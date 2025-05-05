Best non inverter ACs: Up to 60% off on top brands like Voltas and Daikin during Amazon Great Summer sale

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers compelling value with discounts reaching 60% on leading non-inverter ACs. Consider this a strategic opportunity to invest in reliable cooling from established brands like Voltas and Daikin.
These fixed-speed units provide effective temperature regulation for the summer months at a significantly reduced cost. Explore the available capacities to match your specific needs and secure a comfortable indoor environment without the premium of inverter technology. This sale warrants attention for those seeking dependable and budget-conscious cooling solutions.
Bank offers and deals
Payment & cashback:
Amazon Pay ICICI: Prime members get 5% back, others 3% (excluding EMI/Business).
Amazon Pay Later: ₹50 cashback on ₹199+ purchases.
Amazon Pay UPI: Multiple cashback offers ( ₹20 or ₹50) on ₹500+ or ₹750+ spending.
No cost EMIs
Loading Suggestions...
Seeking cost-effective cooling this summer? The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is on sale at Amazon! Enjoy quiet, reliable cooling with its non-inverter compressor. The copper coil ensures better, lasting cooling with less fuss. Operates without a stabiliser in standard voltage. Features like the anti-dust filter aid cleaner air. Stay cool without the premium price at the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, LED Display, Anti-dust Filter, 183 Vectra Elegant, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good cooling for the price, copper coil is a plus.
Why choose this product?
Sensible, budget-friendly 1.5-ton cooling with a durable copper build, now at a reduced price.
Loading Suggestions...
Stay cool this summer with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC, now available at a special price during the Amazon sale! Enjoy fast cooling with Power Chill, ideal for medium rooms. The copper coil ensures efficient, low-maintenance cooling, while the PM 2.5 filter helps purify your air. Get reliable cooling from a trusted brand.
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL50U, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Fast cooling appreciated, PM 2.5 filter is a bonus.
Why choose this product?
Reliable 1.5-ton cooling with air purification at a good sale price.
Loading Suggestions...
Tired of waiting for your small room to cool down? The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC, now part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, offers rapid relief with its Power Chill function. Beyond just cooling, the built-in PM 2.5 filter works to purify your air. Enjoy the reliable performance of a copper condenser without the premium price tag of inverter models. It's straightforward, effective cooling designed for smaller spaces.
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL35U, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users find the quick cooling good and like the air filter.
Why choose this product?
Reliable small-room cooling with air purification at a sale price.
Loading Suggestions...
Need robust cooling for a larger space? The Daikin 1.8 Ton 1 Star Fixed Speed Split AC, now part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, delivers powerful cooling with its 6.4kW capacity, effective even in high ambient temperatures up to 50°C. The copper condenser ensures efficient and reliable performance. Its Anti-Bacterial filter contributes to cleaner indoor air. Benefit from features like Power Chill for rapid cooling and Coanda airflow for even distribution throughout the room. A dependable choice this Amazon sale.
Daikin 1.8 Ton 1 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, FTE60UV16, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good cooling power, especially in hot weather.
Why choose this product?
Reliable, powerful cooling for larger spaces, effective in high heat, now at a sale price.
Loading Suggestions...
Need substantial cooling for bigger rooms? The Carrier 2.0 Ton 3 Star Non Inverter Split AC (24K DURAWHITE DX) is featured in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! With a robust 6050 Watts full load capacity, it's designed to tackle intense heat, even up to 52°C ambient temperature. The copper condenser ensures efficient and reliable cooling performance. Its HD filter works to trap dust particles, contributing to a cleaner indoor environment.
Carrier 2.0 ton 3 star Non inverter split AC (MODEL: 24K DURAWHITE DX)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good cooling for large spaces, reliable performance.
Why choose this product?
Dependable, powerful cooling for larger rooms at a sale price.
More split ACs to consider:
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Looking for efficient and reliable cooling for a smaller room up to 100 sq.ft? The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (2022 Model), now on offer during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, provides quick relief with its Power Chill operation, especially at the Amazon Great Summer sale. The copper condenser ensures efficient cooling with minimal maintenance, while the PM 2.5 filter helps maintain healthier air quality. It's a dependable cooling solution from a trusted brand, designed for smaller spaces without the premium cost of inverter technology.
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Cools small rooms well, appreciate the air filter.
Why choose this product?
Reliable, efficient cooling for small spaces with added air purification at a sale price.
Loading Suggestions...
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Senpai 3200FL) offers a reliable cooling solution for medium-sized rooms (150-180 sq.ft.), and it's currently part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This non-inverter model provides consistent, quiet operation. Its 100% copper condenser ensures efficient heat transfer for effective cooling over time, and a built-in dust filter helps maintain better air quality. For those seeking straightforward, dependable cooling without the intricacies of inverter technology, this Hitachi presents a solid option.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, Senpai 3200FL, R32-RAS.B318PCAIBA, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users report quiet operation and effective cooling for the intended room size.
Why choose this product?
For dependable, quiet cooling in a mid-sized room, enhanced by a durable copper condenser, now available at a discounted price.
Loading Suggestions...
Need to effectively cool a larger room (151-200 sq.ft.)? The Hitachi 2 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is now on offer during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This robust unit features a 4-way swing and a long air throw designed to distribute cool air evenly across the room. Its 100% copper condenser ensures better, more reliable cooling with less maintenance. Built to handle hot Indian summers, the tropical design operates efficiently even up to 52°C.
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 2 Star, 4-Way Swing, Long airthrow, Fixed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3200FL RAS.B222PCAIBA1, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Appreciate the strong cooling and even air distribution in larger spaces.
Why choose this product?
For reliable, powerful cooling in a large room with excellent air circulation, now at a reduced price.
Loading Suggestions...
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (3200FL RAS.B318PCAIBA1) offers efficient and reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq.ft.) and is currently featured in the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Engineered with a 4-way swing and long air throw, this unit ensures even distribution of cool air throughout your space. Its 100% copper condenser contributes to better cooling performance with minimal maintenance. Designed to withstand hot climates, the tropical design operates effectively even in temperatures up to 52°C.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, Long airthrow, Fixed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,3200FL RAS.B318PCAIBA1, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users report even cooling and quiet operation suitable for the intended room size.
Why choose this product?
For dependable and efficient cooling in a medium-sized room with superior air circulation, now available at a discounted price.
10. Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
Loading Suggestions...
The Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC offers powerful cooling for larger rooms (140-150 sq. ft.) and is currently part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Designed to handle extreme temperatures up to 54°C with its Turbo Cool Plus feature and an impressive 20-meter airflow, this unit ensures effective cooling even in intense heat. The 100% grooved copper condenser with a protective anti-corrosion coating promises durability and efficient heat exchange. A micro antibacterial filter helps maintain cleaner indoor air.
Yes, the initial purchase price of non-inverter ACs is generally lower.
How do I choose the right size non-inverter AC for my room?
Match the tonnage to your room's square footage for effective cooling.
Will a non-inverter AC consume a lot of electricity?
Generally, yes, they use more power than inverter models due to fixed speed.
Are non-inverter ACs suitable for all-day use?
They can be, but temperature might fluctuate due to the on/off cycle.
What is the typical lifespan of a non-inverter AC?
Expect around 10-12 years with regular maintenance.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.