Best smart ACs in April 2025 with energy saving and voice control features: Top 10 air conditioners on Amazon

It’s time to upgrade to a smarter, more energy-efficient cooling solution. Traditional air conditioners may do the job, but smart ACs bring in a whole new level of comfort and convenience, especially in 2025, where home automation is becoming the norm. Best smart ACs in 2025: Control everything from your phone or voice.

These next-gen air conditioners are designed not only to cool your space effectively, but also to help you save on energy bills while offering complete control at your fingertips. The best smart ACs come equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant, and mobile apps that let you manage your cooling even when you're not at home.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the 10 best smart ACs on Amazon in April 2025 that strike the perfect balance between cooling performance, energy savings, and smart features.

This smart air conditioner from Panasonic is among the best smart ACs in 2025, combining energy efficiency with intelligent comfort. It supports Matter, making it compatible with a wide range of smart ecosystems. With features like True AI mode, 7-in-1 convertible cooling, and voice control, this AC automatically adjusts cooling based on user patterns.

It consumes just 759.55 kWh annually, offering high efficiency for medium-sized rooms. Crystal Clean technology keeps coils clean, ensuring better performance and cleaner air.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton – ideal for 120–170 sq. ft. rooms Energy Consumption 759.55 kWh annually (ISEER: 5.20) Smart Features Wi-Fi control, Matter-enabled, works with Alexa/Google Cooling Modes 7-in-1 convertible with True AI Filter Type PM 0.1 filter for ultra-fine particle filtration Reasons to buy Compatible with Alexa, Google, and Matter ecosystem High airflow with 4-way swing and 55°C performance Reasons to avoid Limited offline functionality without Wi-Fi Installation costs extra Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the cooling and value, but report mixed build quality, noisy operation, poor installation, and faulty remote functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it intelligently cools your space, adapts to your needs, and saves on electricity.

Perfect for medium rooms, this smart air conditioner from Carrier balances performance and convenience. Powered by Flexicool inverter tech and convertible 6-in-1 modes, it lets you control energy usage and cooling levels efficiently.

The built-in Wi-Fi supports voice control, while HD and PM 2.5 filters ensure clean air. Smart Energy Display, auto-cleaning, and fast cooling make this one of the best smart ACs in 2025 for affordable cooling and automation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (Ideal for 111–150 sq ft rooms) Energy Rating 3 Star, 952.68 units/year, ISEER 3.9 Cooling Power 4800W, peak 5400W Air Filters HD Filter + PM 2.5 Filter Special Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Smart Display, Flexicool 6-in-1 Modes Reasons to buy Dual filters provide cleaner air Smart energy display helps monitor power usage Reasons to avoid Slightly higher power consumption than 5-star models No 4-way swing; offers only 2-way air control Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the cooling, quiet operation, and value, but report mixed functionality with AC shutdowns and remote control issues.

Why choose this product?

It combines energy-saving modes and smart features at a budget-friendly price, making it ideal for mid-sized homes.

Stay cool with the Samsung AI-powered AC, which offers both advanced technology and energy efficiency. The BESPOKE AI feature intelligently adjusts cooling for optimal comfort, while the 4-way swing ensures even airflow throughout your room.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control via Alexa, Google, or Bixby, and a copper anti-bacterial filter, this model provides exceptional performance and cleaner air. Enjoy 30% additional energy savings, 5-step convertible cooling modes, and reduced noise levels for a more comfortable experience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (Ideal for 120–150 sq ft rooms) Energy Rating 3 Star, 852.47 units/year, ISEER 4.00 W/W Cooling Power 4.4 kW Filters Copper Anti-Bacterial, Digital Inverter, Coated Copper Tubes Special Features BESPOKE AI, Wi-Fi, Voice Control (Alexa, Google, Bixby), 5-Step Convertible, 4-Way Swing, SmartThings App Reasons to buy Intelligent cooling adjustment with AI Low-maintenance copper condenser coil Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price for 3-star model Installation requires separate payment Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the design and energy efficiency but have mixed opinions on cooling, noise, and installation, with performance issues.

Why choose this product?

With its intelligent features, energy savings, and fast cooling, this AC is perfect for those looking for smart living and sustainable comfort in medium-sized rooms.

Blue Star's smart air conditioners are designed for efficient cooling and energy savings. This 1.5-ton inverter split AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms, offering a 3-star energy rating with an annual consumption of 1026.46 units. The AC features advanced inverter technology, which ensures stable and efficient performance even in extreme conditions.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and a smart app, it offers convenient operation from anywhere. The 5-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor ensures peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (for 151–180 sq ft rooms) Energy Rating 3 Star, 1026.46 units/year, ISEER 3.81 Cooling Power 5050W (Min~Max) Special Features Wi-Fi, Voice Command, Smart Scheduler, 4-Way Swing Warranty 5 years on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy Voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant Energy-efficient with Eco mode Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost Additional charges for gas refilling and certain repairs Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality and value, but report mixed cooling, installation, noise, WiFi issues, and missing copper pipes.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines energy efficiency, advanced cooling, and smart features for ultimate comfort.

Carrier's 1.5-ton split AC offers excellent performance and energy efficiency with its 5-star rating. This smart air conditioner comes with Flexicool technology that allows users to adjust the cooling capacity, saving up to 50% energy.

It also features Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and a Smart Energy Display to monitor consumption. The dual HD and PM 2.5 filters purify the air, while Insta Cool provides rapid cooling.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (for 111–150 sq ft rooms) Energy Rating 5 Star, 754.05 units/year, ISEER 5.13 Cooling Power 5000W (Max: 5760W) Special Features Wi-Fi, Voice Command, Flexicool Technology, Air Purification Warranty 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy Flexicool technology for customisable energy usage Dual air filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filter Reasons to avoid Installation costs are extra Limited 1-year warranty on the product Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the cooling, energy efficiency, and build quality but report mixed installation and noise experiences. Worth the cost.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers flexible cooling, excellent energy savings, and air purification for maximum comfort.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC is designed for efficient cooling and energy savings with its advanced features. It comes with a 7-in-1 convertible function and True AI for customised cooling, ensuring comfort while reducing energy consumption.

Equipped with a PM 0.1 filter, it provides cleaner air by filtering out fine particles. The air conditioner also supports voice control through Alexa and Google Home and features India's first Matter-enabled technology for seamless connectivity.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (for 120–170 sq ft rooms) Energy Rating 3 Star, 977.16 kWh/year, ISEER 4.00 Cooling Power 5050W Special Features Wi-Fi, True AI, 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Voice Control, PM 0.1 Filter, Copper Condenser Reasons to buy True AI for energy-saving comfort PM 0.1 filter for cleaner air Voice control integration (Alexa, Google Home) Reasons to avoid 3 Star energy rating Higher noise levels (up to 53 dB for outdoor unit) Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful cooling, smart features, and value, but report mixed installation, noise, and build quality experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC if you seek a smart and energy-efficient solution that offers excellent cooling, cleaner air, and the convenience of voice control.

This Samsung model stands out among the best smart ACs in 2025, combining AI Energy Mode with fast cooling and voice control. Designed for compact spaces, this 5-star smart air conditioner consumes just 626 units annually, making it an energy efficient smart AC. The BESPOKE AI helps monitor and adapt cooling, while the 5-step convertible mode and SmartThings app support connected living.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton (suitable for 80-110 sq ft rooms) Energy Rating 5 Star, ISEER 5.15, 626.62 units/year Cooling Tech Digital Inverter Compressor with fast cooling Smart Features BESPOKE AI, Wi-Fi, Voice Control, 4-Way Swing Build & Design Copper condenser, antibacterial filter, 3-step auto clean Reasons to buy Saves up to 30% extra energy with AI Energy Mode Works with Alexa, Google, Bixby, and SmartThings Reasons to avoid Installation cost is extra May not be suitable for rooms above 110 sq ft Click Here to Buy Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F12D1ZHNNA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it suitable for small rooms with good efficiency, but report mixed cooling, noise, installation, and limited swing feature.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smart cooling, less power usage, and works seamlessly with voice commands.

Among the best smart ACs in 2025, this Samsung 1.5 Ton model is built for medium-sized rooms and delivers intelligent cooling with energy efficiency. It supports voice control, Wi-Fi, and BESPOKE AI for real-time adjustments.

With an ISEER of 5.15 and just 751 units of annual power usage, it ranks high among energy efficient smart ACs. The 5-step convertible mode, antibacterial copper filter, and 4-way swing make it a solid pick for smart air conditioners.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (suitable for 150–180 sq ft rooms) Energy Rating 5 Star, ISEER 5.15, 751.24 units/year Cooling Power 5 kW, with Digital Inverter Technology Smart Features BESPOKE AI, Wi-Fi, Voice Control, SmartThings Design & Build Copper condenser, antibacterial coating, triple protection Reasons to buy Maintains consistent cooling with 30% energy savings Easily integrates with smart home platforms via Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to non-smart ACs May require professional servicing for tech-related issues Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1NHNNA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the floral design and energy savings, but report mixed cooling, noise levels, performance issues, and inconsistent installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cools larger rooms smartly, cuts electricity use, and supports connected home convenience.

Looking for a compact smart AC under ₹35,000? This Blue Star 1 Ton model packs Wi-Fi control, voice command support, and 5-in-1 convertible cooling—all designed for smaller rooms up to 120 sq. ft.

With a 3-star rating, an ISEER of 3.85, and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, it’s built for both efficiency and comfort. The AC comes with a 5-year product and 10-year inverter compressor warranty.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton (best for rooms ≤ 120 sq ft) Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 3.85, 706.99 kWh/year Cooling Power 12010 BTU/hr, Turbo Cool mode Smart Features Wi-Fi control, Alexa/Google voice commands Build 100% copper coil, Blue Fins, self-diagnosis system Reasons to buy Affordable smart AC with voice and app control Convertible 5-in-1 mode saves energy and suits every mood Reasons to avoid Not ideal for larger rooms 3-star efficiency is moderate compared to 5-star models Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Voice Command, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNUS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality and efficiency but report mixed cooling, noise, and installation, along with pipe shortages and leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

You should consider this AC if you want a reliable, compact, and budget-friendly smart cooling option with features like remote operation, inverter technology, and voice assistant support.

If you're eyeing a smart, energy-efficient AC for mid-sized rooms, this Midea 1.5 Ton AC is a solid pick under ₹33,000. With Wi-Fi control, voice command support (Alexa & Google), and 4-in-1 convertible cooling, it adapts to your comfort while saving up to 50% energy. It’s also loaded with features like HD & PM2.5 filters, auto cleanser, and Turbo mode for fast cooling.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (ideal for 111–150 sq ft) Energy Rating 3 Star | ISEER 3.9 | Annual Usage: 952.68 kWh Cooling Capacity 4800W (Max: 5400W) Smart Features Wi-Fi control, Alexa & Google Assistant enabled Build 100% copper with Aqua Clear protection Reasons to buy Smart AC with app/voice control Advanced filtration for cleaner air Reasons to avoid Installation cost is extra 3-star rating, not the most energy efficient Click Here to Buy Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi AI Gear Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,HD Filter with Auto Cleanser, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quality, 4800W cooling, and inverter tech, but report mixed noise levels and indoor unit size preferences.

Why choose this product?

Great for those who want advanced features like Wi-Fi, air purification, and flexible cooling at a budget-friendly price. Perfect for medium rooms with moderate energy usage.

What makes a smart AC different from a regular AC?

A smart AC comes with built-in Wi-Fi and smart features that allow remote control via smartphone apps, voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, and automation settings. Unlike regular ACs, smart ACs offer greater convenience, energy monitoring, scheduling, and the ability to adjust settings even when you're not home.

These features improve comfort and can lead to long-term savings on electricity bills. Many smart ACs also support geo-fencing and adaptive learning to optimise performance based on your habits, making them a future-ready upgrade for modern homes.

Can smart ACs really help save on electricity bills?

Yes, smart ACs are designed with energy efficiency in mind. Most models come with inverter compressors that adjust power usage based on room temperature, reducing energy waste. Additionally, smart features like scheduling, auto shutdown, real-time usage tracking, and motion sensors help ensure the AC runs only when needed.

Some apps even provide energy reports to help you understand and reduce consumption. Over time, this intelligent usage can significantly cut down your electricity bills compared to traditional ACs that run at full power continuously.

Do I need a smart home setup to use a smart AC?

No, you don’t need a full smart home system to use a smart AC. Most smart ACs work independently with their own mobile apps, allowing you to control settings via your smartphone. However, if you already use smart speakers or other connected devices, smart ACs can easily integrate with platforms like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit.

This allows for voice control and automation routines. So, whether you're tech-savvy or just starting out, you can still enjoy the core benefits of a smart AC without needing an entire smart home setup.

Factors to consider while buying the best smart AC in 2025

Smart features & compatibility : Check if the AC supports Wi-Fi, smartphone app control, and voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Look for features like scheduling, geo-fencing, auto-diagnosis, and energy usage tracking.

: Check if the AC supports Wi-Fi, smartphone app control, and voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Look for features like scheduling, geo-fencing, auto-diagnosis, and energy usage tracking. Energy efficiency (Star rating & inverter tech) : Opt for a 5-star rated AC with inverter technology. It adjusts cooling based on room temperature, saving energy and reducing your electricity bills over time.

: Opt for a 5-star rated AC with inverter technology. It adjusts cooling based on room temperature, saving energy and reducing your electricity bills over time. Cooling capacity : Choose the right tonnage (1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton) based on your room size. Undersized or oversized units affect performance and efficiency.

: Choose the right tonnage (1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton) based on your room size. Undersized or oversized units affect performance and efficiency. Air filters & air quality : Go for models with dust filters, PM2.5 filters, or anti-bacterial filters. These improve indoor air quality, especially important for urban homes.

: Go for models with dust filters, PM2.5 filters, or anti-bacterial filters. These improve indoor air quality, especially important for urban homes. Noise levels : Check the decibel rating, especially if you plan to install it in a bedroom or study. Quieter units offer more comfort.

: Check the decibel rating, especially if you plan to install it in a bedroom or study. Quieter units offer more comfort. Build quality & design: A sleek, modern design with durable materials is a bonus for aesthetics and long-term use.

Top 3 features of the best smart ACs in 2025

Best smart ACs in 2025 Cooling power Smart features Energy ratings Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star 17402 BTU Wi-Fi, Matter Enabled, True AI, Voice Control 5 Star Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4800 Kilowatts Wi-Fi, Flexicool Inverter, Smart Energy Display 3 Star Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4.4 Kilowatts Wi-Fi, AI Inverter, Voice Control 3 Star Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star 1026 Kilowatts Wi-Fi, Inverter, Voice Command 3 Star Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5000 Kilowatts Wi-Fi, Smart Energy Display, Flexicool 5 Star Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star 17231 BTU Wi-Fi, Matter Enabled, True AI 3 Star Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star 3.5 Kilowatts Wi-Fi, AI Inverter, Voice Control 5 Star Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5 Kilowatts Wi-Fi, AI Inverter, Voice Control 5 Star Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star 12010 BTU Wi-Fi, Inverter, Voice Command 3 Star Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4800 Kilowatts Wi-Fi, AI Gear Inverter, Auto Cleanser 3 Star

FAQs on smart ACs Can I control a smart AC from outside my home? Yes, you can control a smart AC remotely using its mobile app—turn it on/off, set timers, and adjust temperature from anywhere.

Do smart ACs work with all phones? Most smart ACs are compatible with both Android and iOS devices via the brand’s official app.

Can I use a smart AC without a Wi-Fi connection? Yes, it will still function like a regular AC, but you won’t be able to use remote or voice control features without Wi-Fi.

Do I need professional help to install a smart AC? Yes, smart ACs should be installed by certified technicians, just like regular split or window ACs.

