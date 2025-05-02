Unseen discounts of upto 87% on vaccum cleaner during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Ensure cleanliness while saving money

No matter where you live in India, you cannot go more than 2 days without the need of dusting your entire place down. The dust and debris in the air just reaches inside your home and settles irrespective of your attempts to have an airtight home. What can you do about it? Simplest thing would be to get a vacuum cleaner. A good vacuum cleaner can dust, mop and self-clean, and you can buy one at a discounted price of up to 87% during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Amazon Sale 2025 offers massive price drops on vacuum cleaners.

The Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner is a powerhouse for whole-home deep cleaning, offering powerful suction that works seamlessly on all floor types. Its 1.6L large bin and 22ft cord with auto retraction make it convenient for extended use without interruptions. This bagless design ensures hassle-free maintenance while delivering consistent performance. With durable build quality and innovative engineering, it’s a reliable choice for homes. Grab this gem during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications Type Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power High-powered for deep cleaning Bin Capacity 1.6 liters Cord Length 22 feet with auto retraction Suitability All floor types (hardwood, carpet, tile) Features Self-righting technology, easy-empty bin, no loss of suction Click Here to Buy Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction [5 Yr Warranty]

The DREAME H12 Dual Smart Vacuum is a versatile 4-in-1 solution for multi-surface cleaning, combining vacuuming and mopping in one step. Its hot air drying and self-cleaning features ensure hygiene and convenience, while the cordless design adds portability. Perfect for busy households, it handles wet and dry messes effortlessly. Whether you’re tackling spills or dust, this vacuum delivers exceptional performance. Don’t miss out on exclusive discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025 to maximize savings!

Specifications Type Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Wet/Dry) Features One-step self-cleaning, hot air drying, mop combo Battery Life Up to 30 minutes (varies by mode) Suitability Multi-surface (hardwood, tile, carpet) Additional Functions Lightweight, detachable design, LED display Click Here to Buy DREAME H12 Dual Smart Wet Dry Upright Vacuum, Floor Cleaner Mop Combo 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for Multi-Surface, One-Step Self Cleaning with Hot Air Drying

More options for premium vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Summer sale 2025:

Meet the DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 , your new cleaning sidekick that’s smarter than your average vacuum! With 6000 Pa suction power , it gobbles up pet hair and carpet debris like a champ. Its LiDAR navigation ensures no crumb is left behind, while the 90-day dust storage means you can forget about emptying it for months. Perfect for busy homes, this robot is a mix of tech and convenience. Grab it jaw-dropping deal during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 6000 Pa for deep cleaning on carpets and hard floors Battery Life Up to 285 minutes per charge Dust Storage Automatic emptying with 90-day capacity Navigation LiDAR technology for precise mapping and obstacle avoidance Features Smart app control, voice assistant compatibility, anti-tangle design Click Here to Buy DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni isn’t just a vacuum, it’s a cleaning wizard! With 10000 Pa suction and TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, it tackles dirt and grime with zero drama. The self-emptying bin and hot air-drying mop make maintenance a breeze. Whether you’ve got pets or pesky spills, this bot has your back. It’s quirky, smart, and oh-so-efficient. Don’t miss out on sweet deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 10000 Pa for extreme cleaning performance Mopping Features TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, auto-lift mopping, hot air drying Dust Management Self-emptying bin with extended capacity Technology ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, advanced sensors for wet/dry cleaning Smart Features App control, voice assistant compatibility, real-time mapping Click Here to Buy ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning

The MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i is like having a tiny but mighty janitor in your home! With 2200 Pa suction power and a 450 mL dustbin , it cleans up messes without breaking a sweat. The electronically-controlled water tank ensures even mopping, while Alexa/GA compatibility lets you boss it around (politely, of course). Compact yet powerful, it’s perfect for small spaces. Score this gem during the Amazon Summer Sale and you are winning the cleaning war.

Specifications Suction Power 2200 Pa for efficient cleaning on multiple surfaces Dustbin Capacity 450 mL for longer cleaning sessions Water Tank 270 mL electronically-controlled for precise mopping Smart Features Remote app control, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility Battery Life Up to 110 minutes per charge (varies by mode) Click Here to Buy MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, 2200 Pa Powerful Suction, 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank, Controls remotely via app, Alexa/GA Enabled, White

More robotic vaccum cleaner options during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a compact cleaning beast with 1900W suction power and PowerCyclone 5 Technology for uninterrupted performance. Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver, while the MultiClean nozzle tackles carpets, hard floors, and crevices effortlessly. Perfect for small homes or quick cleanups, this bagless wonder saves time and energy. Whether you’re battling pet hair or everyday dust, it’s a reliable companion. Grab it during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1900W for powerful cleaning Technology PowerCyclone 5 for efficient airflow Nozzle MultiClean nozzle for versatile cleaning Weight Compact and lightweight design Features Bagless, easy-to-empty dust container, HEPA 13 filtration Click Here to Buy Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is your home’s multitasking hero! With 21.5 kPa suction power, a 21L tank , and a blower function , it handles spills, dirt, and debris like a pro. The stainless-steel body ensures durability, while the washable 3L dust bag keeps maintenance eco-friendly. Whether you’re cleaning up muddy paw prints or post-party chaos, this vacuum has got you covered. Don’t miss out on deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 21.5 kPa for wet and dry cleaning Tank Capacity 21 liters for extended use Blower Function Versatile for blowing away debris Dust Bag Washable 3L dust bag for sustainability Build Stainless steel body for long-lasting durability Click Here to Buy AGARO Ace Wet & Dry

The Kärcher DS 6 Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner is a breath of fresh air—literally! Its HEPA 13 filter and water filtration system trap 99.9% of allergens, making it perfect for allergy sufferers. The 650W motor ensures quiet yet powerful cleaning for hard floors, carpets, and upholstery. Compact and efficient, it’s German tech at its finest. Whether you’re cleaning hallways or corners, this vacuum delivers. Score it during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Power 650W motor for efficient cleaning Filtration HEPA 13 filter + water filtration system Tank Capacity 2L water tank for hygienic cleaning Suitability Hard floors, carpets, upholstery, corners Features Motor protection, lightweight design, German engineering Click Here to Buy Kärcher DS 6 Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner, 650W, 240V, HEPA 13 Filter, Motor Protection & Water Filter Technology, for Hard Floors, Carpets, Upholstery, Corners & Hallways, German Tech, 2L Tank

The Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a powerhouse with 20 kPa suction and a 20L tank, perfect for deep cleaning sessions. Its blower function clears stubborn debris, while the stainless steel body ensures durability. Lightweight and packed with 7 accessories , it’s versatile enough for any mess. Whether you’re tackling spills or pet hair, this vacuum does it all. Catch it on massive discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 20 kPa for wet and dry cleaning Tank Capacity 20 liters for extended use Blower Function Clears debris and dust efficiently Accessories Comes with 7 attachments for versatility Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty

The Eureka Forbes Stellar Dry Vacuum Cleaner is here to make cleaning a breeze! With 1600W suction power and a 2.5L dustbag , it’s perfect for large spaces. Features like LED Vario Power and an auto cord winder add convenience, while the powerful blower takes care of outdoor messes. Packed with 13 accessories , it’s ready for every challenge. Whether you’re sprucing up your living room or car, this vacuum shines. Don’t miss the discounted deal at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications Suction Power 1600W for powerful dry cleaning Dustbag Capacity 2.5 liters for extended use Features LED Vario Power, auto cord winder, powerful blower Accessories Includes 13 attachments for versatile cleaning Design Lightweight and user-friendly Click Here to Buy

FAQs What type of vacuum cleaner is best for pet hair? Vacuums with high suction power (e.g., 20 kPa+) and specialized pet hair attachments, like the Eureka Forbes Ultimo , are ideal for removing stubborn pet hair from carpets and upholstery.

Are wet and dry vacuums worth the investment? Yes, wet and dry vacuums like the AGARO Ace handle spills, dust, and debris, making them versatile for homes prone to messes or requiring deep cleaning.

How important is HEPA filtration in a vacuum cleaner? HEPA filters, like in the Kärcher DS 6 , trap 99.9% of allergens, making them essential for households with allergy sufferers or pets.

What should I look for in a compact vacuum cleaner? Look for lightweight designs, strong suction (e.g., Philips PowerPro ), and easy maneuverability for small spaces or quick cleanups.

Do robot vacuums replace traditional vacuums? Robot vacuums, like the DREAME D10 Plus , are great for daily maintenance but lack the deep-cleaning power of traditional vacuums for heavy-duty tasks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.