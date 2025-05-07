Last chance to grab best ACs from LG, Lloyd and more at 50% off: Amazon Great Summer Sale ends tomorrow

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is almost over, and if you’ve been planning to upgrade your cooling game, now is the time. With the last day of the Amazon Sale tomorrow, this is your final chance to grab unbeatable deals on ACs from some of the top AC brands in India. Hurry, last chance to avail up to 60% off on ACs on Amazon Summer Sale

Top AC brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more are offering discounts of up to 50% off.

Check out the best deals on air conditioners here.

Enjoy additional savings with bank offers for an additional discount during the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card : 5% unlimited cashback

: 5% unlimited cashback HDFC Bank : Up to ₹ 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI

: Up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI SBI Credit Card : 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI

: 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI RBL Bank : 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI

: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI OneCard : Up to ₹ 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI

: Up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Best deals on ACs on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

If you’re serious about beating the heat this summer, this LG model is one of the best ACs available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a massive 54% discount, advanced 6-in-1 convertible cooling, and energy-saving features, it's a solid deal from one of the top AC brands. The Amazon Sale ends tomorrow—don’t miss out on this powerful performer.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton – ideal for small to medium rooms Compressor Dual Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling Cooling Power 4400W; Ambient cooling up to 55°C Energy Rating 3 Star with ISEER value of 4.0 Special Modes VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Reasons to buy Powerful cooling with low noise operation 100% copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection for durability Reasons to avoid Installation charges apply separately Slightly higher energy usage compared to 5-star models Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its low noise and efficiency, but cooling, installation time, size, and build quality receive mixed or negative feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers strong cooling, smart features, and great value under the Amazon Sale 2025.

Grab 52% off on one of the best ACs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This LG AC is a top pick for small rooms, offering faster cooling, energy savings, and the powerful VIRAAT Mode. Perfect for the season, especially with the last day of Amazon Sale tomorrow, this deal on AC is worth locking in today.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 110 sq.ft Compressor Dual inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling Cooling 3470W with 4-way air swing and VIRAAT Mode Energy Efficiency 4 Star, ISEER value of 4.70 Condenser 100% copper with Ocean Black Protection Reasons to buy Cools even at 55°C with stabiliser-free operation HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Reasons to avoid Paid installation required Slightly higher indoor unit noise at full speed Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quiet, efficient performance in small rooms, but share mixed views on cooling, installation, build quality, and value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it's reliable, energy-efficient, and available at a massive 52% off on Amazon.

If you’re looking for the best ACs in this Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this Hitachi 1.5 Ton model stands out with 42% off. It’s designed for medium-sized rooms and comes with top-tier features like Xpandable+ cooling, long air throw, and Ice Clean powered by FrostWash. Don't miss out—the last day of sale is tomorrow. Get your hands on top AC brands before time runs out.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton – Ideal for medium-sized rooms Compressor Type Inverter with variable speed Cooling Tech Ice Clean (FrostWash) & Xpandable+ Energy Rating 3 Star; Annual Consumption: 1013.01 kWh Condenser Coil 100% Copper for better cooling and durability Reasons to buy Powerful airflow with 4-way swing Low maintenance with self-cleaning FrostWash tech Reasons to avoid 3 Star rating means higher electricity use than 5 Star models Slightly bulkier indoor unit design Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its strong cooling, low noise, easy installation, sturdy build, stylish design, and low maintenance, calling it good value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers efficient cooling with advanced cleaning features at a great Amazon Sale price.

Looking for a budget-friendly, high-performance AC this summer? The Cruise 1 Ton Inverter Split AC is available at 41% off in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Designed for small rooms (up to 120 sq. ft.), this AC offers Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 7-stage air purification, and energy-efficient performance. Grab this deal before the Amazon Sale ends tomorrow.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton – Best for small rooms Cooling Power 3450 W | Convertible 4-in-1 Energy Rating 3 Star; Annual Consumption: 685.18 units Filtration 7-stage with PM2.5 filter Build 100% Copper with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology Reasons to buy Convertible modes save energy Multi-layered air filtration for cleaner air Reasons to avoid 1-year warranty on the indoor unit is less than some competitors 2-way swing vs. 4-way in higher-end models Click Here to Buy Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quick cooling, energy efficiency, and timely installation, but share mixed views on build quality and noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its powerful performance in compact rooms, smart cooling flexibility, and unbeatable Amazon Sale pricing.

Check out more AC deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Upgrade your cooling game this summer with the Carrier 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC, featuring Flexicool 6-in-1 Convertible Technology, which adapts the cooling power to your needs, saving up to 50% on energy consumption. Available at a 48% discount in the Amazon Summer Sale, this model promises superior performance, smart features, and excellent energy efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton – Best for mid-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.) Cooling Power 4800W, max 5400W Energy Rating 3 Star; Annual Consumption: 952.68 units Filtration Dual HD & PM 2.5 Filters Build 100% Copper with Anti-Corrosion Blue Coating Reasons to buy Wi-Fi and voice control for smart management Convertible cooling modes for flexibility and energy savings Reasons to avoid 1-year warranty on the product, but 5 years on PCB Higher upfront cost compared to standard models Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality, energy efficiency, and installation, but some report functionality issues with units stopping unexpectedly.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Carrier AC for its energy-efficient Flexicool tech, smart cooling features, and copper condenser for long-term durability, perfect for those looking to save on electricity bills while enjoying powerful cooling.

Get a massive 48% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 on this Voltas 5 Star inverter AC. Known among the best ACs this season, it brings efficient cooling, adjustable modes, and a strong anti-dust filter. Perfect for medium rooms, it runs even at 52°C. Hurry, the last day of sale is tomorrow, grab top AC brands at jaw-dropping prices.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. Energy Efficiency 5 Star Rating, ISEER Value 5 Cooling Technology 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Inverter Compressor Condenser Type 100% Copper with Anti-Corrosive Coating Noise Level IDU – Max 44 dB Reasons to buy Great for high ambient temperatures Energy-saving performance with 5-star rating Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi control in this model Installation accessories not included in base price Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it powerful and efficient, but report mixed experiences with cooling, installation, noise levels, and water leakage problems.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fast cooling, smart energy efficiency, and reliable build at a great price.

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC is one of the best ACs to grab during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a solid 36% discount, this AC offers smart cooling with AI energy-saving features, voice control, and powerful performance even at 58°C. Its 5-step convertible mode and 4-way swing ensure comfort across all seasons. Don’t miss this deal on AC from one of the top AC brands.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 1.5 Tons Energy Rating 3 Star, ISEER 4.00 Technology AI Energy Mode, Digital Inverter Smart Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control, SmartThings App Build Copper Condenser, Coated Tubes, Triple Protection Plus Reasons to buy Smart AI-based energy-saving Voice assistant compatibility with Alexa, Google & Bixby Reasons to avoid 3 Star rating, not the most energy efficient Paid installation cost not included in the price Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its design and efficiency but share mixed views on cooling speed, installation, quality, value for money, and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends smart control, powerful cooling, and advanced features at a great discount.

Snag one of the best ACs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with a massive 47% discount. This LG AC is built for faster cooling, even at 55°C, and comes with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, VIRAAT Mode, and 4-way swing. It saves energy, cools quickly, and is perfect for Indian summers. Don't miss out, Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tomorrow.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton – ideal for 111–150 sq. ft. rooms Energy Rating 5 Star | ISEER: 5.20 Cooling Technology AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode Build Quality 100% Copper Coil with Ocean Black Protection Special Features HD Filter with Anti-Virus, 4-Way Swing, Stabiliser-Free, Magic Display Reasons to buy Cools even at 55°C Smart energy saving with AI Convertible modes Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi support Installation cost is separate Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its energy-saving features and silent operation but report mixed cooling, poor installation, functionality issues, and water leakage concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cools powerfully, saves energy, and comes with a solid 47% discount on Amazon.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a solid pick during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, now at a flat 44% off. If you're browsing the best ACs with smart cooling modes, this one stands out with its 5-in-1 convertible feature, anti-viral PM 2.5 filter, copper build, and turbo cooling. Don’t miss this deal on AC from one of the top AC brands. Last day of Amazon Great Summer Sale is tomorrow.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 1.5 Ton – ideal for medium rooms Energy Rating 3 Star with 956.79 units/year Key Features 5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Condenser Type 100% Copper with Blue Fin coating Refrigerant R32 – eco-friendly, low GWP Reasons to buy 5-in-1 convertible mode suits all cooling needs Cools even at 52°C ambient temperature Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity Slightly higher annual energy consumption Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its quality, fast cooling, and design, but report mixed installation, noise issues, and units failing within a month.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers versatile cooling and solid build at a great price in the Amazon Sale.

What size AC do I need for my room?

The right AC size depends on your room’s square footage. For a room up to 150 sq. ft, a 1 Ton AC is ideal. For rooms up to 250 sq. ft, a 1.5 Ton AC is better, and for larger rooms, a 2 Ton AC works best. A higher capacity AC will cool the room faster, but may lead to higher energy consumption. It’s essential to choose based on room size and cooling needs to optimise efficiency and comfort.

What’s the difference between a 3 Star and 5 Star AC?

The primary difference is energy efficiency. A 5 Star AC consumes less power than a 3 Star AC. This means that while a 5 Star AC might have a slightly higher initial cost, it results in lower electricity bills over time, especially in areas with high usage. 5 Star rated ACs have a higher ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio), ensuring optimal energy savings without compromising on cooling performance.

What is an inverter AC, and is it worth buying?

An inverter AC adjusts its compressor speed based on the cooling requirement, making it more energy-efficient and quieter compared to non-inverter models. It provides consistent cooling, reduces energy consumption by up to 30%, and has a longer lifespan due to reduced wear and tear on the compressor. Though inverter ACs are slightly more expensive upfront, the savings on electricity bills make them a worthwhile investment, especially for long-term use.

Factors to consider while buying the best AC for home

Room Size and AC Capacity : Choose the right capacity (1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton) based on the room size. A higher capacity is needed for larger rooms, while smaller rooms require lower capacity ACs.

: Choose the right capacity (1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton) based on the room size. A higher capacity is needed for larger rooms, while smaller rooms require lower capacity ACs. Energy Efficiency (Star Rating) : Look for an AC with a higher star rating (3 or 5 stars) to reduce electricity consumption. Higher-rated models may cost more upfront but save significantly on power bills in the long run.

: Look for an AC with a higher star rating (3 or 5 stars) to reduce electricity consumption. Higher-rated models may cost more upfront but save significantly on power bills in the long run. Inverter Technology : Inverter ACs offer variable compressor speeds, providing more energy efficiency, quieter operation, and faster cooling.

: Inverter ACs offer variable compressor speeds, providing more energy efficiency, quieter operation, and faster cooling. Air Quality Features : Choose an AC with advanced filters, such as PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters, to ensure cleaner air in your home. This is especially beneficial for families with children or those with respiratory issues.

: Choose an AC with advanced filters, such as PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters, to ensure cleaner air in your home. This is especially beneficial for families with children or those with respiratory issues. Cooling Speed and Mode : Look for models with turbo or fast cooling modes for quick temperature drop, especially in high heat areas. Some ACs also have adjustable cooling modes, which can be customised to suit different weather conditions.

: Look for models with turbo or fast cooling modes for quick temperature drop, especially in high heat areas. Some ACs also have adjustable cooling modes, which can be customised to suit different weather conditions. Additional Features and Smart Controls: Consider ACs with smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and app integration for easy operation and monitoring. Features like auto-clean, sleep mode, and stabiliser-free operation can add convenience and improve performance.

Top 3 features of the best ACs on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Best ACs in 2025 Capacity Cooling Technology Special Feature LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1 VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Ton Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1 VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling, 4-Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing 1.5 Ton Inverter, Ice Clean, Xpandable+ 4-Way Swing, Dust Filter, Ice Clean Technology Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton Inverter, 7-Stage Air Filtration Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Inverter, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1, Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Wi-Fi Connectivity Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Inverter 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-Dust Filter Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton AI Inverter, Digital Inverter Wi-Fi, Voice Control, 5-Step Convertible, Powerful Cooling LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1 VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling, 4-Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Inverter, 5-in-1 Convertible Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Chrome Deco Strip, 5-in-1 Convertible

FAQs on the best ACs How do I clean the AC filter? Turn off the AC, remove the filter, wash it with water, dry it thoroughly, and place it back. Clean filters improve efficiency.

Do I need to install a stabiliser with an inverter AC? Inverter ACs usually don't require a stabiliser, as they have built-in voltage regulation, unlike non-inverter models.

What is the ideal temperature for an AC? The ideal temperature is between 24-26°C for comfort and energy efficiency.

How often should I service my AC? It's recommended to service your AC at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

What is the importance of refrigerant type in an AC? R32 refrigerant is eco-friendly, with low global warming potential, making it a better choice for modern ACs compared to older refrigerants.

