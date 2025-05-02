Save big at the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Deals up to 70% off on air fryers, water purifiers and more kitchen appliances

Your kitchen deserves better, and now’s the time to make it happen. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live, and Day 2 deals are turning up the heat with massive discounts of up to 70% on kitchen essentials. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Day 2 deals are now live!

From air fryers and water purifiers to mixer grinders, induction cooktops, and gas stoves, this is your chance to grab the appliances you’ve been delaying for too long. These aren’t just any deals, they’re part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, packed with limited-time prices and additional bank offers that make them even harder to ignore.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on kitchen appliances during this Amazon sale from top brands like Havells, Philips, Crompton, Bajaj and more, so you can skip the scroll and start saving. Here's what’s worth adding to your cart before stocks vanish.

Exclusive bank offers on small kitchen appliances Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Enjoy unbeatable savings with these bank offers:

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card : Get 5% unlimited cashback

: Get 5% unlimited cashback HDFC Bank : Avail up to ₹ 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases

: Avail up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases SBI Credit Card : Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions

: Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions RBL Bank : Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments

: Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments OneCard : Get up to ₹ 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases

: Get up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Blockbuster deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers at up to 80% off on Amazon Summer Sale

Stay safe and drink clean with top water purifier deals during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This year, the Amazon Sale is offering up to 80% off on bestselling water purifiers from trusted brands like Aquaguard, HUL and more. Need a UV, RO, or gravity-based purifier, there are great options across every price range.

With added bank offers, you can save even more on your pick. From compact models for small kitchens to heavy-duty purifiers for large families, these Amazon Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances are too good to miss.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best air fryer deals at up to 70% discount on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Crispy snacks with less oil? It’s possible, and affordable, with the best air fryer deals at up to 70% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Sale features top models from brands like Philips, Havells, Wonderchef, Inalsa, and Agaro. Whether you're cooking for one or the whole family, there’s something for every kitchen setup.

These deals are part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale and come with extra bank offers, making it the perfect time to buy. Don't miss out, these Amazon deals on smart, compact, and easy-to-clean air fryers won’t last forever.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mixer grinders at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Give your kitchen a powerful boost with up to 60% off on mixer grinders during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. From everyday grinding to heavy-duty mixing, this Amazon Sale features unbeatable prices on top brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, Sujata, Bosch, and Butterfly.

Prepping spices, chutneys, or batters, these durable machines are now more budget-friendly than ever. Plus, additional bank offers make the savings even sweeter. If you're looking for solid deals on kitchen appliances, these deals on mixer grinders are a steal.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on juicers up to 60% off

Start your mornings fresh with powerful juicer deals at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can find top-rated juicers from brands like Philips, Sujata, Agaro, Havells, and Wonderchef at unbeatable prices.

You prefer cold-press or centrifugal models, there’s something for every kitchen and budget. These deals on kitchen appliances also come with additional bank offers, making it the right time to invest in a healthier routine.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Inductions at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Cook smarter and faster with inductions at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This year’s Amazon Great Summer Sale is packed with budget-friendly offers on induction cooktops from top brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, Pigeon, and Havells.

Whether you're short on kitchen space or looking for an energy-efficient cooking solution, these Amazon Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances are worth checking out. With added bank offers and limited-time discounts, it's the perfect moment to grab a quality induction at a fraction of the price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on gas stoves at up to 60% off

Give your kitchen a solid upgrade with gas stoves at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. From 2-burner to 4-burner models, this Amazon Sale features top picks from brands like Prestige, Butterfly, Lifelong, Elica, and Sunflame. Designed for daily use and long-lasting performance, these gas stoves bring both style and functionality.

As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you also get extra bank offers for more savings. If you’ve been waiting for the right time, these Amazon Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances are too good to skip.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Coffee makers at up to 50% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Brew barista-style coffee at home with coffee makers at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. From single-serve machines to fully automatic brewers, this Amazon Sale features top brands like Morphy Richards, Nespresso, Philips, Havells, and Agaro.

These Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on kitchen appliances also come with bank offers for extra savings. Don’t miss your chance to bring the café experience home—these coffee maker deals won’t last long!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Electric cookers at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Make everyday cooking easier with electric cookers at up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. From compact rice cookers to multi-functional models, the Amazon Great Summer Sale features top brands like Prestige, Panasonic, Butterfly, Agaro, and Bajaj at unbeatable prices.

Perfect for quick meals and hassle-free cooking, these deals on kitchen appliances are a must-check for every home cook. Add to that exciting bank offers, and you’ve got yourself a real bargain. Explore the best picks during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 before stocks run out!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Grab Samsung and Apple tablets with up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Min 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL and more with additional bank offers

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

Save big in Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more at up to 45% off

Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 What discounts are available on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers discounts of up to 70% on various kitchen appliances, including air fryers, water purifiers, mixer grinders, juicers, gas stoves, and coffee makers. You can also avail of additional bank offers for extra savings on top of the sale prices.

Which brands are offering deals on kitchen appliances in the Amazon Sale 2025? Top brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, Bajaj, Wonderchef, Morphy Richards, Pigeon, Butterfly, and Sujata are offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Are there any specific deals on air fryers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale? Yes! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 features air fryers at up to 70% off from brands like Philips, Havells, Wonderchef, Inalsa, and Agaro, with additional bank offers making these deals even more attractive.

Can I save on water purifiers in the Amazon Sale 2025? Absolutely! You can get up to 80% off on water purifiers from top brands such as Kent, Aquaguard, Pureit, and LG.

What kind of discounts are available on mixer grinders during the sale? Mixer grinders are available at up to 60% off from trusted brands like Prestige, Philips, Sujata, Bajaj, Bosch, and Butterfly during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.