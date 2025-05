Best AC brands in 2025 with up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale: Massive off on Carrier, Lloyd, and more

What comes to mind when you think of the best AC brands in 2025? A maximum of 2-3 names will pop up in your head before you make a decision of settling for one of them. But there are more brands in the market and the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the ideal to time to take a look at all of them. We have created this list to ensure that all enthusiastic shoppers know of the brands they should be looking out for during the Amazon sale 2025, and the models that are perfect for them. Let's take a walk!! Shall we? Amazon Summer sale is offering massive discounts on top AC brands of 2025.

Exclusive bank offers on best AC brands during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Enjoy unbeatable savings with these bank offers:

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Get 5% unlimited cashback

HDFC Bank: Avail up to ₹ 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases

4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases SBI Credit Card: Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions

RBL Bank: Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments

OneCard: Get up to ₹ 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases

3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Get up to 60% off on Voltas AC during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale brings a golden chance to bring home Voltas, a name that’s become synonymous with comfort in Indian households. Proudly marketed as “Desh ka AC,” Voltas has earned its trust through reliable performance and a strong after-sales network across the country. Whether it’s extreme heat or humidity, Voltas delivers consistently. Don’t miss out, the Amazon Sale 2025 makes this iconic brand more accessible than ever.

More deals on Voltas AC during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Carrier ACs on your mind? Here are the top models with up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect time to rediscover Carrier, one of the oldest and most trusted names in air conditioning. Known for pioneering innovation, Carrier has continuously reimagined itself with new-age technology and sleek designs, while maintaining the legacy of reliability. Whether it’s powerful cooling or energy efficiency, Carrier delivers on all fronts. With the Amazon Sale 2025, now’s your chance to invest in experience and evolution.

More Carrier AC options during the Amazon Summer Sale:

Avail 40% off and more on Daikin ACs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale brings big savings on Daikin, a brand known for its premium cooling and energy-efficient technology. With Japanese engineering at its core, Daikin ACs offer whisper-quiet performance, advanced air purification, and long-lasting durability. It’s a top choice for those who want comfort without compromise. If you're looking to upgrade to a smarter, cleaner cooling experience, the Amazon Sale 2025 is the moment to make it happen.

More deals on Daikin ACs during Amazon Summer Sale

Want to get an LG AC? More than 50% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale is the ideal time to bring home LG ACs, known for their cutting-edge technology and sleek aesthetics. With features like AI-enabled cooling, dual inverter compressors, and low-noise operation, LG has consistently set benchmarks in performance and innovation. It's a brand that blends trust with trend. For those who want both efficiency and elegance, the Amazon Sale 2025 delivers unbeatable deals on this household favorite.

Best deals on LG ACs during Amazon Summer Sale

Discounts of up to and above on Samsung ACs during the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale is turning up the cool factor with Samsung ACs! Known for their modern design, fast cooling, and smart features, Samsung brings innovation straight to your living room. From digital inverter tech to smart Wi-Fi controls, it’s all about comfort with a tech twist. If you're looking to chill in style, the Amazon Sale 2025 is your cue to make the switch.

Top deals on Samsung AC during the Amazon sale 2025:

Blue Star ACs are very reliable: Get massive discount on Amazon sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect time to invest in a Blue Star AC, a brand that has been a cornerstone of India's cooling solutions since 1943. Renowned for its innovation, quality, and durability, Blue Star offers a comprehensive range of air conditioners that are technologically advanced and energy-efficient. With a robust after-sales service network of over 2100 centers across India, you can be assured of prompt and reliable support. Don't miss out on the exceptional deals available during the Amazon Sale 2025, it's your chance to experience the enduring trust and excellence of Blue Star.

Best deals on Blue Star ACs during Amazon Summer Sale

Want to rely on other brands? Here are top ACs from newer brands on the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale isn’t just about the big names — it’s also your chance to explore underrated champs like Godrej, Midea, and Cruise. Godrej brings eco-conscious innovation with its energy-efficient and green refrigerant-based ACs. Midea offers reliable performance with value-for-money pricing, while Cruise is gaining momentum with sleek designs and smart cooling features. If you're seeking smart savings with dependable performance, the Amazon Sale 2025 has plenty in store from these rising stars.

Best AC deals from these brands during the Amazon sale

FAQs about best AC brands Which AC type is best for home use? Split ACs are ideal for homes due to better cooling efficiency, quieter operation, and energy savings compared to window units.

How important is inverter technology in ACs? Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on room temperature, ensuring consistent cooling, lower electricity bills, and quieter performance—making them a smart long-term investment.

Are 5-star ACs worth the extra cost? Yes, 5-star ACs consume less electricity over time, significantly reducing power bills and offering long-term savings, especially with heavy or daily usage.

Do I need a stabilizer for my AC? Modern ACs often have built-in voltage protection, but in areas with frequent voltage fluctuations, an external stabilizer ensures additional safety and longevity.

How often should an AC be serviced? Ideally, service your AC every 6 months to ensure optimal performance, energy efficiency, and to avoid dust or mold buildup in filters and coils.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.