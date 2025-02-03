Best smartwatches in 2025: Top smartwatches with AMOLED display, AI voice assistant, fitness tracker and more

Smartwatches have evolved beyond just telling time, they now serve as fitness companions, productivity boosters, and even personal assistants on your wrist. In 2025, the latest smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, Fossil, and more come equipped with cutting-edge technology, including vibrant AMOLED displays, AI-powered voice assistants, and advanced fitness tracking. Pick from our top recommendations of best smartwatches in 2025

From high-performance models with ECG monitoring and sleep tracking to stylish wearables with customisable watch faces, the latest smartwatches cater to every need. Whether you prioritise battery life, app compatibility, or premium design, our curated list ensures you find the ideal smartwatch. Get ready to upgrade your wrist wear with the best smartwatches of 2025!

Upgrade your wearable experience with the Noise Pro 5 Smartwatch, featuring a 1.85" AMOLED display for crystal-clear visuals. Stay effortlessly connected with BT calling powered by Tru Sync™, while the DIY watch faces and Smart Dock let you personalise your smartwatch like never before. Whether you're tracking fitness with 100+ sports modes or using the Productivity Suite for daily tasks, this smartwatch is one of the best smartwatches in 2025 that keeps you ahead.

Specifications Display: 1.85" AMOLED with Always-On mode Connectivity: Bluetooth calling with Tru Sync™ Personalisation: DIY watch faces & Smart Dock Health Monitoring: Noise Health Suite™ for wellness tracking Sports Modes: 100+ options for fitness tracking Reasons to buy High-resolution AMOLED display with always-on feature Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking Smart productivity tools like reminders & weather updates Reasons to avoid Battery life may reduce with heavy BT calling usage Limited third-party app support SOS feature supports only five emergency contacts Click Here to Buy Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More - (Elite Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, design, comfort, and sleep tracking. They like the features and sound but have mixed views on value and battery.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this smartwatch for its stunning AMOLED display, BT calling, fitness tracking, and ultra-personalisation features.

Experience next-level smartwatch technology with the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Designed with Sapphire Crystal Glass and an Armor Aluminium Dial, it delivers durability with elegance. Stay on top of your health with BP & ECG monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and personalised HR zones. The Tap & Pay feature allows secure contactless payments, while Wear OS 4.0 ensures seamless performance. With IP68 & 5ATM water resistance, it’s built for every adventure. Whether for fitness, productivity, or convenience, this smartwatch is the perfect companion for your Android smartphone.

Specifications Display: Sapphire Crystal Glass with Armor Aluminum Dial Health Tracking: BP & ECG monitoring, sleep coaching, HR zones Payment Feature: Contactless Tap & Pay via Samsung Wallet Water Resistance: IP68 & 5ATM certified Reasons to buy Advanced health tracking with BP & ECG monitoring Premium build with Sapphire Crystal Glass Contactless payments for convenience Reasons to avoid BP & ECG features work only with Samsung smartphones Battery life may be shorter with heavy usage Limited compatibility with older Android versions Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's premium build, features, and sleek design. It's easy to use, but some find it bulky or face connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this smartwatch for its premium design, advanced health tracking, contactless payments, and seamless Wear OS performance.

Upgrade your style and fitness game with the Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smartwatch. Featuring a 1.43” AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution, it offers a crisp and vibrant viewing experience. Stay connected with SingleSync BT calling and enjoy 100+ sports modes for fitness tracking. The AI Voice Assistant, built-in games, and music/camera controls enhance convenience. With 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring, it keeps track of your health. IP68 water resistance and a 5-day battery life make it a durable and reliable choice.

Specifications Display: 1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Calling: SingleSync BT Calling with a functional crown Battery Life: Up to 5 days Additional Features: AI Voice Assistant, games, music & camera control Water Resistance: IP68 certified Reasons to buy High-resolution AMOLED display Multiple sports and health tracking modes AI Voice Assistant and built-in games Reasons to avoid No GPS support Limited third-party app compatibility Click Here to Buy Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the wearable’s sturdy design, clear display, and large screen but have mixed opinions on charging speed, connectivity, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a stylish, feature-packed smartwatch with calling, fitness tracking, and smart controls, the Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro is a great pick at an affordable price.

Stay ahead in style and technology with the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch, designed for seamless connectivity and wellness tracking. Powered by Wear OS by Google, it features a 1.28” AMOLED display (416x416 resolution) for vibrant visuals. The Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform ensures faster performance, while Alexa and Google Assistant provide hands-free convenience. With heart rate & SpO2 monitoring, built-in GPS, and Google Fit integration, it’s perfect for fitness tracking. 3ATM swim-proof design and fast charging (80% in under an hour) add to its appeal. This is one of the best smartwatches of 2025 that offers great value for money.

Specifications Display: 1.28” AMOLED, 416x416 resolution Battery Life: Multiple days with smart modes, 80% charge in under an hour Health Features: Heart rate & SpO2 monitoring, activity tracking Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS Water Resistance: 3ATM (Swim-proof) Reasons to buy Stylish stainless steel case Fast performance with Wear OS Interchangeable 22mm bands Reasons to avoid Battery life could be better Limited app support for iOS Click Here to Buy Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the watch's premium look and build but have mixed opinions on battery life, value, functionality, connectivity, accuracy, and charging speed.

Why choose this product?

If you want a premium smartwatch with a stylish design, fitness tracking, and AI assistance, the Fossil Gen 6 is a great pick.

Stay active, connected, and safe with the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023). Featuring a Retina display, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and Crash & Fall Detection, this smartwatch ensures you stay on top of your health and wellness. The lightweight midnight aluminum case and Ink Sport Loop provide a stylish and comfortable fit. With watchOS 11, enjoy advanced fitness metrics, smart notifications, and Siri integration. 50m water resistance makes it swim-proof, while seamless connectivity with Apple devices enhances its functionality. Get it now at ₹27,699 (44% off) and upgrade your lifestyle!

Specifications Display: Retina display for sharp visuals Health Tracking: Heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, Crash & Fall Detection Connectivity: Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) and Bluetooth 5.3 Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Apple devices Water Resistance: 50m swim-proof design Reasons to buy Advanced safety features like Crash Detection Comfortable and lightweight design Long battery life with fast charging Reasons to avoid No always-on display feature No blood oxygen or ECG sensor Click Here to Buy Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the watch's quality, value, and fitness features. It's comfortable, offers accurate tracking, useful tools, a stylish design, and good battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced health tracking, seamless Apple ecosystem integration, and premium design at a great price.

Experience next-level smartwatch technology with the best smartwatch is 2025, Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm). This stylish, feature-packed watch offers BP & ECG monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and custom activity tracking to help you stay on top of your health. With LTE support, make calls, send texts, and stream music without needing your phone. The rotating bezel ensures seamless navigation, while Samsung Wallet enables secure contactless payments. Whether for fitness, communication, or convenience, this watch is a perfect companion.

Specifications Health Monitoring: BP, ECG, sleep tracking, and fall detection Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB OS & Storage: Wear OS 4.0 with 16GB storage Display & Design: Rotating bezel for intuitive control Battery Life: Long-lasting performance with fast charging Reasons to buy LTE support for phone-free connectivity BP & ECG monitoring for advanced health tracking Contactless payments with Samsung Wallet Reasons to avoid BP & ECG features work only with Samsung smartphones No iOS compatibility Slightly bulky design for smaller wrists Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's premium build, features, and sleek design. It's easy to use, but some find it bulky or face connectivity and battery issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity, and seamless Samsung ecosystem integration for ultimate convenience.

Also read: Best smartwatches for boys: Top 10 picks with trendy designs, fitness tracking and smart features

The Titan Zeal Premium Smartwatch features a 1.85” AMOLED display with Always-On Display (AOD) and a high 390 x 450 resolution for crystal-clear visuals. Stay connected with SingleSync BT Calling, store favourite contacts, and track fitness effortlessly with 100+ sports modes. The functional crown adds to its premium feel, while AI coaching and auto multisport recognition enhance workouts. With a 5-day battery life, built-in games, and an AI voice assistant, it’s a perfect mix of style and utility.

Specifications Display: 1.85” AMOLED with AOD, 390x450 resolution Health & Fitness: Heart rate monitor, stress tracking, AI coach Connectivity: Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant Battery Life: Up to 5 days (3 days with BT calling) Additional Features: Calculator, calendar, built-in games Reasons to buy High-resolution AMOLED display with AOD 100+ sports modes with AI coaching Bluetooth calling & smart features Reasons to avoid Battery drains faster with BT calling Lacks GPS functionality Average app support Click Here to Buy Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the product’s build, design, display, and interchangeable straps. While features and accuracy impress, some face issues with functionality, GPS, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

For its stylish design, smart connectivity, and fitness tracking features, making it an excellent choice for both casual and active users.

Experience cutting-edge technology with the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm), one of the best smartwatches in 2025. Featuring a 30% larger Always-On Retina display, a thinner, lighter design, and a powerful 64GB storage, this smartwatch redefines convenience. Stay ahead of your health with ECG monitoring, heart rate alerts, ovulation tracking, and sleep insights. Track workouts with Activity Rings, training load analysis, and water depth sensors. Faster charging gives 80% battery in just 30 minutes. With Fall & Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Check-In alerts, your safety is prioritised.

Specifications Display: 30% bigger Always-On Retina display Health & Safety: ECG, heart rate tracking, sleep analysis Fitness Features: Customisable Activity Rings, advanced workout metrics Connectivity: Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3, Siri, text & call support Battery Life: 80% charge in 30 mins Reasons to buy Stunning larger display Advanced health tracking (ECG, sleep, heart rate) Fast charging & high storage Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to competitors Battery life could be better Works best with iPhone only Click Here to Buy Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/L. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch’s quality, smooth performance, and stylish design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Apple smartwatch for its premium design, health tracking, and smart connectivity, making it a must-have for Apple users.

Upgrade your smartwatch experience with the OnePlus Watch 2 (Black Steel), featuring Wear OS 4 and the Snapdragon W5 chipset for seamless performance. Enjoy a stunning 1.43” AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness, and stay powered with up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode. The stainless steel chassis and sapphire crystal build ensure durability, while IP68 & 5ATM water resistance keep it adventure-ready.

Specifications Display: 1.43” AMOLED (466x466, 326 PPI, 1000 nits) Battery: 100 hrs (Smart Mode), 12 days (Power Saver) Health Features: Heart rate, stress, sleep tracking, movement reminders GPS: Dual-frequency L1 & L5 for precision tracking Sports Modes: 100+ workout modes Reasons to buy Long battery life with fast charging Premium design & durable build Accurate GPS tracking & 100+ sports modes Reasons to avoid Limited to Android users (No iPhone support) Bulky for smaller wrists Click Here to Buy OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product's build, battery life, display, design, charging speed, and responsive screen. Some have mixed views on value and fitness tracking.

Why choose this product?

For powerful performance, long battery life, and advanced health tracking, making it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Also read:Best smartwatches under ₹10000 in India: Top 8 affordable tech for every budget

Discover the ultimate fitness companion and one of the best smartwatches of 2025, the Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch in Lava Black. Designed for the active individual, it features built-in GPS, ultra-long 16-day battery life, and 10 ATM water resistance to withstand all your outdoor adventures. With Zepp Coach™ for personalised workout plans, this smartwatch ensures that you train smarter and achieve your fitness goals faster.

Specifications Battery Life: 16 days of continuous use GPS: Strong & accurate tracking with 5 satellite positioning systems Water Resistance: 10 ATM (100m) for confidence in water sports Fitness Tracking: Strength exercise recognition, auto-detects 25 exercise types Smart Features: Syncs with Strava, Google Fit, Apple Health, and more Reasons to buy Long battery life for uninterrupted usage Accurate GPS with 5 satellite systems for precise navigation 10 ATM water resistance perfect for swimming and water sports Reasons to avoid Limited to Bluetooth connectivity Bulky for some wrists Click Here to Buy Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the watch's battery life, price, display quality, and functionality, though opinions vary on build quality and GPS accuracy.

Why choose this product?

If you are looking for a reliable, high-performance smartwatch to help you train smarter, track activities, and explore the outdoors, the Amazfit Active Edge is the perfect fit.

Are smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS?

In 2025, most smartwatches are designed to be compatible with both Android and iOS. However, some features may be limited when pairing a smartwatch with a non-native operating system. For instance, Apple Watches offer full functionality only with iPhones, while Samsung Galaxy Watches and Amazfit models work well with both platforms, though certain features like seamless notification syncing or advanced health metrics may require specific apps. When choosing a smartwatch, ensure that the device supports the operating system of your phone, and consider the additional features that work best for your needs.

How important is fitness tracking in a smartwatch?

Fitness tracking is a key feature of modern smartwatches, offering detailed insights into your activity, heart rate, sleep patterns, and even stress levels. Many smartwatches in 2025 provide precise metrics, including GPS tracking for outdoor activities and advanced heart rate monitoring. They feature specialised modes for sports like running, cycling, and swimming, making them ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Look for models with sensors like SpO2, ECG, and advanced sleep tracking for a more comp

Are all smartwatches waterproof?

Most top smartwatches in 2025 are designed to be water-resistant, with many offering IP68 or 5ATM ratings, making them suitable for swimming and water activities. For example, the Amazfit Active Edge offers 10 ATM water resistance, which means it can withstand up to 100 meters of water pressure, ideal for divers or swimmers. However, water resistance varies between models, so it’s important to check the specifications before using your smartwatch in water. Smartwatches with higher water resistance are better suited for swimming, while lower ratings are fine for everyday splashes or rain exposure.

Factors to consider while buying the best smartwatch in 20205

When buying the best smartwatch in 2025, consider these factors:

Battery Life: Choose one with longer battery life to avoid frequent recharging.

Design and Comfort: Ensure it suits your style and is comfortable for everyday wear.

Display Quality: Look for a clear, bright screen for easy readability.

Fitness Features: Check for accurate health and fitness tracking options like heart rate, GPS, and sleep monitoring.

Compatibility: Ensure it syncs well with your smartphone, whether Android or iOS.

Durability: Opt for a water-resistant and durable model for long-lasting use.

Performance: Evaluate its speed and responsiveness for smooth performance.

Price: Balance features with budget for the best value.

App Support: Look for a wide range of apps to enhance functionality.

Connectivity: Check for features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular options for added convenience.

Also read: Best smartwatches under ₹3,000: Top 8 affordable, stylish and feature-packed options

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches in 2025

Smartwatch Battery Life Smart Feature Display Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch Up to 5 days Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, DIY Watch Faces, Noise Health Suite™ 1.85" AMOLED with Always-On mode Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth Up to 2 days BP & ECG Monitoring, Tap & Pay, Sleep Coaching, Wear OS 4.0 Sapphire Crystal Glass, Armor Aluminum Dial Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch Up to 5 days SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Games, Music Control, SpO2 Monitoring 1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, Brown Color) Multiple days Wear OS by Google, Alexa, Google Assistant, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, GPS 1.28” AMOLED, 416x416 resolution Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE Long-lasting with fast charging BP & ECG monitoring, LTE support, Samsung Wallet, fall detection Rotating bezel, high-resolution display Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch Up to 5 days 100+ sports modes, AI coaching, Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant 1.85” AMOLED, Always-On Display (AOD) Apple Watch Series 10 80% charge in 30 mins (Fast charging) ECG, heart rate tracking, sleep insights, Fall & Crash Detection 30% larger Always-On Retina display OnePlus Watch 2 100 hrs Heart rate, stress, sleep tracking, 100+ workout modes, GPS 1.43” AMOLED, 1000 nits brightness Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch 16 days of continuous use Built-in GPS, Zepp Coach™ for personalized workout plans, water resistance 1.39” AMOLED, 454x454 resolution

FAQs on best smartwatches in 2025 Can I make calls on a smartwatch? Yes, many smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch and OnePlus Watch allow Bluetooth calling. Some models even feature built-in cellular connectivity for independent calling without your phone.

How long does the battery last on a smartwatch? Battery life varies by model, but most smartwatches in 2025 offer between 2-7 days of use on a full charge. Features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, and display brightness impact battery life.

Can I use a smartwatch for fitness tracking? Yes, most smartwatches, including the OnePlus Watch 2, offer features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS, and workout modes to track your fitness progress.

Do smartwatches have built-in GPS? Many smartwatches come with built-in GPS for accurate location tracking during outdoor activities like running, cycling, or hiking, without needing to carry your phone.

