Last chance as Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends May 8! Save up to 32% on best 350L refrigerators in 2025 before it's over

The Amazon Sale 2025 is coming to an end on May 8, and it's your golden chance to grab unbeatable deals on some of the best 350L refrigerators of 2025. If you've been eyeing a new fridge, now is the time to act before the sale ends tomorrow. With discounts of up to 32%, you can bring home a high quality 350L refrigerator at a fraction of the cost. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends on May 8! Grab amazing deals on one of the best 350L refrigerators of 2025 and bring home a new fridge today!

During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can explore top-notch refrigerators that perfectly fit your needs. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, where the best offers on 350L refrigerators await. This limited-time opportunity will be gone soon, so hurry and grab the best deals before it's too late!

Top 5 best 350L refrigerators in 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 350L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost-Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator is one of the best 350L refrigerators in 2025. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can grab this fridge at an unbeatable price. The 5-in-1 Convertible feature and WiFi-enabled Bespoke AI technology make it a great option for modern homes. It’s energy-efficient, reliable, and perfect for families, offering cooling flexibility.

With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this is the ideal time to buy this top-rated refrigerator. Don’t miss out on great deals and savings during the Amazon Sale 2025 on the best 350L refrigerators in 2025.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 243 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎275 litres Freezer Capacity 75 Litres Special Features Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Reasons to buy Convertible compartments for flexible use. WiFi-enabled with Bespoke AI for added convenience. Reasons to avoid Might be too large for smaller kitchens. Higher price point compared to non-smart fridges. Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fridge's adaptability and energy-saving features. They enjoy the WiFi connectivity for easy control, but some find the larger size challenging for smaller spaces.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung refrigerator combines smart technology with practical design, offering both convenience and quality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 350L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator is one of the best 350L refrigerators in 2025 available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With its 5-in-1 Convertible function, this fridge offers multiple cooling options for various needs.

The WiFi-enabled Bespoke AI technology lets you control settings remotely, while the Digital Inverter ensures energy-efficient cooling. Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. If you’re in the market for the best 350L refrigerators in 2025, this Samsung model is a must-see. With the Amazon Sale 2025 offering amazing discounts, it’s the perfect time to buy.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 243 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity 275 litres Freezer Capacity 75 Litres Special Features ‎Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy 5-in-1 Convertible feature for flexible cooling. WiFi-enabled Bespoke AI for convenient remote control. Reasons to avoid Larger sizes may not fit in smaller kitchens. Some users may not need the smart features. Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fridge's advanced features and flexibility, but some find it bulky for smaller spaces.

Why choose this product?

It offers modern smart technology and cooling options, making it ideal for families looking for convenience and flexibility.

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings a smart pick for families—Samsung’s 350L refrigerator with 5-in-1 convertible modes and a quiet digital inverter. Its WiFi-enabled controls and spacious layout suit daily use with ease.

If you're eyeing the best 350L refrigerators in 2025, this one stands out during the Amazon Sale 2025. Now’s the time to bring it home, as the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 ends soon, and deals like this won’t stay long.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 243 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎275 litres Freezer Capacity 75 Litres Special Features ‎Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Reasons to buy Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes Works with WiFi and SmartThings app Reasons to avoid No in-door water dispenser No separate temperature zones Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DB1HL, Black Matte, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smart features, quiet cooling, and practical convertible options.

Why choose this product?

A daily-use fridge with thoughtful features and smart convenience.

Calling all smart shoppers: Grab 350 litre refrigerator deals this Amazon Summer Sale 2025 before it ends

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to grab the Samsung 350L Double Door Refrigerator that balances space, quiet operation, and a clean silver finish. It’s WiFi-enabled and adapts with 5-in-1 cooling.

As one of the best 350L refrigerators in 2025, it's now up for grabs during the Amazon Sale 2025. Make the most of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 before time runs out—this fridge brings smart daily use without trying too hard.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 243 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity 275 litres Freezer Capacity 75 Litres Special Features Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Voltage ‎230 Volts Reasons to buy 5-in-1 convertible modes WiFi-enabled with SmartThings app Reasons to avoid No built-in water dispenser Higher price than non-smart models Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DSLHL, Real Steel, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its hassle-free cooling, sleek looks, and how quietly it runs.

Why choose this product?

It keeps daily refrigeration simple and adaptable with useful smart options.

Loading Suggestions...

Take home the Samsung 350L fridge during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and get spacious cooling with 5-in-1 convertible modes and WiFi features. This 2-star model in elegant inox suits everyday use and keeps things simple.

Shoppers looking for the best 350L refrigerators in 2025 can explore this option during Amazon Sale 2025. Don't miss it during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025—smart tech meets daily utility without being loud or flashy. So hurry up, don’t miss the Amazon Sale 2025 as it ends tomorrow.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 280 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity 275 litres Special Features Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy WiFi-enabled smart control Convertible 5-in-1 cooling Reasons to avoid Lower energy rating (2 Star) No coolpad for power cuts Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A2BS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People appreciate its consistent cooling and the convenience of app control.

Why choose this product?

It combines tech and daily practicality in a straightforward way.

Some more single door and side by side door refrigerator deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Which models rank among the best 350L refrigerators in 2025 for smart features and inverter technology?

In 2025, leading models like the Samsung Bespoke AI and LG ThinQ series offer inverter compressors, WiFi control, and AI-based temperature management—ideal for tech-savvy users.

Are the best 350L refrigerators in 2025 suitable for a family of 4 to 5 members in India?

Yes. 350L models with convertible modes and large vegetable boxes easily meet the daily cooling and storage needs of medium to large Indian families.

How do the best 350L refrigerators in 2025 improve power savings over older models?

With digital inverters and smart sensors, newer models adjust cooling based on usage—reducing power bills by up to 35% compared to older fixed-speed refrigerators.

Can 350L refrigerators connect with home automation systems?

Yes, WiFi-enabled models from brands like Samsung can connect to smart home devices such as Alexa or Google Assistant. You can even control temperature settings via mobile apps.

Factors to consider while choosing the best 350L refrigerators in 2025 during Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Compressor type : Prefer digital inverter compressors for silent operation and consistent cooling.

: Prefer digital inverter compressors for silent operation and consistent cooling. Convertible modes : Choose 5-in-1 convertible models to adjust storage based on usage.

: Choose 5-in-1 convertible models to adjust storage based on usage. Energy rating : Check for a 3-star or above BEE rating to save on electricity bills.

: Check for a 3-star or above BEE rating to save on electricity bills. Smart features : Look for WiFi-enabled and AI-powered models for remote access and intelligent cooling.

: Look for WiFi-enabled and AI-powered models for remote access and intelligent cooling. Build quality : Stainless steel or premium finish ensures long-term durability and easy cleaning.

: Stainless steel or premium finish ensures long-term durability and easy cleaning. Freezer-to-fridge ratio : Ensure the layout suits your daily needs—larger freezer if you store frozen items often.

: Ensure the layout suits your daily needs—larger freezer if you store frozen items often. Warranty and service : Check brand warranty and service center coverage in your area.

: Check brand warranty and service center coverage in your area. Customer reviews : Read verified buyer feedback on Amazon for real-world performance insights.

: Read verified buyer feedback on Amazon for real-world performance insights. Noise level : Go for models with low decibel levels—important for open kitchens or quiet households.

: Go for models with low decibel levels—important for open kitchens or quiet households. Price drop alerts: Use price trackers or set alerts to grab the best deals during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Top 3 features of the best 350L refrigerators in 2025:

Best 350L Refrigerators in 2025 Technology Used Voltage Special Features Samsung 350L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost-Free Double Door Digital Inverter, 5-in-1 Convert 220 – 240V WiFi-enabled, Smart AI Control, Stabilizer Free Samsung 350L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Digital Inverter, 5-in-1 Convert 220 – 240V Power Cool, Door Alarm, Deodorizer Samsung’s 350L refrigerator with 5-in-1 convertible refrigerator Digital Inverter, 5-in-1 Convert 220 – 240V WiFi-enabled, AI Control, All Round Cooling Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Digital Inverter, 5-in-1 Convert 220 – 240V Twin Cooling Plus, SmartThings App, Power Freeze Samsung 350 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Digital Inverter, 5-in-1 Convert 220 – 240V Deodoriser Filter, Moist Fresh Zone, Power Cool

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Summer Sale ending soon! Up to 55% off on double door refrigerators from top brands – Final call for big savings!

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Limited-time price cuts on double door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Godrej – Up to 45% off

Amazon Great Summer Sale ends soon! Grab mixer grinders, juicers, air fryers, irons and more at min 40% off

Best LG washing machines: Grab up to 40% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale and transform your laundry routine

Amazon Sale 2025 brings the hottest deals on the best soundbar on top picks from JBL, Sony, boAt and other top brands

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Big price drops on best window air coolers with top 6 unmissable deals for summer cooling

FAQs on best 350L refrigerator deals during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 What makes a 350L refrigerator ideal during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? 350L refrigerators offer ample space, energy-saving features, and smart technologies, making them perfect for medium-sized households during the sale.

How can I avail discounts on 350L refrigerators during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Look for special bank offers, bundle deals, and festive discounts available exclusively during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Are there any specific features to check in a 350L refrigerator during the sale? Focus on energy efficiency, convertible cooling options, smart technology integration, and frost-free features for a hassle-free experience.

Will I get warranties on 350L refrigerators bought during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Yes, most 350L refrigerators come with manufacturer warranties and extended warranty options during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

How do I choose the best 350L refrigerator during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Consider the refrigerator's brand, energy rating, special features, and customer reviews to select the best model suited to your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.