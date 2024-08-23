 Best smartwatches under ₹4000: Top 9 picks that combine affordable elegance with advanced features - Hindustan Times
Best smartwatches under 4000: Top 9 picks that combine affordable elegance with advanced features

ByAffiliate Desk
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Looking for the best luxury smartwatches? Check out our top picks for high-end fitness trackers under ₹4000. Find the perfect smartwatch to suit your needs.

Smartwatches have evolved into essential accessories for tech enthusiasts and fitness fans alike. With a vast array of options on the market, selecting the best luxury smartwatch under 4000 can be quite daunting. To simplify your search, we’ve curated a list of the top 9 high-end fitness trackers that offer exceptional features and performance at an affordable price.

Stylish smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4000: Affordable, feature-rich and trendy.(Pexels)
Stylish smartwatches under 4000: Affordable, feature-rich and trendy.(Pexels)

Whether you’re a fitness aficionado, a tech lover, or just in search of a stylish accessory, our detailed guide will assist you in finding the ideal smartwatch to meet your needs and budget. From advanced fitness tracking capabilities to sleek, modern designs, these smartwatches provide excellent value and functionality. Explore our recommendations to discover a smartwatch that perfectly combines style, performance, and affordability.

1.

boAt Lunar Smartwatch

The boAt Lunar Smartwatch is a stylish and functional smartwatch that offers a range of features to enhance your active lifestyle. With a vibrant display and seamless ecosystem connectivity, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness tracking and everyday use.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Smartwatch

  • Stylish design with football-inspired strap
  • Vibrant display for clear visibility
  • Seamless ecosystem connectivity for added convenience
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Water-resistant construction

 Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Stylish designLimited strap options
Seamless ecosystem connectivityDisplay may be too bright for some users
Advanced fitness tracking features 

2.

Noise ColorFit Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Smartwatch is a high-performance smartwatch that offers a range of advanced features for fitness tracking and everyday use. With a long-lasting battery and vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Smartwatch

  • Vibrant display with high resolution
  • Long-lasting battery for extended use
  • Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality
  • Stainless steel body for durability
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Instacharge technology for quick charging

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-resolution displayLimited strap options
Bluetooth calling and messaging functionalityMay be too bulky for some users
Instacharge technology 

3.

Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch is a sleek and functional smartwatch that offers a range of features to enhance your active lifestyle. With a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling functionality, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness tracking and everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch

  • Vibrant display for clear visibility
  • Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality
  • Stainless steel body for durability
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Water-resistant construction

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Sleek designLimited strap options
Bluetooth calling functionalityMay be too bulky for some users
Advanced fitness tracking features 

4.

Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish smartwatch that offers a range of features to suit your active lifestyle. With Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality and advanced fitness tracking features, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality
  • Functional and durable construction
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Instacharge technology for quick charging
  • Long-lasting battery life

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Versatile designLimited strap options
Bluetooth calling and messaging functionalityMay be too bulky for some users
Advanced fitness tracking features 

5.

Noise ColorFit Diamond Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Diamond Smartwatch is a premium smartwatch that offers a range of advanced features for fitness tracking and everyday use. With a metallic finish and vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Diamond Smartwatch

  • Premium metallic finish for a luxurious look
  • Vibrant display with high resolution
  • Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality
  • Stainless steel body for durability
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Instacharge technology for quick charging

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Premium metallic finishLimited strap options
High-resolution displayMay be too bulky for some users
Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality 

6.

CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch is a feature-packed smartwatch that offers a range of advanced functionalities and fitness tracking features. With ChatGPT powered voice assistant and Bluetooth connectivity, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch

  • ChatGPT powered voice assistant for hands-free control
  • Bluetooth connectivity for seamless pairing
  • Functional and durable construction
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Water-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
ChatGPT powered voice assistantLimited strap options
Bluetooth connectivityMay be too bulky for some users
Advanced fitness tracking features 

7.

CrossBeats Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Smartwatch is a versatile and functional smartwatch that offers a range of features to suit your active lifestyle. With Bluetooth calling and voice assistant functionality, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of CrossBeats Smartwatch

  • Bluetooth calling and voice assistant functionality
  • Functional and durable construction
  • Stylish design with SnapChargeTM technology
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Water-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Bluetooth calling and voice assistant functionalityLimited strap options
Stylish design with SnapChargeTM technologyMay be too bulky for some users
Advanced fitness tracking features 

8.

Noise Endeavour Smartwatch

The Noise Endeavour Smartwatch is a high-performance smartwatch that offers a range of advanced features for fitness tracking and everyday use. With Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality and a vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals.

Specifications of Noise Endeavour Smartwatch

  • Vibrant display with high resolution
  • Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality
  • Stainless steel body for durability
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Water-resistant construction

 Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-resolution displayLimited strap options
Bluetooth calling and messaging functionalityMay be too bulky for some users
Advanced fitness tracking features 

9.

Fire-Boltt Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish smartwatch that offers a range of features to enhance your active lifestyle. With a metallic finish and advanced fitness tracking features, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch

  • Premium metallic finish for a luxurious look
  • Vibrant display with high resolution
  • Stainless steel body for durability
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Water-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Premium metallic finishLimited strap options
High-resolution displayMay be too bulky for some users
Advanced fitness tracking features 

Top 3 features of best smartwatch under 4000:

 

Smartwatch under 4000DisplayBattery LifeFitness Tracking
boAt Lunar SmartwatchVibrantLong-lastingAdvanced
Noise ColorFit SmartwatchVibrantLong-lastingAdvanced
Noise ColorFit Pro SmartwatchVibrantLong-lastingAdvanced
Noise ColorFit Fusion SmartwatchSleekLong-lastingAdvanced
Noise ColorFit Diamond SmartwatchPremiumLong-lastingAdvanced
CrossBeats Nexus SmartwatchFunctionalLong-lastingAdvanced
CrossBeats SmartwatchStylishLong-lastingAdvanced
Noise Endeavour SmartwatchVibrantLong-lastingAdvanced
Fire-Boltt SmartwatchPremiumLong-lastingAdvanced

Best value for money smartwatch under 4000:

The Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its sleek design, advanced fitness tracking features, and long-lasting battery life. It is a versatile and stylish smartwatch that is perfect for everyday use.

Best overall smartwatch under 4000:

The boAt Lunar Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category with its stylish design, seamless ecosystem connectivity, and advanced fitness tracking features. It offers a perfect balance of style and functionality.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch under 4000:

Features: Look for essential features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications to ensure functionality.

Design: Select a smartwatch with a stylish and comfortable design that suits your personal taste and daily wear.

Battery life: Choose a model with long battery life to minimise frequent recharging and maximise usability.

Display: Opt for a clear, easy-to-read display, whether it’s an LCD or AMOLED, for better visibility.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system for seamless integration and use.

FAQs on Smartwatch under 4000

  • What are the key features to look for in a luxury smartwatch?

    Key features to look for in a luxury smartwatch include vibrant display, long-lasting battery, and advanced fitness tracking capabilities.

  • Are luxury smartwatches durable and water-resistant?

    Yes, luxury smartwatches are designed to be durable and water-resistant, making them suitable for everyday use and active lifestyles.

  • What are the latest releases in the luxury smartwatch category?

    The latest releases in the luxury smartwatch category include advanced features such as Bluetooth calling, messaging functionality, and ChatGPT powered voice assistants.

