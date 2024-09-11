OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds review: Best-in-class sound and noise cancelling features

Buying a new pair of wireless earbuds is an endless scroll, especially in India, where local audio companies have taken over the scene in the last few years. Trust me, I know the pain — they all look the same, fall in a similar price bracket, and appear to be caught in a rat race of who makes the cheapest product with the best specs. In the long run, this will reap benefits for users, but for now, buying a new pair is a pain. In this crowded market, releasing a new pair of earbuds that costs a bit more than the average price of other brands is a bold move. OnePluds Buds Pro 3 review: Read our in depth analysis of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3's performance.

And OnePlus has been quite bold lately, whether it's with the OnePlus Pad 2, the new smartwatch, or the product we're talking about - the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. In the audio department, OnePlus has consistently delivered products that punch above their weight. I don't say this lightly and have had the pleasure of using the last two OnePlus Buds. That's why I was so excited to get my hands on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the latest addition to their line-up.

These premium earbuds from OnePlus have a lot to offer and cost ₹13,999 (although you can find them for 12k on most websites). Should you invest your money on this pair of earbuds when you can get the same features for a fraction of the price? Keep reading our detailed review before making a purchase!

Specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Feature Details Drivers 11mm + 6mm Frequency Response 10Hz-40KHz Microphone Sensitivity -38 dBV/Pa Microphones 3 mics + VPU Impedance 18Ω ± 15% Sound Pressure 101dB Sensitivity 97 ± 3dB Rated Power 10mW Bluetooth® Codec LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC Bluetooth® Version 5.4 Bluetooth® Effective Distance 10m Noise Reduction Depth 50dB Battery Up to 43 hours (with case), 10 hours (earbuds only) Charging Time 70 mins (wired), 2.5 hours (wireless) Dimensions Earbuds: 33.6021.1525.00mm, Case: 64.7052.4525.75mm Weight Earbuds: 5.28g, Case: 50.57g, Total: 61.13g IP Rating IP55 (water and dust resistant)

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 review: Is this the best Android tablet you can buy?

Design and comfort of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 move away from the clamshell design that has come to define the OnePlus buds since their first launch and are now in the flip-top category. Frankly, I'm not a big fan of the new flip-top case on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Sticking to the clamshell style would have helped OnePlus build authority over that design in the long run, but for whatever reason, the company decided to make their latest premium earbuds look like the budget Nord options.

Even then, the case is a joy to hold and to look at. I got the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in the Lunar Radiance colour (essentially beige) and fell in love instantly. The case is quite premium, light, and doesn't slip from your hands. At first glance, I thought they would have a leather-like feel because of the design, but it feels like hard plastic in the hands while looking like a fabric, which in itself is a design feat. The charging case is compact and portable, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or bag.

Taking the earbuds out and putting them back inside is not a strenuous task at all, and there's Dynaudio co-branding on the back. What I love about this case is the attention to detail. For instance, when you open the case, the Dynaudio logo at the back doesn't get hidden or partially cut off - instead it remains fully visible to the user.

The earbuds have thankfully stuck to the original OnePlus design language and are gorgeous to look at and to hold. They also snugly fit in the ear canal and tend to stay there unless you do high intensity workouts. The “L” and “R” embossing on the buds is unique, and I've frankly been in awe of how far OnePlus has come in terms of its earbuds experience.

Check out the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Midnight Opus below:

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review

Also read: Govo GoSurround 990 soundbar review: A well-priced audio addition to your living room that performs well

Sound quality of the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro

The Buds Pro 3 are equipped with a powerful 11mm dynamic driver and a new Titanium diaphragm. What does this combination mean for users? A rich and balanced sound profile with ample bass, clear midtones, and crisp highs. I mean it, these earbuds are designed to deliver a balanced sound straight out of the box without any tuning.

The earbuds excel at handling various genres of music, from Charli xcx's energetic hyperpop to the calm shades of Lana Del Rey, no detail is lost while using these earbuds. The soundstage creates a sense of immersion that's often reserved for over-ear headphones.

How can you accentuate your audio experience on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3? Download the “HeyMelody” app (if you have a non-OnePlus Android or an iPhone) and turn on ‘Golden Sound,' which is essentially personalised audio. Don't forget to turn on Spatial Audio as well to get the most of these earbuds; I cannot get enough of the ‘head tracking’ functionality. There's also a Game Mode for better efficiency and no latency.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 really takes active noise cancellation (ANC) to the next level. Whether I was sitting right beneath a noisy fan while it whizzed at full speed or travelling in an auto-rickshaw, I could zone out and find peace with these earbuds. The ANC is very effective at blocking out ambient noise, which means you can escape distractions. Although, I sometimes prefer to just sit with the earbuds in to drown out the noise of all-things-life. If that sounds like you, you should also definitely purchase a solid pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. What else? The earbuds also offer three ANC levels, giving you the flexibility to adjust the level of noise cancellation based on your environment.

More OnePlus earbuds for you:

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review

Features and connectivity of the OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are quite straightforward. They support high-resolution audio codecs like LHDC and LDAC, ensuring that you get the most out of your music files. As stated earlier, you must turn on Spatial Audio (the ‘head tracking’ option is the most rewarding) to enjoy surround sound effect.

Connectivity is a breeze with the Buds Pro 3. They pair quickly and seamlessly with your device, regardless of the OS, and the connection is stable and reliable. The earbuds also have a long battery life, providing up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The charging case can provide an additional 30 hours of battery life. Essentially, I could go a week without charging the case while using the earbuds for 2-3 hours daily on average.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review

Pros and cons of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Pros Cons Great audio and noise cancellation Case design isn't for everyone Comfortable fit Long battery life High-resolution audio and Spatial Audio

Should you buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 3?

Building on the stellar legacy of previous Pro versions, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds that offer exceptional sound quality, comfortable fit, and the right amount of useful features. The active noise cancellation is effective, and the battery life is impressive. If you're looking for a premium audio experience in less than ₹15,000, the Buds Pro 3 should be your next choice.

FAQs on OnePlus Buds Pro 3 What is the battery life of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3? With ANC turned on, the Buds Pro 3 offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. The charging case can provide an additional 25.5 hours of battery life.

Do the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 support wireless charging? Yes, you can wirelessly charge your OnePlus buds.

What is the level of noise cancellation on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3? The Buds Pro 3 offer up to 50 dB of noise cancellation.

Are the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 water-resistant? Yes, the Buds Pro 3 are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

What is the range of connectivity for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3? The earbuds have a Bluetooth range of 10 metres.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.