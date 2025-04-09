Best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025 that provide sufficient cooling in small to medium sized rooms

A 1.5 ton AC is the right choice for small to medium-sized rooms, including bedrooms up to 150-180 sq. ft. These units offer sufficient cooling even in peak summer, while consuming less energy compared to larger capacity models. Beat the heat with the best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025.

If you're planning to get a window AC for a small room or searching for a 1.5 ton AC for bedroom use, this guide will help. The latest models in 2025 come packed with useful features like auto-restart, remote control operation, sleep mode, smart connectivity, and energy-saving modes.

In this list, we bring you the best 1.5 ton window ACs in 2025 from brands that are known for durability, performance, and after-sales service.

Voltas offers one of the best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025 for small to medium-sized rooms. With a cooling power of 1.53 kW and Turbo Mode, it quickly cools spaces up to 150 sq ft. This 3 Star AC consumes around 4750 units per year, balancing power and performance. Features like a copper condenser, anti-rust coating, and an anti-freeze thermostat add to its durability and reliability, making it one of the best 1.5 ton window ACs in 2025.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star

Cooling Capacity: 1.53 kW

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Use: 4750 units

Condenser Coil: 100% Copper

Special Features: Turbo Mode, Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, Anti-Rust Coating

Pros Cons Durable build with anti-rust copper condenser Slightly noisy at 56 dB Fast cooling with Turbo Mode No Wi-Fi or smart control features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC effective and energy-saving, but report noise issues, poor remote design, and mixed service experiences.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fast cooling, low maintenance, and durable features for small to medium rooms.

LG’s DUAL Inverter technology makes this model one of the best 1.5 ton window ACs in 2025. It cools efficiently while consuming just 1115 units annually—ideal for a 1.5 ton AC for bedroom or small rooms. With 4-in-1 convertible cooling and Ocean Black Protection, it works well even in humid or coastal areas. Features like low noise, 4-way air swing, and HD filter ensure fast cooling and clean air, making it a solid pick this April 2025.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

Cooling Capacity: 4.7 kW

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Use: 1115.04 units

Compressor Type: Dual Inverter

Special Features: 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling, HD Filter, Smart Diagnosis, 4-Way Air Swing

Pros Cons Extremely low power consumption for a window AC Manual swing adjustment instead of motorised Convertible modes allow cooling control as per need No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC's quality, low noise, and efficiency, but opinions vary on cooling, value for money, and installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cools faster, saves energy, and adjusts performance based on room conditions.

A budget-friendly powerhouse, this Lloyd window AC is known for its 5-star energy efficiency and silent operation. It’s a smart pick for 2025 if you're eyeing a 1.5 ton AC for small to medium rooms. Its Blue Fins coating and 100% copper tubes ensure long-term durability and better cooling. The clean air filter, dehumidifier, and auto restart features make it a convenient option during summers and monsoons alike.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC

Cooling Capacity: 5 kW

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Refrigerant: R32 (Eco-friendly)

Special Features: Anti-bacterial Filter, Self-Diagnosis, Blue Fins, LED Display

Pros Cons Energy-efficient 5-star rating Only 2-way swing compared to 4-way in some models Clean air and strong dehumidification features No convertible cooling modes Silent operation with backlit remote

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC reliable with good cooling and features, but some report quality issues, gas leakage, and mixed efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Go for it if you want a 5-star rated, silent, and reliable 1.5 ton inverter window AC under ₹35,000 with features that balance comfort and clean air without spiking your electricity bill.

Perfect for medium-sized rooms, the Voltas Vertis Elite window AC offers a balance of power and efficiency. Its 5-star rating, 2-in-1 adjustable mode, and turbo cooling make it a great pick for Indian summers. It features copper coils for better durability and a host of smart features like auto swing, sleep mode, timer, and stabiliser-free operation. With R32 refrigerant and an anti-corrosive coating, it’s built to last.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton, 5 Star, Inverter Window AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.64 kW

Energy Rating: 5 Star (ISEER 3.51)

Refrigerant: R32 (Eco-friendly)

Special Features: Turbo Mode, Auto Swing, LED Display, Glow Light Button

Reason to Buy Reason to Avoid 2-in-1 adjustable cooling Slightly higher indoor noise level (56 dB) Copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating Cooling power (1.64 kW) is lower than some competitors in this range Stabiliser-free operation and energy saver mode

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s efficiency and value, but report gas leakage and have mixed views on build, cooling, and installation.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users looking for a smart, efficient, and budget-friendly window AC under ₹35,000. The 2-step adjustable mode adds flexibility, and the durable build ensures peace of mind through peak summers.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton window AC offers strong and reliable performance with a stylish design featuring a silver deco strip. Built with 100% copper coils and Blue Fin technology, it ensures efficient cooling and better durability. It’s ideal for medium rooms and performs well even at 48°C. Though it’s a fixed-speed model, features like strong dehumidification, auto restart, LED display, and self-diagnosis make it a convenient pick.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Cooling Capacity: 4.8 kW

Energy Rating: 3 Star (ISEER 3.15)

Refrigerant: R32 (Eco-friendly)

Special Features: Dehumidifier, Self Diagnosis, Blue Fin Coils, Clean Air Filter

Pros Cons Excellent cooling performance even at high ambient temperatures Lacks inverter technology (higher energy consumption) Blue Fin copper coils with corrosion-resistant coating Remote-controlled with smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the AC’s value, cooling, efficiency, and remote, but share mixed views on noise level and installation process.

Why choose this product?

A reliable, budget-friendly option, perfect for users who want strong cooling without the need for inverter tech. Its durable build and feature-rich design make it suitable for long-term use in hot climates.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton Window AC delivers powerful performance with Turbo Mode for instant cooling and a copper condenser coil with anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating for long-lasting durability. It’s ideal for medium-sized rooms and comes with key features like an anti-dust filter, anti-freeze thermostat, and a self-diagnosis system, making it a smart and low-maintenance choice for home and office use.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC

Cooling Capacity: 4.9 kW

Energy Rating: 3 Star (ISEER 3.15)

Annual Energy Consumption: 1203.74 units

Refrigerant: R32 (Eco-friendly)

Pros Cons Turbo Mode for faster cooling Fixed-speed operation (higher energy use than inverter ACs) Anti-dust filter and self-diagnosis for better air quality and easy maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s cooling, value, and eco-mode, but report issues with noise, functionality, and mixed quality and installation reviews.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for users looking for quick, effective cooling with strong durability features under ₹28,000.

The Carrier 1.5 ton inverter AC is among the best 1.5 ton window ACs in 2025 for efficiency and all-weather cooling. With 5070W cooling capacity, low-noise operation, and 5-star energy rating, it’s ideal for bedrooms and small rooms. The 100% copper coil with anti-corrosion coating ensures durability. Consuming just 1104.37 units yearly, this model also features dust filters, auto swing, and turbo mode for consistent performance even at 52°C.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC

Cooling Capacity: 5.07 kW

Energy Rating: 5 Star (ISEER 3.55)

Annual Energy Consumption: 1104.37 units

Refrigerant: R32

Compressor Type: Inverter with 10-Year Warranty

Pros Cons 5-star efficiency with inverter compressor Higher price segment Runs even in high heat up to 52°C Basic design look

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the AC’s performance, cooling, design, and easy installation, but share mixed opinions on overall quality and noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s energy-efficient, long-lasting, and delivers powerful cooling for consistent comfort in compact bedrooms or workspaces.

If you're looking for the best 1.5 ton window ACs in 2025, this Blue Star model offers a great mix of performance and reliability. With Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, and humidity control, it's a solid choice for a medium-sized bedroom or small room. Its 3-star energy rating ensures moderate power savings, while the 100% copper build adds durability. The anti-corrosive blue fins and self-diagnosis feature make this one of the best 1.5 ton window AC options right now.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton (Ideal for 111–150 sq ft rooms)

Energy Rating: 3 Star | 1168.9 units annually

Cooling Power: 4.8 kW | Turbo Cool Mode

Compressor: High Energy Efficient Rotary Compressor

Refrigerant: R32 (eco-friendly and safe)

Pros: Cons: Quick cooling with Turbo Mode No inverter compressor Sleep and Dry Modes for comfort and humidity control Slightly higher noise at 56 dB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC worth the money, but report issues with performance, noise, remote, and have mixed views on quality and cooling.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers reliable cooling, humidity control, and durability at a great price point.

If you're looking for an energy-efficient and powerful window AC, this Carrier model is a strong contender. It comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts power based on cooling needs, helping you save electricity. With features like Turbo Mode, Dust Filter, and 2-way air swing, it ensures uniform cooling even in peak summers (up to 52°C). Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it's one of the best 1.5 ton inverter window ACs available right now.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton (suitable for 111–150 sq ft rooms)

Energy Rating: 3 Star | Annual Consumption: 1114.62 units

Cooling Power: 5150W

Compressor: Inverter with 10-year warranty

Refrigerant: R32 (eco-friendly)

Pros: Cons: Inverter technology for better energy savings Slightly higher initial cost Cools even at 52°C with Turbo Mode 100% copper with anti-corrosive coating for longer life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the post sales services. However some buyers complaint about the cooling performance of the 1.5 ton window AC.

Why choose this product?

This AC is a smart pick for those who want durable performance with inverter efficiency, fast cooling, and low noise, all in a window unit.

Experience smart cooling with the LG Wi-Fi-enabled 4-in-1 convertible window AC. With a powerful Dual Inverter compressor and BLDC motor, it delivers energy-efficient performance and ultra-quiet operation (as low as 44dB). The AC adjusts its cooling capacity based on your need, offers 4-way air swing, and works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google. Perfect for medium rooms, this LG 1.5 Ton AC blends performance, tech, and efficiency in one smart unit.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton (for 111–150 sq ft)

Energy Rating: 5 Star | Annual Use: 1052.74 units

Cooling Capacity: 5000W

Compressor: Dual Inverter with 10-year warranty

Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes (LG ThinQ app + voice control)

Pros: Cons: Ocean Black Protection for durability Manual 4-way swing Smart features + quiet performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this 1.5 ton window AC has a sleek design, excellent cooling, and top-notch features that make this AC a standout, though delivery issues affected the experience for a few buyers.

Why choose this product?

For tech-savvy buyers, this LG smart window AC brings intelligent cooling, energy savings, and voice-controlled convenience—making it one of the best 1.5-ton window ACs in April 2025 with Wi-Fi in India.

How much electricity does a 1.5 ton window AC consume?

On average, a 1.5 ton window AC consumes about 1.4 to 1.6 units of electricity per hour, depending on the star rating, brand, and usage. A 5-star rated model will consume less power compared to a 3-star one. If used for 8 hours daily, expect monthly electricity usage between 300-400 units. Newer models also come with inverter technology that adjusts cooling based on room temperature, helping reduce energy bills. To save more, opt for energy-saving features like eco-mode and timer settings.

Are window ACs better than split ACs for small rooms?

For small rooms, window ACs are often more cost-effective than split ACs. They’re easier to install, require less maintenance, and are generally more affordable. A 1.5 ton window AC offers sufficient cooling for most small to medium rooms and fits into a window frame without needing extra wall space. While split ACs are quieter and offer a sleeker look, window ACs are perfect for those on a budget or in rental spaces. If noise is a concern, choose newer models with lower decibel ratings.

How do I maintain a 1.5 ton window AC for better performance?

Regular maintenance is key to keeping your 1.5 ton window AC running efficiently. Clean the air filters every two weeks during heavy use. Check the condenser and evaporator coils for dust buildup and get them cleaned at least twice a year. Ensure the drain pipe is unclogged to avoid water leakage. Annual professional servicing is also recommended before the summer season begins. Keeping the surrounding window area sealed and shaded can also improve cooling performance and reduce electricity consumption.

Factors to consider while buying the best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025

Here are the key factors to consider while buying the best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025:

Room Size Compatibility: Ensure the AC is suitable for your room. A 1.5 ton AC works best for rooms sized 120–180 sq. ft., making it ideal for bedrooms and small living spaces. Energy Efficiency (Star Rating): Look for a 3-star or 5-star BEE rating. A higher star rating means lower electricity consumption and better savings in the long run. Cooling Performance: Check the cooling capacity (in BTU), airflow direction, and cooling speed. Go for models with turbo or fast cooling modes for quick temperature control. Inverter vs Non-Inverter: Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on room temperature, leading to quieter operation and less energy usage, making them a better choice despite being slightly costlier. Condenser Coil Type: Copper coils are preferred over aluminium as they offer better heat transfer, durability, and easier maintenance. Noise Levels: If the AC is for a bedroom, choose a model with low noise output (below 50 dB) for uninterrupted sleep. Smart Features: Look for modern features like Wi-Fi control, app support, voice commands, sleep mode, and auto-restart. These enhance convenience and comfort. Build Quality and Design: A compact, sturdy build with a rust-resistant coating ensures longer life, especially in humid areas. A sleek design also helps it blend into your room. Air Filters and Health Features: Choose an AC with PM 2.5 or anti-bacterial filters to improve indoor air quality, especially useful if someone has allergies or breathing issues.

Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025

Best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025 Star rating Cooling power Special feature Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC 3 Star 1.53 kilowatts Anti-Freeze Thermostat, Anti-Rust Coating LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 3 Star 4.7 Kilowatts Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, 4-Way Swing Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 5 Star 5 Kilowatts Clean Air Filter, Low Noise Operation Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 5 Star 1.64 Kilowatts 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star 4.8 Kilowatts Stylish Design with Silver Deco Strip Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC 3 Star 4.9 Kilowatts Anti-Freeze Thermostat, Anti-Dust Filter Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 5 Star 5070 Kilowatts 2-Way Air Control, High Density Filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star 4.8 Kilowatts Turbo Cool, Self-Diagnosis Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC 3 Star 5150 Kilowatts 2-Way Air Control, Dust Filtration LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC 5 Star 5 Kilowatts Wi-Fi Control, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

FAQs on best 1.5 ton window ACs in April 2025 Is installation complicated for window ACs? Not at all. They are easier to install than split ACs and don’t need extra wall work or piping.

Can I get a smart 1.5 ton window AC with Wi-Fi? Yes, many brands now offer smart window ACs with Wi-Fi and app controls.

What is better – copper or aluminium condenser? Copper condensers are more durable, easier to maintain, and offer better cooling efficiency.

Are window ACs noisy? They’re slightly noisier than split ACs, but newer models come with noise reduction features.

