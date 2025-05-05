Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on 8 Kg and 10 Kg washing machines: Up to 60% off on washers from LG, Samsung and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
May 05, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings you the best deals on and 8 Kg and 10 Kg semi and fully automatic top load and front load washing machines. Up to 60% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z2W, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80AJMB1Z, Jet Spray+, Smart Closing Door, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 Kg, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4000RR/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY,) View Details checkDetails

₹12,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Digi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON CEL 8014 IEBT SLSR, Silver Stream, With Steam Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹29,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WTEON VLVT 80 5.0 FDTN MTBK, Metallic Black, With 26 Flexi Wash Programs) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets) View Details checkDetails

₹11,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Tri-Roto Scrub Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WSEDGE ULT 80 5.0 DB2M CSBK, Crystal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WF EON 8014 PASC SV, Silver, Allergy Protect program) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPER SOAK 8.0, Coral Purple, Supersoak Technology) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹18,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 8.0 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power) View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPER SOAK 8.0, Coral Red, Supersoak Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹11,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F80LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL801MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (NA-148MH2L01, 2024 Model, Dark Silver, Steam, Drynamic Spin) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (P1040RGAZ, Dark Gray, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details checkDetails

₹16,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 10 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (THD10NWM, Middle Black, AIDD Technology) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 10.5 kg 5 Star Wind jet dry Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P105ASRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 10.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT10C4260GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 10 Kg 5 star Ecobubble™ Wi-Fi Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA10BG4686BRTL, Rose Brown), Bubble Storm & Super Speed technology View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 10.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA10BG4546BVTL,Black Caviar) View Details checkDetails

₹30,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 10.5 Kg Ace XL Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Ace XL 10.5, Grey, In-Built Heater, 3D Scrub Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star, 4 Years comprehensive warranty, With AI Tech, Digi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CEL 1014 IEBT SLSR, Silver Stream, With Steam Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star Inbuilt Heater, Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 10.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Toughened Glass Lid(WSEDGE JAZZ 105 5.0 DB3 M CSRD, Stainless Steel Drum, Drying at 1440 RPM Speed, Crystal Red) View Details checkDetails

₹17,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej WS EDGE RIO 100 5.0 TB3 SLGR 10 Kg 5 star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Royal Gold, Toughened Glass Lids) View Details checkDetails

₹17,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Glass Lid Top Loading Washing Machine with Powerful Motor (NA-W100H6HRB, Grey, Active Foam System) View Details checkDetails

₹16,748

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(AR10SAMBGL124D, Black-Grey, 4 Wash Programs, Hexa Flow Pulsator, Advanced Lint Filter) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR10HFATLH2C2IG24D, Inox Grey,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 10Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Oxyjet Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE PLUS VSC 1014, Steam Refresh Program, Wi-Fi, Eco Inverter, SUS VCM, silver) View Details checkDetails

₹48,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL S4RBS 10.0 Kg Aqua, Sparkle Silver, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹32,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Wrinkle & Steam Care Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZPIN, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹45,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 10.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-SIBS 10.0KG AQUA, Inox, Power Dual Steam, Inbuilt Heater) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here with jaw-dropping deals on washing machines, and you won’t believe the discounts! Get up to 60% off on the most reliable and powerful 8 kg and 10 kg washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.

Washing machine deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
Washing machine deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

From fully automatic washing machines to top-performing front load and top load washing machines, this is your chance to grab feature-loaded models that do more than just spin clothes.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect time to finally switch to a washing machine that saves time, effort, and even money in the long run. Scroll through the best Amazon deals on washing machines before they’re gone. Also check out these bank offers to maximise your savings.

Enjoy unbeatable savings on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with these bank offers

  • HDFC Bank: Avail up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • OneCard: Get up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Get 5% unlimited cashback
  • SBI Credit Card: Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions
  • RBL Bank: Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments
  • No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on 8 Kg washing machines

Looking to save big on powerful and smart washing machines? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to bring home an 8 kg washing machine. 

From top load convenience to front load efficiency, and fully automatic washing machines with cutting-edge features like inverter motors, steam wash, Wi-Fi controls, and AI-based fabric sensing—there’s something for every need.

Top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, and IFB are part of the sale, offering models with sleek designs and energy-efficient performance. You can get up to 40% off on select models thanks to exclusive Amazon Summer Sale deals on washing machines.

LG 8 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Summer Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Samsung 8 Kg washing machine deals on Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Godrej 8 Kg washing machines on discount during Amazon Great Summer Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Whirlpool 8 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

More deals on 8 Kg washing machines during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on 10 Kg washing machines

A 10 kg washing machine is perfect for washing bulk loads including bedsheets, blankets, curtains, and more, in fewer cycles, saving both time and effort.

No matter if you prefer top load or front load styles, these machines now come loaded with smart features like AI-powered wash settings, steam care, inverter motors, automatic detergent dosing, and app control via platforms like ThinQ and SmartThings.

Trusted names like Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB, and Whirlpool are bringing their best washing machines during the Amazon Summer Sale. You’ll find deals on washing machines with up to 40% off, including some great picks in both 8 kg washing machines and 10 kg models.

LG 10 Kg washing machine deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Samsung 10 Kg washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Whirlpool 10 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Godrej 10 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

More deals on 10 Kg washing machines during Amazon Great Summer Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Min 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL and more with additional bank offers

Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

Save big at the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Deals up to 70% off on air fryers, water purifiers and more kitchen appliances

Unseen discounts of upto 87% on vaccum cleaner during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Ensure cleanliness while saving money

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Limited-time price cuts on double door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Godrej – Up to 45% off

FAQs on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

  • Which is better for families: 8 kg or 10 kg washing machine?

    An 8 kg washing machine is ideal for families of 3-5 members, while a 10 kg washing machine suits larger families or those with heavier laundry loads like blankets and curtains.

  • Do 8 kg and 10 kg washing machines come in both top load and front load options?

    Yes, both top load and front load washing machines are available in 8 kg and 10 kg capacities, offering users flexibility based on their laundry preferences and space.

  • Are smart features available in 8 kg and 10 kg washing machines?

    Absolutely. Most modern 8 kg and 10 kg machines include smart features like inverter motors, Wi-Fi control, steam wash, and auto detergent dispensing.

  • Can I wash blankets and duvets in an 8 kg washing machine?

    Yes, you can wash light blankets in an 8 kg washer, but for bulky bedding or multiple layers, a 10 kg machine is more suitable.

  • Do these machines support hard water wash cycles?

    Many 8 kg and 10 kg fully automatic washing machines from brands like IFB and Whirlpool come with hard water wash technology, which protects clothes and ensures better cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on 8 Kg and 10 Kg washing machines: Up to 60% off on washers from LG, Samsung and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On