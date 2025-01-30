Best wireless earphones in 2025 for seamless and powerful audio quality; Top 10 picks for you

Wireless earphones have their own segment of admirers. The freedom from tangled wires and the ease of carrying them makes them super desired by most of us. Undoubtedly, the best wireless earphones are more than just an audio accessory—they’re an escape, a performance enhancer, and a statement of style all in one. Imagine slipping on a pair that instantly drowns out the chaos of the world, immersing you in crisp highs, deep bass, and perfectly balanced mid. Whether you're conquering your morning run, diving into a podcast, or taking an important call, top-tier wireless earphones offer crystal-clear sound, adaptive noise cancellation, and seamless connectivity. Best wireless earphones in 2025

With ergonomic designs, sweat resistance, and long battery life, they blend function with comfort, ensuring uninterrupted listening for hours. Touch controls, AI-assisted features, and spatial audio technology elevate the experience, making you feel as if you’re in a private concert or an intimate studio session. The best wireless earphones don’t just play music—they redefine how you hear the world.

Best earbuds in 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality with industry-leading noise cancellation. Equipped with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 and AI-powered Adaptive Sound Control, these earbuds offer a premium listening experience. With LDAC support, Hi-Res audio, and beamforming microphones for crystal-clear calls, they’re perfect for audiophiles and professionals alike. The ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, while the 8-hour battery life (with ANC) keeps you connected throughout the day. Experience superior sound in a compact, stylish form.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: Industry-leading ANC with Integrated Processor V2 Audio Quality: Hi-Res Audio, LDAC support, Dynamic Driver X Battery Life: 8 hours (earbuds) + 16 hours (case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connection Microphones: AI noise reduction with beamforming mics Water Resistance: IPX4-rated splash resistance Charging: USB-C & Qi wireless charging Reasons to buy Best-in-class noise cancellation High-resolution audio with LDAC Comfortable and secure fit Great call quality with AI noise reduction Multipoint connectivity Reasons to avoid Premium pricing No aptX support Limited customization in some regions Slightly larger charging case Touch controls may take time to get used to Click Here to Buy Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the Sony WF-1000XM5 for its superior noise cancellation, rich audio quality, and long battery life. Users appreciate the AI-based call quality enhancements and the comfortable fit. Some reviews mention that the touch controls require a learning curve, and a few users wish for stronger water resistance.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for the best true wireless earbuds with top-tier noise cancellation, high-resolution audio, and excellent call clarity, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is a fantastic choice. Its premium build and advanced features make it a great investment for music lovers and professionals.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers an immersive audio experience with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Designed for seamless integration with Samsung devices, these earbuds provide crystal-clear calls, 360° audio, and auto-switching between Galaxy devices. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, and the IPX7 water resistance makes them ideal for workouts. With up to 5 hours of battery life (ANC on) and wireless charging, they deliver convenience and premium sound quality.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: Intelligent ANC with ambient sound mode Audio Quality: 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, Samsung Seamless Codec Battery Life: 5 hours (earbuds) + 18 hours (case) with ANC on Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Auto Switch for Galaxy devices Microphones: 3-mic system with AI-based noise reduction Water Resistance: IPX7 (waterproof) Charging: USB-C & Qi wireless charging Reasons to buy 24-bit Hi-Fi audio for premium sound Effective ANC for immersive listening IPX7 water resistance 360° Audio for spatial sound Comfortable and secure fit Reasons to avoid Best features reserved for Samsung users Shorter battery life with ANC No support for multipoint connectivity No aptX support Slightly expensive for non-Samsung users Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the rich audio quality, strong ANC, and seamless connectivity with Samsung devices. Many appreciate the IPX7 rating for gym use. Some complaints include battery life being shorter than competitors and limited support for non-Samsung devices.

Why should you choose this product?

If you own a Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro provides an optimized listening experience with seamless integration, Hi-Fi sound, and solid ANC, making them an excellent choice for Galaxy users.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds deliver a powerful bass-rich sound with JBL Signature Audio and adaptive noise cancellation. Featuring six beamforming microphones for clear calls, these earbuds are ideal for music lovers and professionals alike. The long 10-hour battery life (with ANC off) and 30 hours with the case ensure all-day use. Multipoint connectivity and fast charging add to the convenience, making them a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: Adaptive noise cancellation with Smart Ambient mode Audio Quality: JBL Signature Sound, deep bass Battery Life: 10 hours (earbuds) + 30 hours (case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint pairing Microphones: 6-mic setup with voice clarity enhancement Water Resistance: IPX5-rated splashproof Charging: USB-C & Qi wireless charging Reasons to buy JBL Signature Sound with deep bass Long battery life IPX5 water resistance Multipoint connectivity Affordable compared to premium brands Reasons to avoid ANC is good but not class-leading No advanced codecs like LDAC Touch controls can be sensitive Slightly bulky design No true spatial audio support Click Here to Buy JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the bass-rich audio, long battery life, and reliable call quality. Many find them a great value for money, though some mention that ANC is not as strong as competitors like Sony or Bose.

Why should you choose this product?

For those looking for a budget-friendly, high-quality audio experience with deep bass and good ANC, the JBL Live Pro 2 is a fantastic option.

Also Read: 10 best earbuds under ₹1500: Check out top options to consider

Loading Suggestions...

The CrossBeats Arc Buds offer a unique open-ear design for natural awareness while enjoying music. These lightweight earbuds are perfect for outdoor workouts and sports enthusiasts. With bone conduction technology and a secure fit, they ensure comfort for extended wear. The earbuds provide a balanced sound experience with clear vocals and decent bass, making them ideal for casual listeners and active users.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: Open-ear design (no ANC) Audio Quality: Balanced sound with clear mids and highs Battery Life: 8 hours (earbuds) + 24 hours (case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, stable connection Microphones: Dual-mic ENC for calls Water Resistance: IPX4 splash resistance Charging: USB-C Reasons to buy Open-ear design for awareness Comfortable for extended wear Great for workouts and outdoor use Lightweight and secure fit Affordable price Reasons to avoid May not suit audiophiles No wireless charging Not ideal for noisy environments Limited bass No ANC Click Here to Buy CrossBeats Arc Buds OWS Open Ear Wireless Earbuds | Spatial Audio Headphones & Head Tracking | Gaming Bluetooth Earphones | 100hr Playtime | 14.2mm Drivers IPX5 Rating Type-c Fast Charging (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort and natural awareness while using these earbuds for outdoor activities. Some feel the bass is lacking, and they don’t block outside noise, which is intentional for their design.

Why should you choose this product?

If you prefer an open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings while providing a comfortable fit, the CrossBeats Arc Buds are a great pick.

Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds review: Third time's a charm

Loading Suggestions...

The Apple AirPods 4 takes wireless audio to the next level with improved sound quality, better battery life, and enhanced spatial audio. Seamlessly integrating with Apple’s ecosystem, these earbuds feature Adaptive EQ, Personalized Spatial Audio, and automatic switching between Apple devices. The lightweight design ensures all-day comfort, while the improved microphone quality makes calls clearer than ever. With MagSafe charging and a reliable connection, these AirPods continue Apple’s legacy of premium wireless audio.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: No ANC (features Adaptive EQ) Audio Quality: Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking Battery Life: 6 hours (earbuds) + 30 hours (case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Apple H2 chip for instant pairing Microphones: Dual beamforming mics with wind noise reduction Water Resistance: IPX4 sweat and water resistance Charging: MagSafe, USB-C, and Qi wireless charging Reasons to buy Seamless Apple ecosystem integration Personalized Spatial Audio for immersive sound Comfortable and lightweight design Strong battery life MagSafe & USB-C charging options Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation Limited Android compatibility No major design changes from previous versions Lacks deep bass compared to competitors Expensive for non-Apple users Click Here to Buy Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the seamless connection with Apple devices, clear call quality, and immersive Spatial Audio. However, some wish for better noise isolation and deeper bass.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want effortless pairing, high-quality audio, and great battery life, the AirPods 4 are a fantastic choice.



Best neckbands in 2025:



Loading Suggestions...

The CrossBeats Shuffl ANC neckband earphones deliver immersive sound with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and a bass-boosted audio profile. Designed for all-day comfort, they feature a flexible neckband with magnetic earbuds for a secure fit. With up to 40 hours of playtime, fast charging, and water resistance, these earphones are great for workouts, travel, and daily use.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: Hybrid ANC with ambient mode Audio Quality: Deep bass with 13mm dynamic drivers Battery Life: 40 hours (ANC off), 30 hours (ANC on) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint connection Microphones: ENC with dual-mic setup for calls Water Resistance: IPX5 sweat and water resistance Charging: USB-C fast charging (10 min = 8 hours) Reasons to buy Long battery life Secure neckband design Deep bass for music lovers Affordable price for ANC earphones Water-resistant for workouts Reasons to avoid Limited codec support No true wireless experience No app support for sound customization Slightly bulky for some users ANC is decent but not top-tier Click Here to Buy CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones | Dual Device Pairing | AI ENC | 14.2mm Drivers| 120Hrs Playtime| Magnetic Hall Switch Ear Buds| 40ms Low Latency | BT v5.4 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful bass, long battery life, and comfortable fit. Some users mention that the ANC is good, but not as strong as premium brands like Sony or Bose.

Why should you choose this product?

For those who want a budget-friendly ANC neckband with deep bass and long battery life, the CrossBeats Shuffl ANC is a solid pick.

Also Read: Best neckband earphones: Explore 10 comfy options for seamless listening experiences, perfect for music lovers on the go

Loading Suggestions...

The LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 delivers premium sound with Meridian Audio tuning and a comfortable neckband design. These earphones provide rich bass and clear mids for an immersive audio experience. With retractable earbuds, long battery life, and fast charging, they’re ideal for business professionals and everyday users. The dual-mic noise reduction ensures crystal-clear calls, making them perfect for work and travel.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: Passive noise isolation Audio Quality: Meridian-tuned sound with deep bass Battery Life: 8 hours (music) + 18 hours standby Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Stable multi-device connection Microphones: Dual-mic noise reduction for calls Water Resistance: No official rating Charging: USB-C fast charging Reasons to buy High-quality audio from Meridian Retractable earbuds for convenience Comfortable neckband design Good call clarity Fast charging support Reasons to avoid Not ideal for workouts Battery life could be better No active noise cancellation No water resistance rating Click Here to Buy LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earbuds with Mic (Clear)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the sound quality and call clarity but wish for ANC and a more modern Bluetooth version.

Why should you choose this product?

If you need a stylish, comfortable, and high-quality neckband with excellent call clarity, the LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 is a strong contender.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony SRS-NB10 is a unique wireless neckband speaker designed for hands-free calls and immersive audio. Ideal for home offices and multitasking, it delivers clear sound with upward-facing speakers. With up to 20 hours of battery life and lightweight comfort, this speaker is perfect for conference calls, virtual meetings, and casual music listening without blocking your ears.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: No ANC (open-ear design) Audio Quality: Clear voice pickup with full-range speakers Battery Life: 20 hours, fast charging (10 min = 1 hour) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, multipoint pairing Microphones: Dual beamforming mics with noise reduction Water Resistance: IPX4 splash-resistant Charging: USB-C Reasons to buy Hands-free listening experience Comfortable for long use Great for calls & meetings Long battery life Multipoint Bluetooth pairing Reasons to avoid No deep bass Not ideal for noisy environments Limited music immersion Not for audiophiles Slightly pricey for a niche product Click Here to Buy Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker,Comfortable & Lightweight with Technology to Work from Home Calls, Built-in mic, 20 Hours of Battery Life & IPX4 Splash-Resistant - Charcoal Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the hands-free experience and call quality, but some wish for more bass and better sound depth.

Why should you choose this product?

If you want a comfortable, open-ear speaker for calls and multitasking, the Sony SRS-NB10 is a great option.

Loading Suggestions...

The PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband Earphones combine comfort, convenience, and high-quality sound in a sleek design. Featuring powerful bass and clear mids, these earphones are ideal for casual listeners and daily commuters. With an ergonomic neckband, long battery life, and a lightweight build, they ensure all-day comfort. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls, making them a great choice for work and leisure.

Specifications Noise Cancellation: Passive noise isolation Audio Quality: Powerful bass with clear mids Battery Life: Up to 14 hours Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, stable connection Microphones: Built-in mic for hands-free calls Water Resistance: IPX4 sweat-resistant Charging: USB-C fast charging Reasons to buy Comfortable neckband design Good bass performance Decent battery life Affordable pricing Water-resistant for workouts Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation No advanced audio codecs Build quality could be better Basic microphone quality Lacks premium sound customization options Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earphone with Mic (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordability and balanced sound profile, but note that the build quality feels somewhat basic. Some users wish for ANC and better microphone clarity for calls.

Why should you choose this product?

If you need an affordable, reliable neckband with decent sound and a comfortable fit, the PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth Neckband is a solid choice for everyday use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Harman JBL Tune 205BT wireless earbud headphones deliver JBL’s signature Pure Bass Sound in a sleek, lightweight design. With a tangle-free flat cable and ergonomic fit, these earbuds ensure comfort for all-day listening. The 6-hour battery life keeps you connected, and the built-in microphone allows for seamless hands-free calls. Whether you're commuting, working out, or relaxing, the JBL Tune 205BT offers high-quality sound with wireless convenience at an affordable price.

Specifications Driver Size: 12.5mm dynamic drivers Battery Life: Up to 6 hours on a single charge Charging Time: 2 hours Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1 Microphone: Yes, with in-line remote Cable Type: Tangle-free flat cable Weight: 16.5g Compatibility: Works with iOS & Android devices Colors Available: Multiple options including Black, Blue, Gold, and Silver Reasons to buy JBL Pure Bass Sound for immersive audio Lightweight and comfortable design Tangle-free flat cable for convenience Built-in microphone for clear calls Affordable price with reliable brand quality Reasons to avoid Battery life may be insufficient for long listening sessions No active noise cancellation No water or sweat resistance Uses micro-USB charging instead of USB-C Limited bass depth compared to premium models Click Here to Buy Harman JBL Tune 205BT Wireless Earbud Headphones with Mic (Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the JBL Tune 205BT for its clear sound quality and comfortable fit. Customers highlight the convenience of its wireless design and the Pure Bass Sound as major positives. Many users also praise its lightweight build and ease of use. However, some buyers mention that the 6-hour battery life could be longer, and a few note that the lack of noise cancellation can affect audio quality in noisy environments.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for an affordable yet high-quality wireless earbud option, the JBL Tune 205BT is a great choice. With its signature Pure Bass Sound, comfortable fit, and built-in microphone, it’s ideal for everyday use.

Also Read: Best neckband earphones: Top 10 handy picks for seamless listening experience

Top three features of the best wireless earphones in 2025:



Best Wireless Earphones in 2025 Battery Life Charging Time Compatibility Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Earbuds Up to 8 hours on a single charge; total 24 hours with charging case Approximately 1.5 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Up to 8 hours on a single charge; total 29 hours with charging case Approximately 1 hour for a full charge Optimized for Samsung Galaxy devices; compatible with other Android and iOS devices JBL Live Pro 2 Premium In-Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds Up to 10 hours on a single charge; total 30 hours with charging case Approximately 2 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices CrossBeats Arc Buds OWS Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds Up to 6 hours on a single charge; total 24 hours with charging case Approximately 1.5 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds Up to 6 hours on a single charge; total 30 hours with charging case Approximately 1 hour for a full charge Optimized for Apple devices; compatible with other Bluetooth-enabled devices CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Earphones Up to 20 hours on a single charge Approximately 2 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband Up to 8 hours on a single charge Approximately 2 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Up to 20 hours on a single charge Approximately 2 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices PHILIPS Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband Earphone Up to 7 hours on a single charge Approximately 2 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices Harman JBL Tune 205BT Wireless Earbud Headphones Up to 6 hours on a single charge Approximately 2 hours for a full charge Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Also Read: Best wired gaming earphones under ₹5000 for low latency gaming experience

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Wireless Earphones in 2025:

Sound Quality: Ensure the earphones offer clear audio with balanced bass and treble. Look for models with high-quality drivers and support for advanced audio codecs. Battery Life: Consider how long the earphones last on a single charge and the total battery life with the charging case. Longer battery life is essential for extended use. Comfort and Fit: Choose earphones that come with multiple ear tip sizes or ergonomic designs to ensure a comfortable and secure fit, especially for prolonged use. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): If you frequently use earphones in noisy environments, ANC can help reduce ambient noise for a better listening experience. Water and Sweat Resistance: For workouts or outdoor activities, look for earphones with an IP rating indicating resistance to water and sweat. Connectivity and Compatibility: Ensure the earphones are compatible with your devices and offer stable Bluetooth connectivity. Features like multipoint pairing can be beneficial.

Similar articles for you:

Headphone buying guide: Types, how to choose, top picks, and more

Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective budget headphones

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the Best Wireless Earphones in 2025: Q1: What is the average battery life of wireless earphones in 2025? A1: Most modern wireless earphones offer between 6 to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, with extended battery life provided by the charging case.

Q2: How important is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in earphones? A2: ANC is beneficial for reducing ambient noise, making it ideal for use in noisy environments like public transport or busy offices. However, if you primarily use earphones in quiet settings, ANC may be less critical.

Q3: Are wireless earphones compatible with all devices? A3: Most wireless earphones use Bluetooth technology, making them compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. However, some features may be optimized for specific operating systems or brands.

Q4: How do I ensure a comfortable fit with wireless earphones? A4: Look for earphones that offer multiple ear tip sizes or ergonomic designs. Tryiit.

Q5: What should I consider regarding water and sweat resistance? A5: If you plan to use earphones during workouts or in wet conditions, choose models with an appropriate IP rating indicating resistance to water and sweat.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.