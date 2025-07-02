Massive price drop on 4K TVs on Amazon: Best time to grab Sony, LG, Samsung TVs at up to 55% off

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home entertainment setup, Amazon has rolled out massive discounts on 4K Smart TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and more, offering up to 55% off as part of its latest sale. Upgrade to a 4K Smart TV now at lowest prices on Amazon.

Cinematic visuals, vibrant HDR displays, smart features, or immersive sound, you will get it all at jaw-dropping prices. This deal wave has something for every kind of viewer. From compact screen sizes ideal for bedrooms to massive 75-inch models perfect for living rooms, the price drops cover a wide range of options.

These deals are available for a limited time and are flying off the shelves quickly. Check out the best offers on 4K TVs live on Amazon now.

Enjoy cinematic visuals with the Sony BRAVIA 2 Smart TV, now at a massive 47% discount. Its 4K X-Reality PRO engine, HDR10, and MotionFlow XR 100 ensure crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Powered by Google TV, it brings voice control, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa compatibility right to your living room.

The Dolby Audio-supported 20W speakers deliver immersive sound, while the HDMI 2.1 compatibility enhances gaming with ALLM and eARC support.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Display Type 4K LED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20W Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

Experience true-to-life clarity with LG’s UR75 4K TV, now at an exciting 39% discount. Powered by the α5 AI Processor Gen6, it enhances visuals with HDR10, HLG, and AI Brightness Control.

The WebOS interface supports multiple user profiles and OTT apps, while Game Optimiser with ALLM ensures smooth play. Enjoy immersive sound via AI Sound Pro’s virtual 5.1 surround and Bluetooth surround-ready setup.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Processor α5 AI 4K Gen6 Sound Output 20W with AI Sound Smart OS WebOS with OTT apps Refresh Rate 60 Hz Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC

Enjoy a vibrant, true-to-life visual experience with Samsung’s 55-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro, now at a 35% discount. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K with UHD Dimming and 4K upscaling, this TV enhances contrast and clarity in every frame.

Features like Motion Xcelerator, Q-Symphony speakers, and support for SmartThings, Bixby, and AirPlay ensure smooth, smart entertainment from all angles.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Processor Crystal Processor 4K Sound Output 20W Q-Symphony Refresh Rate 50 Hz Smart Features Bixby, AirPlay, IoT Hub Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Get smart entertainment on a budget with the Redmi 32-inch F Series TV, now at a jaw-dropping 54% discount. Powered by Fire OS 7, it offers seamless access to 12,000+ apps, voice control with Alexa, and smooth DTH-OTT integration.

Enjoy Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and a bezel-less design with vivid picture output, all in one compact package, perfect for bedrooms or small living spaces.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Sound Output 20W with Dolby Audio Smart OS Fire TV OS 7 Connectivity Dual-Band Wi-Fi, HDMI x2, USB x2 Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

Experience stunning visuals and immersive audio with the Xiaomi X Pro, now at a massive 46% discount. Featuring Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Vivid Picture Engine 2, this smart Google TV delivers lifelike clarity.

With a 40W Dolby Atmos speaker system, built-in Google Assistant, far-field voice control, and hands-free commands, it's a complete package for binge-watchers and gamers alike.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Sound Output 40W with Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV with Chromecast Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI x3, USB x2 Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

Get cinematic visuals and smart convenience with Sony’s BRAVIA 2, now at a stunning 43% discount. Powered by the 4K Processor X1, this TV enhances every frame with X-Reality PRO and MotionFlow XR.

Enjoy seamless streaming with Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa support. Dolby Audio, open baffle speakers, and HDMI 2.1 (eARC) round out the experience for gamers and streamers alike.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output 20W Dolby Audio Smart OS Google TV with Chromecast Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Take home the power of Quantum Dot with the Hisense E7Q Series, now available at a massive 46% discount. This 55-inch 4K QLED TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos for a cinematic audio-visual experience.

With Game Mode PLUS, AI 4K Upscaler, and HDR10+ support, it delivers stunning clarity and smooth performance. The VIDAA OS, Alexa, and AirPlay make it smart and intuitive for everyday viewing and entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED Refresh Rate 60Hz (120Hz HRR) Sound Output 30W with Dolby Atmos Smart OS VIDAA with Alexa, Miracast Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7Q (Black)

Redmi’s 43-inch F Series Fire TV is now 49% off and packs a serious punch for its size and price. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, it delivers crisp visuals and immersive sound.

The Fire OS brings 12,000+ apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Alexa voice control, bezel-less design, and seamless DTH + OTT integration make this TV perfect for smart living.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output 24W with Dolby Audio Smart OS Fire OS with Alexa, AirPlay 2 Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN

TCL’s 55-inch QLED Google TV is now available at a jaw-dropping 69% discount. With Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, and AiPQ Pro Processor, this TV delivers vibrant detail and smooth motion.

Enjoy immersive 35W sound with Onkyo 2.1 Channel and Dolby Atmos. Hands-free Google Assistant, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and DLG 120Hz refresh make it a complete entertainment package at a steal.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 120Hz DLG Sound Output 35W with Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV with voice control Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

Get lifelike picture clarity with Acer’s 43-inch QLED TV, now slashed by 45%! Powered by an AI-enabled 2875 chipset, it features Dolby Vision, 120Hz VRR, MEMC, and a frameless Ultra QLED panel.

Android 14 with Google TV gives you personalised content, voice control, and even video calling support. With 80W Dolby Atmos speakers and Gamepad mode, it’s made for both binge-watchers and gamers.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz (120Hz VRR) Sound Output 80W with Giga Bass Smart OS Google TV with Android 14 Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0 & 3.0, Bluetooth 5.2 Click Here to Buy acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black)

FAQs on 4K TVs Is 4K better than Full HD? Yes, 4K provides sharper images, better clarity, and more vibrant colours than Full HD.

Do I need special content to watch in 4K? Yes, streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube offer 4K content. A fast internet connection is recommended.

What size 4K TV is best? For the best experience, go for 43 inches or above, depending on your room size and viewing distance.

Are all 4K TVs smart TVs? Most modern 4K TVs come with smart features, but always check the specifications to confirm.

Does 4K work on normal cable TV? Regular cable may not broadcast in 4K. You’ll need 4K-compatible content or a streaming device.

