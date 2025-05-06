Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 61% discount on ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs from LGs, Daikin
May 06, 2025 06:30 AM IST
Massive savings on ACs, refrigerators, TVs, and washing machines during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 - upgrade your home with top brands at brilliant prices!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
|
₹69,890
|
|
|
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
|
₹73,990
|
|
|
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
|
₹33,310.2
|
|
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
|
₹33,310.2
|
|
|
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
|
₹30,740
|
|
|
|
₹31,490
|
|
|
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
|
₹38,900
|
|
|
|
₹18,790
|
|
|
|
₹41,890
|
|
|
|
₹15,290
|
|
|
|
₹10,990
|
|
|
|
₹14,790
|
|
|
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
|
₹69,890
|
|
|
|
₹73,990
|
|
|
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
|
₹18,450
|
|
|
|
₹16,390
|
|
|
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
|
₹23,490
|
|
|
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
|
₹38,990
|
|
