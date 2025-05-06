Best LG washing machines: Grab up to 40% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale and transform your laundry routine

Don't let laundry be a chore this summer! The Amazon Great Summer Sale is your prime opportunity to secure top-rated LG washing machines with discounts of up to 40%. Simplify laundry days: Discover incredible deals on the best LG washing machines during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

This sale encompasses the entire spectrum of LG's innovative laundry solutions, from efficient fully automatic and semi-automatic models to space-saving top-load and powerful front-load variants.

You can explore machines equipped with cutting-edge AI features designed to simplify your wash cycles and deliver optimal results. Invest in an LG washing machine during the Amazon Great Summer Sale and experience a significant upgrade to your laundry routine. The time to streamline your chores and save substantially is now.

Bank offers and deals during Amazon sale

Amazon Pay:

ICICI Card: 5%/3% cashback for Prime/others (no EMI/business).

Pay Later: ₹ 50 cashback ( ₹ 199+ spend).

50 cashback ( 199+ spend). Pay UPI: ₹ 20/ ₹ 50 cashback ( ₹ 500+/ ₹ 750+ spend).

HDFC Bank:

Credit Card (Non-EMI): 10% off (up to ₹ 1250, min ₹ 5000).

1250, min 5000). Credit Card (EMI ≥ 6 months): 10% off (up to ₹ 1750, min ₹ 5000) + extra ₹ 500/ ₹ 1000 on higher EMI spends.

1750, min 5000) + extra 500/ 1000 on higher EMI spends. Debit Card (EMI ≥ 6 months): 10% off (up to ₹ 1750, min ₹ 5000) + extra ₹ 500/ ₹ 1000 on higher EMI spends.

EMI:

Savings up to ₹ 1111.23 on select Credit/HDFC Debit Card EMIs.

1111.23 on select Credit/HDFC Debit Card EMIs. No Cost EMI via Amazon Pay Later (check eligibility).

Loading Suggestions...

This LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z) could be a smart addition to your home, especially with potential Amazon Great Summer Sale offers. Designed for families of 3-4, its fully automatic operation simplifies laundry, handling both washing and spin-drying. The Smart Inverter Technology aims to save on energy bills, a welcome feature for regular use. Plus, the TurboDrum action should help tackle those tougher stains without excessive scrubbing.

Specifications Capacity 7kg Spin speed 740 RPM Wash tech TurboDrum Reasons to buy Energy-saving inverter Easy automatic operation Reasons to avoid Can be less gentle Moderate spin speed Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users often praise its ease of use and effective cleaning for everyday laundry. The energy savings from the inverter technology are also frequently mentioned as a benefit.

Why choose this product?

If you need a reliable, energy-efficient top-load washer for a small to medium household, especially with stain-fighting capabilities, this LG model, potentially discounted in the sale, is worth considering.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers an economical laundry solution, potentially at a good price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Designed for 3-4 people, it handles washing and spin-drying with manual control. The Wind Jet Dry feature aims to reduce moisture, and the Rat Away feature adds a layer of protection.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin speed 1300 RPM (for faster spin drying) Energy rating 5 Star Special feature Rat Away Reasons to buy Budget-friendly Fast spin drying Reasons to avoid Manual operation Fewer wash programmes Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Affordable, good spin speed for drying.

Why choose this product?

Economical washing with fast drying, good for basic needs at a lower price.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) could be a fantastic upgrade for larger households, especially with potential discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Its fully automatic system uses AI Direct Drive to intelligently optimise each wash, and Hygiene Steam helps remove allergens effectively. The 6 Motion DD ensures a thorough yet gentle clean, while Wi-Fi adds modern convenience. Its 5-star energy rating also means it's designed to be kinder to your electricity bills.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Spin speed 1200 RPM Key features AI Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi control Energy rating 5 Star Reasons to buy Smart AI wash Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost Potentially complex repairs Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Excellent cleaning, quiet, like smart features and steam.

Why choose this product?

Large, energy-efficient with smart cleaning and hygiene, especially during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine could be a cost-effective choice during the Amazon Great Summer Sale for larger households. Its semi-automatic operation offers a balance of control and economy, handling both washing and spin-drying. The Roller Jet Pulsator aims for effective cleaning, and the 5-star energy rating suggests good efficiency for its type. The high spin speed should also help reduce drying time.

Specifications Wash capacity 8.5 kg Spin speed 1300 RPM Energy rating 5 Star Pulsator Roller Jet Reasons to buy Economical operation Fast spin for drying Reasons to avoid Manual transfer needed Fewer automatic features Click Here to Buy LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good capacity for the price, fast spin.

Why choose this product?

Cost-effective, large capacity with quick spin drying, especially during the sale.

More washing machines worth checking out:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M) offers efficient and hygienic laundry care, and you might find it at a great price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Designed for 3-4 people, this fully automatic machine features Direct Drive technology for quiet and effective washing, along with Hygiene Steam to help remove allergens. The 6 Motion DD provides tailored washing for different fabrics, and the in-built heater allows for better stain removal.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin speed 1200 RPM Special features Hygiene Steam, Direct Drive, In-built Heater Energy rating 5 Star Reasons to buy Hygienic steam cleaning Quiet direct drive Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost Longer cycles possible Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet operation, effective cleaning, good steam function.

Why choose this product?

Quiet, energy-efficient front-load with steam for better hygiene, especially during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine offers efficient and hygienic laundry, and the Amazon Great Summer Sale could be a great time to buy. Designed for 3-4 people, this fully automatic machine uses Inverter Direct Drive for quiet, effective washing and Hygiene Steam to help reduce allergens. The 6 Motion DD provides optimised washing for different fabrics, and the dial with full touch buttons offers a modern control interface.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin speed 1200 RPM Special features Hygiene Steam, Inverter Direct Drive, Touch Controls Energy rating 5 Star Reasons to buy Steam for hygiene Quiet inverter motor Reasons to avoid Higher initial price Longer cycles possible Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet, cleans well, like the steam feature.

Why choose this product?

Quiet, energy-efficient front-load with steam for better hygiene, especially during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbo Drum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers efficient and powerful cleaning, and the Amazon Great Summer Sale might be the perfect time to buy. Designed for larger families, its fully automatic operation includes the Turbo Drum feature for tackling tough dirt. The Smart Inverter Technology aims to reduce energy consumption, and the Jet Spray+ feature helps with better rinsing. The smart closing door adds a touch of convenience.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Spin speed 700 RPM Special features Turbo Drum, Jet Spray+, Smart Inverter Energy rating 5 Star Reasons to buy Powerful Turbo Drum wash Energy-saving inverter Reasons to avoid Can be less gentle Moderate spin speed Click Here to Buy LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbo Drum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SJMB1Z, Jet Spray+, Smart Closing Door, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Effective cleaning, good energy savings.

Why choose this product?

Powerful cleaning for larger families with energy efficiency, especially during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry) AI Direct Drive Washer Dryer offers ultimate laundry convenience, and the Amazon Great Summer Sale could make it more accessible. Designed for large families, it washes and dries in one, saving space. AI Direct Drive intelligently optimises washing, and Steam+ helps reduce wrinkles and allergens. Wi-Fi connectivity adds smart control, all in a stylish black steel finish.

Specifications Wash Capacity 11 kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Special features AI Direct Drive, Steam+, Wi-Fi, Washer & Dryer in One Material Black Steel with Black Tinted Tempered Glass Reasons to buy Wash and dry in one Smart AI fabric care Reasons to avoid Higher cost Smaller drying capacity Click Here to Buy LG 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam+ & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107STB, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Wrinkle Care, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Convenient wash/dry, effective washing, like smart features.

Why choose this product?

Space-saving, smart laundry solution with wash and dry capabilities, especially during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine offers efficient and hygienic laundry care, and the Amazon Great Summer Sale might offer a good deal. Ideal for 3-4 people, this fully automatic machine uses Inverter Direct Drive for quiet, effective washing and Hygiene Steam to help tackle allergens and tough stains. The 6 Motion DD provides tailored washing for different fabrics, controlled via a dial and touch LED display.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin speed 1200 RPM Special features Hygiene Steam, Inverter Direct Drive, Touch & Dial Control Energy rating 5 Star Reasons to buy Steam for allergens/stains Quiet inverter motor Reasons to avoid Higher initial price Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, Dial, Touch & LED Display, Essence White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet, removes stains well, good steam feature.

Why choose this product?

Quiet, energy-efficient front-load with strong stain and allergen removal via steam, especially during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine could be a budget-friendly option during the Amazon Great Summer Sale for larger families. Its semi-automatic operation offers a balance of economy and control for washing and spin-drying. The Roller Jet Pulsator and Punch + 3 features aim for effective cleaning, while the Wind Jet Dry helps reduce moisture.

Specifications Wash capacity 11 kg Spin speed 1300 RPM Energy rating 5 Star Special features Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Reasons to buy Economical Fast spin drying Reasons to avoid Manual operation Fewer automatic features Click Here to Buy LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Large capacity for the price, good spin.

Why choose this product?

Cost-effective, high capacity with quick drying and rat protection, especially during the sale.

How energy-efficient are LG washing machines, considering the inverter and 5-star ratings mentioned?

LG often highlights energy efficiency with 5-star ratings and inverter technology, aiming for lower electricity consumption per wash cycle, potentially saving money over time compared to less efficient models.

What are the key differences between the various LG washing machine types (top load, front load, semi-automatic) for a potential buyer?

Top loads are often more convenient for adding clothes mid-cycle and can be cheaper, while front loads tend to be gentler and more water/energy-efficient. Semi-automatics are budget-friendly but require manual transfer.

Considering the features like TurboDrum, AI Direct Drive, and Hygiene Steam, what tangible benefits do these offer to the average user?

TurboDrum aims for powerful cleaning, AI Direct Drive optimises wash motions for fabric care, and Hygiene Steam helps remove allergens and improve stain removal for cleaner, healthier laundry.

What is the expected lifespan and reliability of LG washing machines based on the provided information and general user experiences?

LG machines are generally considered reliable with a lifespan around 10 years, often backed by a 10-year motor warranty on certain models. However, user reviews can offer varied perspectives on long-term reliability.

Factors to consider when buying a new LG washing machine

Select a washing machine with a drum capacity (measured in kilograms) that adequately suits the size of your household and the amount of laundry you typically do.

Determine whether a top-loading machine, which often offers more convenience for adding items mid-cycle, or a front-loading machine, known for its gentler wash and better water/energy efficiency, best fits your requirements.

Prioritise models with higher energy star ratings and inverter technology to potentially reduce your electricity consumption and save money in the long run.

Check the available wash programs to ensure they cater to the different types of fabrics you wash and address specific needs like removing stubborn stains or caring for delicate garments.

Consider the value of special features such as TurboDrum for a more powerful wash, AI Direct Drive for optimised fabric handling, or Hygiene Steam for enhanced allergen removal, based on your individual laundry demands.

Evaluate the spin speed (measured in RPM), as higher speeds generally lead to more water extraction and faster drying times, but be mindful of the recommended speeds for delicate fabrics.

Top 3 features of the best LG washing machines

Best LG washing machines Capacity (Kg) Energy Rating Key Features LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load (T70VBMB1Z) 7 5 Star Smart Inverter, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel Drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading (P7020NGAZ) 7 5 Star Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Feature, Semi-Automatic, Dark Gray LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHP1209Z5M) 9 5 Star AI Direct Drive, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Wi-Fi, Allergy Care LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load (P8530SRAZ) 8.5 5 Star Roller Jet Pulsator, Semi-Automatic, Burgundy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHB1207Z2M) 7 5 Star Direct Drive, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHB1207Z2WB) 7 5 Star Steam Wash, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Dial + Full Touch Buttons, LED Display LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbo Drum Fully Automatic Top Loading (T80SJMB1Z) 8 5 Star Inverter Turbo Drum, Jet Spray+, Smart Closing Door LG 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry) AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam+ & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107STB) 11 (Wash) / 7 (Dry) 5 Star AI Direct Drive, Steam+, Wi-Fi, Washer Dryer, Wrinkle Care LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHB1207Z2W) 7 5 Star Steam Wash, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Allergy Care, Dial, Touch & LED Display LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading (P1155SKAZ) 11 5 Star Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Technology, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Semi-Automatic

Similar articles for you

Best water resistant smartwatches to buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Top 10 stylish picks for fitness lovers

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 61% discount on ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs from LGs, Daikin

Price drop on air coolers!! Amazon summer sale brings up to 60% off on models from Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj and more

Best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025: Up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale from JBL, Sony, boAt and other audio brands

Biggest ever Deals on ACs! Up to 50% off on Split Acs from Samsung, LG and more during Amazon Sale 2025

FAQs on LG washing machines What's the difference between Direct Drive and TurboDrum in LG washers? Direct Drive motors are quieter and more durable, while TurboDrum uses a rotating drum and pulsator for powerful cleaning action.

Is a higher star rating always better for LG washing machines? Yes, a higher star rating indicates greater energy efficiency, meaning the machine will consume less electricity per wash cycle.

What does "AI Direct Drive" mean in LG front-load washers? It's a technology that senses fabric softness and weight to optimise wash motions for better fabric care and cleaning results.

Are LG top-load or front-load machines generally more water-efficient? Front-load washing machines typically use less water per wash cycle compared to top-load models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.