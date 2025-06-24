Last day of Mega Monsoon Sale deals on smart TVs: Up to 60% off on LG, Sony and more

The Mega Monsoon Sale is coming to an end, and today’s your last chance to bring home a brand-new smart TV at unbeatable prices! With discounts of up to 60%, top brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more are offering massive markdowns on some of their best-selling models.
Planning a living room upgrade or finally making the shift to a smarter entertainment setup, now is the perfect time to make your move. From 4K resolution and Dolby Audio to bezel-less designs and voice assistant support, these deals cover a wide range of features across various screen sizes and budgets.
But with the clock ticking, stocks are limited and deals are vanishing fast. So don’t wait, explore the best smart TV offers before the Mega Monsoon Sale wraps up tonight! Your dream TV could be just a few clicks away.
1. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (K-55S25B) is part of the ongoing Mega Monsoon Sale, currently available at 43% off. Backed by Sony’s known reliability in visual technology, this TV features a 4K LED panel, smooth performance with the X1 processor, and smart functionality via Google TV.
Voice control with Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and support for Apple AirPlay and Alexa make it a solid choice for smart home setups.
Specifications
Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Ports
3 HDMI, 2 USB
Audio Output
20W with Dolby Audio
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, Game Menu, Alexa & Apple HomeKit compatible
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UR7500PSC) is part of the Mega Monsoon Sale and currently available at 39% off. This TV from LG’s UR series offers a mix of smart entertainment and practical features, including AI-enhanced visuals and sound.
It runs on WebOS 23 with support for user profiles, unlimited OTT apps, and voice controls. If you're looking for a decently specced 4K TV for everyday use with smart functionality, this model covers the basics without going overboard.
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
Loading Suggestions...
Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43DUE77AKLXL) is now available with a 36% discount as part of the Mega Monsoon Sale. This compact 4K TV is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, designed to upscale visuals and enhance contrast with features like UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator.
Smart features include Bixby voice support, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay. It’s suitable for small to mid-sized rooms, offering balanced performance for daily entertainment use.
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Xiaomi 55-inch X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV (L55M8-5XIN) is now available at 50% off during the Mega Monsoon Sale. This model combines Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and MEMC tech for smoother visuals and enhanced brightness adjustment.
It runs Google TV with voice control via far-field mics, plus Chromecast and PatchWall for content variety. The TV offers a solid mix of performance and usability, especially for those looking at mid-range smart 4K options.
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV (L32MA-FVIN) is currently available at 56% off under the Mega Monsoon Sale. It’s a budget-friendly pick for compact spaces, offering Fire TV integration, Alexa voice remote, and access to 12,000+ apps.
While the resolution is HD Ready, it’s suitable for casual viewing, OTT streaming, and basic use. Features like DTH and OTT integration and screen mirroring via AirPlay and Miracast enhance everyday functionality without overcomplicating things.
Specifications
Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Audio Output
20W with Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X
Smart Features
Fire OS, Alexa Voice Remote, OTT+DTH Integration
Ports
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 3 Series 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Google TV (K-55S30B) is available at 42% off during the Mega Monsoon Sale. This model comes with Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos PRO for improved clarity and colour reproduction.
The Google TV interface, voice control, and support for major apps make it easy to stream or switch between OTT platforms. With HDMI 2.1 support and Dolby Atmos, it caters well to both casual viewers and gamers.
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV (L43MA-AUIN) is now selling at 42% off as part of the Mega Monsoon Sale. It offers a 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision, DTS audio support, and MEMC for smoother visuals.
Google TV powers the interface, with 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, and built-in voice control. With dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple port options, it’s a suitable pick for someone looking for 4K resolution in a smaller screen size without spending too much.
Xiaomi MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (K-65S25B) is now available at 47% off in the Mega Monsoon Sale. Built for large living spaces, this model offers a 4K X-Reality PRO display, Dolby Audio, and MotionFlow XR 100 for smoother visuals.
Google TV gives you access to a wide content library, with Chromecast built-in and support for Apple AirPlay. The TV balances size, picture processing, and smart features without needing extensive setup or accessories.
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
TCL 55-inch C61B Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Google TV offers premium features at a jaw-dropping 69% discount on Amazon deals on Monsoon sale. This QLED smart TV packs Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, MEMC motion smoothing, and a powerful AiPQ Pro processor for vibrant visuals and immersive audio.
With 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and Google TV support, it’s ideal for seamless streaming and voice control. Perfect for entertainment lovers who want next-gen specs without the premium price tag.
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV (UA32T4380AKXXL) is a value-packed choice for budget-conscious buyers. This TV offers decent performance with features like HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and Samsung’s signature PurColor technology for vibrant visuals.
With built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, plus screen sharing and music system features, it's perfect for everyday entertainment. A stylish design and 2-year panel warranty add to its appeal.
Specifications
Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready (1366x768)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound
20W, Dolby Digital Plus
Smart Features
Screen Share, Content Guide, Personal Computer Mode
Yes, many smart TVs support mobile apps that let you control your TV, adjust volume, or cast content from your phone.
What’s the difference between HD, Full HD, and 4K TVs?
HD offers 720p resolution, Full HD gives 1080p, and 4K (Ultra HD) offers 2160p, delivering sharper, more detailed visuals.
Do smart TVs support voice commands?
Many smart TVs come with built-in voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control.
Can I install new apps on a smart TV?
Yes, most smart TVs have an app store where you can download new streaming, gaming, or utility apps.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.