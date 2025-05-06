Amazon Great Summer Sale ends soon! Grab mixer grinders, juicers, air fryers, irons and more at min 40% off
May 06, 2025 02:00 PM IST
The Amazon Summer Sale ends soon! Last chance to grab min 40% off on small appliances from top brands like Prestige, Usha and more with other bank offers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,690
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Longway Steamy Light Weight Non Stick Steam Iron, Powerful Steam Output Up to 18 G/Min (1400 Watt, Blue) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details
|
₹1,005
|
|
|
INALSA Electric Hand Blender with 500W Powerful DC Motor|Variable & Turbo Speed|Super Silent|Ultra Sharp SS Blade & Detachable Stem|2Yr Warranty|Blender for smoothie and juices,Whip,Chop-RobotInox500 View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details
|
₹12,599
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
₹13,699
|
|
|
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details
|
₹8,276
|
|
|
AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200 (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details
|
₹8,599
|
|
|
Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details
|
₹647
|
|
|
Primesky® Milk Frother Hand Blender Coffee Frother Blender USB Rechargeable Electric Foam Maker Electric Coffee Beater for Cappuccino Whisker for Egg Hand Blender View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
INALSA Electric Hand Blender with 500W Powerful DC Motor|Variable & Turbo Speed|Super Silent|Ultra Sharp SS Blade & Detachable Stem|2Yr Warranty|Blender for smoothie and juices,Whip,Chop-RobotInox500 View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details
|
₹1,395
|
|
|
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy Moms View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Prestige Hand Blender - ACE View Details
|
₹658
|
|
|
Bajaj Rex 750W Mixer Grinder with Nutri Pro Feature, 4 Jars, White View Details
|
₹3,166
|
|
|
Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container,Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor warranty (White & Blue) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
|
₹6,145
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,690
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details
|
₹4,849
|
|
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12 View Details
|
₹8,599
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
American Micronic Air Fryer Digital 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer AMI AFD 65LDx Digital Free recipe book Black and Steel View Details
|
₹6,207
|
|
|
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Black, 1500 Watt) View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1350 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Crystal Glass Electric Kettle 1.8 litre with LED Illumination, Heat Resistant Pyrex 1500 Watt View Details
|
₹897
|
|
|
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details
|
₹1,005
|
|
|
Faber Drip Coffee Machine FCM 0.6L SS BK 800W|| 4 Big Cups||Warming Plate- Keeps Coffee Warm for 30 mins||Removable Filter||Water Level Indicator||Dry Heat Protection||Food Grade Plastic||1Y Warranty View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
AGARO Delite French Press Coffee And Tea Maker, Borosilicate Glass Body With Sleeves, Glass Carafe, BPA Free Plastic Lid Strainer, 600Ml View Details
|
₹609
|
|
|
COSTAR 2-in-1 Espresso Machine for Capsules & Coffee Powder, 20 Bar Maker Compatible With NS Original Capsules, Fast Heating System, Simple Touch Operation, 1450W View Details
|
|
|
|
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass Carafe View Details
|
₹3,879
|
|
|
Wonderchef Swift Brew Coffee Machine for Home | 650W | Brew 6 Cups at a Time | Anti-Drip System | Keep Warm Plate | Borosilicate Glass Carafe | Compact Design | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Longway Steamy Light Weight Non Stick Steam Iron, Powerful Steam Output Up to 18 G/Min (1400 Watt, Blue) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer, Steam Iron for Clothes, 1740Watt Fast Heat Up, Turbo Steam Mode, Detachable Fabric Brush, Large 300ml Water Tank, Ergonomic Handle, 2m Cord, Black View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
USHA Helix Pro Smart Steam Iron 2000 W with Easy-Wind Retractable Cord, Durable Ceramic Soleplate, 3-Way Auto Shut Off, Anti-Drip, Anti-Calc Function (Blue & White) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Morphy Richards SteamPro 1300 W Handheld Garment Steamer | With 130ml Detachable Water Tank | Foldable & Lightweight | Champagne Gold View Details
|
₹2,490
|
|
|
INALSA Steam Iron 2400W &150 g/min Steam Shot|Self Clean, Anti Calc & Anti Drip Function|Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate|Large Capacity 530 ml Water Tank|ISI Approved|2 Yr Warranty,Powersteam 2400 View Details
|
₹2,229
|
|
|
Philips Steam Iron DST0820/20 (World no. 1 Ironing Brand) Powerful 15 gm/min Steam Output with Spray, Multilayer Coated Non stick Soleplate with 1250 W quick Heat up View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
View More Products