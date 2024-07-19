 Best smartwatches in India under ₹15000: Top 7 stylish wearables you can buy today - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Best smartwatches in India under 15000: Top 7 stylish wearables you can buy today

ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 19, 2024 08:27 PM IST

Check out our list of top wearables, popular Indian smartwatches, and high-rating smartwatches to find the perfect one for you.

As technology advances, smartwatches have become an indispensable accessory for many. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or just someone who wants to stay connected on the move, a smartwatch can be a game-changer. With numerous options available in the market, selecting the best smartwatch in India can be daunting.

Discover the perfect blend of innovation and style with smartwatches in India.(Pexels)
Discover the perfect blend of innovation and style with smartwatches in India.(Pexels)

To assist you in making an informed choice, we've compiled a list of the top 7 smartwatches in India under 15,000. These devices offer a variety of features, from fitness tracking to calling assistance, ensuring there’s something to meet your needs.

1.

Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish wearable that offers a range of features. With a stainless steel body and a vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use. It comes with advanced health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. The smartwatch also offers Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stay connected on the go.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch

  • Stainless steel body
  • Health monitoring features
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Sleek and stylish designLimited app compatibility
Advanced health monitoring features 

2.

Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Assistance Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Assistance Smartwatch is designed for seamless connectivity. With calling assistance and a high-resolution display, this smartwatch offers convenience and functionality. It also features health and fitness tracking, making it a versatile option for everyday use. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, ensuring wide accessibility.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Assistance Smartwatch

  • Calling assistance
  • High-resolution display
  • Health and fitness tracking

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Seamless calling assistanceBattery life could be improved
Compatibility with Android and iOS devices 

Also read:Best smartwatches under 1000: Top 8 affordable fitness trackers and budget wearable tech

3.

Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Assistance

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Assistance is a feature-packed wearable that offers seamless connectivity. With a vibrant display and advanced calling features, this smartwatch is perfect for staying connected on the go. It also comes with health and fitness tracking, making it a versatile option for fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch offers long battery life, ensuring uninterrupted usage.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Assistance

  • Bluetooth calling assistance
  • Vibrant display
  • Health and fitness tracking

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Advanced calling featuresLimited customisation options
Long battery life 

4.

Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Assistance

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Assistance is designed for seamless connectivity and enhanced functionality. With a sleek design and a vibrant display, this smartwatch offers a range of features to suit your needs. It also comes with advanced health and fitness tracking, making it a versatile option for everyday use. The smartwatch offers long battery life, ensuring uninterrupted usage.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling

  • Bluetooth calling assistance
  • Sleek design
  • Health and fitness tracking

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Seamless connectivityLimited app support
Long battery life 

5.

CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch is a high-performance wearable that offers a range of advanced features. With ChatGPT-powered communication and a vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals. It also comes with advanced health and fitness tracking, making it a versatile option for fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch offers seamless connectivity and long battery life.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

  • ChatGPT-powered communication
  • Vibrant display
  • Health and fitness tracking

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Advanced communication featuresLimited app compatibility
Long battery life 

Also read:Best smartwatches under 5000: Compare top 10 Noise and boAt options for budget-friendly wearable tech shopping

6.

TIMEX Smartwatch with Bluetooth Functionalities

The TIMEX Smartwatch with Bluetooth Functionalities is a versatile wearable that offers a range of smart features. With a durable design and a vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use. It comes with advanced health and fitness tracking, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch offers seamless connectivity and long battery life.

Specifications of TIMEX Smartwatch with Bluetooth Functionalities

  • Bluetooth functionalities
  • Durable design
  • Health and fitness tracking

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Versatile smart featuresLimited customizability
Long battery life 

7.

Hammer Pulse 3.0 Smart Function Smartwatch

The Hammer Pulse 3.0 Smart Function Smartwatch is a high-performance wearable that offers a range of advanced features. With a sleek design and a vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals. It also comes with advanced health and fitness tracking, making it a versatile option for fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch offers seamless connectivity and long battery life.

Specifications of Hammer Pulse 3.0 Smart Function Smartwatch

  • Sleek design
  • Vibrant display
  • Health and fitness tracking

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-performance featuresLimited app support
Long battery life 

Also read:10 best luxury smartwatches under 80000: Top designs in golden colour

Top 3 features of best smartwatches in India:

 

Best Smartwatches in IndiaCalling AssistanceDisplay TypeHealth Tracking
Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth SmartwatchYesStainless SteelYes
Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Assistance SmartwatchYesHigh-resolutionYes
Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling AssistanceYesVibrantYes
Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling AssistanceYesVibrantYes
CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth SmartwatchYesVibrantYes
TIMEX Smartwatch with Bluetooth FunctionalitiesYesDurableYes
Hammer Pulse 3.0 Smart Function SmartwatchYesSleekYes

Best value for money smartwatch in India:

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Assistance offers the best value for money. With seamless connectivity, advanced calling features, and long battery life, this smartwatch provides exceptional functionality at an affordable price.

Also read:Top 10 premium wearable smartwatches under 1,00,000

Best overall smartwatch in India:

The CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category. With advanced communication features, a vibrant display, and seamless connectivity, this smartwatch offers unmatched functionality for tech-savvy individuals.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch in India:

Budget: Set a budget that suits your needs, as smartwatches vary widely in price.

Features: Determine which features are important, such as fitness tracking, GPS, or calling capabilities.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system, whether Android or iOS.

Battery Life: Consider battery life to avoid frequent recharging.

Design and comfort: Choose a design and strap that match your style and ensure comfort for extended wear.

Brand reputation: Opt for reputable brands known for reliability and customer support.

FAQs on best smartwatch in india

  • What is the price range of these smartwatches?

    The price range of these smartwatches is between 5000 to 15000 rupees.

  • Do these smartwatches support both Android and iOS devices?

    Yes, these smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering wide accessibility.

  • Do these smartwatches offer customizable watch faces?

    While some of these smartwatches offer limited customizability, others provide a range of customizable watch faces to suit your style.

  • Are these smartwatches water-resistant?

    Yes, most of these smartwatches are water-resistant, making them suitable for everyday use and fitness activities.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

