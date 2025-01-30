Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
Best wireless earphones in 2025 for seamless and powerful audio quality; Top 10 picks for you

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 30, 2025 02:03 PM IST

Looking to buy wireless earphones? Then this article is for you. We have listed some of the best wireless earphones in 2025 for you to consider.

Best overall

Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GET THIS

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

GET THIS

CrossBeats Arc Buds OWS Open Ear Wireless Earbuds | Spatial Audio Headphones & Head Tracking | Gaming Bluetooth Earphones | 100hr Playtime | 14.2mm Drivers IPX5 Rating Type-c Fast Charging (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

GET THIS

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone View Details checkDetails

₹12,764

GET THIS

CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones | Dual Device Pairing | AI ENC | 14.2mm Drivers| 120Hrs Playtime| Magnetic Hall Switch Ear Buds| 40ms Low Latency | BT v5.4 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

GET THIS

Best value for money

LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earbuds with Mic (Clear) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

GET THIS

Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker,Comfortable & Lightweight with Technology to Work from Home Calls, Built-in mic, 20 Hours of Battery Life & IPX4 Splash-Resistant - Charcoal Gray View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

GET THIS

PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,559

GET THIS

Harman JBL Tune 205BT Wireless Earbud Headphones with Mic (Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹5,793

Wireless earphones have their own segment of admirers. The freedom from tangled wires and the ease of carrying them makes them super desired by most of us. Undoubtedly, the best wireless earphones are more than just an audio accessory—they’re an escape, a performance enhancer, and a statement of style all in one. Imagine slipping on a pair that instantly drowns out the chaos of the world, immersing you in crisp highs, deep bass, and perfectly balanced mid. Whether you're conquering your morning run, diving into a podcast, or taking an important call, top-tier wireless earphones offer crystal-clear sound, adaptive noise cancellation, and seamless connectivity.

Best wireless earphones in 2025
Best wireless earphones in 2025

With ergonomic designs, sweat resistance, and long battery life, they blend function with comfort, ensuring uninterrupted listening for hours. Touch controls, AI-assisted features, and spatial audio technology elevate the experience, making you feel as if you’re in a private concert or an intimate studio session. The best wireless earphones don’t just play music—they redefine how you hear the world.

 

Best earbuds in 2025:

 

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality with industry-leading noise cancellation. Equipped with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 and AI-powered Adaptive Sound Control, these earbuds offer a premium listening experience. With LDAC support, Hi-Res audio, and beamforming microphones for crystal-clear calls, they’re perfect for audiophiles and professionals alike. The ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, while the 8-hour battery life (with ANC) keeps you connected throughout the day. Experience superior sound in a compact, stylish form.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
Industry-leading ANC with Integrated Processor V2
Audio Quality:
Hi-Res Audio, LDAC support, Dynamic Driver X
Battery Life:
8 hours (earbuds) + 16 hours (case)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connection
Microphones:
AI noise reduction with beamforming mics
Water Resistance:
IPX4-rated splash resistance
Charging:
USB-C & Qi wireless charging

Reasons to buy

Best-in-class noise cancellation

High-resolution audio with LDAC

Comfortable and secure fit

Great call quality with AI noise reduction

Multipoint connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Premium pricing

No aptX support

Limited customization in some regions

Slightly larger charging case

Touch controls may take time to get used to

Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the Sony WF-1000XM5 for its superior noise cancellation, rich audio quality, and long battery life. Users appreciate the AI-based call quality enhancements and the comfortable fit. Some reviews mention that the touch controls require a learning curve, and a few users wish for stronger water resistance.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for the best true wireless earbuds with top-tier noise cancellation, high-resolution audio, and excellent call clarity, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is a fantastic choice. Its premium build and advanced features make it a great investment for music lovers and professionals.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers an immersive audio experience with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Designed for seamless integration with Samsung devices, these earbuds provide crystal-clear calls, 360° audio, and auto-switching between Galaxy devices. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, and the IPX7 water resistance makes them ideal for workouts. With up to 5 hours of battery life (ANC on) and wireless charging, they deliver convenience and premium sound quality.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
Intelligent ANC with ambient sound mode
Audio Quality:
24-bit Hi-Fi audio, Samsung Seamless Codec
Battery Life:
5 hours (earbuds) + 18 hours (case) with ANC on
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.3, Auto Switch for Galaxy devices
Microphones:
3-mic system with AI-based noise reduction
Water Resistance:
IPX7 (waterproof)
Charging:
USB-C & Qi wireless charging

Reasons to buy

24-bit Hi-Fi audio for premium sound

Effective ANC for immersive listening

IPX7 water resistance

360° Audio for spatial sound

Comfortable and secure fit

Reasons to avoid

Best features reserved for Samsung users

Shorter battery life with ANC

No support for multipoint connectivity

No aptX support

Slightly expensive for non-Samsung users

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the rich audio quality, strong ANC, and seamless connectivity with Samsung devices. Many appreciate the IPX7 rating for gym use. Some complaints include battery life being shorter than competitors and limited support for non-Samsung devices.

Why should you choose this product?

If you own a Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro provides an optimized listening experience with seamless integration, Hi-Fi sound, and solid ANC, making them an excellent choice for Galaxy users.

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds deliver a powerful bass-rich sound with JBL Signature Audio and adaptive noise cancellation. Featuring six beamforming microphones for clear calls, these earbuds are ideal for music lovers and professionals alike. The long 10-hour battery life (with ANC off) and 30 hours with the case ensure all-day use. Multipoint connectivity and fast charging add to the convenience, making them a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
Adaptive noise cancellation with Smart Ambient mode
Audio Quality:
JBL Signature Sound, deep bass
Battery Life:
10 hours (earbuds) + 30 hours (case)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint pairing
Microphones:
6-mic setup with voice clarity enhancement
Water Resistance:
IPX5-rated splashproof
Charging:
USB-C & Qi wireless charging

Reasons to buy

JBL Signature Sound with deep bass

Long battery life

IPX5 water resistance

Multipoint connectivity

Affordable compared to premium brands

Reasons to avoid

ANC is good but not class-leading

No advanced codecs like LDAC

Touch controls can be sensitive

Slightly bulky design

No true spatial audio support

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the bass-rich audio, long battery life, and reliable call quality. Many find them a great value for money, though some mention that ANC is not as strong as competitors like Sony or Bose.

Why should you choose this product?

For those looking for a budget-friendly, high-quality audio experience with deep bass and good ANC, the JBL Live Pro 2 is a fantastic option.

Also Read: 10 best earbuds under 1500: Check out top options to consider

 

The CrossBeats Arc Buds offer a unique open-ear design for natural awareness while enjoying music. These lightweight earbuds are perfect for outdoor workouts and sports enthusiasts. With bone conduction technology and a secure fit, they ensure comfort for extended wear. The earbuds provide a balanced sound experience with clear vocals and decent bass, making them ideal for casual listeners and active users.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
Open-ear design (no ANC)
Audio Quality:
Balanced sound with clear mids and highs
Battery Life:
8 hours (earbuds) + 24 hours (case)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.3, stable connection
Microphones:
Dual-mic ENC for calls
Water Resistance:
IPX4 splash resistance
Charging:
USB-C

Reasons to buy

Open-ear design for awareness

Comfortable for extended wear

Great for workouts and outdoor use

Lightweight and secure fit

Affordable price

Reasons to avoid

May not suit audiophiles

No wireless charging

Not ideal for noisy environments

Limited bass

No ANC

CrossBeats Arc Buds OWS Open Ear Wireless Earbuds | Spatial Audio Headphones & Head Tracking | Gaming Bluetooth Earphones | 100hr Playtime | 14.2mm Drivers IPX5 Rating Type-c Fast Charging (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort and natural awareness while using these earbuds for outdoor activities. Some feel the bass is lacking, and they don’t block outside noise, which is intentional for their design.

Why should you choose this product?

If you prefer an open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings while providing a comfortable fit, the CrossBeats Arc Buds are a great pick.

Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds review: Third time's a charm

 

The Apple AirPods 4 takes wireless audio to the next level with improved sound quality, better battery life, and enhanced spatial audio. Seamlessly integrating with Apple’s ecosystem, these earbuds feature Adaptive EQ, Personalized Spatial Audio, and automatic switching between Apple devices. The lightweight design ensures all-day comfort, while the improved microphone quality makes calls clearer than ever. With MagSafe charging and a reliable connection, these AirPods continue Apple’s legacy of premium wireless audio.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
No ANC (features Adaptive EQ)
Audio Quality:
Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
Battery Life:
6 hours (earbuds) + 30 hours (case)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.3, Apple H2 chip for instant pairing
Microphones:
Dual beamforming mics with wind noise reduction
Water Resistance:
IPX4 sweat and water resistance
Charging:
MagSafe, USB-C, and Qi wireless charging

Reasons to buy

Seamless Apple ecosystem integration

Personalized Spatial Audio for immersive sound

Comfortable and lightweight design

Strong battery life

MagSafe & USB-C charging options

Reasons to avoid

No active noise cancellation

Limited Android compatibility

No major design changes from previous versions

Lacks deep bass compared to competitors

Expensive for non-Apple users

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the seamless connection with Apple devices, clear call quality, and immersive Spatial Audio. However, some wish for better noise isolation and deeper bass.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want effortless pairing, high-quality audio, and great battery life, the AirPods 4 are a fantastic choice.


Best neckbands in 2025:
 

The CrossBeats Shuffl ANC neckband earphones deliver immersive sound with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and a bass-boosted audio profile. Designed for all-day comfort, they feature a flexible neckband with magnetic earbuds for a secure fit. With up to 40 hours of playtime, fast charging, and water resistance, these earphones are great for workouts, travel, and daily use.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
Hybrid ANC with ambient mode
Audio Quality:
Deep bass with 13mm dynamic drivers
Battery Life:
40 hours (ANC off), 30 hours (ANC on)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint connection
Microphones:
ENC with dual-mic setup for calls
Water Resistance:
IPX5 sweat and water resistance
Charging:
USB-C fast charging (10 min = 8 hours)

Reasons to buy

Long battery life

Secure neckband design

Deep bass for music lovers

Affordable price for ANC earphones

Water-resistant for workouts

Reasons to avoid

Limited codec support

No true wireless experience

No app support for sound customization

Slightly bulky for some users

ANC is decent but not top-tier

CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones | Dual Device Pairing | AI ENC | 14.2mm Drivers| 120Hrs Playtime| Magnetic Hall Switch Ear Buds| 40ms Low Latency | BT v5.4 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful bass, long battery life, and comfortable fit. Some users mention that the ANC is good, but not as strong as premium brands like Sony or Bose.

Why should you choose this product?

For those who want a budget-friendly ANC neckband with deep bass and long battery life, the CrossBeats Shuffl ANC is a solid pick.

Also Read: Best neckband earphones: Explore 10 comfy options for seamless listening experiences, perfect for music lovers on the go

The LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 delivers premium sound with Meridian Audio tuning and a comfortable neckband design. These earphones provide rich bass and clear mids for an immersive audio experience. With retractable earbuds, long battery life, and fast charging, they’re ideal for business professionals and everyday users. The dual-mic noise reduction ensures crystal-clear calls, making them perfect for work and travel.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
Passive noise isolation
Audio Quality:
Meridian-tuned sound with deep bass
Battery Life:
8 hours (music) + 18 hours standby
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.0, Stable multi-device connection
Microphones:
Dual-mic noise reduction for calls
Water Resistance:
No official rating
Charging:
USB-C fast charging

Reasons to buy

High-quality audio from Meridian

Retractable earbuds for convenience

Comfortable neckband design

Good call clarity

Fast charging support

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for workouts

Battery life could be better

No active noise cancellation

No water resistance rating

LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earbuds with Mic (Clear)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the sound quality and call clarity but wish for ANC and a more modern Bluetooth version.

Why should you choose this product?

If you need a stylish, comfortable, and high-quality neckband with excellent call clarity, the LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 is a strong contender.

 

The Sony SRS-NB10 is a unique wireless neckband speaker designed for hands-free calls and immersive audio. Ideal for home offices and multitasking, it delivers clear sound with upward-facing speakers. With up to 20 hours of battery life and lightweight comfort, this speaker is perfect for conference calls, virtual meetings, and casual music listening without blocking your ears.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
No ANC (open-ear design)
Audio Quality:
Clear voice pickup with full-range speakers
Battery Life:
20 hours, fast charging (10 min = 1 hour)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.1, multipoint pairing
Microphones:
Dual beamforming mics with noise reduction
Water Resistance:
IPX4 splash-resistant
Charging:
USB-C

Reasons to buy

Hands-free listening experience

Comfortable for long use

Great for calls & meetings

Long battery life

Multipoint Bluetooth pairing

Reasons to avoid

No deep bass

Not ideal for noisy environments

Limited music immersion

Not for audiophiles

Slightly pricey for a niche product

Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker,Comfortable & Lightweight with Technology to Work from Home Calls, Built-in mic, 20 Hours of Battery Life & IPX4 Splash-Resistant - Charcoal Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the hands-free experience and call quality, but some wish for more bass and better sound depth.

Why should you choose this product?

If you want a comfortable, open-ear speaker for calls and multitasking, the Sony SRS-NB10 is a great option.

The PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband Earphones combine comfort, convenience, and high-quality sound in a sleek design. Featuring powerful bass and clear mids, these earphones are ideal for casual listeners and daily commuters. With an ergonomic neckband, long battery life, and a lightweight build, they ensure all-day comfort. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls, making them a great choice for work and leisure.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation:
Passive noise isolation
Audio Quality:
Powerful bass with clear mids
Battery Life:
Up to 14 hours
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.0, stable connection
Microphones:
Built-in mic for hands-free calls
Water Resistance:
IPX4 sweat-resistant
Charging:
USB-C fast charging

Reasons to buy

Comfortable neckband design

Good bass performance

Decent battery life

Affordable pricing

Water-resistant for workouts

Reasons to avoid

No active noise cancellation

No advanced audio codecs

Build quality could be better

Basic microphone quality

Lacks premium sound customization options

PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earphone with Mic (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordability and balanced sound profile, but note that the build quality feels somewhat basic. Some users wish for ANC and better microphone clarity for calls.

Why should you choose this product?

If you need an affordable, reliable neckband with decent sound and a comfortable fit, the PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth Neckband is a solid choice for everyday use.

The Harman JBL Tune 205BT wireless earbud headphones deliver JBL’s signature Pure Bass Sound in a sleek, lightweight design. With a tangle-free flat cable and ergonomic fit, these earbuds ensure comfort for all-day listening. The 6-hour battery life keeps you connected, and the built-in microphone allows for seamless hands-free calls. Whether you're commuting, working out, or relaxing, the JBL Tune 205BT offers high-quality sound with wireless convenience at an affordable price.

Specifications

Driver Size:
12.5mm dynamic drivers
Battery Life:
Up to 6 hours on a single charge
Charging Time:
2 hours
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 4.1
Microphone:
Yes, with in-line remote
Cable Type:
Tangle-free flat cable
Weight:
16.5g
Compatibility:
Works with iOS & Android devices
Colors Available:
Multiple options including Black, Blue, Gold, and Silver

Reasons to buy

JBL Pure Bass Sound for immersive audio

Lightweight and comfortable design

Tangle-free flat cable for convenience

Built-in microphone for clear calls

Affordable price with reliable brand quality

Reasons to avoid

Battery life may be insufficient for long listening sessions

No active noise cancellation

No water or sweat resistance

Uses micro-USB charging instead of USB-C

Limited bass depth compared to premium models

Harman JBL Tune 205BT Wireless Earbud Headphones with Mic (Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the JBL Tune 205BT for its clear sound quality and comfortable fit. Customers highlight the convenience of its wireless design and the Pure Bass Sound as major positives. Many users also praise its lightweight build and ease of use. However, some buyers mention that the 6-hour battery life could be longer, and a few note that the lack of noise cancellation can affect audio quality in noisy environments.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for an affordable yet high-quality wireless earbud option, the JBL Tune 205BT is a great choice. With its signature Pure Bass Sound, comfortable fit, and built-in microphone, it’s ideal for everyday use.

Also Read: Best neckband earphones: Top 10 handy picks for seamless listening experience

Top three features of the best wireless earphones in 2025:

Best Wireless Earphones in 2025

Battery Life

Charging Time

Compatibility

Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear EarbudsUp to 8 hours on a single charge; total 24 hours with charging caseApproximately 1.5 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 ProUp to 8 hours on a single charge; total 29 hours with charging caseApproximately 1 hour for a full chargeOptimized for Samsung Galaxy devices; compatible with other Android and iOS devices
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium In-Ear Wireless TWS EarbudsUp to 10 hours on a single charge; total 30 hours with charging caseApproximately 2 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices
CrossBeats Arc Buds OWS Open-Ear Wireless EarbudsUp to 6 hours on a single charge; total 24 hours with charging caseApproximately 1.5 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless EarbudsUp to 6 hours on a single charge; total 30 hours with charging caseApproximately 1 hour for a full chargeOptimized for Apple devices; compatible with other Bluetooth-enabled devices
CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear EarphonesUp to 20 hours on a single chargeApproximately 2 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices
LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear NeckbandUp to 8 hours on a single chargeApproximately 2 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless NeckbandUp to 20 hours on a single chargeApproximately 2 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices
PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband EarphoneUp to 7 hours on a single chargeApproximately 2 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices
Harman JBL Tune 205BT Wireless Earbud HeadphonesUp to 6 hours on a single chargeApproximately 2 hours for a full chargeCompatible with Android and iOS devices

Also Read: Best wired gaming earphones under 5000 for low latency gaming experience

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Wireless Earphones in 2025:

  1. Sound Quality: Ensure the earphones offer clear audio with balanced bass and treble. Look for models with high-quality drivers and support for advanced audio codecs.
  2. Battery Life: Consider how long the earphones last on a single charge and the total battery life with the charging case. Longer battery life is essential for extended use.
  3. Comfort and Fit: Choose earphones that come with multiple ear tip sizes or ergonomic designs to ensure a comfortable and secure fit, especially for prolonged use.
  4. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): If you frequently use earphones in noisy environments, ANC can help reduce ambient noise for a better listening experience.
  5. Water and Sweat Resistance: For workouts or outdoor activities, look for earphones with an IP rating indicating resistance to water and sweat.
  6. Connectivity and Compatibility: Ensure the earphones are compatible with your devices and offer stable Bluetooth connectivity. Features like multipoint pairing can be beneficial.

Similar articles for you:

Headphone buying guide: Types, how to choose, top picks, and more

Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective budget headphones

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the Best Wireless Earphones in 2025:

  • Q1: What is the average battery life of wireless earphones in 2025?

    A1: Most modern wireless earphones offer between 6 to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, with extended battery life provided by the charging case.

  • Q2: How important is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in earphones?

    A2: ANC is beneficial for reducing ambient noise, making it ideal for use in noisy environments like public transport or busy offices. However, if you primarily use earphones in quiet settings, ANC may be less critical.

  • Q3: Are wireless earphones compatible with all devices?

    A3: Most wireless earphones use Bluetooth technology, making them compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. However, some features may be optimized for specific operating systems or brands.

  • Q4: How do I ensure a comfortable fit with wireless earphones?

    A4: Look for earphones that offer multiple ear tip sizes or ergonomic designs. Tryiit.

  • Q5: What should I consider regarding water and sweat resistance?

    A5: If you plan to use earphones during workouts or in wet conditions, choose models with an appropriate IP rating indicating resistance to water and sweat.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

