Grab up to 84% off on headphones, earbuds, and neckbands from boAt, Sony, JBL, Apple, and more with Amazon Sale offers

ByKanika Budhiraja
Apr 25, 2025 01:57 PM IST

Up to 84% off on headphones, earbuds, and neckbands from boAt, Sony, JBL, Apple and more. Shop top audio gear at extraordinary prices during Amazon Sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

boAt Airdopes 141 / Airdopes 148, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio FXCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 32H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (5Mins=7.5Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck band (Black)

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper

₹24,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

₹7,450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Airdopes 141 / Airdopes 148, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

₹12,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [ Misty Grey ]

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (White) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57

₹17,055

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Pure Pods Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 80H Playtime,Quad Mic with ENC,16mm Neodymium Dynamic Driver,Detachable Pure Band,BTv5.3 (Zen Beige)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Nirvana Crystl, Transparent Case,Spatial Audio, ANC(~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Dual Pair,App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Quantum Black)

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback (Splendid Blue)

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black

₹8,670

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black

₹8,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

₹22,948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Starry Night)

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Blue)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Bold Black)

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Aqua Blue)

₹1,454

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Beige

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Airwave Max 3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 45ms),Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Midnight Blue)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

soundcore by Anker H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Foldable Design, Pure Bass, 70H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Lightweight and Comfortable, App Connectivity, Multipoint Connection (Black)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 45ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue)

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 450 Pro Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic with 70 Hours Battery, 40Mm Drivers, Bluetooth V5.0 Padded Ear Cushions, Easy Access Controls and Voice Assistant(Luscious Black)

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (Black)

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAPCARE Bunker Gaming Over Ear Headset with RGB Back Lights|40Mm Drivers|3.5Mm+USB Jack|Adujustable Microphone|Light Design&Comfortable|Super Anti Violence&Break|Braided PVC Line(Lhp-210),Black

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics RGB Wired Gaming On Ear Gaming Headphone, 2 Meter Braided Cable, with mic, Breathable Fabric Earcups, Sleek Design, 3.5mm Connector (USB Connector is only for RGB Function)(Black)

₹929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

truke Newly Launched BTG 500 Over The Ear Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers, 10H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode (50ms Latency) with RGB LEDs, TF Card with Volume Control, BT 5.4(Metal Black)

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1

₹8,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones mic for PC, Laptop | Static RGB | (Black)

₹1,064

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics On Ear Wireless Gaming Headphones | +20 hrs Playtime | 2.4Ghz Ultra Low Latency | Bluetooth 5.2 | Dual Mode | PS, PC, Tablet, Mobile Phone Compatible

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (White)

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Blitz C Dolby Atmos Gaming Over Ear Headphone, 50Mm Neodymium Drivers, Padded Headband, Lightweight & Comfortable, RGB Lights, Flexible Mic, Type-C Connector, Black

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio ZCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 40H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (10Mins=15Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck Band (Black)

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband with Full Touch Controls,Spatial Audio,Up to 30H Playtime,ASAP Charge,Beast Mode,Enx Technology(Deep Blue),in-Ear,Bluetooth

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio FXCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 32H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (5Mins=7.5Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck band (Green)

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Yoga N3 with 46 Hours Backup,Bluetooth V5.2 Wireless Neckband,Enc Calling,Gaming Mode (Upto 50Ms),Voice Assistant,Dual Pairing,Splash Proof&Type C (Blue),in-Ear

₹889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Zeb Evolve Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Neckband Earphone, Rapid Charge, Dual Pairing, Magnetic earpiece,Voice Assistant with Mic (Gray)

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

pTron Tangentbeat in Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Dual Pairing, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Black

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black)

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic with ENx Tech, Smart Magnetic Buds, ASAP Charge, Upto 25 Hours Playback, 12MM Drivers, Beast Mode, Dual Pairing (Active Black)

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Probuds N31 Wireless Bluetooth Neckband (with Mic) |

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio Bassbuds Loop 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Extra Bass with Customizable Ear Loop (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹297

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio Bassbuds Loop 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Extra Bass with Customizable Ear Loop (Teal Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Buds 30 3.5mm Stereo Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic for Calling, Volume Control, Multifunction Button, 14mm Drivers, Stylish Eartip,1.2 Meter Durable Cable and Lightweight Design(White) View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal) View Details checkDetails

₹798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones with 10mm Extra Bass Driver and HD Sound with mic(Red) View Details checkDetails

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Sale is here with up to 84% off on headphones, earbuds, and neckbands from top brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, and Apple. If you need wireless earbuds for your commute, noise-canceling headphones for a quiet listening experience, or comfortable neckbands for workouts, now is the ideal time to grab high-quality audio gear at amazing prices. With deals this big, you can pick up the latest audio tech for less.

Grab up to 84% off on headphones, earbuds, and neckbands in the Amazon Sale. Shop top brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, and Apple today.
Grab up to 84% off on headphones, earbuds, and neckbands in the Amazon Sale. Shop top brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, and Apple today.

But don’t wait too long – these offers won’t last forever! From affordable wireless earbuds to comfortable neckbands and premium headphones, there’s something for everyone. If you’re upgrading your audio gear or purchasing your first pair, don’t miss out on these incredible discounts. Shop now before the sale ends and get the best audio gear at great prices!

Top deals on the best audio devices in the Amazon Sale:

Grab the best deals on top selling truly wireless earbuds in the Amazon Sale: Up to 80% off

The Amazon Sale brings unbeatable deals on the best-selling truly wireless earbuds. Featuring top brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, and Apple, these earbuds deliver excellent sound quality, comfort, and durability. Commuting, working out, or enjoying your favourite music, these earbuds offer seamless connectivity and long-lasting battery life.

Don’t miss out on up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. These truly wireless earbuds are designed to provide an exceptional listening experience with crystal-clear audio and a secure fit. Shop now for the best discounts on premium audio products before the sale ends!

Top deals on earbuds:

Grab the best deals on best-selling over-ear headphones in the Amazon Sale: Up to 72% off

The Amazon Sale offers great deals on over-ear headphones from leading brands like Sony, boAt, JBL, and Bose. These headphones are known for their comfortable fit, rich sound quality, and noise isolation, making them perfect for immersive listening at home, while traveling, or during long sessions.

Enjoy up to 72% off on premium over-ear headphones during the Amazon Sale. These models provide clear, deep audio and long-lasting comfort for hours of listening enjoyment. Shop now before the sale ends and grab the best deals on your favourite headphones!

Top deals on over-ear headphones:

Get the best deals on on-ear headphones in the Amazon Sale: Up to 70% off

The Amazon Sale brings incredible discounts on on-ear headphones from top brands like boAt, JBL, Marshall, Sony, and Skullcandy. These headphones are lightweight, comfortable, and designed for easy portability without compromising on sound quality. Ideal for everyday use, travel, and casual listening.

Enjoy up to 70% off on premium on-ear headphones during the Amazon Sale. Experience crisp sound and a secure fit, ideal for on-the-go listening. Shop now and grab the best deals before the sale ends!

Top deals on on-ear headphones:

Enjoy unbeatable deals on wireless gaming headphones in the Amazon Sale: Up to 64% off

The Amazon Sale offers fantastic discounts on wireless gaming headphones, providing you with a lag-free, immersive experience. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality and seamless Bluetooth connectivity, perfect for hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

Designed for comfort, they come with adjustable headbands and cushioned ear cups, ensuring you stay comfortable during long sessions. With noise-canceling microphones and extended battery life, wireless gaming headphones are the ultimate companion for any gamer. Shop now and grab the best deals from top brands before the sale ends!

Top deals on wireless gaming headphones:

Amazon Sale: Grab top deals on neckbands with up to 84% off

Looking for comfort and great sound on the go? The Amazon Sale has you covered with amazing deals on neckband headphones. Ideal for workouts, travel, or everyday use, these headphones provide a snug fit around your neck for all-day comfort.

Enjoy clear audio, long battery life, and smooth connectivity. If you're at the gym or on your daily commute, neckband headphones from top brands like Sony and boAt will keep you connected and immersed in your favourite music. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers. Shop now before the sale ends!

Top deals on neckbands:

Amazon Sale: Top deals on wired earphones for clear sound and comfort: Up to 70% off

Looking for high-quality audio without the hassle of charging? The Amazon Sale brings the best deals on wired earphones. Enjoy clear, crisp sound and a comfortable fit for all your listening needs, if you’re commuting, working out, or relaxing at home.

These wired earphones, from top brands like Sony, boAt, and JBL, offer a stable connection and excellent sound quality. Lightweight and portable, they’re designed to provide great performance on the go. Don’t miss out; grab the best offers before the sale ends!

Top deals on earphones:

FAQs on earbuds, headphones, neckbands on Amazon Sale

  • What are the best earbuds on sale on Amazon?

    Top-selling earbuds on Amazon Sale include boAt, Sony, JBL, and Apple, offering excellent sound and comfort at discounted prices.

  • Are neckband headphones available on Amazon Sale?

    Yes, neckband headphones from trusted brands like Sony, boAt, and JBL are available at great prices in the Amazon Sale.

  • What are the advantages of using wired headphones over wireless?

    Wired headphones offer a reliable, uninterrupted connection and superior sound quality without the need to charge.

  • Are there gaming headphones on sale on Amazon?

    Yes, the Amazon Sale features amazing discounts on gaming headphones from brands like SteelSeries, Razer, and Logitech.

  • How long do the batteries last on wireless headphones during the Amazon Sale?

    Battery life for wireless headphones varies, but many top models offer up to 50 hours of playtime during the Amazon Sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

