Best 1.5 ton split ac: Top 9 picks for fast cooling and energy efficiency from top brands like Daikin, LG and more

Already feeling the March heat? A 1.5-ton split AC is just what you need for a cool and comfy home. Be it working at home, binge-watching or just relaxing, the right AC makes all the difference. But with so many options, how do you pick the best one? Do you go for an energy-efficient inverter model? A feature-packed smart AC? Or the one with the fastest cooling? Explore the best 1.5 ton split AC for hassle-free cooling all year

Don’t sweat it! We’ve done the research to bring you the best 1.5-ton split ACs in India that balance cooling power, energy savings, and durability. From silent operation to air purification, these top picks cover it all. So, sit back, relax, and let’s find the perfect AC to keep you cool all summer long.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience consistent comfort with the Coanda airflow, which evenly distributes cool air throughout the room. This model is engineered to deliver a refined and healthy indoor climate. The PM 2.5 filter works diligently to remove airborne pollutants, ensuring you breathe clean, fresh air. The innovative Dew Clean technology maintains the unit's hygiene, preventing mold and bacteria growth. The triple display provides real-time insights into energy consumption and temperature settings, empowering you to make informed choices.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3 Star Dimensions 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm Cooling Power 17100 British Thermal Units Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy Dew Clean technology for hygiene PM 2.5 air filtration Reasons to avoid 3-star energy rating may consume more power Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s cooling, quality, and value. They like PowerChill but have mixed views on noise, installation, and service.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for reliable, healthy cooling with practical features and a focus on air quality.

Loading Suggestions...

As India's first Matter-enabled RAC, this Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC seamlessly integrates with your smart home ecosystem. True AI adapts to your preferences, optimizing cooling and energy consumption. Breathe easy with the PM 0.1 filter, capturing even the tiniest particles. With its 7-in-1 convertible modes and 4-way swing, this AC ensures personalized comfort, no matter the room's layout. This is not just an AC, it's a smart home upgrade.

Specifications Cooling Power 17402 British Thermal Units Dimensions 24.9D x 104W x 29.6H Energy Efficiency 5 Star Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy High energy efficiency True AI and 7-in-1 convertible modes Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the AC’s cooling and performance. However, installation delays and concerns about noise and build quality are noted.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for powerful cooling, energy efficiency, silent operation, and advanced air filtration

Loading Suggestions...

This LG AC is of the best 1.5 ton split AC availble online. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature allows you to customize cooling capacity to your precise needs, maximizing energy efficiency. The VIRAAT mode delivers rapid cooling, ensuring instant relief from the heat. Breathe easy with the HD filter and anti-virus protection, which eliminate harmful particles from the air. The Ocean Black Protection enhances durability, safeguarding the unit against rust and corrosion.

Specifications Cooling Power 4.4 Kilowatts Dimensions 18.9D x 83.7W x 30.8H cm Voltage ‎230 Volts Energy Efficiency 3 Star Reasons to buy VIRAAT mode for powerful cooling HD filter with anti-virus protection Reasons to avoid Restricted to 2 way air swing Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC quiet and energy-efficient, but some face issues with its functionality, backlight, and inconsistent cooling performance.

Why choose this product?

Select this for efficient cooling, reliable performance, enhanced air purification, and a sturdy build that ensures long-lasting durability.

Loading Suggestions...

The Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC is a practical and reliable choice for those seeking consistent comfort without unnecessary frills. The adjustable 4-in-1 mode enables you to tailor the cooling capacity to meet your individual requirements. Featuring a copper condenser, this system improves heat transfer, guaranteeing both efficiency and longevity. Additionally, the anti-dust filter ensures the air remains clean, minimizing allergens and enhancing indoor air quality.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3 Star Dimensions 22.2D x 80W x 29.2H cm Voltage ‎230 Volts Cooling Power 4.8 kW Reasons to buy High ambient cooling Anti dust filter Reasons to avoid Noise levels are higher than some competitors Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s cooling and value, but opinions vary on installation quality, noise levels, and long-term performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for consistent, adaptable cooling with a focus on durability and practical features.

Loading Suggestions...

Lloyd's AC offers a versatile and healthy cooling experience with its 5-in-1 convertible mode. This feature allows you to customize the cooling capacity, adapting to your specific needs and maximizing energy efficiency. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters ensure clean and healthy indoor air, removing harmful particles and allergens. The Golden Fin evaporator enhances durability, protecting the unit against corrosion and extending its lifespan.

Specifications Cooling Power 4.75 Kilowatts Dimensions 21.7D x 87W x 30H cm Energy Efficiency 3 Star Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy 5-in-1 convertible cooling Golden Fin evaporator Reasons to avoid 3-star energy rating Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

Select this for flexible cooling with a focus on healthy air and durable components.

Loading Suggestions...

With its built-in Wi-Fi module, the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC comes with AI Pro feature intelligently adjusts cooling based on ambient conditions, ensuring optimal comfort. The DigiQ Hepta sensors provide precise temperature control, while the 5-in-1 convertible mode offers versatile cooling options. The 4-way swing ensures even air distribution, and the long warranty provides peace of mind.

Specifications Dimensions 22.3D x 95W x 31.7H cm Energy Efficiency 5 Star Voltage 230 Volts Wattage 5110 watts Reasons to buy AI Pro intelligent cooling Wi-Fi and smart app control Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, IC518ZNURS, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC cost-effective and energy-efficient, but opinions differ on cooling performance, noise, and installation charges.

Why choose this product?

Go for this AC for energy efficiency, intelligent AI cooling, and comprehensive smart features.

Loading Suggestions...

Carrier's Flexicool AC offers 6-in-1 convertible cooling to match your precise needs. Its smart energy display provides real-time insights into consumption, promoting mindful usage. Dual filtration, with HD and PM 2.5 filters, ensures clean, healthy air. The Insta Cool feature delivers rapid cooling, providing instant relief. The Hydro Blue coating enhances durability, safeguarding against corrosion. This is one of the best 1.5 ton split AC is designed for the modern, tech-savvy homeowner.

Specifications Cooling Power 4.8 kW Dimensions 27D x 94W x 54H cm Energy Efficiency 3 Star Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy 6-in-1 convertible cooling Dual filtration (HD & PM 2.5 Reasons to avoid Limited to 2 way air swing Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, strong cooling, and easy setup, but opinions differ on its overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for smart, adaptable cooling with excellent air filtration and real-time energy monitoring.

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool Intellisense AC offers smart and flexible cooling solutions tailored for your home. With its 4-in-1 convertible modes, you can easily adjust the cooling capacity to achieve maximum comfort and energy efficiency. Featuring 6th sense technology, this unit automatically modifies the cooling settings according to the room's conditions, ensuring a stable and pleasant atmosphere. The 100% copper condenser coil improves heat transfer, guaranteeing both effective performance and longevity.

Specifications Dimension 31.5D x 94.6W x 23.5H cm Cooling Power 4.8 Kilowatts Energy Efficiency 3 Star Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy Comes with 6th sense technology Durable copper condenser Reasons to avoid Noise levels are higher than some competitors Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the AC’s uniform cooling and value, though some find issues with the remote and installation.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for consistent, adaptable cooling with practical features and reliable performance.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, Inverter Split AC provides efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and Xpandable+ technology, adjusting to different heat levels. The Ice Clean feature keeps the unit hygienic, while the 4-way swing ensures even cooling. Its long air throw reaches every corner, and Penta Sensor technology provides personalised comfort. The durable copper condenser and dust filter improve performance and longevity. With smart features and reliable cooling, this AC is a solid choice for any home.

Specifications Dimensions 23.5D x 95W x 29.4H cm Cooling Power 17060 British Thermal Units Energy Efficiency 3 Star Voltage 230 Volts Reasons to buy ice Clean with FrostWash technology Long air throw Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s strong cooling, energy efficiency, and easy installation, making it a reliable summer choice.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for reliable, hygienic cooling with advanced features like ice Clean and Xpandable+ technology.

What features should I look for in the best 1.5-ton split AC?

Look for inverter technology for energy efficiency, a 5-star rating, advanced air filtration, copper condenser for durability, and smart features like Wi-Fi control for convenience.

How does a copper condenser improve the performance of a 1.5-ton split AC?

Copper condensers offer better heat transfer, faster cooling, higher durability, and require less maintenance compared to aluminium condensers, making them a preferred choice.

Do 1.5-ton split ACs require a stabiliser?

Many modern ACs have built-in stabilisers, but if voltage fluctuations are frequent, an external stabiliser is recommended for added protection.

Factors to consider before buying the best 1.5 ton split AC:

Energy Efficiency: Look for a 5-star BEE rating or inverter technology for lower electricity bills.

Cooling Capacity: Ensure the AC is suitable for your room size (up to 150-180 sq. ft.).

Condenser Type: Opt for a copper condenser for better heat transfer and durability.

Air Filtration: Consider ACs with PM2.5 or anti-bacterial filters for cleaner air.

Smart Features: Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and app integration enhance convenience.

Noise Levels: Check for low-noise operation for an undisturbed experience.

Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton split AC:

Best 1.5 ton split AC Energy Efficiency Noise Level Special Features Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 Star ‎35 dB Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow Panasonic 1.5 Ton Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 5 Star ‎34 dB Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC 3 Star 26 dB Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Voltas 1.5 ton, Inverter Split AC 3 Star 38 dB 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 Star 32 dB 5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton Split AC 5 Star 45 dB Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors Carrier 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC 3 Star 42 dB 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Magicool Inverter Split AC 3 Star 42 dB Auto Clean Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class Split AC 3 Star 34 dB Long air throw, 4-way swing, Xpandable+ Technology

Similar articles for you:

Best 5 star split ACs in March 2025: Top 9 picks for instant cooling, energy efficiency and year-round comfort

Best 2 ton split ACs in India: Top 7 models for powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and durability in large spaces

Split ACs vs window ACs vs portable ACs: Hidden truths no one tells you before buying an AC - but we’ve got you covered

Best 5 star ACs in 2025: Get ready for the summer season with these top 10 picks designed for energy efficient cooling

Best window ACs: Top 10 options to beat the heatwave with energy-efficient cooling and ultimate comfort this summer

Best window AC: Top 10 choices for high-performance cooling, energy efficiency and advanced filters

Best 1.5 ton split AC Which is the best 1.5-ton split AC for energy efficiency? Look for a 5-star AC with inverter technology for maximum energy savings.

Does a 1.5-ton split AC cool a large room? It’s ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft., but insulation and climate matter.

Is inverter AC better than a non-inverter model? Yes, inverter ACs adjust power based on cooling needs, saving electricity.

How often should I clean the AC filters? Clean them every two weeks for better cooling and air quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.