Smartwatches have become a must-have accessory for boys, offering a multitude of features from fitness tracking to calling and messaging. With a plethora of options available, selecting the perfect one can be daunting. To simplify your decision, we've curated a list of the top 10 smartwatches for boys in 2024, catering to various needs and preferences. Check of the cool smartwatches for boys that blend tech with youthful style.(Unsplash)

Whether you're seeking a waterproof smartwatch for active boys, a fitness tracker to keep them healthy, or a kid-friendly option with parental controls, our list covers it all. Additionally, we've included stylish smartwatches that blend technology with a youthful design. This guide will help you find the ideal smartwatch that balances functionality, durability, and style.

Explore our top picks and make an informed choice to ensure the smartwatch you choose not only meets your child's needs but also complements their personality.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch is a stylish and versatile option for boys. It features Bluetooth calling, activity tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. With a sleek design and multiple watch faces, it's a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch

Bluetooth calling

Activity tracking

SpO2 monitoring

Stylish design

Multiple watch faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design May be too large for smaller wrists Bluetooth calling feature Limited colour options Multiple watch faces for personalisation

The boAt Flash Smartwatch is a durable and functional option for active boys. With features like activity tracking, water resistance, and long battery life, it's perfect for outdoor adventures and sports activities.

Specifications of boAt Flash Smartwatch

Activity tracking

Water resistance

Long battery life

Durable design

Multiple sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great for outdoor activities Limited colour options Water-resistant for added durability May not be suitable for formal occasions Long battery life for extended use

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smart Watch offers a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. It also features activity tracking and a stainless steel body for durability.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smart Watch

Vibrant display

Bluetooth calling

Activity tracking

Stainless steel body

Customizable watch faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display for clear visibility Limited battery life Bluetooth calling for hands-free communication May not be suitable for swimming Stainless steel body for added durability

Also read:Best smartwatches under ₹5000: Compare top 10 Noise and boAt options for budget-friendly wearable tech shopping

The Noise ColorFit Pro 1 Smart Watch is a feature-packed option with a large display and personalized productivity tools. It offers multiple sports modes and a sleek design for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 1 Smart Watch

Biggest display

Personalization tools

Productivity features

Multiple sports modes

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display for clear visibility Limited battery life Personalisation tools for customized use May be too bulky for some users Sleek design for everyday wear

The Fire-Boltt Beatz Smartwatch offers a stainless steel body and high-resolution display for a premium look. It features adjustable brightness and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beatz Smartwatch

Stainless steel body

High-resolution display

Adjustable brightness

Bluetooth connectivity

Multiple sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium look with stainless steel body Limited colour options High-resolution display for clear visuals May not be suitable for formal occasions Adjustable brightness for customised use

The beatXP Smart Watch offers a vibrant display and Bluetooth monitoring for seamless connectivity. It features a comfortable strap and multiple watch faces for personalization.

Specifications of beatXP Smart Watch

Vibrant display

Bluetooth monitoring

Comfortable strap

Multiple watch faces

Water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display for clear visibility May be too large for smaller wrists Bluetooth monitoring for seamless connectivity Limited battery life Comfortable strap for extended wear

The Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch features an always-on display and Bluetooth calling for convenience. It offers multiple sports modes and a durable design for active use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch

Always-on display

Bluetooth calling

Multiple sports modes

Durable design

Adjustable brightness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient always-on display Limited colour options Bluetooth calling for hands-free communication May not be suitable for formal occasions Durable design for active use

Also read:Best smartwatches for men in 2024: Top 10 options to pick from for style and elegance

The Skmei Digital Black Sports Watch is a versatile and functional option for sports enthusiasts. It features a digital display and water resistance for outdoor activities.

Specifications of Skmei Digital Black Sports Watch

Digital display

Water resistance

Multiple sports modes

Durable design

Adjustable brightness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital display for clear visibility May not be suitable for formal occasions Water resistance for outdoor activities Limited color options Multiple sports modes for versatile use

The Fire-Boltt Beatz Stainless Steel Smartwatch offers adjustable brightness and high-resolution display for a premium look. It features Bluetooth connectivity and multiple sports modes for active use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beatz Stainless Steel Smartwatch

Stainless steel body

Adjustable brightness

High-resolution display

Bluetooth connectivity

Multiple sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium look with stainless steel body May not be suitable for formal occasions Adjustable brightness for customised use Limited colour options Multiple sports modes for active use

The Fastrack Tees Analog Unisex Adult Watch is a stylish and versatile option for boys. It offers a comfortable strap and durable design for everyday wear.

Specifications of Fastrack Tees Analog Unisex Adult Watch

Analog display

Comfortable strap

Durable design

Adjustable brightness

Water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish analog display Limited sports modes Comfortable strap for extended wear May not be suitable for active use Durable design for everyday use

Also read:10 best luxury smartwatches under ₹80000: Top designs in golden colour

Top 2 features of best smartwatches for boys:

Best Smartwatches for Boys Bluetooth Calling Water Resistance Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch Yes No boAt Flash Smartwatch No Yes Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smart Watch Yes No Noise ColorFit Pro 1 Smart Watch No No Fire-Boltt Beatz Smartwatch No Yes beatXP Smart Watch No Yes Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch Yes No Skmei Digital Black Sports Watch No Yes Fire-Boltt Beatz Stainless Steel Smartwatch No Yes Fastrack Tees Analog Unisex Adult Watch No Yes

Best value for money smartwatch for boys:

The boAt Flash Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its durable design, water resistance, and long battery life. It's a versatile option for active boys who need a reliable and functional smartwatch for outdoor activities.

Also read:Top 7 smartwatches under ₹25,000 with AMOLED display

Best overall smartwatch for boys:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering Bluetooth calling, activity tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. Its sleek design and versatile features make it a top choice for boys of all ages.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch for boys:

Durability: Opt for a smartwatch that can withstand rough use and is built with sturdy materials.

Age-appropriate features: Consider features suitable for the boy’s age, such as parental controls, games, or educational apps.

Battery life: Choose a watch with long battery life to avoid frequent charging.

Water resistance: Select a water-resistant smartwatch, especially for active boys who may get it wet.

Connectivity: Ensure compatibility with the smartphone and the availability of features like GPS, messaging, and calling.

Style and comfort: Pick a design that appeals to the boy and fits comfortably on the wrist.

Similar stories

Best smartwatches under ₹1000: Top 8 affordable fitness trackers and budget wearable tech

Best smartwatches under ₹10000 in India 2024: Top 8 affordable tech for every budget

Best smartwatches for men in 2024: Top 10 options to pick from for style and elegance

10 best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring for heart patients

FAQs on Smart watch for boys What is the price range for these smartwatches? The price range for these smartwatches varies from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 5000, depending on the brand and features.

Do these smartwatches have GPS tracking? Some of the smartwatches in this list offer GPS tracking for location monitoring and outdoor activities.

Are these smartwatches suitable for swimming? A few of the smartwatches mentioned here are water-resistant and suitable for swimming and water-based activities.

Do these smartwatches support fitness tracking? Yes, all of the smartwatches in this list support fitness tracking, including step count, calories burned, and activity monitoring.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.