Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Get laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off
Upgrade your gadgets and electronics with Amazon's Mega Electronics Days at a fraction of the price. Get unbeatable deals on laptops, tabs, headphones and more.
Amazon's Mega Electronics Days are here, and they’re packed with jaw-dropping deals that you won’t want to miss! Whether you're eyeing a new laptop for work, a tablet for entertainment, or a smartwatch to track your fitness goals, now’s the perfect time to make that purchase. With discounts of up to 80% off on a wide range of electronics, you can get the latest tech at a fraction of the price.
From top-tier brands to budget-friendly options, there’s something for everyone. Need a high-performance laptop or new headphones for your daily tasks? Or maybe a smartwatch to stay connected on the go? This sale has got you covered.
So, why wait? Dive into Amazon's Mega Electronics Days and explore the best deals on the latest gadgets. Hurry, because these offers won’t last long. What will you upgrade first?
Mega Electronics Days: Get laptops at up to 40% discount
1.
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU
Upgrade your work and entertainment setup with the HP Laptop 15s, now available at a 36% discount during Amazon's Mega Electronics Days Sale. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures seamless multitasking and fast performance. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display with anti-glare technology offers sharp visuals, making it ideal for students, professionals, and anyone who values crisp clarity. With long battery life, fast charging, and pre-loaded Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this lightweight laptop is perfect for on-the-go productivity.
Specifications of HP Laptop 15s
12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor
8GB DDR4 RAM
512GB SSD Storage
15.6-inch FHD Micro-Edge Display
Pre-loaded Windows 11 and MS Office 2021
2.
Dell [Smartchoice] G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB, NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6,15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits,Backlit KB Orange,Win 11 + MSO'21,Dark Shadow Gray,2.65kg
Upgrade your gaming experience with the Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, now available at a 26% discount during Amazon's Mega Electronics Days Sale. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and equipped with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, this laptop offers lightning-fast performance for intense gaming sessions. The NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 ensures stunning visuals on the 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display. Ideal for gamers seeking power and precision, this laptop also features a backlit keyboard with an orange glow, adding a stylish touch to your setup.
Specifications of Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop
13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor
16GB DDR5 RAM
1TB SSD Storage
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB GDDR6 GPU
15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Display
More offers on laptops on Amazon
Mega Electronics Days: Get up to 75 % off on headphones
4.
Boult x Mustang Torq Newly Launched Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Made in India ear buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4
Get ready to experience top-tier audio with the Boult x Mustang Torq Truly Wireless Earbuds, now available at an impressive 70% discount during Amazon's Mega Electronics Days Sale. With a 50-hour playtime, these earbuds are perfect for long commutes, intense workouts, or weekend getaways. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with Quad Mic ENC, immerse yourself in gaming with 45ms low latency, and revel in deep bass from the 13mm drivers. These Made-in-India earbuds are ideal for audiophiles, gamers, and tech enthusiasts looking for premium sound and style.
Specifications of Boult x Mustang Torq Truly Wireless Earbuds
50-hour playtime
45ms low latency
Quad Mic ENC
13mm bass drivers
Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
5.
boAt Newly Launched Nirvana Space Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds w/ 360º Spatial Audio, ANC(~32dB), 100HRS Playback, 4 Mics with AI-ENx™, Hearables App, in-Ear Detection, DLC Drivers(Cosmic Black)
Switch to a premium audio experience with the boAt Nirvana Space Truly Wireless Earbuds, now available at a massive 69% discount during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. Enjoy 360º Spatial Audio for immersive sound, whether you're watching action-packed movies or listening to your favourite tunes. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 32dB, ensuring you can fully immerse yourself in your music. With 100 hours of total playback and ASAP charge, these earbuds keep up with your busy lifestyle. Ideal for audiophiles, gamers, and binge-watchers looking for premium sound quality and cutting-edge features.
Specifications of boAt Nirvana Space Truly Wireless Earbuds
360º Spatial Audio
32dB Active Noise Cancellation
100 hours of playback time
10mm DLC Drivers
AI-ENx™ Technology with 4 Mics
More offers on headphones on Amazon
Mega Electronics Days: Get tablets at up to 60% discount
7.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Silver Upto INR 7000 Bank Discount
Experience top-tier performance and stunning visuals with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, now available at a 22% discount during the Mega Electronics Days Amazon Sale. This tablet features a vivid 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) WQXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and supported by 6 GB RAM, this device handles multitasking with ease. With 128 GB of expandable storage, an 8000mAh battery, and dual SIM (pSIM + eSIM) support, it’s perfect for both work and play. Plus, the IP68 rating makes it durable and weatherproof.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
27.69 cm (10.9") WQXGA Display
Exynos 1380 Chipset
8 MP Rear & 12 MP Ultra-wide Front Camera
8000mAh Battery
IP68 Weatherproof Rating
S Pen Included
8.
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Get ready to elevate your entertainment experience with the Lenovo Tab Plus, now available at a 34% discount during the Amazon Sale. This powerful tablet comes equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for all your apps and media. The 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90 Hz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals, while the Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers provide immersive sound quality, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and more.
Specifications of Lenovo Tab Plus
Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers with Dolby Atmos
11.5-Inch 2K Display with 90 Hz Refresh Rate
Mediatek Helio G99 Octa Processor
8600 mAh Battery with 45 W Fast Charger
Android 14 with Upgrades Until Android 16
IP52 Certified for Dust & Water Resistance
More offers on tablets on Amazon
Mega Electronics Days: Get up to 80% off on cameras & accessories
10.
FitSpark Eagle i15 PRO MAX Real 4K30FPS Dual Touchscreen WiFi Action Camera | Reduced Heating | Smoothest EIS 2.0 Anti-Shake | 7G Lenses | Advanced Chipset-Sensor | Wide-Angle Lens | Free MIC Offer
Capture every adventure with the FitSpark EAGLE i15 PRO MAX Action Camera, now available at a 41% discount. This high-performance action camera offers Real 4K video resolution at 30 FPS, ensuring sharp and vibrant footage. Equipped with dual 2" and 1.4" IPS HD screens, you can preview and control your shots with ease. The camera features advanced EIS 2.0 for smooth video stabilization, reducing shake and enhancing your footage's fluidity. Plus, it’s waterproof up to 30 meters, making it ideal for underwater sports.
Specifications of FitSpark EAGLE i15 PRO MAX Action Camera
Native 4K@30FPS Video Resolution
Smoothest EIS 2.0 Engine with 6-Axis Gyro Chip
Dual IPS HD Screens: 2" Main & 1.4" Front Screen
Built-in Wi-Fi for Easy Sharing and Remote Control
99 FT Waterproof with Included Case
11.
SJCAM C300 Action Digital Camera with Handheld Grip|4K30Fps/20Mp|6Axis Gyro|Backup Upto 6 Hours|1.33? Dual Touch Screen|2.4G/5G Wi-Fi/Super Night Vision/ /30M Waterproof|Live Steaming/Vlog|Black
Record stunning 4K video and vibrant 20MP photos with the SJCAM C300 Action Camera, now available at 41% off during Amazon's Mega Electronics Days Sale. Featuring a 6-axis gyro for smooth footage, this versatile camera includes a handheld grip for selfies, vlogging, and live streaming. Its dual touchscreen (1.33”) and advanced night vision make it perfect for both daytime adventures and low-light scenarios. With a 30-meter waterproof rating and a 2800mAh battery for extended use, it’s ideal for underwater exploration and outdoor activities.
Specifications of SJCAM C300 Action Camera
Resolution: 4K video recording, 20MP photo sensor
Display: 1.33” dual touchscreen
Stabilization: 6-axis electronic image stabilization
Waterproof: Up to 30 meters with waterproof case
Battery Life: 2800mAh for extended use
More offers on cameras on Amazon
Mega Electronics Days: Deals on smartwatches, get up to 80% off
13.
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)
Experience cutting-edge technology with the Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch, now 72% off during Amazon's Mega Electronics Days Sale. This smartwatch features a vibrant 1.38" TFT display and offers Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. Enjoy up to 7 days of battery life and a suite of health tracking tools, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen levels. With over 100 watch faces and IP68 water resistance, it's perfect for both style and functionality. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers, this watch delivers comprehensive health tracking and smart features at an unbeatable price.
Specifications of Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch
Display: 1.38” TFT, round dial
Battery Life: Up to 7 days
Health Tracking: Heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitor
Connectivity: Bluetooth calling, Tru Sync™ technology
Water Resistance: IP68
14.
boAt Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)
Discover the boAt Storm Call 3 Smart Watch, now 83% off during Amazon's Mega Electronics Days Sale. This smartwatch features a vibrant 1.83" HD display and offers advanced Bluetooth calling with seamless connectivity. With turn-by-turn navigation, emergency SOS, and a customizable Watch Face Studio, it’s designed to enhance both style and functionality. Enjoy over 700 active modes, built-in games, and an IP67 rating for dust, sweat, and splash resistance. Perfect for tech enthusiasts and fitness lovers who want a versatile, high-performing watch at an unbeatable price.
Specifications of boAt Storm Call 3 Smart Watch
Display: 1.83” HD, rectangular
Navigation: Turn-by-turn directions
Features: Bluetooth calling, emergency SOS, QR code tray
Modes: 700+ active modes
Resistance: IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance
More offers on smartwatches on Amazon
Get up to 60% off on desktops
Get up to 75% discount on PC accessories
Mega Electronics Days
- When does the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale start and end?
The sale started on 13th August 2024 and will be live till 17th August, 2024.
- Are there any special offers during the sale?
Yes, during the Mega Electronics Days Sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 80% on various electronics. Additionally, there are offers like No Cost EMI, bank discounts, cashback on select credit cards, and special deals on Amazon Pay.
- Are there any additional discounts or offers available?
Yes, there are often extra discounts available through bank offers, cashback deals, and Amazon Pay promotions. Check the product pages for specific offers and eligibility criteria.
- Can I return or exchange products purchased during the sale?
Yes, returns and exchanges follow Amazon’s standard policy. You can initiate a return or exchange through your Amazon account within the return period specified for each product.
