Up to 69% off on ACs, air coolers, fans, refrigerators in Amazon Summer Fest!

Nivedita Mishra
Apr 04, 2025 04:02 PM IST

Stay cool this summer with top deals on air coolers, air conditioners, fans, and refrigerators at the Summer Appliances Fest—shop now and save big!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VICARI-Portable-Air-Conditioner-Small-Ac-Quaite-Personal-Air-cooler-Usb-Power-Mini-Desktop-Cooling-Misting-fan-1/2/3-Timer-With-speed-360-Adjustable-For-Office-Room-Desk-And-Car-(Multi-color) View Details checkDetails

₹589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹69,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gesto 6 Inch Rechargeable Table Fan with LED Light – High-Speed Noiseless Portable Fan With 3 Speed Modes | 2400mAh Battery Up to 8 Hours Runtime USB Charging Fan for Home, Office, Kitchen (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F12D1ZHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Powerful Mode, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU17AKY3T, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD312L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹28,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C2YWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C3YWSEA) View Details checkDetails

₹32,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, Window Inverter AC (100% Copper, 100% cooling at 43 degree Celsius, RAW518HHEO, White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5Ton 5 Star Copper, Dust Filter & Turbo Mode Window Inverter Air Conditioner(CARRIER WIN Air Conditioner 18K ESTRELLA EXI 5 STAR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹39,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Estrella Dx, White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIA518GN, White) View Details checkDetails

₹39,970

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mabron [15 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝑾𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒚] Portable Air Cooler Fan – Mini Evaporative AC with LED Lights, 3 Wind Speeds & Spray Modes, Perfect for Office, Home, & Dorm Use - Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PULIER Portable mini Air Conditioner|mini cooler|Anti-leakage Water Ice Cooling Air Cooler for Room Bedroom Office|water sprey|1.2L Water Tank & 2 Ice Packs,360°Adjustment Office, Home, Room View Details checkDetails

₹645

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VICARI-Portable-Air-Conditioner-Small-Ac-Quaite-Personal-Air-cooler-Usb-Power-Mini-Desktop-Cooling-Misting-fan-1/2/3-Timer-With-speed-360-Adjustable-For-Office-Room-Desk-And-Car-(Multi-color) View Details checkDetails

₹589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TEKCOOL Mini Cooler for Room Cooling AC Portable Mini Fan Artic Cooler with 7 Colors LED Light, 1/2/3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds and 3 Spray Modes for Office,Home,Dorm,Travel1(Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portable Air Conditioners Small Ac Quiet Personal air Cooler USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling. FAN 1 | 2 | 3 -Timer 3-Speeds.,360°Adjustment for Office.Home, Room Desk Tank less Home -Kitchen Water (K1) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUMLGT Portable Air Conditioner - Small Personal Cooler Quiet Ac Mini Computer Cooling Fan Usb Powered 1/2/3H Timer, 3 Speed View Details checkDetails

₹534

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Exxelo 15 YEARS WARRANTY Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler-ac-portable-air-conditioners-for Home-Office-Artic-Cooler-3-In-1-Humidifier-Purifier-Mini-Cooler-air-conditioners_Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portable Air Conditioners Small Ac Quiet Personal air Cooler USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling. FAN 1 | 2 | 3 -Timer 3-Speeds.,360°Adjustment for Office.Home, Room Desk Tank less Home -Kitchen Water (K1) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JUGUTEE Portable-Ac-Mini-Cooler-Fan-for-Room-Cooling-Rechargeable-Fan-Portable-Ac-for-Home-Portable-Air-Conditioners-Water-Mini-Humidifier-Hanging-Closet-Shelves (Multi) View Details checkDetails

₹995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹59,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details checkDetails

₹69,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CANDY 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹69,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 584 L 5 Star Frost Free With Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (NR-BS60VKX1, Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 355 TITAN STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 201 L 5 Star Direct Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBIZ, Blue ILAN, Fast Ice Making, Auto Smart Connect with Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Smart Connect) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24D2Z23CU/NL, Camellia Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE SERENA-Z) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 187L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2132NCSE, Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹12,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE 1 star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | Warranty (2 years) | (BLUE) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbot Stella 1200 mm BEE 5 Star Rated BLDC Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | High Speed | Power Saver | 100% Copper Winding | Reverse Mode | 2+2 Year Warranty (Caramel Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE Star Rated | 2-year warranty | Ivory Gold, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand (Pack of 1, Cola Espresso Brown)1 Star View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Polycab Superb Neo 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Rust Proof, Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Cool Grey Silver】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH Speed 390 RPM Anti DUST Coating Pure Copper Corolla Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Pearl Ivory) View Details checkDetails

₹1,539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera 3 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Adjustable Height | High-Speed 100% Copper Motor | Powder Coated Metal Grill | Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blueberrys 5 Blade Pedestal Fan High Speed for Home | 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | 1300 RPM Motor | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CG Flyair Pedestal Fan | 400mm (40CM) | Smooth Oscillation stand fan | 3 Speed setting | 100% Copper Motor with Wider Blades | Elegant design | Low Noise For Home | Cloud White View Details checkDetails

₹2,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IBELL Zephyr03 400mm Pedestal Fan with 3 Leaf - Height Adjustable, Timer function and High-Speed Motor (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,510

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics 16-Inch Table Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation | 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Gatimaan High Speed Table Fan for Home | 2100 RPM Motor, 3 Speed Controls | 40cm (400mm) Sweep | 2 Year Warranty (White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details checkDetails

₹796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHAYONAM USB Silver Desk Fan, Mini Portable Cooling Table Fan with 4 Speeds, 4000mAh Rechargeable Battery Operated Small Quiet Desktop Fan, 90° Adjustment Personal Silent Fan for Home Office Outdoor View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gesto 6 Inch Rechargeable Table Fan with LED Light – High-Speed Noiseless Portable Fan With 3 Speed Modes | 2400mAh Battery Up to 8 Hours Runtime USB Charging Fan for Home, Office, Kitchen (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROYALRY All Multipurpose High Speed Noiseless Wall Cum Table Fan 9 Inch 225 mm Made In India With 1 Year Warranty (9 Inch Ap Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹954

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Tackling summer can be a tough job, especially when the heat gets unbearable. But don’t sweat it—literally! With the right cooling appliances like air conditioners, air coolers, fans, and refrigerators, you can keep your cool all season long. Whether you're after a quick breeze or serious chill, there’s something out there for every home and budget.

Beat the heat with cool deals on summer appliances—limited-time offers you can't miss!
Beat the heat with cool deals on summer appliances—limited-time offers you can't miss!

Now’s the perfect time to grab your favourites at the Summer Appliances Fest. From trusted brands to the latest models, there's a massive variety to choose from—plus, cracking discounts that make it even sweeter. So, why wait? Stay cool, shop smart, and beat the heat with the right gear!

We have bunched together best options from a huge variety of brands and products. Do check them out here.

Best offers in split ACs, up to 40% off on Amazon

Split ACs are a brilliant choice for cooling your space efficiently and quietly. With sleek designs and powerful performance, they’re ideal for beating the summer heat. During the Summer Appliances Fest, you can explore top brands and models at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your comfort and enjoy chilled air all season long!

Best offers in window ACs, up to 56% off on Amazon

Window ACs are a reliable and budget-friendly way to keep your room cool during scorching summers. Easy to install and maintain, they deliver powerful cooling for smaller spaces. At the Summer Appliances Fest, find amazing deals on trusted window AC brands. It's the perfect time to bring home comfort without burning a hole in your pocket!

Best offers in air coolers, up to 69% off on Amazon

Air coolers are an energy-efficient and eco-friendly way to stay cool, especially in dry heat. They’re portable, easy to use, and perfect for ventilated spaces. During the Summer Appliances Fest, grab exciting deals on a wide range of air coolers from top brands. Enjoy fresh, breezy air without splurging—ideal for a comfortable summer at home!

Best offers in side by side refrigerators, up to 43% off on Amazon

Side-by-side refrigerators offer ample storage, sleek design, and smart features—perfect for large families or organised kitchens. With separate freezer and fridge compartments, they make accessing food super convenient. At the Summer Appliances Fest, explore top models from leading brands at fantastic prices. It's the best time to upgrade your kitchen with a spacious and stylish cooling companion!

Best offers in double door refrigerators, up to 33% off on Amazon

Double door refrigerators are a perfect blend of style and functionality, offering separate freezer and fridge sections for better organisation and cooling efficiency. Ideal for medium-sized families, they’re energy-efficient and spacious. During the Summer Appliances Fest, enjoy great discounts on top double door models from trusted brands. Upgrade your kitchen and keep your food fresh all summer long!

Best offers in single refrigerators, up to 37% off on Amazon

Single door refrigerators are compact, energy-efficient, and ideal for small families or bachelors. They offer essential cooling features without taking up much space, making them perfect for tight kitchens or individual use. During the Summer Appliances Fest, explore a variety of models at pocket-friendly prices. Don’t miss the chance to grab reliable cooling at an unbeatable value this summer!

Best offers in ceiling fans, up to 57% off on Amazon

Ceiling fans are a classic and cost-effective way to keep your home cool and airy during summer. With stylish designs and energy-saving features, they suit every room perfectly. At the Summer Appliances Fest, discover a wide range of ceiling fans from top brands at discounted prices. Stay breezy and beat the heat without stretching your budget!

Best offers in pedestal fans, up to 57% off on Amazon

Pedestal fans are a versatile cooling solution, offering adjustable height and oscillation for wider air circulation. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or balconies, they provide instant relief from the heat. At the Summer Appliances Fest, enjoy amazing discounts on a range of pedestal fans from leading brands. Stay cool, comfy, and save big this summer with smart choices!

Best offers in table fans, up to 60% off on Amazon

Table fans are lightweight, portable, and perfect for personal cooling in any room. Whether you're working, studying, or relaxing, they offer a quick breeze wherever needed. During the Summer Appliances Fest, browse through a variety of stylish and efficient table fans at brilliant prices. Stay cool and comfortable without spending a fortune this summer!

Similar articles for you

Best refrigerator brands in India: Top 6 options including Samsung, LG, Haier and more to suit every home in April 2025

Best side by side refrigerators in 2025 for easy preservation and organisation of groceries

Best 5 star split ACs: Top 10 picks for efficient energy savings and powerful cooling along with advanced features

Best AC brands in India in 2025: Top picks for tackling the summer heat with advanced features from LG, Lloyd and others

Best air coolers for living room: Top 10 high-performance options for efficient and refreshing cooling at home

Best air coolers under 5000: Top 9 energy efficient models from Hindware, Crompton, Havells, Kenstar for small rooms

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

