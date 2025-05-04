Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Cook smart every day with the best microwave oven and up to 35% off on the top brands

ByIqbal
May 04, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 is live with the best microwave oven offers. From compact to advanced models, grab the best oven deals while stocks last.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,290

₹12,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹6,190

₹6,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 20L Built-In Black Finish Microwave Oven with Touch Control | Auto Cook Menus & Auto Power Off Protection | Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking | 1 Yr Warranty | FBIMWO 20 L SG BK View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven With Stainless Steel Cavity, Digital Display and 205 Instacook Receipes (GME 523 CF1 RM, Floral Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,790

₹9,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber FMW Instacook 30C Standalone 29L Microwave Oven |900W|10 Auto Cook Menu|Digital Panel|Reheat & Defrost|Glass Turntable|Child Safety Lock|Easy Clean Coating|Power Level 5|2 Yrs Warranty|Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

₹15,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 725 SP1 TM Mirror, Multi distribution heat system), Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,279

₹6,279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,790

₹12,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹10,590

₹10,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Split Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black and Pattern, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion) View Details checkDetails

₹17,090

₹17,090

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, With 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Diet Fry) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,790

₹6,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,989

₹12,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

₹10,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001ARSB, Black) with In-Built Air Fryer | Motorized Rotisserie | Stainless-steel Cavity | 5 In 1 Microwave oven View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 20L Grill Microwave Oven (HIL2002GSPB, Quartz Heater, Combination cooking, Curveceous Glass, Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

₹6,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 22L Convection Microwave Oven with KIDS Special Recipes (HIL2201CSSH,Silver) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 20L Convection Microwave Oven with Mirror Glass design (HIL2001CSSH,Silver) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 22L Convection Microwave Oven, 205 Auto cook Menus, 10 Power Levels, 4 Combination Cooking, Multistage Cooking, Auto Defrost, Child Lock (HIL22ECCFSD, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

₹6,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

₹9,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

₹13,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) (Black), STANDARD View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹11,790

₹11,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,190

₹7,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,740

₹5,740

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus ) View Details checkDetails

₹8,300

₹8,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 27L Microwave Conventional Oven(NN-CT64HBFDG, Black Mirror + Golden , Zero Oil), Free 1 Year Extended Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 27 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Floral Mirror Finish, NN-CT64MBFDG, Floral Mirror Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Tired of waiting hours to cook or reheat? It’s time to bring home the best microwave oven that simplifies everything from warming up food to baking brownies. And the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025 makes it even better by offering discounts, bank offers, and fast delivery options. You don’t need to break the bank to own the best oven with auto-cook menus, grill options, or a sleek design that matches your kitchen.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Make meals faster with best microwave oven
Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Make meals faster with best microwave oven

Be it a solo, grill, or convection model, each type suits different cooking styles and needs. With brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, Panasonic, Haier, and Godrej offering advanced features and sleek designs, picking the best oven is now easier. Don’t miss the chance to bring home the best microwave oven and simplify your kitchen tasks while saving big during this limited-time online Amazon sale. Do not forget to score extra savings with additional offers like cashback and discount on credit and debit card transactions as well as no cost EMI.

Explore the best microwave oven at the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

Best Samsung microwave oven: Up to 25% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Samsung microwave ovens are all about smart technology and user-centric design. With features like Tandoor Technology, Slim Fry, and Ceramic Enamel interiors, Samsung blends innovation with functionality. During the Amazon sale 2025, shoppers can expect significant discounts on popular models, including convection, solo, and grill variants. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect chance to upgrade your cooking game with Samsung’s trusted performance and stylish design. If you're seeking the best microwave oven that blends innovation with everyday practicality, Samsung is a worthy contender this season.

Best LG microwave oven: Up to 30% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

An LG microwave oven makes a reliable companion for those who enjoy home-cooked meals. Known for its pioneering technologies like the Charcoal Lighting Heater™ and Healthy Heart™ Auto Cook menu, LG brings together health, speed, and taste. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is live, and it is the right time to grab fantastic offers on LG appliances. Designed for efficiency, built for durability — LG microwave ovens are ideal for busy households looking to enhance their kitchen experience with a trusted brand.

Best Haier microwave oven: Up to 35% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Thanks to the Amazon Great Summer Summer Sale 2025, Haier microwave ovens are available at discounted prices, offering great value for money. Haier microwave ovens are all about fuss-free functionality at a budget-friendly price. If you’re looking for a reliable kitchen appliance that gets the job done, Haier has you covered. Several of their models include auto-cook menus tailored for Indian cuisine and digital touch controls for a modern feel. Explore their bestsellers that combine simplicity with functionality at the ongoing Amazon sale 2025.

Best IFB microwave oven: Up to 30% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade, with the Amazon sale 2025 offering great deals. Take advantage of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to get premium performance without a premium price tag. IFB microwave ovens are built for serious cooking enthusiasts. Powerful features like Multi-Stage Cooking, Auto Defrost, and 101 standard menus provide precision and control for a wide variety of recipes. Known for their strong build and easy maintenance, IFB models come with stainless steel interiors and steam cleaning options. Perfect for Indian cooking styles, IFB’s microwave ovens handle everything from soft chapatis to crunchy grilled snacks.

Best Panasonic microwave oven: Up to 30% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 features exciting discounts on their most popular models, making them a great buy for small families and professionals alike. Choose Panasonic for quiet performance, clean looks, and trustworthy technology. Panasonic microwave ovens offer a clean, minimalistic design with maximum functionality. Ideal for modern kitchens, their ovens come with inverter technology, uniform heating, and energy efficiency, making them perfect for health-conscious users. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is in full swing, and it is a smart time to invest in a sleek and efficient Panasonic microwave oven.

Best microwave oven

  • What is the difference between solo, grill, and convection microwave ovens?

    Solo ovens are basic for reheating and cooking. Grill ovens add grilling features. Convection ovens support baking, roasting, and even grilling.

  • What is auto-cook in microwave ovens?

    Auto-cook features pre-programmed settings for specific dishes. Just select the dish type, and the oven sets the time and power.

  • Can I use plastic containers in microwave ovens?

    Use only microwave-safe plastic containers. Regular plastic can melt or release harmful chemicals.

  • Are inverter microwave ovens better?

    Yes, inverter ovens offer consistent heating, save energy, and help avoid overcooked edges or cold spots.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

