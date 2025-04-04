Up to 69% off on ACs, air coolers, fans, refrigerators in Amazon Summer Fest!
Apr 04, 2025 04:02 PM IST
Stay cool this summer with top deals on air coolers, air conditioners, fans, and refrigerators at the Summer Appliances Fest—shop now and save big!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
VICARI-Portable-Air-Conditioner-Small-Ac-Quaite-Personal-Air-cooler-Usb-Power-Mini-Desktop-Cooling-Misting-fan-1/2/3-Timer-With-speed-360-Adjustable-For-Office-Room-Desk-And-Car-(Multi-color) View Details
|
₹589
|
|
|
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details
|
₹69,980
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details
|
₹27,490
|
|
|
Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Gesto 6 Inch Rechargeable Table Fan with LED Light – High-Speed Noiseless Portable Fan With 3 Speed Modes | 2400mAh Battery Up to 8 Hours Runtime USB Charging Fan for Home, Office, Kitchen (Grey) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F12D1ZHNNA) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White) View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Powerful Mode, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU17AKY3T, White) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White) View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details
|
₹37,999
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW) View Details
|
|
|
|
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD312L, White) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details
|
₹28,190
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C2YWSEW) View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C3YWSEA) View Details
|
₹32,590
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, Window Inverter AC (100% Copper, 100% cooling at 43 degree Celsius, RAW518HHEO, White) View Details
|
₹41,480
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5Ton 5 Star Copper, Dust Filter & Turbo Mode Window Inverter Air Conditioner(CARRIER WIN Air Conditioner 18K ESTRELLA EXI 5 STAR, White) View Details
|
₹39,500
|
|
|
Carrier 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Estrella Dx, White) View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIA518GN, White) View Details
|
₹39,970
|
|
|
Mabron [15 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝑾𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒚] Portable Air Cooler Fan – Mini Evaporative AC with LED Lights, 3 Wind Speeds & Spray Modes, Perfect for Office, Home, & Dorm Use - Multicolor View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
PULIER Portable mini Air Conditioner|mini cooler|Anti-leakage Water Ice Cooling Air Cooler for Room Bedroom Office|water sprey|1.2L Water Tank & 2 Ice Packs,360°Adjustment Office, Home, Room View Details
|
₹645
|
|
|
VICARI-Portable-Air-Conditioner-Small-Ac-Quaite-Personal-Air-cooler-Usb-Power-Mini-Desktop-Cooling-Misting-fan-1/2/3-Timer-With-speed-360-Adjustable-For-Office-Room-Desk-And-Car-(Multi-color) View Details
|
₹589
|
|
|
TEKCOOL Mini Cooler for Room Cooling AC Portable Mini Fan Artic Cooler with 7 Colors LED Light, 1/2/3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds and 3 Spray Modes for Office,Home,Dorm,Travel1(Multicolor) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Portable Air Conditioners Small Ac Quiet Personal air Cooler USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling. FAN 1 | 2 | 3 -Timer 3-Speeds.,360°Adjustment for Office.Home, Room Desk Tank less Home -Kitchen Water (K1) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
SUMLGT Portable Air Conditioner - Small Personal Cooler Quiet Ac Mini Computer Cooling Fan Usb Powered 1/2/3H Timer, 3 Speed View Details
|
₹534
|
|
|
Exxelo 15 YEARS WARRANTY Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler-ac-portable-air-conditioners-for Home-Office-Artic-Cooler-3-In-1-Humidifier-Purifier-Mini-Cooler-air-conditioners_Multicolor View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
Portable Air Conditioners Small Ac Quiet Personal air Cooler USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling. FAN 1 | 2 | 3 -Timer 3-Speeds.,360°Adjustment for Office.Home, Room Desk Tank less Home -Kitchen Water (K1) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
JUGUTEE Portable-Ac-Mini-Cooler-Fan-for-Room-Cooling-Rechargeable-Fan-Portable-Ac-for-Home-Portable-Air-Conditioners-Water-Mini-Humidifier-Hanging-Closet-Shelves (Multi) View Details
|
₹995
|
|
|
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹59,190
|
|
|
Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
|
₹69,699
|
|
|
CANDY 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details
|
₹69,980
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 584 L 5 Star Frost Free With Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (NR-BS60VKX1, Dark Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details
|
₹27,490
|
|
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 355 TITAN STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 201 L 5 Star Direct Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBIZ, Blue ILAN, Fast Ice Making, Auto Smart Connect with Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Smart Connect) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,390
|
|
|
Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24D2Z23CU/NL, Camellia Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹19,590
|
|
|
LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE SERENA-Z) View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 187L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2132NCSE, Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹12,390
|
|
|
Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE 1 star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | Warranty (2 years) | (BLUE) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Colorbot Stella 1200 mm BEE 5 Star Rated BLDC Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | High Speed | Power Saver | 100% Copper Winding | Reverse Mode | 2+2 Year Warranty (Caramel Brown) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE Star Rated | 2-year warranty | Ivory Gold, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand (Pack of 1, Cola Espresso Brown)1 Star View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Polycab Superb Neo 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Rust Proof, Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Cool Grey Silver】 View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH Speed 390 RPM Anti DUST Coating Pure Copper Corolla Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Pearl Ivory) View Details
|
₹1,539
|
|
|
amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera 3 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Adjustable Height | High-Speed 100% Copper Motor | Powder Coated Metal Grill | Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Blueberrys 5 Blade Pedestal Fan High Speed for Home | 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | 1300 RPM Motor | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,659
|
|
|
CG Flyair Pedestal Fan | 400mm (40CM) | Smooth Oscillation stand fan | 3 Speed setting | 100% Copper Motor with Wider Blades | Elegant design | Low Noise For Home | Cloud White View Details
|
₹2,598
|
|
|
IBELL Zephyr03 400mm Pedestal Fan with 3 Leaf - Height Adjustable, Timer function and High-Speed Motor (Red) View Details
|
₹2,510
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
amazon basics 16-Inch Table Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation | 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
V-Guard Gatimaan High Speed Table Fan for Home | 2100 RPM Motor, 3 Speed Controls | 40cm (400mm) Sweep | 2 Year Warranty (White Blue) View Details
|
₹2,149
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹1,929
|
|
|
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details
|
₹796
|
|
|
SHAYONAM USB Silver Desk Fan, Mini Portable Cooling Table Fan with 4 Speeds, 4000mAh Rechargeable Battery Operated Small Quiet Desktop Fan, 90° Adjustment Personal Silent Fan for Home Office Outdoor View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Gesto 6 Inch Rechargeable Table Fan with LED Light – High-Speed Noiseless Portable Fan With 3 Speed Modes | 2400mAh Battery Up to 8 Hours Runtime USB Charging Fan for Home, Office, Kitchen (Grey) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
ROYALRY All Multipurpose High Speed Noiseless Wall Cum Table Fan 9 Inch 225 mm Made In India With 1 Year Warranty (9 Inch Ap Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹954
|
|
View More Products