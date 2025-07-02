Massive price drop on 4K TVs on Amazon: Best time to grab Sony, LG, Samsung TVs at up to 55% off

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home entertainment setup, Amazon has rolled out massive discounts on 4K Smart TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and more, offering up to 55% off as part of its latest sale.
Cinematic visuals, vibrant HDR displays, smart features, or immersive sound, you will get it all at jaw-dropping prices. This deal wave has something for every kind of viewer. From compact screen sizes ideal for bedrooms to massive 75-inch models perfect for living rooms, the price drops cover a wide range of options.
These deals are available for a limited time and are flying off the shelves quickly. Check out the best offers on 4K TVs live on Amazon now.
Loading Suggestions...
Enjoy cinematic visuals with the Sony BRAVIA 2 Smart TV, now at a massive 47% discount. Its 4K X-Reality PRO engine, HDR10, and MotionFlow XR 100 ensure crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Powered by Google TV, it brings voice control, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa compatibility right to your living room.
The Dolby Audio-supported 20W speakers deliver immersive sound, while the HDMI 2.1 compatibility enhances gaming with ALLM and eARC support.
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Experience true-to-life clarity with LG’s UR75 4K TV, now at an exciting 39% discount. Powered by the α5 AI Processor Gen6, it enhances visuals with HDR10, HLG, and AI Brightness Control.
The WebOS interface supports multiple user profiles and OTT apps, while Game Optimiser with ALLM ensures smooth play. Enjoy immersive sound via AI Sound Pro’s virtual 5.1 surround and Bluetooth surround-ready setup.
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC
Loading Suggestions...
Enjoy a vibrant, true-to-life visual experience with Samsung’s 55-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro, now at a 35% discount. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K with UHD Dimming and 4K upscaling, this TV enhances contrast and clarity in every frame.
Features like Motion Xcelerator, Q-Symphony speakers, and support for SmartThings, Bixby, and AirPlay ensure smooth, smart entertainment from all angles.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Get smart entertainment on a budget with the Redmi 32-inch F Series TV, now at a jaw-dropping 54% discount. Powered by Fire OS 7, it offers seamless access to 12,000+ apps, voice control with Alexa, and smooth DTH-OTT integration.
Enjoy Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and a bezel-less design with vivid picture output, all in one compact package, perfect for bedrooms or small living spaces.
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Experience stunning visuals and immersive audio with the Xiaomi X Pro, now at a massive 46% discount. Featuring Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Vivid Picture Engine 2, this smart Google TV delivers lifelike clarity.
With a 40W Dolby Atmos speaker system, built-in Google Assistant, far-field voice control, and hands-free commands, it's a complete package for binge-watchers and gamers alike.
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Take home the power of Quantum Dot with the Hisense E7Q Series, now available at a massive 46% discount. This 55-inch 4K QLED TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos for a cinematic audio-visual experience.
With Game Mode PLUS, AI 4K Upscaler, and HDR10+ support, it delivers stunning clarity and smooth performance. The VIDAA OS, Alexa, and AirPlay make it smart and intuitive for everyday viewing and entertainment.
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7Q (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Redmi’s 43-inch F Series Fire TV is now 49% off and packs a serious punch for its size and price. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, it delivers crisp visuals and immersive sound.
The Fire OS brings 12,000+ apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Alexa voice control, bezel-less design, and seamless DTH + OTT integration make this TV perfect for smart living.
Yes, 4K provides sharper images, better clarity, and more vibrant colours than Full HD.
Do I need special content to watch in 4K?
Yes, streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube offer 4K content. A fast internet connection is recommended.
What size 4K TV is best?
For the best experience, go for 43 inches or above, depending on your room size and viewing distance.
Are all 4K TVs smart TVs?
Most modern 4K TVs come with smart features, but always check the specifications to confirm.
Does 4K work on normal cable TV?
Regular cable may not broadcast in 4K. You’ll need 4K-compatible content or a streaming device.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.