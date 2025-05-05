Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on 8 Kg and 10 Kg washing machines: Up to 60% off on washers from LG, Samsung and more

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here with jaw-dropping deals on washing machines, and you won’t believe the discounts! Get up to 60% off on the most reliable and powerful 8 kg and 10 kg washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Washing machine deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

From fully automatic washing machines to top-performing front load and top load washing machines, this is your chance to grab feature-loaded models that do more than just spin clothes.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect time to finally switch to a washing machine that saves time, effort, and even money in the long run. Scroll through the best Amazon deals on washing machines before they’re gone. Also check out these bank offers to maximise your savings.

Enjoy unbeatable savings on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with these bank offers

HDFC Bank : Avail up to ₹ 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases

: Avail up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases OneCard : Get up to ₹ 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases

: Get up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card : Get 5% unlimited cashback

: Get 5% unlimited cashback SBI Credit Card : Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions

: Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions RBL Bank : Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments

: Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on 8 Kg washing machines

Looking to save big on powerful and smart washing machines? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to bring home an 8 kg washing machine.

From top load convenience to front load efficiency, and fully automatic washing machines with cutting-edge features like inverter motors, steam wash, Wi-Fi controls, and AI-based fabric sensing—there’s something for every need.

Top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, and IFB are part of the sale, offering models with sleek designs and energy-efficient performance. You can get up to 40% off on select models thanks to exclusive Amazon Summer Sale deals on washing machines.

LG 8 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Summer Sale

Samsung 8 Kg washing machine deals on Amazon Sale 2025

Godrej 8 Kg washing machines on discount during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Whirlpool 8 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Sale

More deals on 8 Kg washing machines during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on 10 Kg washing machines

A 10 kg washing machine is perfect for washing bulk loads including bedsheets, blankets, curtains, and more, in fewer cycles, saving both time and effort.

No matter if you prefer top load or front load styles, these machines now come loaded with smart features like AI-powered wash settings, steam care, inverter motors, automatic detergent dosing, and app control via platforms like ThinQ and SmartThings.

Trusted names like Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB, and Whirlpool are bringing their best washing machines during the Amazon Summer Sale. You’ll find deals on washing machines with up to 40% off, including some great picks in both 8 kg washing machines and 10 kg models.

LG 10 Kg washing machine deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale deals

Samsung 10 Kg washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale deals

Whirlpool 10 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Sale

Godrej 10 Kg washing machines deals on Amazon Sale 2025

More deals on 10 Kg washing machines during Amazon Great Summer Sale

FAQs on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Which is better for families: 8 kg or 10 kg washing machine? An 8 kg washing machine is ideal for families of 3-5 members, while a 10 kg washing machine suits larger families or those with heavier laundry loads like blankets and curtains.

Do 8 kg and 10 kg washing machines come in both top load and front load options? Yes, both top load and front load washing machines are available in 8 kg and 10 kg capacities, offering users flexibility based on their laundry preferences and space.

Are smart features available in 8 kg and 10 kg washing machines? Absolutely. Most modern 8 kg and 10 kg machines include smart features like inverter motors, Wi-Fi control, steam wash, and auto detergent dispensing.

Can I wash blankets and duvets in an 8 kg washing machine? Yes, you can wash light blankets in an 8 kg washer, but for bulky bedding or multiple layers, a 10 kg machine is more suitable.

Do these machines support hard water wash cycles? Many 8 kg and 10 kg fully automatic washing machines from brands like IFB and Whirlpool come with hard water wash technology, which protects clothes and ensures better cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.