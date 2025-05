Biggest ever Deals on ACs! Up to 50% off on Split Acs from Samsung, LG and more during Amazon Sale 2025

Beat the heat with unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your cooling game, now is the perfect time. Enjoy massive discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of Split ACs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Daikin, and Lloyd. Whether you’re looking for energy efficiency, advanced cooling technology or smart features, there's something for every home and budget. Massive AC deals: Up to 50% off on top brands during Amazon Sale 2025!

In addition to the flat discounts, customers can also avail of exciting bank offers, get an instant 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, and up to 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. That's not all, benefit from easy EMI options, attractive cashback deals, and exchange offers to make your purchase even more affordable.

Up to 40% off on Samsung split ACs during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star WindFree AI Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for intelligent, energy-efficient cooling with Wi-Fi and voice control compatibility. Featuring WindFree technology, it ensures gentle, powerful airflow and 30% additional energy savings through AI Energy Mode.

Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it offers quiet performance, all-season reliability, and is available at a discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for 150–180 sq ft rooms Energy Rating 5 Star, ISEER 5.15, 751.24 units/year Smart Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control (Alexa, Google, Bixby), SmartThings Cooling Tech WindFree, 4-Way Swing, Convertible Modes Build Copper condenser with anti-bacterial filter & Durafin Ultra Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Windfree AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR60F19D1ZWNNA)

The Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC is a compact and energy-efficient solution for medium-sized rooms. With 5-step convertible modes and fast cooling even at 58°C, it adapts easily to your needs.

Its 100% copper build, anti-bacterial filter, and smart inverter technology ensure reliable performance, low maintenance, and long-term durability—all backed by a generous 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton, ideal for 80–110 sq ft rooms Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 4.32, 626.62 units/year Compressor Digital Inverter with 5 Step Convertible modes Cooling Features Fast Cooling, Cools at 58°C, 2-Way Swing Build 100% Copper, Anti-Bacterial Filter, Durafin Ultra Click Here to Buy Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

Check out more Samsung AC on Amazon Sale 2025

Save up to 54% on LG ACs on Amazon Sale 2025

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC delivers efficient and reliable cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes, VIRAAT and Diet Mode+ for tailored comfort.

It’s built with 100% copper and Ocean Black Protection for durability, and features HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for cleaner air. A smart choice for small rooms—now available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, suitable for 111–150 sq ft rooms Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 4.0, 852.44 units/year Compressor Dual Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Features Cools at 55°C, VIRAAT Mode, 2-Way Swing Build 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection, HD Anti-Virus Filter Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers powerful yet energy-efficient cooling for small rooms, with AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes and VIRAAT Mode for performance on demand.

Its 4-way swing and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection ensure even cooling and cleaner air. Made with 100% copper and Ocean Black Protection, it's built to last—perfect for this Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton, suitable for rooms up to 110 sq ft Energy Rating 4 Star, ISEER 4.70, 571.99 units/year Cooling Tech AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, 4-Way Swing Build 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection Features Dual Inverter, HD Anti-Virus Filter, Auto Clean, Smart Diagnosis Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

Check out more LG ACs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Daikin ACs are up to 48% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient and ultra-quiet cooling with advanced features like Dew Clean Technology, 3D Airflow, and a PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner indoor air.

With a high ISEER of 5.2, this AC ensures comfort even in peak summers up to 54°C. A smart, durable choice for small rooms—grab it now during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 110 sq ft Energy Rating 5 Star, ISEER 5.2 Cooling Features Turbo Cooling, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology Build Copper Condenser with DNNS Coating, Low Maintenance Air Quality PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Moisture Adjustment, Triple Display Click Here to Buy Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM35U, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ensures powerful, energy-efficient cooling with a high ISEER of 5.2, ideal for medium-sized rooms. It features advanced Dew Clean Technology, a PM 2.5 filter and a triple display for enhanced comfort and air quality.

Built with a durable copper condenser, it’s a great buy for cleaner, quieter cooling, especially during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, suitable for 111–150 sq ft rooms Energy Rating 5 Star, ISEER 5.2 Cooling Features Turbo Cooling, 3D Airflow, Cools at 46°C Air Quality PM 2.5 Filter, Dew Clean Technology, Auto Clean Build Copper Condenser with DNNS Self-Heal Coating Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White)

Check out more Daikin ACs during the Amazon Sale 2025

Up to 44% off on Lloyd ACs during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a compact and versatile cooling solution perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. With 5-in-1 convertible modes, anti-viral + PM 2.5 filtration, and cooling performance even at 52°C, it blends comfort with energy efficiency.

Its 100% copper build and low maintenance design make it a solid pick, especially during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 0.75 Ton, suitable for up to 90 sq ft Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 3.81, 549.06 units/year Cooling Mode 5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, 4-Way Swing Air Quality Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Clean Filter Indicator Build 100% Copper Coils with Golden Fin, Hidden LED Display Click Here to Buy Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and adaptable cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible modes and powerful Turbo Cool function.

Built with corrosion-resistant Blue Fins copper coils and equipped with an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter, it offers both durability and cleaner air. Ideal for medium rooms—especially worth considering during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 160 sq ft Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 3.84, 956.79 units/year Cooling Modes 5-in-1 Convertible, Cools at 52°C, Turbo Cool Air Quality Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Clean Filter Indicator Build Blue Fins Copper Coils, 2-Way Swing, Hidden LED Display Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Check out more Lloyd ACs on Amazon Great Smmer Sale 2025

Save up to 50% on Voltas AC during Amazon Sale 2025

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC delivers fast, efficient cooling with its 4-in-1 adjustable modes and high ambient performance up to 52°C.

Equipped with an anti-dust filter, durable copper condenser, and energy-saving inverter compressor, it’s ideal for medium rooms. A smart, durable choice—especially attractive during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, suitable for 111–150 sq ft rooms Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 3.81, 975.26 units/year Cooling Modes 4-in-1 Adjustable, Turbo, Sleep Mode Air Quality Anti-Dust Filter, Antimicrobial Protection Build Copper Condenser, Digital & Hidden Display, Self Diagnosis Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC combines efficient cooling with smart features like a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, anti-dust filter, and durable copper condenser.

Ideal for small rooms, it handles high temperatures with ease and offers energy savings, low maintenance, and quiet operation. A well-rounded option to consider during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.4 Ton, ideal for 110–120 sq ft rooms Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 5.0, 511.13 units/year Cooling Mode 4-in-1 Adjustable, Turbo, Sleep Mode Air Quality Anti-Dust Filter, Antimicrobial Protection Build Copper Condenser, Hidden LED Display, Self Diagnosis Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.4 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, Voltas SAC 173V CAE, White)

More Voltas AC on Amazon Sale 2025

FAQs What is the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025? It’s a limited-time sale on Amazon offering major discounts on appliances, including up to 50% off on Split ACs.

Which AC brands are included in the sale? Top brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Daikin, and Lloyd are part of the sale.

Are there any bank offers available? Yes, get an instant 10% discount with HDFC Bank cards and up to 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Can I buy ACs on EMI? Yes, flexible EMI options are available for select products and banks.

Are exchange offers available on ACs? Yes, you can exchange your old AC for additional discounts during the sale.

