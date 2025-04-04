Up to 69% off on ACs, air coolers, fans, refrigerators in Amazon Summer Fest!

Tackling summer can be a tough job, especially when the heat gets unbearable. But don’t sweat it—literally! With the right cooling appliances like air conditioners, air coolers, fans, and refrigerators, you can keep your cool all season long. Whether you're after a quick breeze or serious chill, there’s something out there for every home and budget. Beat the heat with cool deals on summer appliances—limited-time offers you can't miss!

Now’s the perfect time to grab your favourites at the Summer Appliances Fest. From trusted brands to the latest models, there's a massive variety to choose from—plus, cracking discounts that make it even sweeter. So, why wait? Stay cool, shop smart, and beat the heat with the right gear!

We have bunched together best options from a huge variety of brands and products. Do check them out here.

Best offers in split ACs, up to 40% off on Amazon

Split ACs are a brilliant choice for cooling your space efficiently and quietly. With sleek designs and powerful performance, they’re ideal for beating the summer heat. During the Summer Appliances Fest, you can explore top brands and models at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your comfort and enjoy chilled air all season long!

Best offers in window ACs, up to 56% off on Amazon

Window ACs are a reliable and budget-friendly way to keep your room cool during scorching summers. Easy to install and maintain, they deliver powerful cooling for smaller spaces. At the Summer Appliances Fest, find amazing deals on trusted window AC brands. It's the perfect time to bring home comfort without burning a hole in your pocket!

Best offers in air coolers, up to 69% off on Amazon

Air coolers are an energy-efficient and eco-friendly way to stay cool, especially in dry heat. They’re portable, easy to use, and perfect for ventilated spaces. During the Summer Appliances Fest, grab exciting deals on a wide range of air coolers from top brands. Enjoy fresh, breezy air without splurging—ideal for a comfortable summer at home!

Best offers in side by side refrigerators, up to 43% off on Amazon

Side-by-side refrigerators offer ample storage, sleek design, and smart features—perfect for large families or organised kitchens. With separate freezer and fridge compartments, they make accessing food super convenient. At the Summer Appliances Fest, explore top models from leading brands at fantastic prices. It's the best time to upgrade your kitchen with a spacious and stylish cooling companion!

Best offers in double door refrigerators, up to 33% off on Amazon

Double door refrigerators are a perfect blend of style and functionality, offering separate freezer and fridge sections for better organisation and cooling efficiency. Ideal for medium-sized families, they’re energy-efficient and spacious. During the Summer Appliances Fest, enjoy great discounts on top double door models from trusted brands. Upgrade your kitchen and keep your food fresh all summer long!

Best offers in single refrigerators, up to 37% off on Amazon

Single door refrigerators are compact, energy-efficient, and ideal for small families or bachelors. They offer essential cooling features without taking up much space, making them perfect for tight kitchens or individual use. During the Summer Appliances Fest, explore a variety of models at pocket-friendly prices. Don’t miss the chance to grab reliable cooling at an unbeatable value this summer!

Best offers in ceiling fans, up to 57% off on Amazon

Ceiling fans are a classic and cost-effective way to keep your home cool and airy during summer. With stylish designs and energy-saving features, they suit every room perfectly. At the Summer Appliances Fest, discover a wide range of ceiling fans from top brands at discounted prices. Stay breezy and beat the heat without stretching your budget!

Best offers in pedestal fans, up to 57% off on Amazon

Pedestal fans are a versatile cooling solution, offering adjustable height and oscillation for wider air circulation. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or balconies, they provide instant relief from the heat. At the Summer Appliances Fest, enjoy amazing discounts on a range of pedestal fans from leading brands. Stay cool, comfy, and save big this summer with smart choices!

Best offers in table fans, up to 60% off on Amazon

Table fans are lightweight, portable, and perfect for personal cooling in any room. Whether you're working, studying, or relaxing, they offer a quick breeze wherever needed. During the Summer Appliances Fest, browse through a variety of stylish and efficient table fans at brilliant prices. Stay cool and comfortable without spending a fortune this summer!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.