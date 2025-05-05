Amazon Summer Sale vacuum cleaner deals you will regret missing: Min 50% off on handheld and robot vacuum cleaners
May 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST
The best handheld and robot vacuum cleaners are up at a discount of minimum 50% on Amazon Summer Sale. Here are some best deals from Dyson, Inalsa and more.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
ILIFE W90 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dry Wet Dual Cleaning Modes Wireless Mopping Sweeping Machine, Self Cleaning Function, Dual Tank Technology View Details
|
₹12,900
|
|
|
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 6500Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details
|
₹29,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home View Details
|
₹13,900
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, 2200 Pa Powerful Suction, 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank, Controls remotely via app, Alexa/GA Enabled, White View Details
|
₹8,549
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bissell Spotclean Pro Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Warm Water removes Curry & Tough Stains | Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Much More | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Bissell CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|HydroSteam Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
acerpure Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Upright 3-in-1 Sweep Spray and Mop, Twin Tank Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, Smart Touch Control, Self-Cleaning Dock, 1Year Warrenty View Details
|
₹15,899
|
|
|
KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 23 kPa Suction Power, 17L Tank, 1000W Blower Function, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech View Details
|
₹5,549
|
|
|
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car&Home|3X Powerful Suction,16000Pa|Dual Mode-Wireless,Wired|6000Mah Battery|Bldc Technology||Washable Stainless Steel Hepa Filter|Copper Winding,0.5 Liter View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
STARQ Flexibend Vacuum Cleaner 2in1 Handheld & Foldable Stick, Laser Guided Brush 400W Touchscreen & 28 Kpa Strong Cyclonic Suction, HEPA Filter Cordless Bagless & Rechargeable Upto 60min Runtime View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details
|
₹12,600
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction [5 Yr Warranty] View Details
|
₹25,899
|
|
