Amazon deals on 1 ton ACs: Enjoy minimum 40% off on top AC brands like Lloyd, LG, Samsung and more

If you’re setting up cooling for a compact room, a 1 ton AC is a practical and cost-effective choice. Ideal for spaces between 120–140 sq ft, it’s perfect for bedrooms, study rooms, small offices, or kids’ rooms. If you're a student, live alone, or part of a small family, this size AC delivers just the right amount of cooling without increasing your electricity bills too much. Best AC deals on Amazon are now live!

Right now, some of the best AC deals are live on Amazon with a minimum 40% discount. From 1 ton 3 star ACs that offer reliable performance at an affordable price to 1 ton 5 star ACs known for superior energy savings, there’s something for everyone.

You can choose from trusted brands like Lloyd, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, and more. Check out the best Amazon deals on 1 ton ACs here.

Exclusive Amazon deals on 1 ton ACs: Don't miss out

1 ton 3 star split ACs, up to 50% off on Amazon deals

1 ton 3 star split ACs are ideal for students, individuals, or small families looking for efficient cooling without high power consumption. Now available at up to 50% off, these 1 ton 3 star split ACs strike a great balance between performance and energy savings—perfect if you want decent efficiency at a more affordable cost.

These Amazon deals on AC units feature top brands like LG, Lloyd, Samsung, and more, making it easy to find the right match for your needs. A 1 ton 3 star AC cools fast, works well in well-insulated rooms, and saves more electricity than non-rated models. Don’t miss these amazing AC deals on your next 1 ton AC on Amazon.

1 ton 5 star split ACs, up to 50% off with Amazon deals

Looking to save on cooling costs without compromising on performance? A 1 ton 5 star split AC is a smart pick for small rooms up to 140 sq ft, like bedrooms, home offices, or guest rooms. It's ideal for professionals, couples, or small families who run their AC for long hours and want to keep electricity bills low.

Now, with Amazon deals on AC, you can get up to 50% off on the latest models from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Lloyd, and Godrej. These ACs come with features like inverter technology, copper condensers for faster cooling and low maintenance, smart connectivity, and anti-viral filters to keep the air fresh and healthy.

Here are some deals on 1 ton 5 star split ACs.

Check EMI options, exchange offers and more to buy a 1 ton AC on Amazon deals.

1 ton window ACs, up to 40% off with Amazon deals

Need efficient cooling without the hassle of complex installation? A 1 ton window AC is the perfect solution for small rooms up to 140 sq ft—like bedrooms, study areas, or rental spaces. It’s an ideal choice for students, tenants, or small families looking for reliable cooling at a lower price point. Window ACs are compact, easier to install, and often more affordable than split units, making them a go-to option for many homes.

With Amazon deals on AC, you can now grab up to 40% off on top-rated 1 ton window ACs from brands like Voltas, Blue Star, Lloyd, and Hitachi. These ACs come packed with useful features like copper condensers for better cooling and durability, energy-efficient ratings (including 1 ton 3 star ACs and 5 star options), and turbo cooling modes for fast temperature drops.

More deals on 1 ton ACs on Amazon

Looking for more budget-friendly cooling options? Check out these additional deals on 1 ton ACs on Amazon! Perfect for compact spaces like bedrooms or small offices, a 1 ton AC provides just the right amount of cooling for rooms up to 140 sq ft.

Explore more offers on 1 ton 3 star ACs that balance performance and energy savings, or go for 1 ton 4 star ACs or 1 ton 5 star ACs for top efficiency and lower electricity bills. With discounts on brands like Voltas, Godrej, Lloyd, Daikin, and more, now’s the time to shop smart.

1 ton ACs What’s the difference between a 1 ton split AC and a 1 ton window AC? A split AC is quieter, offers better airflow, and has a sleeker look, while a window AC is more affordable and easier to install in rooms with a window slot.

Is a 3 star or 5 star 1 ton AC better? A 1 ton 3 star AC offers a balance of cost and performance. A 1 ton 5 star AC is more energy-efficient, ideal for frequent usage and long-term savings.

Can a 1 ton AC cool a large room? No. It’s designed for small, well-insulated spaces. For larger rooms, a higher tonnage AC is recommended.

Are there good deals on 1 ton ACs on Amazon? Yes, you can find great Amazon deals on AC, including top brands with discounts up to 50% on 1 ton ACs—both window and split types.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.