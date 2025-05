Price cut on smart TVs: Up to 65% off with exchange offer up to 6500 and additional bank offers on last day of sale

The Amazon Summer sale is ending tomorrow, and this will take away the last opportunity for you to get your hands on the big discounts on smart TVs. What to expect during the closing moments of the Amazon sale? Discounts of up to 65% can be availed by you. The interesting bit is that you will also get an exchange bonus of up to ₹6,500 along with additional bank discounts. See our brand wise recommendations and choose one soon before the Amazon sale ends. Get up to 65% off on smart TVs during the last day of Amazon Summer Sale.

Last chance to get the best discounts on Samsung TV from all categories

Samsung TVs have a long-standing reputation of promising quality to their customers. The vivid colours, smooth picture quality and sharp attention to detail makes the TVs reliable. Snag one for your home before the Amazon Summer sale ends and get up to 65% off along with bank offers that will make the deals sweeter. Upgrade your home entertainment with the options below:

Samsung TV options during the Amazon sale:

Get more than 40% off on LG smart TVs before the Amazon sale ends tomorrow

LG has long been a trusted name in Indian households, known for innovation and durable technology. Their smart TVs offer crisp displays, AI-enhanced features, and seamless connectivity, making them ideal for modern entertainment needs. With models ranging from OLED to budget-friendly options, LG ensures something for every home. The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect chance to grab one, with exceptional discounts across their range.

Best LG smart TV options during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

You can get more than 40% off on Sony smart TVs before the Amazon Summer Sale ends

Sony’s reputation for unmatched picture quality and cinematic sound makes its smart TVs a premium choice. With 4K HDR, XR cognitive processors, and immersive audio, Sony delivers an exceptional viewing experience. Their build quality and reliability have made them a household favourite for decades. Thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale, buyers can now access Sony’s brilliance at lower prices during the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025 bonanza.

More deals on Sony smart TVs during Amazon sale 2025:

Xiaomi smart TVs at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Xiaomi has transformed the Indian smart TV market with its feature-packed, budget-friendly models. Known for vibrant displays, PatchWall OS, and strong app integration, Xiaomi TVs bring smart entertainment to every home. Their aggressive pricing and regular software updates make them a top pick. The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect moment to upgrade, with Amazon Sale 2025 offering unbeatable deals on their bestselling smart TV line up.

Top deals on Xiaomi smart TVs during Amazon sale

Almost 60% off Hisense smart TVs before the Amazon Summer Sale ends

Hisense is quickly gaining ground in the Indian smart TV space with its sleek designs, vivid 4K displays, and Dolby Vision-Atmos combo at affordable prices. Known for offering premium features at value-for-money rates, Hisense smart TVs are perfect for movie lovers and binge-watchers alike. The Amazon Summer Sale is your chance to explore their top-rated range, with Amazon Sale 2025 bringing major discounts on these entertainment powerhouses.

Cannot miss these deals on Hisense smart TVs on Amazon sale 2025

TCL offered at up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

TCL has carved a niche in the Indian market by offering high-end features like QLED displays, MEMC, and Dolby Atmos at incredibly competitive prices. Their smart TVs blend sleek design with strong performance, making them ideal for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality. With voice controls and built-in streaming apps, TCL is redefining accessible smart entertainment. During the Amazon Summer Sale, Amazon Sale 2025 delivers excellent deals to bring TCL innovation home affordably.

Best-selling TCL smart TV options during Amazon sale

FAQs What is the difference between LED, QLED, and OLED TVs? LED uses backlighting, QLED adds a quantum dot layer for better color, while OLED has self-lit pixels for deeper blacks and contrast.

Can I connect my smart TV to a mobile hotspot? Yes, most smart TVs support Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to connect to a mobile hotspot for internet access.

Do all smart TVs support voice assistants? Not all, but many smart TVs today come with built-in support for Google Assistant, Alexa, or proprietary systems like LG’s ThinQ.

Are smart TVs good for gaming? Yes, especially models with low latency, HDMI 2.1, and high refresh rates—great for console or cloud gaming.

Do smart TVs need a set-top box? No, smart TVs stream content via apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. However, a set-top box may still be used for cable channels.

