Best smartwatches under 10000 in India 2024: Top 8 affordable tech for every budget

ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 26, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Looking for an affordable luxury smartwatch? Here are the best mid-range smartwatches under ₹10000 that offer great value for money.

Smartwatches have become a vital accessory for those looking to stay connected and monitor their fitness effortlessly. With numerous options on the market, finding the best smartwatch under 10,000 can be quite overwhelming. To simplify your search, we’ve compiled a list of the top 8 smartwatches that offer a blend of impressive features, stylish designs, and exceptional value for money.

Top smartwatches under 10,000 in India: Stylish, feature-packed and budget-friendly choices for tech enthusiasts.(Pexels)

Our curated selection highlights smartwatches that cater to various needs, from fitness tracking to notifications and beyond. Each model has been chosen for its functionality, design, and affordability, ensuring you find a high-quality device without exceeding your budget. This guide will help you make an informed decision and choose a smartwatch that fits both your lifestyle and financial considerations.

1.

Amazfit GTR New Version

The Amazfit GTR New Version is a stylish and durable smartwatch that offers a stunning AMOLED display, long battery life, and comprehensive fitness tracking features. With water resistance up to 50 meters, it is perfect for swimmers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR New Version

  • 1.39-inch AMOLED display
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • 12 sports modes
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • 14-day battery life

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish designLimited third-party app support
Long battery life 
Comprehensive fitness tracking 

2.

Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch

The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch features a large AMOLED display, customizable watch faces, and 96 workout modes to track various activities. With built-in GPS, it offers accurate location tracking for outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch

  • 1.64-inch AMOLED display
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • 96 workout modes
  • Built-in GPS
  • 10-day battery life

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Customizable watch facesLimited app ecosystem
Accurate GPS tracking 
Wide range of workout modes 

3.

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch boasts a vibrant AMOLED display, built-in speaker and microphone for calls, and extensive health and fitness tracking features. With Google Assistant and NFC, it offers seamless connectivity and contactless payments.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

  • 1.19-inch AMOLED display
  • Built-in speaker and microphone
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Google Assistant
  • NFC for contactless payments

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Built-in speaker and microphoneSlightly limited battery life
Google Assistant 
NFC for contactless payments 

Also read:Best smartwatches under 1000: Top 8 affordable fitness trackers and budget wearable tech

4.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch features a sleek and modern design, customizable dials, and advanced fitness tracking capabilities. With built-in GPS and water resistance, it is ideal for outdoor activities and workouts.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

  • 1.28-inch AMOLED display
  • Built-in GPS
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Water-resistant up to 30 meters
  • 3 battery modes for extended use

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Sleek and modern designLimited battery life in smart mode
Customizable dials 
Advanced fitness tracking 

Also read:Best smartwatches for men in 2024: Top 10 options to pick from for style and elegance

The Titan Connected X Smartwatch offers a high-resolution display, functional watch faces, and single-sync music control for a seamless audio experience. With water resistance and multiple sports modes, it is perfect for active lifestyles.

5.

Titan Connected X Smartwatch

Specifications of Titan Connected X Smartwatch

  • 1.2-inch high-resolution display
  • Single-sync music control
  • Water-resistant design
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Up to 5 days of battery life

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-resolution displayLimited app support
Music control 
Water resistance 

6.

Titan Connected X Pro Smartwatch

The Titan Connected X Pro Smartwatch features a high-resolution display, functional watch faces, and IP68 water resistance for enhanced durability. With advanced health and fitness tracking, it is an ideal companion for active individuals.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Pro Smartwatch

  • 1.3-inch high-resolution display
  • IP68 water resistance
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Up to 7 days of battery life

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-resolution displayLimited app ecosystem
IP68 water resistance 
Advanced fitness tracking 

7.

Noise ColorFit Apex Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Apex Smartwatch offers a smooth and seamless experience with its vibrant display, contour-cut design, and advanced fitness tracking features. With customizable watch faces and long battery life, it is a versatile companion for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Apex Smartwatch

  • 1.39-inch AMOLED display
  • Contour-cut design
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • 14 sports modes
  • Up to 7 days of battery life

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Vibrant displaySlightly limited app support
Advanced fitness tracking 
Customizable watch faces 

8.

Titan Connected X Pro Smartwatch

The Titan Connected X Pro Smartwatch is equipped with an altimeter, barometer, and piezoelectric sensor for accurate altitude and pressure measurements. With a high-resolution display and customizable watch faces, it offers a seamless user experience.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Pro Smartwatch

  • 1.3-inch high-resolution display
  • Altimeter and barometer
  • Piezoelectric sensor
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Up to 5 days of battery life

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Accurate altitude and pressure measurementsLimited sports modes
High-resolution display 
Customizable watch faces 

Also read:Best smartwatches under 5000: Compare top 10 Noise and boAt options for budget-friendly wearable tech shopping

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under 10000:

Best Smartwatches Under 10000DisplayHeart Rate MonitoringBattery Life
Amazfit GTR New VersionAMOLEDYes14 days
Huawei Watch Fit SmartwatchAMOLEDYes10 days
Fossil Gen 5E SmartwatchAMOLEDYes‎24 Hours
Fossil Gen 5 SmartwatchAMOLEDYes3 modes
Titan Connected X SmartwatchHigh-resolutionYes5 days
Titan Connected X Pro SmartwatchHigh-resolutionYes7 days
Noise ColorFit Apex SmartwatchAMOLEDYes7 days
Titan Connected X Pro SmartwatchHigh-resolutionYes5 days

Best value for money smartwatch under 10000:

The Amazfit GTR New Version stands out as the best value for money with its stylish design, long battery life, and comprehensive fitness tracking features, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Also read:10 best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring for heart patients

Best overall smartwatch under 10000:

The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch offers the best features in the category with its large AMOLED display, customizable watch faces, and 96 workout modes, catering to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts and active individuals.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch under 10000:

When choosing the perfect smartwatch, consider the display quality, battery life, sports modes, and water resistance to ensure it aligns with your fitness and lifestyle needs. Look for a smartwatch that offers the best combination of features and design, and compare the pros and cons to make an informed decision.

FAQs on best smartwatch under 10000

  • What are the key features of these smartwatches?

    These smartwatches offer various features such as heart rate monitoring, sports modes, water resistance, and long battery life to cater to different fitness and lifestyle needs.

  • Are these smartwatches suitable for outdoor activities?

    Yes, many of these smartwatches are designed for outdoor activities with features like built-in GPS, water resistance, and durable construction.

  • Do these smartwatches support third-party apps?

    While some smartwatches have limited third-party app support, others offer a wide range of apps and customizable watch faces for enhanced functionality.

  • What is the average price range of these smartwatches?

    The smartwatches listed here are priced under 10000, offering great value for money without compromising on quality and features.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

