Last chance to grab best ACs from LG, Lloyd and more at 50% off: Amazon Great Summer Sale ends tomorrow

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is almost over, and if you’ve been planning to upgrade your cooling game, now is the time. With the last day of the Amazon Sale tomorrow, this is your final chance to grab unbeatable deals on ACs from some of the top AC brands in India.
Top AC brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more are offering discounts of up to 50% off. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has been the perfect opportunity for shoppers to bring home the best ACs for less, and this final day is all about sealing the deal before prices go back up.
Enjoy additional savings with bank offers for an additional discount during the Amazon Sale 2025
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: 5% unlimited cashback
HDFC Bank: Up to ₹4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI
OneCard: Up to ₹3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options
Best deals on ACs on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
If you’re serious about beating the heat this summer, this LG model is one of the best ACs available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a massive 54% discount, advanced 6-in-1 convertible cooling, and energy-saving features, it's a solid deal from one of the top AC brands. The Amazon Sale ends tomorrow—don’t miss out on this powerful performer.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton – ideal for small to medium rooms
Compressor
Dual Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling
Cooling Power
4400W; Ambient cooling up to 55°C
Energy Rating
3 Star with ISEER value of 4.0
Special Modes
VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Reasons to buy
Powerful cooling with low noise operation
100% copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection for durability
Reasons to avoid
Installation charges apply separately
Slightly higher energy usage compared to 5-star models
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its low noise and efficiency, but cooling, installation time, size, and build quality receive mixed or negative feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers strong cooling, smart features, and great value under the Amazon Sale 2025.
Grab 52% off on one of the best ACs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This LG AC is a top pick for small rooms, offering faster cooling, energy savings, and the powerful VIRAAT Mode. Perfect for the season, especially with the last day of Amazon Sale tomorrow, this deal on AC is worth locking in today.
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its quiet, efficient performance in small rooms, but share mixed views on cooling, installation, build quality, and value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it's reliable, energy-efficient, and available at a massive 52% off on Amazon.
If you’re looking for the best ACs in this Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this Hitachi 1.5 Ton model stands out with 42% off. It’s designed for medium-sized rooms and comes with top-tier features like Xpandable+ cooling, long air throw, and Ice Clean powered by FrostWash. Don't miss out—the last day of sale is tomorrow. Get your hands on top AC brands before time runs out.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton – Ideal for medium-sized rooms
Compressor Type
Inverter with variable speed
Cooling Tech
Ice Clean (FrostWash) & Xpandable+
Energy Rating
3 Star; Annual Consumption: 1013.01 kWh
Condenser Coil
100% Copper for better cooling and durability
Reasons to buy
Powerful airflow with 4-way swing
Low maintenance with self-cleaning FrostWash tech
Reasons to avoid
3 Star rating means higher electricity use than 5 Star models
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its strong cooling, low noise, easy installation, sturdy build, stylish design, and low maintenance, calling it good value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers efficient cooling with advanced cleaning features at a great Amazon Sale price.
Looking for a budget-friendly, high-performance AC this summer? The Cruise 1 Ton Inverter Split AC is available at 41% off in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Designed for small rooms (up to 120 sq. ft.), this AC offers Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 7-stage air purification, and energy-efficient performance. Grab this deal before the Amazon Sale ends tomorrow.
Specifications
Capacity
1 Ton – Best for small rooms
Cooling Power
3450 W | Convertible 4-in-1
Energy Rating
3 Star; Annual Consumption: 685.18 units
Filtration
7-stage with PM2.5 filter
Build
100% Copper with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology
Reasons to buy
Convertible modes save energy
Multi-layered air filtration for cleaner air
Reasons to avoid
1-year warranty on the indoor unit is less than some competitors
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its quick cooling, energy efficiency, and timely installation, but share mixed views on build quality and noise.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its powerful performance in compact rooms, smart cooling flexibility, and unbeatable Amazon Sale pricing.
Upgrade your cooling game this summer with the Carrier 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC, featuring Flexicool 6-in-1 Convertible Technology, which adapts the cooling power to your needs, saving up to 50% on energy consumption. Available at a 48% discount in the Amazon Summer Sale, this model promises superior performance, smart features, and excellent energy efficiency.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton – Best for mid-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.)
Cooling Power
4800W, max 5400W
Energy Rating
3 Star; Annual Consumption: 952.68 units
Filtration
Dual HD & PM 2.5 Filters
Build
100% Copper with Anti-Corrosion Blue Coating
Reasons to buy
Wi-Fi and voice control for smart management
Convertible cooling modes for flexibility and energy savings
Reasons to avoid
1-year warranty on the product, but 5 years on PCB
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its quality, energy efficiency, and installation, but some report functionality issues with units stopping unexpectedly.
Why choose this product?
Choose this Carrier AC for its energy-efficient Flexicool tech, smart cooling features, and copper condenser for long-term durability, perfect for those looking to save on electricity bills while enjoying powerful cooling.
Get a massive 48% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 on this Voltas 5 Star inverter AC. Known among the best ACs this season, it brings efficient cooling, adjustable modes, and a strong anti-dust filter. Perfect for medium rooms, it runs even at 52°C. Hurry, the last day of sale is tomorrow, grab top AC brands at jaw-dropping prices.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
Energy Efficiency
5 Star Rating, ISEER Value 5
Cooling Technology
4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Inverter Compressor
Condenser Type
100% Copper with Anti-Corrosive Coating
Noise Level
IDU – Max 44 dB
Reasons to buy
Great for high ambient temperatures
Energy-saving performance with 5-star rating
Reasons to avoid
No Wi-Fi control in this model
Installation accessories not included in base price
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it powerful and efficient, but report mixed experiences with cooling, installation, noise levels, and water leakage problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers fast cooling, smart energy efficiency, and reliable build at a great price.
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC is one of the best ACs to grab during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a solid 36% discount, this AC offers smart cooling with AI energy-saving features, voice control, and powerful performance even at 58°C. Its 5-step convertible mode and 4-way swing ensure comfort across all seasons. Don’t miss this deal on AC from one of the top AC brands.
Specifications
Cooling Capacity
1.5 Tons
Energy Rating
3 Star, ISEER 4.00
Technology
AI Energy Mode, Digital Inverter
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, Voice Control, SmartThings App
Build
Copper Condenser, Coated Tubes, Triple Protection Plus
Reasons to buy
Smart AI-based energy-saving
Voice assistant compatibility with Alexa, Google & Bixby
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its design and efficiency but share mixed views on cooling speed, installation, quality, value for money, and noise levels.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it blends smart control, powerful cooling, and advanced features at a great discount.
Snag one of the best ACs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with a massive 47% discount. This LG AC is built for faster cooling, even at 55°C, and comes with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, VIRAAT Mode, and 4-way swing. It saves energy, cools quickly, and is perfect for Indian summers. Don't miss out, Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tomorrow.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton – ideal for 111–150 sq. ft. rooms
Energy Rating
5 Star | ISEER: 5.20
Cooling Technology
AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode
Build Quality
100% Copper Coil with Ocean Black Protection
Special Features
HD Filter with Anti-Virus, 4-Way Swing, Stabiliser-Free, Magic Display
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its energy-saving features and silent operation but report mixed cooling, poor installation, functionality issues, and water leakage concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it cools powerfully, saves energy, and comes with a solid 47% discount on Amazon.
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a solid pick during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, now at a flat 44% off. If you're browsing the best ACs with smart cooling modes, this one stands out with its 5-in-1 convertible feature, anti-viral PM 2.5 filter, copper build, and turbo cooling. Don’t miss this deal on AC from one of the top AC brands. Last day of Amazon Great Summer Sale is tomorrow.
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its quality, fast cooling, and design, but report mixed installation, noise issues, and units failing within a month.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers versatile cooling and solid build at a great price in the Amazon Sale.
What size AC do I need for my room?
The right AC size depends on your room’s square footage. For a room up to 150 sq. ft, a 1 Ton AC is ideal. For rooms up to 250 sq. ft, a 1.5 Ton AC is better, and for larger rooms, a 2 Ton AC works best. A higher capacity AC will cool the room faster, but may lead to higher energy consumption. It’s essential to choose based on room size and cooling needs to optimise efficiency and comfort.
What’s the difference between a 3 Star and 5 Star AC?
The primary difference is energy efficiency. A 5 Star AC consumes less power than a 3 Star AC. This means that while a 5 Star AC might have a slightly higher initial cost, it results in lower electricity bills over time, especially in areas with high usage. 5 Star rated ACs have a higher ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio), ensuring optimal energy savings without compromising on cooling performance.
What is an inverter AC, and is it worth buying?
An inverter AC adjusts its compressor speed based on the cooling requirement, making it more energy-efficient and quieter compared to non-inverter models. It provides consistent cooling, reduces energy consumption by up to 30%, and has a longer lifespan due to reduced wear and tear on the compressor. Though inverter ACs are slightly more expensive upfront, the savings on electricity bills make them a worthwhile investment, especially for long-term use.
Factors to consider while buying the best AC for home
Room Size and AC Capacity: Choose the right capacity (1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton) based on the room size. A higher capacity is needed for larger rooms, while smaller rooms require lower capacity ACs.
Energy Efficiency (Star Rating): Look for an AC with a higher star rating (3 or 5 stars) to reduce electricity consumption. Higher-rated models may cost more upfront but save significantly on power bills in the long run.
Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs offer variable compressor speeds, providing more energy efficiency, quieter operation, and faster cooling.
Air Quality Features: Choose an AC with advanced filters, such as PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters, to ensure cleaner air in your home. This is especially beneficial for families with children or those with respiratory issues.
Cooling Speed and Mode: Look for models with turbo or fast cooling modes for quick temperature drop, especially in high heat areas. Some ACs also have adjustable cooling modes, which can be customised to suit different weather conditions.
Additional Features and Smart Controls: Consider ACs with smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and app integration for easy operation and monitoring. Features like auto-clean, sleep mode, and stabiliser-free operation can add convenience and improve performance.
Top 3 features of the best ACs on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
Best ACs in 2025
Capacity
Cooling Technology
Special Feature
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
1.5 Ton
Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1
VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
1 Ton
Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1
VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling, 4-Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing
1.5 Ton
Inverter, Ice Clean, Xpandable+
4-Way Swing, Dust Filter, Ice Clean Technology
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
1 Ton
Inverter, 7-Stage Air Filtration
Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC
1.5 Ton
Inverter, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool
Convertible 6-in-1, Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Wi-Fi Connectivity
Turn off the AC, remove the filter, wash it with water, dry it thoroughly, and place it back. Clean filters improve efficiency.
Do I need to install a stabiliser with an inverter AC?
Inverter ACs usually don't require a stabiliser, as they have built-in voltage regulation, unlike non-inverter models.
What is the ideal temperature for an AC?
The ideal temperature is between 24-26°C for comfort and energy efficiency.
How often should I service my AC?
It's recommended to service your AC at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and longevity.
What is the importance of refrigerant type in an AC?
R32 refrigerant is eco-friendly, with low global warming potential, making it a better choice for modern ACs compared to older refrigerants.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.