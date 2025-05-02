Menu Explore
Save big at the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Deals up to 70% off on air fryers, water purifiers and more kitchen appliances

By Aishwarya Faraswal
May 02, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 day 2 deals are out! Discounts up to 70% on kitchen appliances like mixers, juicers, air fryers and more with extra bank offers.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,702

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹8,625

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutricook Stainless Steel Smart Pot 2 (6 QT | 5.7 Litre), 1000W, 9 In 1 Instant Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute Pot, Warm Food, Smart Lid View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,702

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borewell, Upto 2000 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16 View Details checkDetails

₹9,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder | Unique Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Texture | Intelligent BLDC Motor | Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper | Hands-Free Operation (Sand Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN 1000 W 4 Jars, Dark Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,494

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wipro Elato FMG209 800 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars,Heavy Duty 100% Copper Ball Bearing Motor with 5 Year Warranty,Superfast Grinding,Clip Lids - Hands Free use, 4 Jars Mixer Grinder 800 Watt,Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables, 2 Speeds + Reverse Function Masticating Juicer, Recipes Incl, Orange View Details checkDetails

₹6,433

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer|Low Noise DC Motor 105W,40 RPM|All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer|Spiral Auger with SS Prong|Mesh Free filter for Easy Cleaning (Ivory) 105 watts View Details checkDetails

₹9,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj ICX 200FP 2000 W Induction Cooktop | 7 Pre-Set Menus | Digital Display | Black |1 Year Warranty | View Details checkDetails

₹3,067

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj ABS Majesty Slim 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Preethi Indicook IC124 Induction Cooktop, 2100-Watt Electric Stove with Soft Touch Buttons and Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 2000W Infrared Induction Stove with Grill Rack for Barbecue, Crystal Glass Plate, Digital Display, 3 Preset Cooking Modes, Touch Control, Infrared Cooktop Hot Plate (SA3074_Infra) View Details checkDetails

₹2,846

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Star Induction Cooktop 3000W | 6 Preset Menu | Full Microcrystalline Glass |Feather Touch Buttons & LED Display |Milk Boiling & Turbo Cooking Function | Overheat Protection & Auto Turn-Off| Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,293

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove (703 CT VETRO BLK) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MILTON Premium Red Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove,1-Year Manufacturers Warranty (ISI Certified) (3 Burner) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sunshine Falcon 4 Burner | Ultra Slim 4 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Stove | Ergonomic Knob, Brass Burner, 5G Technology | Manual Ignition, LPG Ready & PNG Compatible (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹6,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sujata Gas Stove | 9 Years Warranty | 4 Burner Gas Stove Glass Top, SABAF, ISI Certified, LPG & PNG Compatible, 360° Rotating Brass Gas Nozzle, Jumbo Brass Burner (Premium - Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,122

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹8,625

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass Carafe View Details checkDetails

₹3,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards New Europa 800-Watt Espresso and Cappuccino 4-Cup Coffee Maker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Galaxy Capsule Coffee Maker, Single Shot Espresso, Powerful 20 Bar Pressure, 650ml Water Tank, Automatic Temperature Control, Custom Brewing Volume, Anti Drip, Metal Body, Red. View Details checkDetails

₹8,913

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1342, Tempered Glass Carafe, up to 12 Cups, 24 Hour Programming Timer, Auto Shut-Off, Drip-Proof, Heated Plate, 1.5 L Capacity, 2000W, Green View Details checkDetails

₹7,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSTAR 2-in-1 Espresso Machine for Capsules & Coffee Powder, 20 Bar Maker Compatible With NS Original Capsules, Fast Heating System, Simple Touch Operation, 1450W View Details checkDetails

₹8,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home, Office|15 Bar Pressure|NTC Visible temperature Control Technology With Milk Frother|Double Shot System|3in1- Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte (Espressimo 15) View Details checkDetails

₹7,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutricook Stainless Steel Smart Pot 2 (6 QT | 5.7 Litre), 1000W, 9 In 1 Instant Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute Pot, Warm Food, Smart Lid View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot 321 6 Litre, Stainless Steel 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Outer Lid, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, And Warmer, 6 Litre, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAVELLS RISO Plus 1.8 liter 1 Bowl Rice Cooker| 700 W | Indicator Light |3 X Protection | 1 mm Thick inner bowl | SS 304 stainless steel Lid | Cook and Warm function| Drum shape model(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOLARA Electric Rice Cooker - Cool Touch MultiPurpose Cooker and Food Steamer, Digital Rice Cooker, 4 Cups (8 Cups Cooked) with Steam & Rinse Basket, 500 Watts, 4 liter Stainless Steel, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker, 5 Litre Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl, Steam Basket, 6 Preset Cooking Function With Advanced Fuzzy Logic, Keep Warm Function, 1.5Kgs (approx. 10 cups) raw rice, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹3,702

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Preethi Electric Rice Cooker, 2.2 Litre, Double Pan, Anodized and Rustproof Aluminium Pan, White (RC 321) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Your kitchen deserves better, and now’s the time to make it happen. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live, and Day 2 deals are turning up the heat with massive discounts of up to 70% on kitchen essentials.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Day 2 deals are now live!
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Day 2 deals are now live!

From air fryers and water purifiers to mixer grinders, induction cooktops, and gas stoves, this is your chance to grab the appliances you’ve been delaying for too long. These aren’t just any deals, they’re part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, packed with limited-time prices and additional bank offers that make them even harder to ignore.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on kitchen appliances during this Amazon sale from top brands like Havells, Philips, Crompton, Bajaj and more, so you can skip the scroll and start saving. Here's what’s worth adding to your cart before stocks vanish.

Exclusive bank offers on small kitchen appliances Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Enjoy unbeatable savings with these bank offers:

  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Get 5% unlimited cashback
  • HDFC Bank: Avail up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • SBI Credit Card: Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions
  • RBL Bank: Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments
  • OneCard: Get up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Blockbuster deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers at up to 80% off on Amazon Summer Sale

Stay safe and drink clean with top water purifier deals during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This year, the Amazon Sale is offering up to 80% off on bestselling water purifiers from trusted brands like Aquaguard, HUL and more. Need a UV, RO, or gravity-based purifier, there are great options across every price range.

With added bank offers, you can save even more on your pick. From compact models for small kitchens to heavy-duty purifiers for large families, these Amazon Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances are too good to miss.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best air fryer deals at up to 70% discount on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Crispy snacks with less oil? It’s possible, and affordable, with the best air fryer deals at up to 70% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Sale features top models from brands like Philips, Havells, Wonderchef, Inalsa, and Agaro. Whether you're cooking for one or the whole family, there’s something for every kitchen setup.

These deals are part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale and come with extra bank offers, making it the perfect time to buy. Don't miss out, these Amazon deals on smart, compact, and easy-to-clean air fryers won’t last forever.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Mixer grinders at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Give your kitchen a powerful boost with up to 60% off on mixer grinders during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. From everyday grinding to heavy-duty mixing, this Amazon Sale features unbeatable prices on top brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, Sujata, Bosch, and Butterfly.

Prepping spices, chutneys, or batters, these durable machines are now more budget-friendly than ever. Plus, additional bank offers make the savings even sweeter. If you're looking for solid deals on kitchen appliances, these deals on mixer grinders are a steal.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on juicers up to 60% off

Start your mornings fresh with powerful juicer deals at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can find top-rated juicers from brands like Philips, Sujata, Agaro, Havells, and Wonderchef at unbeatable prices.

You prefer cold-press or centrifugal models, there’s something for every kitchen and budget. These deals on kitchen appliances also come with additional bank offers, making it the right time to invest in a healthier routine.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Inductions at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Cook smarter and faster with inductions at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This year’s Amazon Great Summer Sale is packed with budget-friendly offers on induction cooktops from top brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, Pigeon, and Havells.

Whether you're short on kitchen space or looking for an energy-efficient cooking solution, these Amazon Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances are worth checking out. With added bank offers and limited-time discounts, it's the perfect moment to grab a quality induction at a fraction of the price.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on gas stoves at up to 60% off

Give your kitchen a solid upgrade with gas stoves at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. From 2-burner to 4-burner models, this Amazon Sale features top picks from brands like Prestige, Butterfly, Lifelong, Elica, and Sunflame. Designed for daily use and long-lasting performance, these gas stoves bring both style and functionality.

As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you also get extra bank offers for more savings. If you’ve been waiting for the right time, these Amazon Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances are too good to skip.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Coffee makers at up to 50% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Brew barista-style coffee at home with coffee makers at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. From single-serve machines to fully automatic brewers, this Amazon Sale features top brands like Morphy Richards, Nespresso, Philips, Havells, and Agaro.

These Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances also come with bank offers for extra savings. Don’t miss your chance to bring the café experience home—these coffee maker deals won’t last long!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Electric cookers at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Make everyday cooking easier with electric cookers at up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. From compact rice cookers to multi-functional models, the Amazon Great Summer Sale features top brands like Prestige, Panasonic, Butterfly, Agaro, and Bajaj at unbeatable prices.

Perfect for quick meals and hassle-free cooking, these deals on kitchen appliances are a must-check for every home cook. Add to that exciting bank offers, and you’ve got yourself a real bargain. Explore the best picks during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 before stocks run out!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Grab Samsung and Apple tablets with up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Min 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL and more with additional bank offers

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

Save big in Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more at up to 45% off

Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • What discounts are available on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers discounts of up to 70% on various kitchen appliances, including air fryers, water purifiers, mixer grinders, juicers, gas stoves, and coffee makers. You can also avail of additional bank offers for extra savings on top of the sale prices.

  • Which brands are offering deals on kitchen appliances in the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Top brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, Bajaj, Wonderchef, Morphy Richards, Pigeon, Butterfly, and Sujata are offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

  • Are there any specific deals on air fryers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale?

    Yes! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 features air fryers at up to 70% off from brands like Philips, Havells, Wonderchef, Inalsa, and Agaro, with additional bank offers making these deals even more attractive.

  • Can I save on water purifiers in the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Absolutely! You can get up to 80% off on water purifiers from top brands such as Kent, Aquaguard, Pureit, and LG.

  • What kind of discounts are available on mixer grinders during the sale?

    Mixer grinders are available at up to 60% off from trusted brands like Prestige, Philips, Sujata, Bajaj, Bosch, and Butterfly during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

