Premium smartwatch buying guide for men: Always pick the right feature-rich device for yourself

Technology has revolutionised the perception of watches, transforming them from mere timepieces into multifunctional devices. Today, watches offer fitness tracking, notifications, and seamless connectivity. They blend fashion with technology, making them essential gadgets that go beyond telling time, shaping our expectations for convenience, health monitoring and personal style. Elevate your style with premium smartwatches for men.

Today, you will often hear terms like ‘smartwatches’ and 'analogue' watches. The latter (analogue watches) feature traditional hour and minute hands, offering timeless elegance and simplicity, often preferred for their classic design. Smartwatches, meanwhile, are wearable devices that blend traditional watch functions with advanced smartphone capabilities.

Let's try and dig deeper – a smartwatch is a versatile, wearable device that combines the traditional functions of a watch with the advanced capabilities of a smartphone. It connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, allowing you to receive notifications, track fitness metrics, and control media directly from your wrist. Many smartwatches offer health monitoring features like heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and GPS for outdoor activities. With customisable watch faces, apps, and often voice assistant support, smartwatches provide both convenience and personalisation, making them an essential accessory for staying connected and managing daily tasks efficiently.

What is a premium smartwatch?

That bring us to a premium smartwatch. This is a high-end wearable device that combines advanced technology with superior design and materials. It offers enhanced features beyond standard smartwatches, such as a high-resolution display, advanced health tracking, and extended battery life. Built with quality materials like stainless steel, titanium, or ceramic, premium smartwatches provide a more refined and durable finish. They often include additional functionalities like third-party app support and built-in GPS. Designed for those who value both style and cutting-edge technology, premium smartwatches deliver a seamless, luxurious experience, balancing functionality with aesthetic appeal.

Who needs a smartwatch?

A smartwatch is perfect for anyone who values convenience, connectivity, and health monitoring in one compact device. It's especially beneficial for fitness enthusiasts who track workouts, monitor heart rate, and maintain overall well-being. Busy professionals can stay on top of notifications, calls, and emails without constantly checking their phones, making it easier to manage time and stay organised. Tech-savvy users appreciate the seamless integration with other smart devices, enabling quick access to apps and GPS navigation. Additionally, smartwatches are great for those who enjoy customisation, with various watch faces and straps to match personal style preferences.

What makes a smartwatch premium?

A premium smartwatch features superior materials, advanced health tracking, high-resolution displays, extended battery life, and enhanced connectivity options. Let's explore some of these features.

Superior build quality

A premium smartwatch is distinguished by its use of high-quality materials such as stainless steel, titanium, or ceramic. These materials not only enhance the watch's durability but also give it a refined, luxurious appearance. The straps are often made from premium leather, metal, or high-grade silicone, offering comfort and style.

Advanced display technology

Premium smartwatches feature high-resolution displays, often using OLED or AMOLED technology. These screens deliver vibrant colours, deep blacks, and sharp visuals, ensuring clarity even in bright sunlight. The displays are also usually protected by scratch-resistant glass, such as sapphire crystal, adding to their longevity.

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

The main highlight of such watches are their health and fitness tracking mechanism. In addition to standard fitness tracking, premium smartwatches offer advanced health monitoring features. These include ECG, blood oxygen level measurement, and VO2 max tracking. These features provide a more detailed insight into your health, making the watch a valuable tool for maintaining well-being.

Extended battery life

A key feature of a premium smartwatch is its long-lasting battery life. Despite their powerful performance and high-resolution displays, these watches are designed to last several days on a single charge, ensuring they remain functional throughout your busy schedule.

Enhanced connectivity and functionality

Premium smartwatches offer seamless integration with smartphones and other devices, supporting a wide range of third-party apps. Features like NFC for contactless payments, built-in GPS, and voice assistant integration enhance their functionality, making them indispensable tools for managing daily tasks.

Deep dive into health and fitness tracking in premium smartwatches

In premium smartwatches, health and fitness tracking, including heart rate monitoring etc, is a major attraction. Here's a look at some of the common features found in smartwatches from different brands.

Activity tracking: Activity tracking in such smartwatches offers detailed metrics, including steps, calories, and workout modes, ensuring comprehensive monitoring of daily fitness.

Heart rate monitoring: Heart rate monitoring provides real-time data, helping users track their cardiovascular health and optimise workout intensity.

High and low heart rate warnings alert users to potential health issues, ensuring timely intervention and safety.

Resting heart rate: Such smartwatches monitor resting heart rate, providing insights into overall fitness levels and helping users track long-term cardiovascular health.

Sleep baseline heart rate: Many smartwatches track sleep baseline heart rate, offering insights into sleep quality and overall health by monitoring nightly heart rate patterns.

Stress monitoring: Many premium smartwatches measure physiological responses, providing insights into stress levels and helping users manage their mental well-being effectively.

Sleep monitoring: This feature tracks sleep stages, duration, and quality, providing insights for better rest and improved overall health.

Blood pressure monitoring provides real-time readings, helping users track cardiovascular health and detect potential issues early.

Body temperature monitor: This feature tracks fluctuations, aiding in detecting illness and providing insights into overall health trends.

Alarm clock: Such smartwatches come with alarm clocks with customisable settings and gentle wake-up options.

Let's take a look at some of the best premium smartwatches readily available on Amazon.

The Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch offers comprehensive health tracking with tools for heart health, stress management, and skin temperature trends. Featuring built-in Alexa for voice control, this smartwatch provides real-time insights and notifications directly from your wrist. Its sleek carbon/graphite design suits both style and functionality, while the inclusion of both small and large bands ensures a comfortable fit for all wrist sizes. Ideal for those seeking advanced health metrics and convenience in a stylish package.

Specifications of Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

Heart health monitoring: Tracks heart rate, ECG, and arrhythmia alerts.

Stress management tools: Features guided breathing exercises and stress tracking.

Skin temperature trends: Monitors changes in body temperature.

Built-in Alexa: Enables voice control and smart home integration.

Design: Carbon/graphite finish with both small and large bands included.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive Health Tracking: Includes advanced metrics like ECG and skin temperature. Price: Higher cost compared to basic smartwatches. Voice control: Built-in Alexa for hands-free convenience Battery life: May require frequent charging with heavy use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the wearable computer pricey with poor quality, connectivity issues, and inconvenient charging. Opinions on shape and performance vary.

Why choose this product?

Offers advanced health monitoring, stress management, and voice control, all in a stylish, comfortable design for comprehensive wellbeing.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black) combines advanced features with a classic design. It offers LTE connectivity, allowing you to make calls and send messages directly from your wrist. With its sleek black finish and durable construction, it provides a sophisticated look while delivering comprehensive fitness and health tracking. The watch includes a rotating bezel for intuitive navigation, and its large display ensures clear visibility of notifications and apps.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black)

Display: 4.6cm AMOLED screen for vibrant visuals.

Connectivity: LTE support for phone-free usage.

Health tracking: ECG, body composition, and heart rate monitoring.

Design: Classic black finish with a rotating bezel.

Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Android devices.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid LTE connectivity: Use the smartwatch independently from your phone. Price: Higher cost compared to non-LTE models. Advanced health features: Comprehensive tracking with ECG and body composition. Battery life: May require frequent charging with intensive use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the smartwatch’s appearance, performance, and display, but have mixed opinions on value, connectivity, charging, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

Offers LTE connectivity, advanced health tracking, and a classic design, making it ideal for tech-savvy users seeking independence and style.

The Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch features a 1.75 inch AMOLED display and offers ultra-long 14-day battery life. With Bluetooth calling and music capabilities, it provides convenience and connectivity. The smartwatch includes AI-driven sleep analysis and comes with a durable stainless steel case and a stylish lavender purple leather strap. Ideal for those seeking a blend of elegance and advanced features, it combines functionality with a sleek design.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch

Display: 1.75 inch AMOLED screen for bright visuals.

Battery life: Up to 14 days on a single charge.

Bluetooth: Supports calling and music playback.

Sleep analysis: AI-driven insights for improved sleep tracking.

Design: Stainless steel case with a lavender purple leather strap.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extended battery life: Lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. Price: Higher cost compared to basic models. Advanced features: Includes Bluetooth calling, music, and AI sleep analysis. Leather strap: May not suit all users, especially those preferring silicone or metal.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch’s appearance, display, and battery life, but find the calling feature lacking. Opinions on accuracy and value vary.

Why choose this product?

Offers long battery life, advanced features, and a stylish design, making it a premium choice for elegant, high-functioning wearables.

The Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch features a 1.75 inch AMOLED display and boasts an ultra-long 14-day battery life. With Bluetooth calling and music support, it offers comprehensive connectivity. This smartwatch supports both Android and iOS, and includes AI-driven sleep analysis alongside 24/7 health monitoring. Its sleek midnight black design combines functionality with a modern aesthetic.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch

Display: 1.75 inch AMOLED screen for vibrant visuals.

Battery life: Up to 14 days on a single charge.

Bluetooth: Supports calling and music playback.

Compatibility: Works with both Android and iOS devices.

Health monitoring: AI-driven sleep analysis and 24/7 health tracking.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life: Lasts up to 14 days between charges. Calling feature: Some users report issues with the calling function. Comprehensive features: Includes Bluetooth calling, music, and 24/7 health monitoring. Price: May be considered expensive compared to simpler models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch’s appearance, display, and battery life, but some find the calling feature lacking. Opinions on accuracy vary.

Why choose this product?

Offers long battery life, extensive features, and stylish design, making it an excellent choice for users seeking advanced functionality and durability.

The Fossil Gen 6 Men’s Smartwatch features a vibrant AMOLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 4100+ Wear platform. Running on Wear OS by Google, it integrates Google Assistant for voice commands and offers SpO2 monitoring along with comprehensive wellness features. The smartwatch keeps you updated with smartphone notifications and combines functionality with modern design, making it a versatile choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Men's Smartwatch

Display: AMOLED screen for clear and vibrant visuals.

Processor: Snapdragon 4100+ Wear platform for smooth performance.

Operating system: Wear OS by Google with Google Assistant integration.

Health monitoring: Includes SpO2 tracking and wellness features.

Notifications: Syncs with your smartphone for timely alerts.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced performance: Snapdragon 4100+ ensures smooth operation. Price: Relatively high compared to some alternatives. Comprehensive health tracking: Includes SpO2 and wellness features. Battery life: May require frequent charging with intensive use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch's premium appearance and display but report issues with battery life, performance, and connectivity. Opinions vary on value.

Why choose this product?

Offers powerful performance, comprehensive health tracking, and seamless integration with Google services, ideal for tech-savvy users seeking functionality and style.

The Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men’s Watch (FTW4061) features a sleek black dial and advanced technology. It includes a high-resolution display and is powered by the Snapdragon 4100+ Wear platform, offering smooth performance. Running on Wear OS by Google, it provides seamless integration with apps and notifications. With a modern design and comprehensive functionality, this smartwatch is ideal for those seeking style and performance.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4061

Dial: Digital black dial for a modern look.

Processor: Snapdragon 4100+ Wear platform for efficient performance.

Operating System: Wear OS by Google for app and notification integration.

Display: High-resolution screen for clear visuals.

Design: Sleek, contemporary style suitable for various occasions.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced performance: Snapdragon 4100+ ensures smooth operation. Battery life: May require frequent charging with heavy use. Modern design: Sleek black dial with high-resolution display. Price: Higher cost compared to simpler models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch’s premium look and display but report issues with battery life, performance, and connectivity. Opinions on value vary.

Why choose this product?

Combines a sleek design with advanced technology and smooth performance, making it an excellent choice for stylish, tech-savvy users.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (40mm, Gold) is designed exclusively for Android users and introduces advanced health features like blood pressure (BP) and ECG monitoring. The elegant gold finish complements the 40mm AMOLED display, offering clear, vibrant visuals. This smartwatch combines modern technology with a stylish design, providing comprehensive health tracking and seamless integration with Android devices.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Display: 40mm AMOLED screen for crisp visuals.

Health features: Includes BP and ECG monitoring.

Compatibility: Designed for Android devices only.

Design: Elegant gold finish for a premium look.

Connectivity: Bluetooth for seamless pairing with your Android phone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced health monitoring: Features BP and ECG tracking for comprehensive health insights. Limited Compatibility: Only works with Android devices, excluding iOS users. Stylish design: Gold finish with a sleek, modern look Battery life: May need regular charging with heavy use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch’s style, display, and features but report connectivity issues with non-Samsung phones and e-SIM cards. Mixed opinions on value.

Why choose this product?

Offers advanced health features, stylish design, and exclusive Android compatibility, making it ideal for users seeking comprehensive health tracking and elegance.

The Amazfit Cheetah Lightweight Running Smart Watch features dual-band GPS, route navigation, and offline maps, making it ideal for runners. It offers personalised training plans, heart rate (HR) and SpO2 monitoring, and music playback. With 5 ATM waterproof rating, it withstands various weather conditions and water exposure. The stylish square design in Winner Champagne adds a touch of elegance to its functionality.

Specifications of Amazfit Cheetah Lightweight Running Smart Watch

GPS: Dual-band GPS for accurate tracking.

Navigation: Route navigation and offline maps.

Health monitoring: Includes HR and SpO2 tracking.

Music: Supports music playback for workouts.

Waterproof: 5 ATM rating for water resistance.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive tracking: Dual-band GPS and health monitoring for detailed fitness insights. Limited style options: Available only in one colour. Waterproof design: 5 ATM rating ensures durability in various conditions. Battery life: May need frequent charging with extensive use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Opinions of buyers vary on this product: one user praises its features and value, while others criticise its battery life, missing features, and high price.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for runners seeking accurate tracking, personalised training, and music features in a stylish, durable smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch 2 features Wear OS 4 and the Snapdragon W5 chipset, offering up to 100 hours of battery life. Its 1.43’’ AMOLED display provides vibrant visuals, while the stainless steel and sapphire crystal build ensures durability and style. Equipped with dual-frequency GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, IP68 rating, and Bluetooth calling, this smartwatch combines advanced technology with a premium design.

Specifications of OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4

Operating system: Wear OS 4 for enhanced functionality.

Chipset: Snapdragon W5 for powerful performance.

Battery life: Up to 100 hours on a single charge.

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED screen for bright, clear visuals.

Build: Stainless steel and sapphire crystal for durability.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extended Battery Life: Lasts up to 100 hours. Price: Higher cost compared to some competitors. Durable Build: Stainless steel and sapphire crystal ensure longevity. Limited Features: Some users may find fewer advanced features compared to other high-end models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch’s quality, appearance, battery life, features, and performance, noting its great build, fast charging, and power management.

Why choose this product?

Combines powerful performance, long battery life, and a premium design, making it ideal for users seeking advanced features and durability.

