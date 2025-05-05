Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on 8 Kg and 10 Kg washing machines: Up to 60% off on washers from LG, Samsung and more
May 05, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings you the best deals on and 8 Kg and 10 Kg semi and fully automatic top load and front load washing machines. Up to 60% off.
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z2W, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White) View Details
₹31,990
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80AJMB1Z, Jet Spray+, Smart Closing Door, Middle Black) View Details
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
₹19,490
Samsung 8 Kg, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
₹20,490
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,) View Details
₹12,990
Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4000RR/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY,) View Details
₹12,600
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details
₹17,990
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Digi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON CEL 8014 IEBT SLSR, Silver Stream, With Steam Wash) View Details
₹29,200
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WTEON VLVT 80 5.0 FDTN MTBK, Metallic Black, With 26 Flexi Wash Programs) View Details
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White) View Details
₹28,990
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets) View Details
₹11,790
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Tri-Roto Scrub Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WSEDGE ULT 80 5.0 DB2M CSBK, Crystal Black) View Details
₹12,600
Godrej 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WF EON 8014 PASC SV, Silver, Allergy Protect program) View Details
₹37,990
Whirlpool 8 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPER SOAK 8.0, Coral Purple, Supersoak Technology) View Details
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details
₹18,790
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move) View Details
₹28,990
Whirlpool 8 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 8.0 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power) View Details
₹12,490
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power) View Details
₹12,990
Whirlpool 8 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPER SOAK 8.0, Coral Red, Supersoak Technology) View Details
₹11,600
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details
₹33,990
Panasonic 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F80LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
₹16,990
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL801MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
₹22,990
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
₹33,490
Panasonic 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (NA-148MH2L01, 2024 Model, Dark Silver, Steam, Drynamic Spin) View Details
₹28,990
LG 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (P1040RGAZ, Dark Gray, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details
₹16,800
LG 10 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (THD10NWM, Middle Black, AIDD Technology) View Details
LG 10.5 kg 5 Star Wind jet dry Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P105ASRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details
₹18,990
LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience) View Details
₹32,990
Samsung 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
Samsung 10.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT10C4260GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,) View Details
₹15,490
Samsung 10 Kg 5 star Ecobubble™ Wi-Fi Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA10BG4686BRTL, Rose Brown), Bubble Storm & Super Speed technology View Details
₹31,990
Samsung 10.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA10BG4546BVTL,Black Caviar) View Details
₹30,900
Whirlpool 10.5 Kg Ace XL Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Ace XL 10.5, Grey, In-Built Heater, 3D Scrub Technology) View Details
₹19,990
Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star, 4 Years comprehensive warranty, With AI Tech, Digi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CEL 1014 IEBT SLSR, Silver Stream, With Steam Wash) View Details
₹39,990
Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star Inbuilt Heater, Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details
₹24,990
Godrej 10.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Toughened Glass Lid(WSEDGE JAZZ 105 5.0 DB3 M CSRD, Stainless Steel Drum, Drying at 1440 RPM Speed, Crystal Red) View Details
₹17,900
Godrej WS EDGE RIO 100 5.0 TB3 SLGR 10 Kg 5 star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Royal Gold, Toughened Glass Lids) View Details
₹17,500
Panasonic 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Glass Lid Top Loading Washing Machine with Powerful Motor (NA-W100H6HRB, Grey, Active Foam System) View Details
₹16,748
Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(AR10SAMBGL124D, Black-Grey, 4 Wash Programs, Hexa Flow Pulsator, Advanced Lint Filter) View Details
₹10,999
Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR10HFATLH2C2IG24D, Inox Grey,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details
₹21,999
IFB 10Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Oxyjet Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE PLUS VSC 1014, Steam Refresh Program, Wi-Fi, Eco Inverter, SUS VCM, silver) View Details
₹48,900
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Silver) View Details
₹44,490
IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL S4RBS 10.0 Kg Aqua, Sparkle Silver, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
₹32,590
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Wrinkle & Steam Care Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZPIN, Black Grey) View Details
₹45,000
IFB 10.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-SIBS 10.0KG AQUA, Inox, Power Dual Steam, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
