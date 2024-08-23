Smartwatches have evolved into essential accessories for tech enthusiasts and fitness fans alike. With a vast array of options on the market, selecting the best luxury smartwatch under ₹4000 can be quite daunting. To simplify your search, we’ve curated a list of the top 9 high-end fitness trackers that offer exceptional features and performance at an affordable price. Stylish smartwatches under ₹ 4000: Affordable, feature-rich and trendy.(Pexels)

Whether you’re a fitness aficionado, a tech lover, or just in search of a stylish accessory, our detailed guide will assist you in finding the ideal smartwatch to meet your needs and budget. From advanced fitness tracking capabilities to sleek, modern designs, these smartwatches provide excellent value and functionality. Explore our recommendations to discover a smartwatch that perfectly combines style, performance, and affordability.

The boAt Lunar Smartwatch is a stylish and functional smartwatch that offers a range of features to enhance your active lifestyle. With a vibrant display and seamless ecosystem connectivity, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness tracking and everyday use.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Smartwatch

Stylish design with football-inspired strap

Vibrant display for clear visibility

Seamless ecosystem connectivity for added convenience

Advanced fitness tracking features

Long-lasting battery life

Water-resistant construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited strap options Seamless ecosystem connectivity Display may be too bright for some users Advanced fitness tracking features

The Noise ColorFit Smartwatch is a high-performance smartwatch that offers a range of advanced features for fitness tracking and everyday use. With a long-lasting battery and vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Smartwatch

Vibrant display with high resolution

Long-lasting battery for extended use

Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality

Stainless steel body for durability

Advanced fitness tracking features

Instacharge technology for quick charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Limited strap options Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality May be too bulky for some users Instacharge technology

The Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch is a sleek and functional smartwatch that offers a range of features to enhance your active lifestyle. With a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling functionality, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness tracking and everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch

Vibrant display for clear visibility

Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality

Stainless steel body for durability

Advanced fitness tracking features

Long-lasting battery life

Water-resistant construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited strap options Bluetooth calling functionality May be too bulky for some users Advanced fitness tracking features

The Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish smartwatch that offers a range of features to suit your active lifestyle. With Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality and advanced fitness tracking features, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch

Sleek and stylish design

Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality

Functional and durable construction

Advanced fitness tracking features

Instacharge technology for quick charging

Long-lasting battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design Limited strap options Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality May be too bulky for some users Advanced fitness tracking features

The Noise ColorFit Diamond Smartwatch is a premium smartwatch that offers a range of advanced features for fitness tracking and everyday use. With a metallic finish and vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Diamond Smartwatch

Premium metallic finish for a luxurious look

Vibrant display with high resolution

Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality

Stainless steel body for durability

Advanced fitness tracking features

Instacharge technology for quick charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium metallic finish Limited strap options High-resolution display May be too bulky for some users Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality

The CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch is a feature-packed smartwatch that offers a range of advanced functionalities and fitness tracking features. With ChatGPT powered voice assistant and Bluetooth connectivity, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch

ChatGPT powered voice assistant for hands-free control

Bluetooth connectivity for seamless pairing

Functional and durable construction

Advanced fitness tracking features

Long-lasting battery life

Water-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ChatGPT powered voice assistant Limited strap options Bluetooth connectivity May be too bulky for some users Advanced fitness tracking features

The CrossBeats Smartwatch is a versatile and functional smartwatch that offers a range of features to suit your active lifestyle. With Bluetooth calling and voice assistant functionality, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of CrossBeats Smartwatch

Bluetooth calling and voice assistant functionality

Functional and durable construction

Stylish design with SnapChargeTM technology

Advanced fitness tracking features

Long-lasting battery life

Water-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth calling and voice assistant functionality Limited strap options Stylish design with SnapChargeTM technology May be too bulky for some users Advanced fitness tracking features

The Noise Endeavour Smartwatch is a high-performance smartwatch that offers a range of advanced features for fitness tracking and everyday use. With Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality and a vibrant display, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals.

Specifications of Noise Endeavour Smartwatch

Vibrant display with high resolution

Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality

Stainless steel body for durability

Advanced fitness tracking features

Long-lasting battery life

Water-resistant construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Limited strap options Bluetooth calling and messaging functionality May be too bulky for some users Advanced fitness tracking features

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish smartwatch that offers a range of features to enhance your active lifestyle. With a metallic finish and advanced fitness tracking features, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch

Premium metallic finish for a luxurious look

Vibrant display with high resolution

Stainless steel body for durability

Advanced fitness tracking features

Long-lasting battery life

Water-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium metallic finish Limited strap options High-resolution display May be too bulky for some users Advanced fitness tracking features

Top 3 features of best smartwatch under ₹ 4000:

Smartwatch under ₹ 4000 Display Battery Life Fitness Tracking boAt Lunar Smartwatch Vibrant Long-lasting Advanced Noise ColorFit Smartwatch Vibrant Long-lasting Advanced Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch Vibrant Long-lasting Advanced Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch Sleek Long-lasting Advanced Noise ColorFit Diamond Smartwatch Premium Long-lasting Advanced CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch Functional Long-lasting Advanced CrossBeats Smartwatch Stylish Long-lasting Advanced Noise Endeavour Smartwatch Vibrant Long-lasting Advanced Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Premium Long-lasting Advanced

Best value for money smartwatch under ₹ 4000:

The Noise ColorFit Fusion Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its sleek design, advanced fitness tracking features, and long-lasting battery life. It is a versatile and stylish smartwatch that is perfect for everyday use.

Best overall smartwatch under ₹ 4000:

The boAt Lunar Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category with its stylish design, seamless ecosystem connectivity, and advanced fitness tracking features. It offers a perfect balance of style and functionality.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch under ₹ 4000:

Features: Look for essential features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications to ensure functionality.

Design: Select a smartwatch with a stylish and comfortable design that suits your personal taste and daily wear.

Battery life: Choose a model with long battery life to minimise frequent recharging and maximise usability.

Display: Opt for a clear, easy-to-read display, whether it’s an LCD or AMOLED, for better visibility.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system for seamless integration and use.

FAQs on Smartwatch under 4000 What are the key features to look for in a luxury smartwatch? Key features to look for in a luxury smartwatch include vibrant display, long-lasting battery, and advanced fitness tracking capabilities.

Are luxury smartwatches durable and water-resistant? Yes, luxury smartwatches are designed to be durable and water-resistant, making them suitable for everyday use and active lifestyles.

What are the latest releases in the luxury smartwatch category? The latest releases in the luxury smartwatch category include advanced features such as Bluetooth calling, messaging functionality, and ChatGPT powered voice assistants.

