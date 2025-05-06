Amazon Great Summer Sale ends soon! Grab mixer grinders, juicers, air fryers, irons and more at min 40% off

The clock is ticking! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is about to end, and this is your final shot at grabbing blockbuster deals on small appliances. Planning to upgrade your old mixer grinder or finally buy that air fryer you've been eyeing, or maybe a new steam iron, now is the time! Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on small appliances.

With a minimum 40% off on home must-haves, the Amazon Sale 2025 is overflowing with steals you can't afford to miss. Top brands like Prestige, Usha, Philips, and more are part of this grand clearance, with extra bank offers sweetening the deals.

These deals on kitchen appliances might end anytime soon. Shop now before everything’s gone and the Amazon Sale ends for good.

Enjoy these bank offers for an additional discount during the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: 5% unlimited cashback

HDFC Bank: Up to ₹ 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI

4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI SBI Credit Card: 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI

RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI

OneCard: Up to ₹ 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI

3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Hottest picks of the season: Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers and ROs at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale, up to 60% off

Clean drinking water is non-negotiable, and a good water purifier does more than just remove impurities. From filtering heavy metals and chlorine to eliminating bacteria, viruses, and TDS, today’s purifiers use multi-stage filtration like RO, UV, UF, and activated carbon to make even hard or borewell water safe to drink.

Top brands like Kent, HUL Pureit, AO Smith, and Livpure offer reliable models for every household need. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can get the best water purifier deals on Amazon, with up to 60% off and added bank discounts.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Juicers and blenders deals on Amazon Sale 2025, up to 65% off

Fresh juices in the morning or a quick smoothie post-workout—juicers and blenders make daily routines easier and healthier. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is your best chance to bring these essentials home with up to 65% off.

A good juicer extracts nutrients without killing fibre, while a quality blender handles everything from tough veggies to nut butters. Trusted brands like Philips, Sujata, Wonderchef, and NutriBullet are offering powerful appliances with multiple speed settings, durable blades, and easy-clean designs.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mixer grinders at up to 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale

During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can bring home top-performing mixer grinders at up to 50% off. Shop smart with powerful options from Prestige, Bajaj, Philips, and Butterfly, known for their durability, multi-jar setups, sharp stainless steel blades, and overload protection.

These machines save time and effort, letting you prepare everything from everyday meals to festive spreads with ease. With such solid Amazon discounts on mixer grinders, it’s the perfect time to invest in a tool that truly works hard in your kitchen.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale deals on air fryers: Min 40% off

Crispy snacks with less oil? That’s exactly what an air fryer brings to your kitchen. And during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can grab one at a minimum of 40% off. From guilt-free fries to perfectly grilled veggies, air fryers help you cook faster and healthier without compromising on taste.

Choose from top brands like Havells, Philips, Wonderchef, and AGARO, featuring digital touch controls, multiple cooking modes, and compact designs. With such Amazon deals on air fryers up for grabs, this is the right time to pick the smarter way to snack.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 best deals on electric kettles with up to 60% off

Boil water in minutes, make instant noodles, brew green tea, or prep your morning coffee, all with a single appliance. Electric kettles are compact, quick, and incredibly useful. The Amazon Sale 2025 brings you the best electric kettle deals with up to 60% off from trusted names like Pigeon, Prestige, Kent, and more.

With features like auto shut-off, cool-touch bodies, and stainless steel interiors, these kettles are built for safety and daily use. Perfect for homes, offices, and hostels alike, this is your chance to grab one during the Amazon Great Summer Sale at unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Coffee makers on Amazon Sale 2025 at up to 60% off

Love your coffee just right? Skip the café runs and bring home a coffee maker that suits your style. During the Amazon Sale 2025, score the best deals on coffee makers with up to 60% off. From espresso machines to drip brewers and French presses, there's something for every kind of coffee lover.

Top brands like Morphy Richards,InstaCuppa, and more are offering models with smart features like temperature control, frothing wands, and one-touch brewing.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Garment steamers and irons deals at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to crisp, fresh outfits every day. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is offering up to 60% off on garment steamers and irons, your wardrobe's best friends.

Pick from trusted brands like Philips, Usha, Havells, and Orient, featuring steam burst modes, non-stick soleplates, and vertical steaming for convenience. Lightweight, fast-heating, and easy to handle, they’re perfect for daily use or travel.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Amazon Summer Sale vacuum cleaner deals you will regret missing: Min 50% off on handheld and robot vacuum cleaners

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Cook smart every day with the best microwave oven and up to 35% off on the top brands

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bumper discount of up to 70% off on the best chimneys from Elica, Glen and other trusted brands

Save big at the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Deals up to 70% off on air fryers, water purifiers and more kitchen appliances

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

Amazon Sale 2025 Does food cooked in an air fryer taste fried? Yes, it mimics fried texture using hot air circulation. You get crispy results with little to no oil.

What’s the difference between steam and dry irons? Steam irons release steam to loosen wrinkles, while dry irons use heat alone. Steam irons are better for tough creases.

How often should I change purifier filters? Typically every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

What mixer grinder power rating is ideal for home use? A 500W to 750W mixer grinder is usually sufficient for regular kitchen tasks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.