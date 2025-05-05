Amazon Summer Sale vacuum cleaner deals you will regret missing: Min 50% off on handheld and robot vacuum cleaners

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here, and this time, it’s your home that wins big. If you’ve been putting off buying a vacuum cleaner that actually does its job, now’s the moment to act. With minimum 50% off on some of the most efficient stick and robot vacuum cleaners, this sale brings serious cleaning power to your doorstep, without the heavy price tag. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on vacuum cleaners.

These vacuum cleaners come with multi-stage filtration, HEPA filters, smart navigation, and powerful suction systems that actually matter for your home’s hygiene. From Dyson’s precision-cleaning tech to Inalsa’s value-for-money models, this is the moment to stop settling for surface-level cleaning.

With deep discounts through the Amazon Great Summer Sale along with additional bank offers for max savings, here are the deals you can't miss!

Amazon Great Summer Sale exclusive bank offers for you

Get unlimited 5% cashback with your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

HDFC Bank users can grab up to ₹ 4,500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases

4,500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases SBI credit card holders enjoy a flat 10% instant discount on both credit and EMI transactions

Save 7.5% instantly on credit card and EMI payments with RBL Bank

One Card users can unlock up to ₹ 3,500 in instant savings on eligible transactions

3,500 in instant savings on eligible transactions Shop smart with No Cost EMI options across top vacuum cleaner deals

Best deals on vacuum cleaners on Amazon Sale today

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Robot vacuum deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025, up to 80% off

Loading Suggestions...

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the hottest picks during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, now available at a massive 86% discount. This intelligent vacuum comes packed with features like self-cleaning mop technology, automatic air drying, and 7mm mop lifting to keep carpets dry and clean.

Backed by 4000Pa suction power, it ensures deep dirt removal across surfaces. Grab it now through the Amazon Great Summer Sale with added benefits like No Cost EMI and exclusive vacuum cleaner deals.

Specifications Suction Power 4000Pa with adjustable levels Navigation System LDS laser with 3D mapping via app Mopping Function Self-cleaning dual rotating mops with 7mm lift Smart Features WiFi, App & Alexa support Ideal Surfaces Tiles, marble, wood, granite, and carpets Click Here to Buy DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa

Loading Suggestions...

ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is now available at a 70% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Packed with 6500Pa suction and advanced LDS navigation, this smart vacuum offers simultaneous vacuuming and mopping.

It also features self-emptying, and multi-floor mapping for efficient, hands-free cleaning. The 5200mAh battery supports extended runtime, while app and voice control features make cleaning more personalised and easy.

Specifications Suction Power 6500Pa with auto-boost on carpets Self-Emptying 3.5L dust bag with up to 10 weeks' capacity Navigation System Advanced LDS LiDAR with 5-map memory Cleaning Mode Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping with Y-pattern Smart Features App control, Alexa & Google Home compatibility Click Here to Buy ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 6500Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

Loading Suggestions...

Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop is available at an incredible 70% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. This robot vacuum delivers 4,000Pa suction power, a mop function for light cleaning, and dynamic navigation for efficient coverage.

Its Pro-Detangle comb removes hair from the brush automatically, making it ideal for pet owners. Enjoy app control, quiet operation, and under-furniture cleaning with ease. Grab this robot vacuum cleaner deal before it’s gone!

Specifications Suction Power 4,000Pa with BoostIQ Mop Function 200ml water tank for surface mopping Dustbin Size 600ml for less frequent emptying Smart Features Bluetooth app control, 55dB quiet mode Special Feature Pro-Detangle comb for pet hair Click Here to Buy Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors

More Amazon discounts on robot vacuums

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on wet and dry vacuum cleaners, grab up to 90% off

Loading Suggestions...

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is now available at a massive 92% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This cordless vacuum cleaner combines 15kPa powerful suction with smart dirt detection to vacuum and mop at once.

Its lightweight design (3.8kg), long battery life, and 890ml water tank make cleaning effortless. The edge brush ensures precision near walls, while the LED display and voice prompts enhance usability.

Specifications Suction Power 15kPa Motor 120,000 RPM Tank Size 890ml Weight 3.8kg Extras Voice prompts, LED display, 1-year warranty Click Here to Buy DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors

Loading Suggestions...

ILIFE W90 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is available at a massive 74% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! This all-in-one cleaning machine vacuums and mops hard floors simultaneously, ensuring stain-free surfaces in minutes.

With dual water tank technology, intelligent voice prompts, and a one-touch self-cleaning function, it’s perfect for hassle-free cleaning. Lightweight, cordless, and user-friendly—cleaning has never been this easy.

Specifications Suction Type Wet & Dry Special Feature: Self-cleaning, voice prompts Water Tank Dual-tank system Power 450W, 120V Click Here to Buy ILIFE W90 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dry Wet Dual Cleaning Modes Wireless Mopping Sweeping Machine, Self Cleaning Function, Dual Tank Technology

Loading Suggestions...

BISSELL SpotClean Pro Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is now available at a massive 70% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for deep cleaning sofas, carpets, curtains, mattresses, and car interiors, it easily tackles curry stains, pet messes, and spills using warm water and high suction.

With a 750W motor, HEPA filter, long hose, and portable design, it’s a must-have for tough cleaning needs. Comes with 3 tools and a 2-year warranty. Grab it during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications Power 750W Filter HEPA Tank Capacity 2.8L Warranty 2 years Click Here to Buy Bissell Spotclean Pro Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Warm Water removes Curry & Tough Stains | Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Much More | 2 Year Warranty

More Amazon discounts on wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 65% off on handheld vacuum cleaners during Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop is now available at 62% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This all-in-one cleaner is ideal for everyday messes with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities.

Equipped with Turbo Sweep technology and 20kpa suction, it efficiently cleans carpets, hardwood floors, and tile surfaces. The lightweight, handheld design adds to its convenience, making it a smart pick during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Motor Power 600W Suction Power >20kpa Water Tank Capacity 200ml Dust Cup Capacity 600ml Click Here to Buy SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Mopcop 3 Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is available at 63% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for cleaning homes and cars, this lightweight, cordless vacuum features a powerful rechargeable battery and a washable HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.

With multi-purpose nozzles, including a floor brush nozzle, it easily handles a variety of surfaces like carpets and upholstery. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale and grab these deals on vacuum cleaners and robot vacuum cleaner deals.

Specifications Battery Type Rechargeable Weight 759g Filter Type Washable HEPA Attachments Included Extendable Straw, Tabular Sucker, Floor Tool Click Here to Buy Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is an ideal choice for home and car cleaning, available with 67% savings during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. The vacuum comes with a 6000mAh battery offering dual functionality, working both wirelessly and wired.

Its washable stainless steel HEPA filter ensures long-term durability and effective dust capture. With its lightweight design and easy-to-use attachments, this vacuum is perfect for cleaning upholstery, carpets, and hard-to-reach corners.

Specifications Suction Power 16000Pa Power Supply Wireless & Wired Battery Capacity 6000mAh Dust Capacity 0.5L Filter Type Stainless Steel HEPA Click Here to Buy Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car&Home|3X Powerful Suction,16000Pa|Dual Mode-Wireless,Wired|6000Mah Battery|Bldc Technology||Washable Stainless Steel Hepa Filter|Copper Winding,0.5 Liter

More Amazon discounts on handheld vacuum cleaners

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Grab Samsung and Apple tablets with up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Min 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL and more with additional bank offers

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

Save big in Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more at up to 45% off

Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 What is the difference between corded and cordless vacuum cleaners? Corded vacuum cleaners need to be plugged into a power source, while cordless vacuum cleaners run on rechargeable batteries, offering more mobility and convenience.

How often should I clean the vacuum filter? It’s recommended to clean your vacuum filter every 1-3 months, depending on usage, to maintain optimal performance and suction power.

Can a vacuum cleaner be used on all floor types? Many modern vacuum cleaners are versatile and can clean a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, carpet, and upholstery. Always check the manufacturer’s specifications for compatibility.

How do I know when to empty my vacuum cleaner? You should empty the dust canister or bag when it reaches about 75% full to maintain suction power and avoid clogging.

What is the importance of HEPA filters in vacuum cleaners? HEPA filters trap fine dust particles, allergens, and pet hair, making them ideal for people with allergies or respiratory issues.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.