LG, Samsung TVs at up to 55% off
