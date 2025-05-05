Menu Explore
Best non inverter ACs: Up to 60% off on top brands like Voltas and Daikin during Amazon Great Summer sale

By Bharat Sharma
May 05, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Amazon's Great Summer Sale offers up to 60% off on top AC brands like Voltas and Daikin. These budget-friendly options provide reliable cooling for your home.

Great discount

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, LED Display, Anti-dust Filter, 183 Vectra Elegant, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,700.2

Value for money

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL35U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,980

For large rooms

Daikin 1.8 Ton 1 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, FTE60UV16, White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,890

Cools well

Carrier 2.0 ton 3 star Non inverter split AC (MODEL: 24K DURAWHITE DX) View Details checkDetails

₹51,930.2

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

Voltas 1.4 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, Voltas SAC 173V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,720.2

Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,310.2

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

Best price

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, Senpai 3200FL, R32-RAS.B318PCAIBA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹39,500

Hitachi 2 Ton Class 2 Star, 4-Way Swing, Long airthrow, Fixed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3200FL RAS.B222PCAIBA1, White) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, Long airthrow, Fixed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,3200FL RAS.B318PCAIBA1, White) View Details checkDetails

₹39,090

Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC View Details checkDetails

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers compelling value with discounts reaching 60% on leading non-inverter ACs. Consider this a strategic opportunity to invest in reliable cooling from established brands like Voltas and Daikin.

Get up to 60% off top non-inverter ACs from Voltas, Daikin, and more in the Amazon Great Summer Sale
These fixed-speed units provide effective temperature regulation for the summer months at a significantly reduced cost. Explore the available capacities to match your specific needs and secure a comfortable indoor environment without the premium of inverter technology. This sale warrants attention for those seeking dependable and budget-conscious cooling solutions.

Bank offers and deals

Payment & cashback:

  • Amazon Pay ICICI: Prime members get 5% back, others 3% (excluding EMI/Business).
  • Amazon Pay Later: 50 cashback on 199+ purchases.
  • Amazon Pay UPI: Multiple cashback offers ( 20 or 50) on 500+ or 750+ spending.
  • No cost EMIs

Seeking cost-effective cooling this summer? The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is on sale at Amazon! Enjoy quiet, reliable cooling with its non-inverter compressor. The copper coil ensures better, lasting cooling with less fuss. Operates without a stabiliser in standard voltage. Features like the anti-dust filter aid cleaner air. Stay cool without the premium price at the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star ratinh
3
Coil
Copper
Noise (Indoor)
47 dB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable cooling

affiliate-tick

Durable copper coil

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Fixed speed

affiliate-cross

Moderate indoor noise

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, LED Display, Anti-dust Filter, 183 Vectra Elegant, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good cooling for the price, copper coil is a plus.

Why choose this product?

Sensible, budget-friendly 1.5-ton cooling with a durable copper build, now at a reduced price.

Stay cool this summer with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC, now available at a special price during the Amazon sale! Enjoy fast cooling with Power Chill, ideal for medium rooms. The copper coil ensures efficient, low-maintenance cooling, while the PM 2.5 filter helps purify your air. Get reliable cooling from a trusted brand.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star rating
3
Coil
Copper
Filter
PM 2.5

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quick Power Chill cooling

affiliate-tick

PM 2.5 air filter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Fixed speed

affiliate-cross

Shorter condenser warranty

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL50U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast cooling appreciated, PM 2.5 filter is a bonus.

Why choose this product?

Reliable 1.5-ton cooling with air purification at a good sale price.

Tired of waiting for your small room to cool down? The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC, now part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, offers rapid relief with its Power Chill function. Beyond just cooling, the built-in PM 2.5 filter works to purify your air. Enjoy the reliable performance of a copper condenser without the premium price tag of inverter models. It's straightforward, effective cooling designed for smaller spaces.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Star rating
3
Coil
Copper
Filter
PM 2.5

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast cooling

affiliate-tick

Air purification

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Fixed speed

affiliate-cross

Short condenser warranty

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL35U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the quick cooling good and like the air filter.

Why choose this product?

Reliable small-room cooling with air purification at a sale price.

Need robust cooling for a larger space? The Daikin 1.8 Ton 1 Star Fixed Speed Split AC, now part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, delivers powerful cooling with its 6.4kW capacity, effective even in high ambient temperatures up to 50°C. The copper condenser ensures efficient and reliable performance. Its Anti-Bacterial filter contributes to cleaner indoor air. Benefit from features like Power Chill for rapid cooling and Coanda airflow for even distribution throughout the room. A dependable choice this Amazon sale.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 Ton
Star
1 star
Coil
Copper
Filter
Anti-Bacterial

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful cooling for large rooms

affiliate-tick

High ambient operation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower energy star rating

affiliate-cross

Fixed cooling speed

Daikin 1.8 Ton 1 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, FTE60UV16, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good cooling power, especially in hot weather.

Why choose this product?

Reliable, powerful cooling for larger spaces, effective in high heat, now at a sale price.

Need substantial cooling for bigger rooms? The Carrier 2.0 Ton 3 Star Non Inverter Split AC (24K DURAWHITE DX) is featured in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! With a robust 6050 Watts full load capacity, it's designed to tackle intense heat, even up to 52°C ambient temperature. The copper condenser ensures efficient and reliable cooling performance. Its HD filter works to trap dust particles, contributing to a cleaner indoor environment.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Ton
Star rating
3
Coil
Copper
Filter
HD

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful cooling for large rooms

affiliate-tick

High ambient operation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Non-inverter (less energy efficient)

affiliate-cross

Basic filtration

Carrier 2.0 ton 3 star Non inverter split AC (MODEL: 24K DURAWHITE DX)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good cooling for large spaces, reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

Dependable, powerful cooling for larger rooms at a sale price.

Looking for efficient and reliable cooling for a smaller room up to 100 sq.ft? The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (2022 Model), now on offer during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, provides quick relief with its Power Chill operation, especially at the Amazon Great Summer sale. The copper condenser ensures efficient cooling with minimal maintenance, while the PM 2.5 filter helps maintain healthier air quality. It's a dependable cooling solution from a trusted brand, designed for smaller spaces without the premium cost of inverter technology.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8 Ton
Star rating
3
Coil
Copper
Filter
PM 2.5

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast cooling for small rooms

affiliate-tick

Includes PM 2.5 filter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Non-inverter (less energy efficient)

affiliate-cross

Shorter condenser warranty

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cools small rooms well, appreciate the air filter.

Why choose this product?

Reliable, efficient cooling for small spaces with added air purification at a sale price.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Senpai 3200FL) offers a reliable cooling solution for medium-sized rooms (150-180 sq.ft.), and it's currently part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This non-inverter model provides consistent, quiet operation. Its 100% copper condenser ensures efficient heat transfer for effective cooling over time, and a built-in dust filter helps maintain better air quality. For those seeking straightforward, dependable cooling without the intricacies of inverter technology, this Hitachi presents a solid option.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star rating
3
Coil
100% Copper
Filter
Dust

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quiet operation

affiliate-tick

Efficient cooling with a full copper condenser

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No energy flexibility

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, Senpai 3200FL, R32-RAS.B318PCAIBA, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users report quiet operation and effective cooling for the intended room size.

Why choose this product?

For dependable, quiet cooling in a mid-sized room, enhanced by a durable copper condenser, now available at a discounted price.

Need to effectively cool a larger room (151-200 sq.ft.)? The Hitachi 2 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is now on offer during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This robust unit features a 4-way swing and a long air throw designed to distribute cool air evenly across the room. Its 100% copper condenser ensures better, more reliable cooling with less maintenance. Built to handle hot Indian summers, the tropical design operates efficiently even up to 52°C.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Ton
Star rating
2
Coil
100% Copper
Swing
4-Way

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful cooling for large rooms

affiliate-tick

Excellent air distribution

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower energy star rating

affiliate-cross

Non-inverter (less energy efficient)

Hitachi 2 Ton Class 2 Star, 4-Way Swing, Long airthrow, Fixed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3200FL RAS.B222PCAIBA1, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciate the strong cooling and even air distribution in larger spaces.

Why choose this product?

For reliable, powerful cooling in a large room with excellent air circulation, now at a reduced price.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (3200FL RAS.B318PCAIBA1) offers efficient and reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq.ft.) and is currently featured in the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Engineered with a 4-way swing and long air throw, this unit ensures even distribution of cool air throughout your space. Its 100% copper condenser contributes to better cooling performance with minimal maintenance. Designed to withstand hot climates, the tropical design operates effectively even in temperatures up to 52°C.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star rating
3
Coil
100% Copper
Swing
4-Way

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient cooling for medium rooms

affiliate-tick

Excellent and even air distribution

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No energy flexibility

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, Long airthrow, Fixed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,3200FL RAS.B318PCAIBA1, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users report even cooling and quiet operation suitable for the intended room size.

Why choose this product?

For dependable and efficient cooling in a medium-sized room with superior air circulation, now available at a discounted price.

10. Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

The Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC offers powerful cooling for larger rooms (140-150 sq. ft.) and is currently part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Designed to handle extreme temperatures up to 54°C with its Turbo Cool Plus feature and an impressive 20-meter airflow, this unit ensures effective cooling even in intense heat. The 100% grooved copper condenser with a protective anti-corrosion coating promises durability and efficient heat exchange. A micro antibacterial filter helps maintain cleaner indoor air.

Specifications

Capacity
1.6 Ton
Star rating
3
Coil
Copper (with anti-corrosion coating)
Special Feature
54°C Cooling

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful cooling in high heat

affiliate-tick

Anti-bacterial filter for cleaner air.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Non-inverter (less energy flexible)

affiliate-cross

Shorter warranty on PCB compared to compressor.

Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

What are buyers saying on Instagram?

Appreciate the strong cooling performance even in very hot conditions.

Why choose this product?

For robust cooling in larger rooms, capable of handling extreme heat, with an added anti-bacterial filter, now at a reduced sale price.

Are non-inverter ACs energy-efficient enough for regular use, or will they significantly increase my electricity bill?

Non-inverter ACs consume more power than inverter models due to their fixed-speed compressors, leading to higher electricity bills with frequent or prolonged use.

What size non-inverter AC (in tons) is best suited for my room dimensions to ensure effective cooling without overspending?

Match the AC tonnage to your room size (e.g., 1 ton for up to 110 sq.ft., 1.5 ton for 111-150 sq.ft.) considering factors like sunlight and occupancy for optimal cooling.

How long can I expect a non-inverter AC to last, and what are the typical maintenance requirements compared to inverter models?

Non-inverter ACs generally have a shorter lifespan (10-12 years) than inverter types due to compressor strain from on/off cycles. Maintenance involves regular filter cleaning.

What are the main advantages and disadvantages of choosing a non-inverter AC over an inverter AC during a sale like the Amazon Great Summer Sale?

Pros include lower upfront cost; cons are higher running costs and less consistent cooling. Consider long-term usage versus immediate budget.

Factors to consider when buying a new non-inverter AC

  • Non-inverter ACs typically cost less to buy initially compared to inverter models.
  • Make sure the AC's cooling capacity (tonnage) is right for the size of your room.
  • Keep in mind that non-inverter ACs usually use more electricity than inverter types.
  • Consider if the on-and-off cooling of a non-inverter AC will meet your comfort needs.
  • Non-inverter ACs might not last as long as inverter models and need regular filter cleaning.

Top 3 features of the best non-inverter ACs

Best non inverter AC

Cooling Capacity

Filtration & Air Quality

Build Quality & Features

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star (183 Vectra Elegant)1.5 TonAnti-dust Filter100% Copper, LED Display
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star (FTL50U)1.5 TonPM 2.5 Filter100% Copper, Fixed Speed
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star (FTL35U)1 TonPM 2.5 Filter100% Copper, Fixed Speed
Daikin 1.8 Ton 1 Star (FTE60UV16)1.8 TonAnti-bacterial Filter100% Copper, Energy Efficient Build
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star (24K DURAWHITE DX)2 TonStandard Filtration100% Copper, Heavy-Duty Performance
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star (FTL28U)0.8 TonPM 2.5 Filter100% Copper, Compact Design
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star (RAS.B318PCAIBA)1.5 TonDust Filter100% Copper, Sleek Build
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 2 Star (RAS.B222PCAIBA1)2 TonDust Filter, Long Air Throw100% Copper, 4-Way Swing
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star (RAS.B318PCAIBA1)1.5 TonDust Filter, Long Air Throw100% Copper, 4-Way Swing
Haier 1.6 Ton 3 Star (HSU19T-TXS3BE-FS)1.6 TonAnti-bacterial Filter100% Copper, Balanced Performance

FAQs on non inverter ACs

  • Are non-inverter ACs cheaper than inverter ACs?

    Yes, the initial purchase price of non-inverter ACs is generally lower.

  • How do I choose the right size non-inverter AC for my room?

    Match the tonnage to your room's square footage for effective cooling.

  • Will a non-inverter AC consume a lot of electricity?

    Generally, yes, they use more power than inverter models due to fixed speed.

  • Are non-inverter ACs suitable for all-day use?

    They can be, but temperature might fluctuate due to the on/off cycle.

  • What is the typical lifespan of a non-inverter AC?

    Expect around 10-12 years with regular maintenance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

