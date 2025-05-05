Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale vacuum cleaner deals you will regret missing: Min 50% off on handheld and robot vacuum cleaners

By Aishwarya Faraswal
May 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The best handheld and robot vacuum cleaners are up at a discount of minimum 50% on Amazon Summer Sale. Here are some best deals from Dyson, Inalsa and more.

Product Rating Price

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE W90 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dry Wet Dual Cleaning Modes Wireless Mopping Sweeping Machine, Self Cleaning Function, Dual Tank Technology View Details checkDetails

₹12,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 6500Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹29,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 6500Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹29,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, 2200 Pa Powerful Suction, 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank, Controls remotely via app, Alexa/GA Enabled, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE W90 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dry Wet Dual Cleaning Modes Wireless Mopping Sweeping Machine, Self Cleaning Function, Dual Tank Technology View Details checkDetails

₹12,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bissell Spotclean Pro Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Warm Water removes Curry & Tough Stains | Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Much More | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bissell CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|HydroSteam Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

acerpure Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Upright 3-in-1 Sweep Spray and Mop, Twin Tank Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, Smart Touch Control, Self-Cleaning Dock, 1Year Warrenty View Details checkDetails

₹15,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 23 kPa Suction Power, 17L Tank, 1000W Blower Function, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech View Details checkDetails

₹5,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car&Home|3X Powerful Suction,16000Pa|Dual Mode-Wireless,Wired|6000Mah Battery|Bldc Technology||Washable Stainless Steel Hepa Filter|Copper Winding,0.5 Liter View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STARQ Flexibend Vacuum Cleaner 2in1 Handheld & Foldable Stick, Laser Guided Brush 400W Touchscreen & 28 Kpa Strong Cyclonic Suction, HEPA Filter Cordless Bagless & Rechargeable Upto 60min Runtime View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹12,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction [5 Yr Warranty] View Details checkDetails

₹25,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here, and this time, it’s your home that wins big. If you’ve been putting off buying a vacuum cleaner that actually does its job, now’s the moment to act. With minimum 50% off on some of the most efficient stick and robot vacuum cleaners, this sale brings serious cleaning power to your doorstep, without the heavy price tag.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on vacuum cleaners.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on vacuum cleaners.

These vacuum cleaners come with multi-stage filtration, HEPA filters, smart navigation, and powerful suction systems that actually matter for your home’s hygiene. From Dyson’s precision-cleaning tech to Inalsa’s value-for-money models, this is the moment to stop settling for surface-level cleaning.

With deep discounts through the Amazon Great Summer Sale along with additional bank offers for max savings, here are the deals you can't miss!

Amazon Great Summer Sale exclusive bank offers for you

  • Get unlimited 5% cashback with your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
  • HDFC Bank users can grab up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases
  • SBI credit card holders enjoy a flat 10% instant discount on both credit and EMI transactions
  • Save 7.5% instantly on credit card and EMI payments with RBL Bank
  • One Card users can unlock up to 3,500 in instant savings on eligible transactions
  • Shop smart with No Cost EMI options across top vacuum cleaner deals

Best deals on vacuum cleaners on Amazon Sale today

Robot vacuum deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025, up to 80% off

Loading Suggestions...

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the hottest picks during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, now available at a massive 86% discount. This intelligent vacuum comes packed with features like self-cleaning mop technology, automatic air drying, and 7mm mop lifting to keep carpets dry and clean.

Backed by 4000Pa suction power, it ensures deep dirt removal across surfaces. Grab it now through the Amazon Great Summer Sale with added benefits like No Cost EMI and exclusive vacuum cleaner deals.

Specifications

Suction Power
4000Pa with adjustable levels
Navigation System
LDS laser with 3D mapping via app
Mopping Function
Self-cleaning dual rotating mops with 7mm lift
Smart Features
WiFi, App & Alexa support
Ideal Surfaces
Tiles, marble, wood, granite, and carpets
Click Here to Buy

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa

Loading Suggestions...

ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is now available at a 70% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Packed with 6500Pa suction and advanced LDS navigation, this smart vacuum offers simultaneous vacuuming and mopping.

It also features self-emptying, and multi-floor mapping for efficient, hands-free cleaning. The 5200mAh battery supports extended runtime, while app and voice control features make cleaning more personalised and easy.

Specifications

Suction Power
6500Pa with auto-boost on carpets
Self-Emptying
3.5L dust bag with up to 10 weeks' capacity
Navigation System
Advanced LDS LiDAR with 5-map memory
Cleaning Mode
Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping with Y-pattern
Smart Features
App control, Alexa & Google Home compatibility
Click Here to Buy

ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 6500Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

Loading Suggestions...

Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop is available at an incredible 70% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. This robot vacuum delivers 4,000Pa suction power, a mop function for light cleaning, and dynamic navigation for efficient coverage.

Its Pro-Detangle comb removes hair from the brush automatically, making it ideal for pet owners. Enjoy app control, quiet operation, and under-furniture cleaning with ease. Grab this robot vacuum cleaner deal before it’s gone!

Specifications

Suction Power
4,000Pa with BoostIQ
Mop Function
200ml water tank for surface mopping
Dustbin Size
600ml for less frequent emptying
Smart Features
Bluetooth app control, 55dB quiet mode
Special Feature
Pro-Detangle comb for pet hair
Click Here to Buy

Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors

More Amazon discounts on robot vacuums

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on wet and dry vacuum cleaners, grab up to 90% off

Loading Suggestions...

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is now available at a massive 92% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This cordless vacuum cleaner combines 15kPa powerful suction with smart dirt detection to vacuum and mop at once.

Its lightweight design (3.8kg), long battery life, and 890ml water tank make cleaning effortless. The edge brush ensures precision near walls, while the LED display and voice prompts enhance usability.

Specifications

Suction Power
15kPa
Motor
120,000 RPM
Tank Size
890ml
Weight
3.8kg
Extras
Voice prompts, LED display, 1-year warranty
Click Here to Buy

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors

Loading Suggestions...

ILIFE W90 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is available at a massive 74% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! This all-in-one cleaning machine vacuums and mops hard floors simultaneously, ensuring stain-free surfaces in minutes.

With dual water tank technology, intelligent voice prompts, and a one-touch self-cleaning function, it’s perfect for hassle-free cleaning. Lightweight, cordless, and user-friendly—cleaning has never been this easy.

Specifications

Suction Type
Wet & Dry
Special Feature:
Self-cleaning, voice prompts
Water Tank
Dual-tank system
Power
450W, 120V
Click Here to Buy

ILIFE W90 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dry Wet Dual Cleaning Modes Wireless Mopping Sweeping Machine, Self Cleaning Function, Dual Tank Technology

Loading Suggestions...

BISSELL SpotClean Pro Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is now available at a massive 70% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for deep cleaning sofas, carpets, curtains, mattresses, and car interiors, it easily tackles curry stains, pet messes, and spills using warm water and high suction.

With a 750W motor, HEPA filter, long hose, and portable design, it’s a must-have for tough cleaning needs. Comes with 3 tools and a 2-year warranty. Grab it during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Specifications

Power
750W
Filter
HEPA
Tank Capacity
2.8L
Warranty
2 years
Click Here to Buy

Bissell Spotclean Pro Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Warm Water removes Curry & Tough Stains | Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Much More | 2 Year Warranty

More Amazon discounts on wet and dry vacuum cleaners

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 65% off on handheld vacuum cleaners during Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop is now available at 62% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This all-in-one cleaner is ideal for everyday messes with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities.

Equipped with Turbo Sweep technology and 20kpa suction, it efficiently cleans carpets, hardwood floors, and tile surfaces. The lightweight, handheld design adds to its convenience, making it a smart pick during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Motor Power
600W
Suction Power
>20kpa
Water Tank Capacity
200ml
Dust Cup Capacity
600ml
Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Mopcop 3 Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is available at 63% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for cleaning homes and cars, this lightweight, cordless vacuum features a powerful rechargeable battery and a washable HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.

With multi-purpose nozzles, including a floor brush nozzle, it easily handles a variety of surfaces like carpets and upholstery. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale and grab these deals on vacuum cleaners and robot vacuum cleaner deals.

Specifications

Battery Type
Rechargeable
Weight
759g
Filter Type
Washable HEPA
Attachments Included
Extendable Straw, Tabular Sucker, Floor Tool
Click Here to Buy

Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is an ideal choice for home and car cleaning, available with 67% savings during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. The vacuum comes with a 6000mAh battery offering dual functionality, working both wirelessly and wired.

Its washable stainless steel HEPA filter ensures long-term durability and effective dust capture. With its lightweight design and easy-to-use attachments, this vacuum is perfect for cleaning upholstery, carpets, and hard-to-reach corners.

Specifications

Suction Power
16000Pa
Power Supply
Wireless & Wired
Battery Capacity
6000mAh
Dust Capacity
0.5L
Filter Type
Stainless Steel HEPA
Click Here to Buy

Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car&Home|3X Powerful Suction,16000Pa|Dual Mode-Wireless,Wired|6000Mah Battery|Bldc Technology||Washable Stainless Steel Hepa Filter|Copper Winding,0.5 Liter

More Amazon discounts on handheld vacuum cleaners

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • What is the difference between corded and cordless vacuum cleaners?

    Corded vacuum cleaners need to be plugged into a power source, while cordless vacuum cleaners run on rechargeable batteries, offering more mobility and convenience.

  • How often should I clean the vacuum filter?

    It’s recommended to clean your vacuum filter every 1-3 months, depending on usage, to maintain optimal performance and suction power.

  • Can a vacuum cleaner be used on all floor types?

    Many modern vacuum cleaners are versatile and can clean a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, carpet, and upholstery. Always check the manufacturer’s specifications for compatibility.

  • How do I know when to empty my vacuum cleaner?

    You should empty the dust canister or bag when it reaches about 75% full to maintain suction power and avoid clogging.

  • What is the importance of HEPA filters in vacuum cleaners?

    HEPA filters trap fine dust particles, allergens, and pet hair, making them ideal for people with allergies or respiratory issues.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

