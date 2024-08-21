 Best smartwatches for boys: Top 10 picks with trendy designs, fitness tracking and smart features - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Best smartwatches for boys: Top 10 picks with trendy designs, fitness tracking and smart features

ByAffiliate Desk
Aug 21, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Discover the top 10 smartwatches for boys in 2024, including waterproof, fitness tracker and kids smartwatches. Find the perfect one for your needs!

Smartwatches have become a must-have accessory for boys, offering a multitude of features from fitness tracking to calling and messaging. With a plethora of options available, selecting the perfect one can be daunting. To simplify your decision, we've curated a list of the top 10 smartwatches for boys in 2024, catering to various needs and preferences.

Check of the cool smartwatches for boys that blend tech with youthful style.(Unsplash)
Check of the cool smartwatches for boys that blend tech with youthful style.(Unsplash)

Whether you're seeking a waterproof smartwatch for active boys, a fitness tracker to keep them healthy, or a kid-friendly option with parental controls, our list covers it all. Additionally, we've included stylish smartwatches that blend technology with a youthful design. This guide will help you find the ideal smartwatch that balances functionality, durability, and style.

Explore our top picks and make an informed choice to ensure the smartwatch you choose not only meets your child's needs but also complements their personality.

1.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch is a stylish and versatile option for boys. It features Bluetooth calling, activity tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. With a sleek design and multiple watch faces, it's a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Activity tracking
  • SpO2 monitoring
  • Stylish design
  • Multiple watch faces

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Sleek and stylish designMay be too large for smaller wrists
Bluetooth calling featureLimited colour options
Multiple watch faces for personalisation 

2.

boAt Flash Smartwatch

The boAt Flash Smartwatch is a durable and functional option for active boys. With features like activity tracking, water resistance, and long battery life, it's perfect for outdoor adventures and sports activities.

Specifications of boAt Flash Smartwatch

  • Activity tracking
  • Water resistance
  • Long battery life
  • Durable design
  • Multiple sports modes

3.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smart Watch
Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Great for outdoor activitiesLimited colour options
Water-resistant for added durabilityMay not be suitable for formal occasions
Long battery life for extended use 

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smart Watch offers a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. It also features activity tracking and a stainless steel body for durability.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smart Watch

  • Vibrant display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Activity tracking
  • Stainless steel body
  • Customizable watch faces

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Vibrant display for clear visibilityLimited battery life
Bluetooth calling for hands-free communicationMay not be suitable for swimming
Stainless steel body for added durability 

Also read:Best smartwatches under 5000: Compare top 10 Noise and boAt options for budget-friendly wearable tech shopping

4.

Noise ColorFit Pro 1 Smart Watch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 1 Smart Watch is a feature-packed option with a large display and personalized productivity tools. It offers multiple sports modes and a sleek design for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 1 Smart Watch

  • Biggest display
  • Personalization tools
  • Productivity features
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Sleek design

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large display for clear visibilityLimited battery life
Personalisation tools for customized useMay be too bulky for some users
Sleek design for everyday wear 

5.

Fire-Boltt Beatz Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Beatz Smartwatch offers a stainless steel body and high-resolution display for a premium look. It features adjustable brightness and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beatz Smartwatch

  • Stainless steel body
  • High-resolution display
  • Adjustable brightness
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Multiple sports modes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Premium look with stainless steel bodyLimited colour options
High-resolution display for clear visualsMay not be suitable for formal occasions
Adjustable brightness for customised use 

6.

beatXP Smart Watch

The beatXP Smart Watch offers a vibrant display and Bluetooth monitoring for seamless connectivity. It features a comfortable strap and multiple watch faces for personalization.

Specifications of beatXP Smart Watch

  • Vibrant display
  • Bluetooth monitoring
  • Comfortable strap
  • Multiple watch faces
  • Water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Vibrant display for clear visibilityMay be too large for smaller wrists
Bluetooth monitoring for seamless connectivityLimited battery life
Comfortable strap for extended wear 

7.

Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch features an always-on display and Bluetooth calling for convenience. It offers multiple sports modes and a durable design for active use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch

  • Always-on display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Durable design
  • Adjustable brightness

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Convenient always-on displayLimited colour options
Bluetooth calling for hands-free communicationMay not be suitable for formal occasions
Durable design for active use 

Also read:Best smartwatches for men in 2024: Top 10 options to pick from for style and elegance

8.

Skmei Digital Black Sports Watch

The Skmei Digital Black Sports Watch is a versatile and functional option for sports enthusiasts. It features a digital display and water resistance for outdoor activities.

Specifications of Skmei Digital Black Sports Watch

  • Digital display
  • Water resistance
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Durable design
  • Adjustable brightness

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Digital display for clear visibilityMay not be suitable for formal occasions
Water resistance for outdoor activitiesLimited color options
Multiple sports modes for versatile use 

9.

Fire-Boltt Beatz Stainless Steel Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Beatz Stainless Steel Smartwatch offers adjustable brightness and high-resolution display for a premium look. It features Bluetooth connectivity and multiple sports modes for active use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beatz Stainless Steel Smartwatch

  • Stainless steel body
  • Adjustable brightness
  • High-resolution display
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Multiple sports modes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Premium look with stainless steel bodyMay not be suitable for formal occasions
Adjustable brightness for customised useLimited colour options
Multiple sports modes for active use 

10.

Fastrack Tees Analog Unisex Adult Watch

The Fastrack Tees Analog Unisex Adult Watch is a stylish and versatile option for boys. It offers a comfortable strap and durable design for everyday wear.

Specifications of Fastrack Tees Analog Unisex Adult Watch

  • Analog display
  • Comfortable strap
  • Durable design
  • Adjustable brightness
  • Water resistance

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish analog displayLimited sports modes
Comfortable strap for extended wearMay not be suitable for active use
Durable design for everyday use 

Also read:10 best luxury smartwatches under 80000: Top designs in golden colour

Top 2 features of best smartwatches for boys:

 

Best Smartwatches for BoysBluetooth CallingWater Resistance
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart WatchYesNo
boAt Flash SmartwatchNoYes
Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smart WatchYesNo
Noise ColorFit Pro 1 Smart WatchNoNo
Fire-Boltt Beatz SmartwatchNoYes
beatXP Smart WatchNoYes
Fire-Boltt 360 SmartwatchYesNo
Skmei Digital Black Sports WatchNoYes
Fire-Boltt Beatz Stainless Steel SmartwatchNoYes
Fastrack Tees Analog Unisex Adult WatchNoYes

Best value for money smartwatch for boys:

The boAt Flash Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its durable design, water resistance, and long battery life. It's a versatile option for active boys who need a reliable and functional smartwatch for outdoor activities.

Also read:Top 7 smartwatches under 25,000 with AMOLED display

Best overall smartwatch for boys:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering Bluetooth calling, activity tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. Its sleek design and versatile features make it a top choice for boys of all ages.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch for boys:

Durability: Opt for a smartwatch that can withstand rough use and is built with sturdy materials.

Age-appropriate features: Consider features suitable for the boy’s age, such as parental controls, games, or educational apps.

Battery life: Choose a watch with long battery life to avoid frequent charging.

Water resistance: Select a water-resistant smartwatch, especially for active boys who may get it wet.

Connectivity: Ensure compatibility with the smartphone and the availability of features like GPS, messaging, and calling.

Style and comfort: Pick a design that appeals to the boy and fits comfortably on the wrist.

FAQs on Smart watch for boys

  • What is the price range for these smartwatches?

    The price range for these smartwatches varies from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 5000, depending on the brand and features.

  • Do these smartwatches have GPS tracking?

    Some of the smartwatches in this list offer GPS tracking for location monitoring and outdoor activities.

  • Are these smartwatches suitable for swimming?

    A few of the smartwatches mentioned here are water-resistant and suitable for swimming and water-based activities.

  • Do these smartwatches support fitness tracking?

    Yes, all of the smartwatches in this list support fitness tracking, including step count, calories burned, and activity monitoring.

Best smartwatches for boys: Top 10 picks with trendy designs, fitness tracking and smart features
