Best waterproof smartwatch: 10 must-have options for swimming and everyday wear

An active lifestyle requires you to be on top of your fitness game. Whether it is a gym workout, running or swimming, it is important to include a wide variety of exercises in your fitness routine. But above all, it is essential to keep track of your workout performance and overall health. The best way to achieve this is by using a smartwatch. If you are a person who is actively engaged in an aquatic environment, consider using waterproof smartwatches. Designed to withstand exposure to water, these wearable devices combine the functionality of a smartwatch with robust waterproofing, making them ideal for swimming, diving and other water-related activities. Discover the best waterproof smartwatches to monitor your performance even while swimming.

The best waterproof smartwatch not only offers water resistance, but can also provide a seamless blend of fitness tracking, health monitoring and connectivity features. They typically come with an ATM rating, indicating the depth and pressure they can endure without compromising performance. The best smartwatch brands offer devices that are equipped with GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring and advanced swim tracking. They often include smart notifications, music control, long battery life and more. So, we have curated a list of the best waterproof smartwatches in India that you must try.

10 best waterproof smartwatches

Check out this list of the best waterproof smartwatches:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a cushion design dial, aero-grade titanium and sapphire glass. This smartwatch is built to survive in the most extreme conditions. With a 10ATM & IP68 rating, you can wear this smartwatch even in the ocean. It has secured the ability to operate at a wider range of environments like temperature or altitude. This smartwatch is equipped with a 3mm processor that can supercharge and optimise battery life to give up to 100 hours of runtime. It is an AI-powered health and fitness monitoring that may help elevate the user's max capability. The brand claims that this smartwatch can accurately measure ECG & monitor blood pressure.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra:

Memory storage: 32 GB

Special features: Blood pressure monitor, ECG, activity tracker, contactless payments

Also read: Best smartwatches under ₹10000 in India 2024: Top 8 affordable tech for every budget

Support your fitness goals with the Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display Smartwatch. This waterproof smartwatch comes with a bright pixel resolution and is available in brand-new colours. It features SinglySync Bluetooth calling, favourite contact storage, an advanced chipset for zero lags, faster processing and higher accuracy. With 85 plus sports modes, this smartwatch can help you improve your performance. The brand claims that this smartwatch comes with an IP67 rating, a sleep monitor, a 7-day battery life, a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 level tracker and an auto stress monitor.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display Smartwatch:

Battery capacity: 280

Special features: Multisport tracker, activity tracker, phone call, stress tracking, heart rate monitor

Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smartwatch comes with a battery life of up to 7 days. This Android waterproof smartwatch features remote music control, volume control and Bluetooth calling. It is an IP68 water resistance smartwatch and is also equipped with health and fitness tracking features that can help you monitor your overall well-being.

Specifications of Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smartwatch:

battery Capacity: 300

Special features: Activity tracker, calorie tracker, oximeter notifications, heart rate monitor

Amazfit GTR 2 46mm Smartwatch is covered in 2.5D glass and comes with 2300 MB storage capacity. This smartwatch is equipped with 90 plus sports and is 5ATM water-resistant. With its 11-day battery life, this smartwatch can help you track your SpO2 level, stress, heart rate, sleep cycle and wear detection. It also features Alexa built-in, Bluetooth connectivity and 3GB music storage.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 46mm Smartwatch with HD AMOLED Display:

Storage capacity: 2300 MB

Special feature: Heart rate monitor

CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch comes with a colour screen. It uses the first anti-glare technology on the glass bezel cover for clarity and excellent visibility. With screen spotlight technology, a brightness of 1000 NITS and a resolution of 466*466, you can experience a clear view. It is a 30 ATM water-resistant smartwatch that allows you to use it up to a depth of 30 metres. The brand claims that this certified smartwatch has a battery life of 15 plus days, features 125 sports modes and can help monitor your heart rate, distance travelled, movement, speed, calories and more.

Specifications of CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Smartwatch:

Storage capacity: 128 MB

Special features: Activity tracker, phone call, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor

Titan Celestor Smartwatch comes with a 1.43" AMOLED display, complemented with multiple AOD watch faces and a brightness of 70 nits. This high-performance smartwatch is specially designed with in-built GPS to ensure that you are always on the right path. This 3ATM water-resistant smartwatch can help swimmers make their pool time effortless with the unique swim mode. With its 7-day battery life, this smartwatch may help to track your health, workout performance and overall well-being.

Specifications of Titan Celestor Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Display:

Battery cell composition: Lithium polymer

Special features: Multisport tracker, activity tracker, phone call, stress tracking, heart rate monitor

Also read: Best Fossil watches for men in 2024: Discover timeless style, unmatched durability and affordable luxury, top 10 picks

boat Lunar Peak w/ 1.45" AMOLED Display Smartwatch promises to help you enjoy vibrant visuals. This smartwatch claims to offer clarity, rich colours and a Bluetooth calling facility. With its high resolution, this smartwatch may help you provide exceptional details and sharpness. It is an IP68 dust, sweat and splash-resistant smartwatch that may help to track your heart rate, and blood oxygen level and ensure your overall well-being.

Specifications of boat Lunar Peak w/ 1.45" AMOLED Display Smartwatch:

Battery cell composition: Lithium polymer

Special features: High-definition resolution, vivid AMOLED display, advanced Bluetooth calling

CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof Smartwatch might be a good choice for you. This smartwatch is equipped with 1.43" super AMOLED always-on colour screen, first anti-glare technology, screen spotlight technology and brightness of 1000 nits. With a 3 ATM grade, this smartwatch is water-resistant to a depth of up to 30 metres. It is certified to MIL-STD810H, features a 1.43-inch third-generation corning gorilla screen, and double glass plate Mohs hardness up to 9H. This smartwatch has a battery life of up to 2 weeks, features over 125 plus sports modes, Bluetooth call and message notification. It can also help you track your heart rate, distance travelled, movement speed and calories burned. The brand also claims that this product comes with a 12-month warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof Smartwatch:

Storage capacity: 128 MB

Special feature: Activity tracker, always on display, phone call, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor

Also read: Best smartwatches for men in 2024: Top 10 options to pick from for style and elegance

boAt Ultima Vogue SmartWatch w/ 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display Smartwatch promises to help you experience a new level of visual immersion with the captivating display and 3D design. This smartwatch features 100 plus sports modes and allows you to prioritise your health by tracking heart rate, blood oxygen levels and more. The brand claims that this smartwatch comes with an IP67 rating, which makes it dust, sweat and splash-resistant.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch w/ 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display:

Battery cell composition: Lithium polymer

Special feature: Functional crown, stylish 3D curve body

Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch with a 1.85" HD Display smartwatch promises to help you experience hands-free living with Bluetooth calling. With its 1.85" display, this smartwatch allows you to have a clearer and bolder viewing experience. It features 150 plus watch faces and allows you to track your heart rate, stress level, sleep cycle, blood oxygen levels and more. The brand claims that this smartwatch has a battery life of up to 7 days and an IP68 waterproof rating.

Specifications of Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display:

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

Special features: Activity tracker, calorie tracker, oximeter, heart rate monitor

How to choose the best waterproof smartwatch?

Rating: Look for the best waterproof smartwatch with a high water resistance rating, measured in meters or feet. A rating of 50 m or 164ft is suitable for swimming. Material: Check the material and build quality of the product. Opt for a smartwatch with a durable corrosion-resistant material like stainless steel, titanium or high-quality plastic. Smartphone compatibility: While buying a smartwatch, ensure that it is compatible with your smartphone and offers customisable notifications. Battery life: Pay attention to the battery life of the product. Select a watch with a battery life that suits your needs, ranging from a few days to several weeks. Warranty: Choose a reputable brand offering a comprehensive warranty and reliable customer support. Additional features: Make sure that the smartwatch that you select comes with additional features like music control, volume control, mobile payments or voice assistants.

Best waterproof smartwatches Price Water-resistant rating Battery life Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 59,999 IP68 & 10 ATM 100 hours Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display 1,399 IP67 7 days Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch 3,499 IP68 7 days Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) 46mm Smart Watch 7,999 5 ATM 11 days CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof 3,999 3 ATM 15 days Titan Celestor Smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display 9,995 3 ATM 7 days boAt Lunar Peak w/ 1.45" (3.6 cm) AMOLED Display 2,799 IP68 4-5 days CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof 3,999 3 ATM 15 days boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch w/ 1.96" (4.9 cm) AMOLED Curved Display 2,999 IP67 2 days Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch 1,499 IP68 7 days

FAQs What is a waterproof smartwatch? A waterproof smartwatch is a wearable device that can withstand exposure to water, allowing users to track fitness activities, receive notifications and control music while swimming, surfing or engaging in other water-based activities.

How deep can I dive with a waterproof smartwatch? The depth limit varies by model. But most waterproof smartwatches can withstand depths between 50 to 200 metres. Always check the manufacturer’s specifications before diving.

Can I wear a waterproof smartwatch in the shower or bathtub? Yes, most waterproof smartwatches are designed for everyday water exposure, including showering and bathing. But make sure to avoid exposing the watch to extreme water pressure or temperatures.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.