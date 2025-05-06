Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 61% discount on ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs from LGs, Daikin

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is in full swing, and if you haven’t grabbed your favourite gadgets or home essentials yet, you’re seriously missing out! One of the standout categories this time is large appliances—with massive discounts on air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions. It’s the perfect chance to upgrade your home without draining your wallet. Cool your summer with big deals on large appliances -- shop now before the best offers vanish!

Whether you're setting up a new space or just replacing the old with smarter, more energy-efficient options, now’s the moment. These deals won’t last forever, so don’t wait around. Head over to Amazon and make the most of the summer savings while stock lasts—you’ll thank yourself later!

We have put together a list of the best options across categories like TVs, ACs, refrigerators and washing machines.

Best bank offers on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on large appliances

HDFC Bank Cards: Enjoy an additional 10% cashback when using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards during the sale period.

OneCard Credit Cards: Avail a flat instant discount of up to ₹ 3,250 per card on eligible purchases made with OneCard credit cards.

3,250 per card on eligible purchases made with OneCard credit cards. SBI Credit Cards: Benefit from a 10% instant discount on select categories when using SBI credit cards, even when combined with exchange offers.

Best offers of air conditioners during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 52% off

Buying an air conditioner during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a smart move. With soaring temperatures, now’s the time to grab unbeatable discounts on top brands. Enjoy energy-efficient cooling, advanced features, and great value. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your comfort this summer—shop now before deals end!

Best offers of washing machines during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 44% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the ideal time to buy a new washing machine. With impressive savings across top brands, you can upgrade to a smarter, more efficient model without overspending. Enjoy cleaner clothes, better features, and unbeatable prices—all while the summer deals are still on!

Best offers of refrigerators during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 43% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the best time to buy a new refrigerator. With brilliant discounts on top brands, it’s easy to upgrade to energy-efficient, spacious models. Whether it’s single-door or double-door, there’s something for every home—act fast before the coolest deals of summer melt away!

Best offers of TVs during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 61% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your television. With discounts of up to 65% on top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Redmi, there's a wide range of options to suit every budget and preference. Whether you're seeking a compact HD-ready model or a large 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, this sale offers something for everyone. Don't miss out on these incredible deals—enhance your home entertainment experience today!

FAQs on TVs, washing machines, ACs, refrigerators Which TV size is best for my room? Choose based on room size—32–43” for small rooms, 50”+ for larger spaces.

What type of washing machine is better—front or top load? Front load offers better cleaning and efficiency; top load is easier to use and quicker.

How do I choose the right air conditioner capacity? A 1-ton AC suits rooms up to 120 sq ft; 1.5-ton for up to 180 sq ft.

What features matter most in a refrigerator? Look for energy rating, inverter compressor, frost-free design, and ample storage.

Are smart TVs worth buying? Yes, they offer built-in apps, internet access, and seamless streaming for a better experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.