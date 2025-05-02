Menu Explore
Unseen discounts of upto 87% on vaccum cleaner during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Ensure cleanliness while saving money

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
May 02, 2025 10:30 PM IST

Tired of unclean floors and dusty shelves? Amazon Great Summer Sale is the best time to get a new vacuum cleaner for your home with up to 87% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction [5 Yr Warranty] View Details checkDetails

₹25,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME H12 Dual Smart Wet Dry Upright Vacuum, Floor Cleaner Mop Combo 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for Multi-Surface, One-Step Self Cleaning with Hot Air Drying View Details checkDetails

₹33,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹29,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹37,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V12S Detect Slim Submarine Wet And Dry Hepa Filter Vacuum Cleaner, 1 Count, 350Ml, Yellow, ?1200 watts View Details checkDetails

₹55,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V15 Cartridge Detect Intelligent Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹65,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, 2200 Pa Powerful Suction, 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank, Controls remotely via app, Alexa/GA Enabled, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kärcher DS 6 Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner, 650W, 240V, HEPA 13 Filter, Motor Protection & Water Filter Technology, for Hard Floors, Carpets, Upholstery, Corners & Hallways, German Tech, 2L Tank View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹10,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

No matter where you live in India, you cannot go more than 2 days without the need of dusting your entire place down. The dust and debris in the air just reaches inside your home and settles irrespective of your attempts to have an airtight home. What can you do about it? Simplest thing would be to get a vacuum cleaner. A good vacuum cleaner can dust, mop and self-clean, and you can buy one at a discounted price of up to 87% during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025 offers massive price drops on vacuum cleaners.
Amazon Sale 2025 offers massive price drops on vacuum cleaners.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner is a powerhouse for whole-home deep cleaning, offering powerful suction that works seamlessly on all floor types. Its 1.6L large bin and 22ft cord with auto retraction make it convenient for extended use without interruptions. This bagless design ensures hassle-free maintenance while delivering consistent performance. With durable build quality and innovative engineering, it’s a reliable choice for homes. Grab this gem during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications

Type
Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Suction Power
High-powered for deep cleaning
Bin Capacity
1.6 liters
Cord Length
22 feet with auto retraction
Suitability
All floor types (hardwood, carpet, tile)
Features
Self-righting technology, easy-empty bin, no loss of suction
Click Here to Buy

Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction [5 Yr Warranty]

Loading Suggestions...

The DREAME H12 Dual Smart Vacuum is a versatile 4-in-1 solution for multi-surface cleaning, combining vacuuming and mopping in one step. Its hot air drying and self-cleaning features ensure hygiene and convenience, while the cordless design adds portability. Perfect for busy households, it handles wet and dry messes effortlessly. Whether you’re tackling spills or dust, this vacuum delivers exceptional performance. Don’t miss out on exclusive discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025 to maximize savings!

Specifications

Type
Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Wet/Dry)
Features
One-step self-cleaning, hot air drying, mop combo
Battery Life
Up to 30 minutes (varies by mode)
Suitability
Multi-surface (hardwood, tile, carpet)
Additional Functions
Lightweight, detachable design, LED display
Click Here to Buy

DREAME H12 Dual Smart Wet Dry Upright Vacuum, Floor Cleaner Mop Combo 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for Multi-Surface, One-Step Self Cleaning with Hot Air Drying

More options for premium vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Summer sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Meet the DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 , your new cleaning sidekick that’s smarter than your average vacuum! With 6000 Pa suction power , it gobbles up pet hair and carpet debris like a champ. Its LiDAR navigation ensures no crumb is left behind, while the 90-day dust storage means you can forget about emptying it for months. Perfect for busy homes, this robot is a mix of tech and convenience. Grab it jaw-dropping deal during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa for deep cleaning on carpets and hard floors
Battery Life
Up to 285 minutes per charge
Dust Storage
Automatic emptying with 90-day capacity
Navigation
LiDAR technology for precise mapping and obstacle avoidance
Features
Smart app control, voice assistant compatibility, anti-tangle design
Click Here to Buy

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

Loading Suggestions...

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni isn’t just a vacuum, it’s a cleaning wizard! With 10000 Pa suction and TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, it tackles dirt and grime with zero drama. The self-emptying bin and hot air-drying mop make maintenance a breeze. Whether you’ve got pets or pesky spills, this bot has your back. It’s quirky, smart, and oh-so-efficient. Don’t miss out on sweet deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
10000 Pa for extreme cleaning performance
Mopping Features
TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, auto-lift mopping, hot air drying
Dust Management
Self-emptying bin with extended capacity
Technology
ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, advanced sensors for wet/dry cleaning
Smart Features
App control, voice assistant compatibility, real-time mapping
Click Here to Buy

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning

Loading Suggestions...

The MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i is like having a tiny but mighty janitor in your home! With 2200 Pa suction power and a 450 mL dustbin , it cleans up messes without breaking a sweat. The electronically-controlled water tank ensures even mopping, while Alexa/GA compatibility lets you boss it around (politely, of course). Compact yet powerful, it’s perfect for small spaces. Score this gem during the Amazon Summer Sale and you are winning the cleaning war.

Specifications

Suction Power
2200 Pa for efficient cleaning on multiple surfaces
Dustbin Capacity
450 mL for longer cleaning sessions
Water Tank
270 mL electronically-controlled for precise mopping
Smart Features
Remote app control, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility
Battery Life
Up to 110 minutes per charge (varies by mode)
Click Here to Buy

MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, 2200 Pa Powerful Suction, 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank, Controls remotely via app, Alexa/GA Enabled, White

More robotic vaccum cleaner options during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a compact cleaning beast with 1900W suction power and PowerCyclone 5 Technology for uninterrupted performance. Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver, while the MultiClean nozzle tackles carpets, hard floors, and crevices effortlessly. Perfect for small homes or quick cleanups, this bagless wonder saves time and energy. Whether you’re battling pet hair or everyday dust, it’s a reliable companion. Grab it during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1900W for powerful cleaning
Technology
PowerCyclone 5 for efficient airflow
Nozzle
MultiClean nozzle for versatile cleaning
Weight
Compact and lightweight design
Features
Bagless, easy-to-empty dust container, HEPA 13 filtration
Click Here to Buy

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is your home’s multitasking hero! With 21.5 kPa suction power, a 21L tank , and a blower function , it handles spills, dirt, and debris like a pro. The stainless-steel body ensures durability, while the washable 3L dust bag keeps maintenance eco-friendly. Whether you’re cleaning up muddy paw prints or post-party chaos, this vacuum has got you covered. Don’t miss out on deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
21.5 kPa for wet and dry cleaning
Tank Capacity
21 liters for extended use
Blower Function
Versatile for blowing away debris
Dust Bag
Washable 3L dust bag for sustainability
Build
Stainless steel body for long-lasting durability
Click Here to Buy

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry

Loading Suggestions...

The Kärcher DS 6 Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner is a breath of fresh air—literally! Its HEPA 13 filter and water filtration system trap 99.9% of allergens, making it perfect for allergy sufferers. The 650W motor ensures quiet yet powerful cleaning for hard floors, carpets, and upholstery. Compact and efficient, it’s German tech at its finest. Whether you’re cleaning hallways or corners, this vacuum delivers. Score it during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Power
650W motor for efficient cleaning
Filtration
HEPA 13 filter + water filtration system
Tank Capacity
2L water tank for hygienic cleaning
Suitability
Hard floors, carpets, upholstery, corners
Features
Motor protection, lightweight design, German engineering
Click Here to Buy

Kärcher DS 6 Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner, 650W, 240V, HEPA 13 Filter, Motor Protection & Water Filter Technology, for Hard Floors, Carpets, Upholstery, Corners & Hallways, German Tech, 2L Tank

Loading Suggestions...

The Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a powerhouse with 20 kPa suction and a 20L tank, perfect for deep cleaning sessions. Its blower function clears stubborn debris, while the stainless steel body ensures durability. Lightweight and packed with 7 accessories , it’s versatile enough for any mess. Whether you’re tackling spills or pet hair, this vacuum does it all. Catch it on massive discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
20 kPa for wet and dry cleaning
Tank Capacity
20 liters for extended use
Blower Function
Clears debris and dust efficiently
Accessories
Comes with 7 attachments for versatility
Click Here to Buy

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The Eureka Forbes Stellar Dry Vacuum Cleaner is here to make cleaning a breeze! With 1600W suction power and a 2.5L dustbag , it’s perfect for large spaces. Features like LED Vario Power and an auto cord winder add convenience, while the powerful blower takes care of outdoor messes. Packed with 13 accessories , it’s ready for every challenge. Whether you’re sprucing up your living room or car, this vacuum shines. Don’t miss the discounted deal at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications

Suction Power
1600W for powerful dry cleaning
Dustbag Capacity
2.5 liters for extended use
Features
LED Vario Power, auto cord winder, powerful blower
Accessories
Includes 13 attachments for versatile cleaning
Design
Lightweight and user-friendly
Click Here to Buy

FAQs

  • What type of vacuum cleaner is best for pet hair?

    Vacuums with high suction power (e.g., 20 kPa+) and specialized pet hair attachments, like the Eureka Forbes Ultimo , are ideal for removing stubborn pet hair from carpets and upholstery.

  • Are wet and dry vacuums worth the investment?

    Yes, wet and dry vacuums like the AGARO Ace handle spills, dust, and debris, making them versatile for homes prone to messes or requiring deep cleaning.

  • How important is HEPA filtration in a vacuum cleaner?

    HEPA filters, like in the Kärcher DS 6 , trap 99.9% of allergens, making them essential for households with allergy sufferers or pets.

  • What should I look for in a compact vacuum cleaner?

    Look for lightweight designs, strong suction (e.g., Philips PowerPro ), and easy maneuverability for small spaces or quick cleanups.

  • Do robot vacuums replace traditional vacuums?

    Robot vacuums, like the DREAME D10 Plus , are great for daily maintenance but lack the deep-cleaning power of traditional vacuums for heavy-duty tasks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Unseen discounts of upto 87% on vaccum cleaner during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Ensure cleanliness while saving money
Follow Us On