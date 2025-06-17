Amazon deals on smart TVs with up to 50% off on models from LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Amazon is running a limited-time sale on Smart TVs, offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% on some of the biggest and most reliable brands, including LG, Samsung, Sony and more. Planning to bring home a sleek 4K model or want a massive screen to binge your favourite series, this sale covers it all. Upgrade to a better home entertainment setup with smart TVs at up to 50% discount.

From cinematic visuals and Dolby Audio to smart features like built-in Alexa and app support, these TVs are loaded with cutting-edge technology. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, or even gaming setups, these TVs promise stunning picture quality and smooth performance.

Don’t miss your chance to grab premium televisions at half the price, because once these deals are gone, they might not come back soon. Scroll through the best deals on Amazon’s Smart TV collection here.

Loading Suggestions...

Bigger, bolder, and smarter—Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 4K Ultra HD Google TV is the ultimate home theatre upgrade you’ve been waiting for. With stunning 4K X-Reality PRO, Dolby Atmos, MotionFlow XR 100, and built-in Google TV + Alexa, this LED giant turns every movie night into a cinematic experience.

Enjoy seamless streaming, gaming-ready HDMI 2.1 ports, and vibrant visuals. Don’t miss the massive 45% discount on Amazon’s limited-time TV sale!

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, AirPlay 2 Audio Output 20W Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Click Here to Buy Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2

Loading Suggestions...

Turn your living room into a cinema with the Sony 75-inch BRAVIA 2M2 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, now at a whopping 45% discount on Amazon! With a sharp 4K X-Reality PRO display, Dolby Atmos sound, MotionFlow XR 100, and hands-free voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa, this TV brings blockbusters to life.

Stream, game, or cast, this smart TV is your all-in-one entertainment hub. Hurry before this limited-time deal vanishes!

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Features MotionFlow XR 100, HDR10, 4K Processor X1 Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 Sound Output 20W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL

Loading Suggestions...

Get the theatre vibe at home with the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, now at an insane 62% discount on Amazon! Enjoy a bezel-less metallic design, dynamic colour enhancement, Dolby Audio, and a powerful 64-bit quad-core processor.

With built-in Google Assistant, dual-band Wi-Fi, and preloaded streaming apps, it's smart, sleek, and sensational. Ideal for binge-watching, gaming, or screen mirroring, this TV does it all. Don’t miss this blockbuster deal!

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart Features Google TV, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant Audio Output 24W | Dolby Audio Display Tech HDR10, AiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Bring cinematic brilliance home with the Samsung 50-inch Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV, now at a flat 25% discount on Amazon! Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K and HDR10+, this TV delivers ultra-clear visuals, bold contrast, and vibrant colours.

With features like Alexa, Google Assistant, Q-Symphony sound, and SmartThings Hub, it’s designed for modern living. Enjoy wireless mirroring, workout tracking, and seamless connectivity. Grab this sleek, bezel-less beauty before the offer ends!

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Tech Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+, UHD Dimming Smart Features Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings Hub Audio Output 20W | Object Tracking Sound | Q-Symphony Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50UE81AFULXL

Loading Suggestions...

Your dream 4K upgrade is here! The Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2M2 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is now available at 31% off on Amazon. With lifelike picture quality powered by the 4K Processor X1, Dolby Atmos sound, MotionFlow XR 100, and voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa, this TV is pure brilliance in a sleek frame.

From movie nights to game sessions, everything feels larger than life. Don’t miss this limited-time steal!

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa Audio Output 20W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2

Loading Suggestions...

Level up your TV time without breaking the bank! The Hisense 32-inch E5Q Series Smart QLED Google TV is now live on Amazon at a massive 50% discount. With QLED brilliance, 30W Dolby Audio, built-in Chromecast, and a sleek bezel-less design, this compact powerhouse delivers stunning picture and sound.

Access all your favourite apps, video call with Google Meet, and stream effortlessly, all in HD Ready resolution with HDR10. Perfect for bedrooms and tight spaces. Grab yours now before stocks vanish!

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready (1366x768) Display Tech QLED, HDR10, 330 nits brightness Audio Output 30W | Dolby Audio | Multiple Sound Modes Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Meet Click Here to Buy Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E5Q Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32E5Q

Loading Suggestions...

Go big on entertainment with the Acerpure 55-inch Elevate Series 4K QLED Google TV, now at a massive 52% discount on Amazon! Enjoy vivid QLED brilliance, lifelike 4K visuals, Dolby Atmos audio, and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, all packed in a sleek design.

With Google TV, voice remote, and all major apps preloaded, your binge sessions are sorted. Plus, setup is instant at delivery. Grab this unbeatable deal before the screen goes dark!

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Display Tech QLED | HDR-10 | Wide Color Gamut Audio Output 20W | DTS Studio Sound | Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV | Voice Assistant Remote | Content Sync Click Here to Buy Acerpure 139 cm (55 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP55UG51QEVTD

Loading Suggestions...

Binge, game, or groove, do it all with the TOSHIBA 43-inch V Series Full HD Smart Android TV, now at a jaw-dropping 43% discount! This sleek, bezel-less LED TV delivers stunning visuals with its REGZA engine and crystal-clear Dolby Audio.

Enjoy smooth streaming with Android TV 11, built-in Chromecast, and 5000+ apps. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and powerful 20W speakers seal the deal. Get free delivery and instant setup at checkout.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Smart Features Android TV 11 | Chromecast | Quad Core | 5000+ Apps Audio Output 20W | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X Ports 2 HDMI | 2 USB | Bluetooth | Headphone Jack Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Get ready for a cinematic upgrade with the Vu 55-inch GloQLED 4K Smart Google TV, now at 22% off! Packed with a 4K QLED panel, Dolby Audio, 400 nits brightness, and MEMC for smoother motion, it’s designed for movies, sports, and gaming.

Enjoy built-in Google TV, AirPlay, Game Dashboard, and hotkeys on remote for quick streaming. With a 1.5GHz VuOn processor, 2GB RAM, and dual-band Wi-Fi, performance is top-tier. A complete smart TV at a steal!

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K QLED (3840 x 2160) Audio Output 24W | Dolby Audio | Auto Volume Control Smart Features Google TV | Apple AirPlay | Game Mode | MEMC Ports & Connectivity 3 HDMI (incl. HDMI 2.1) | 2 USB | Dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.3 Click Here to Buy Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25

Loading Suggestions...

Take your home entertainment to the next level with the Samsung 55-inch Vision AI QLED 4K Smart TV, now at 34% off! Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, this stunner delivers rich colours with Quantum Dot tech and immersive sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony.

Enjoy 4K upscaling, 100+ free Samsung TV Plus channels, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and advanced features like Multi View and Workout Tracker. A complete AI-powered smart upgrade, now at a 34% discount!

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Processor Q4 AI Processor with 4K Upscaling Display Tech Quantum HDR, Quantum Dot, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode Audio 20W | Object Tracking Sound Lite | Dolby Audio | Q-Symphony Smart Features Samsung TV Plus | SmartThings Hub | Multi View | AirPlay | IoT Support Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL

Similar stories for you

Best TVs in India in May 2025 for crystal clear picture and sound quality: Top 8 options from LG, Samsung and others

Price cut on smart TVs: Up to 65% off with exchange offer up to ₹6500 and additional bank offers on last day of sale

Best smart TV in April 2025 for superior entertainment at home: Top 10 picks with good picture and sound quality

Buy the best 55 inch TVs before it’s too late! Big offers on latest models from top brands like LG, Sony and others

Best Samsung TVs: Budget to premium picks you can’t miss in 2025 with stunning 4K visuals, powerful sound and more

FAQs on smart TVs Do Smart TVs need internet to work? Smart TVs can function like regular TVs without internet. But to use streaming apps, voice assistants, or system updates, a stable internet connection is essential.

Can I install additional apps on a Smart TV? Yes, most Smart TVs allow you to download apps from their app store—like Google Play Store, LG Content Store, or Samsung App Store—depending on the TV’s operating system.

Can Smart TVs be used for gaming? Yes, many Smart TVs now support gaming features like HDMI 2.1, low latency modes, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and even dedicated Game Modes for smoother gameplay.

Do Smart TVs come with voice control? Most Smart TVs today include voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, or Bixby, allowing you to change channels, search content, or control other devices with just your voice.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.