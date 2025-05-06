Menu Explore
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 61% discount on ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs from LGs, Daikin

ByNivedita Mishra
May 06, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Massive savings on ACs, refrigerators, TVs, and washing machines during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 - upgrade your home with top brands at brilliant prices!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

B0DRV6WTZY

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B0DRV6WTZY

Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B0DRV6WTZY

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹69,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B0DRV6WTZY

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B0DRV6WTZY

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B0DRV6WTZY

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B0DRV6WTZY

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B0DRV6WTZY

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,310.2

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,310.2

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹30,740

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹38,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹18,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹41,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details checkDetails

₹14,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, Drynamic Spin) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹69,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 187L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2132NCSE, Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details checkDetails

₹18,450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is in full swing, and if you haven’t grabbed your favourite gadgets or home essentials yet, you’re seriously missing out! One of the standout categories this time is large appliances—with massive discounts on air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions. It’s the perfect chance to upgrade your home without draining your wallet.

Cool your summer with big deals on large appliances -- shop now before the best offers vanish!
Cool your summer with big deals on large appliances -- shop now before the best offers vanish!

Whether you're setting up a new space or just replacing the old with smarter, more energy-efficient options, now’s the moment. These deals won’t last forever, so don’t wait around. Head over to Amazon and make the most of the summer savings while stock lasts—you’ll thank yourself later!

We have put together a list of the best options across categories like TVs, ACs, refrigerators and washing machines.

Best bank offers on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on large appliances

  • HDFC Bank Cards: Enjoy an additional 10% cashback when using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards during the sale period.
  • OneCard Credit Cards: Avail a flat instant discount of up to 3,250 per card on eligible purchases made with OneCard credit cards.
  • SBI Credit Cards: Benefit from a 10% instant discount on select categories when using SBI credit cards, even when combined with exchange offers.

Best offers of air conditioners during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 52% off

Buying an air conditioner during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a smart move. With soaring temperatures, now’s the time to grab unbeatable discounts on top brands. Enjoy energy-efficient cooling, advanced features, and great value. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your comfort this summer—shop now before deals end!

Best offers of washing machines during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 44% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the ideal time to buy a new washing machine. With impressive savings across top brands, you can upgrade to a smarter, more efficient model without overspending. Enjoy cleaner clothes, better features, and unbeatable prices—all while the summer deals are still on!

Best offers of refrigerators during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 43% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the best time to buy a new refrigerator. With brilliant discounts on top brands, it’s easy to upgrade to energy-efficient, spacious models. Whether it’s single-door or double-door, there’s something for every home—act fast before the coolest deals of summer melt away!

Best offers of TVs during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 61% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your television. With discounts of up to 65% on top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Redmi, there's a wide range of options to suit every budget and preference. Whether you're seeking a compact HD-ready model or a large 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, this sale offers something for everyone. Don't miss out on these incredible deals—enhance your home entertainment experience today!

Similar articles for you

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on 8 Kg and 10 Kg washing machines: Up to 60% off on washers from LG, Samsung and more

Big price drop on Samsung TVs in Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Huge discounts on 4K, smart, and UHD models now

Grab Samsung and Apple tablets with up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale vacuum cleaner deals you will regret missing: Min 50% off on handheld and robot vacuum cleaners

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings up to 75% off on laptops, smartwatches and more from renowned brands

FAQs on TVs, washing machines, ACs, refrigerators

  • Which TV size is best for my room?

    Choose based on room size—32–43” for small rooms, 50”+ for larger spaces.

  • What type of washing machine is better—front or top load?

    Front load offers better cleaning and efficiency; top load is easier to use and quicker.

  • How do I choose the right air conditioner capacity?

    A 1-ton AC suits rooms up to 120 sq ft; 1.5-ton for up to 180 sq ft.

  • What features matter most in a refrigerator?

    Look for energy rating, inverter compressor, frost-free design, and ample storage.

  • Are smart TVs worth buying?

    Yes, they offer built-in apps, internet access, and seamless streaming for a better experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

