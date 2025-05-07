Menu Explore
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 ends tomorrow! Grab best laptops under 55000 from Dell, HP and more at up to 70% off

ByAmit Rahi
May 07, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Amazon Summer Sale ends tomorrow! Last chance to grab laptops under ₹55,000 with up to 70% off. Plus, get extra card discounts, EMIs, cashback and more.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.30 Kg) FX506LH-HN258WS

₹43,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11//Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504ZA-NJ542WS

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core i5-12th Gen / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3 Year Warranty/Windows 11 Pro/FHD/BKL/NO FPR

₹54,711

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iron Grey/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82TT004VIH

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

acer Travelmate Laptop Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (16GB DDR4 RAM/ 512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MS Office /TMP215-53 15.6 INCH with Full HD Display /1 Year Brand Warranty

₹49,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Star Blue/1.7Kg), B13M-291IN

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Green Grey/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK523WS

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ522WS

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U (Intel UHD /16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ2325WS

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ836WS

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Silver, 1.8KG, X1605ZAC-MB540WS, Thin and Light Laptop

₹53,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 14, 14 FHD (1920 x 1080),Intel Core i3-1315U Processor, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.40 kg), X1404VA-NK760WS

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 14, 14 FHD (1920 x 1080), Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.40 kg), X1404VA-NK804WS

₹46,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, Win 11 + MSO21, Platinum Silver (D560841WIN9S, 1.8Kgs)

₹40,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg

₹44,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (38) cm FHD Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Spill-Resistant Keyboard,1.66kg

₹44,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core 13th Generation i5-1334U Processor, 16GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Windows 11 + MSO21 + 15 Month Mcafee, Carbon Black, 1.66kg

₹53,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250nits, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11+MSO21 & 15 Month McAfee, Black, 1.62kg

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 14 Laptop, Intel 13th Generation Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB DDR5 & 512GB SSD, 14(35.52cm) FHD+ AG 250nits, Windows 11 + MSO21 + 15 Month Mcafee Antivirus, Titan Grey, Thin & Light- 1.55kg

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3520 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, Backlit KB, 15 Months McAfee, Silver, 1.65kg

₹47,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.83kg

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop, Intel Core I5-1135G7 Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Backlit KB/Windows 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/ 1.8kg

₹49,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Standard Keyboard, Win 11+MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Carbon Black, 1.62kg

₹50,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Pavilion 15 12Th Gen Intel Core I5 8Gb Sdram/512Gb Ssd 15.6 Inches Fhd,IPS,Micro-Edge Display/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/B&O/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office 2021/Fast Charge/1.75Kg, 15-Eg2009Tu, Silver

₹52,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15s, Intel Core i5 12th Gen-1235U Laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.69Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, HD Camera, fy5008TU

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB, (Win 11, White, 1.6 kg), fd0022TU

₹54,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX

₹47,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu

₹48,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14, Intel Core i3-N305, ChromeOS, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, Touchscreen, 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter (Silver, 1.37 kg) cd0013TU

₹47,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Chromebook 14, Intel Processor N200, ChromeOS, 14-inch (35.6 cm), HD, Touchscreen, 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS, Intel UHD Graphics, 720p HD Camera w/Privacy Shutter (Silver, 1.45 kg), nf0016TU View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 Thin & Light Laptop, 15.6 FHD Display, Intel Core i5 12th Gen (1235U), 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Webcam, HDMI, Wi-Fi-6, Windows 11, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Black,1 Year Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹42,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA073IN View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 15.6 FHD Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11, MS Office, 1YR On-site Warranty + 1 Year Accidental Damage Protection, Iron Grey View Details checkDetails

₹42,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Thinkbook 16 AMD Ryzen 7 16 WUXGA IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fpr/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA0G1IN View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 (39.6Cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16Gb/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82XQ008VIN View Details checkDetails

₹43,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i3-1305U (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/14 inch (35.5cm)/Windows 11/ MS Office 2021/Grey/1.3Kg), 82X6004GIN Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 5 5625U 15.6 (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XM00QDIN View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹48,833

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Smartchoice IdeaPad Flex 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 14(35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/Grey/1.5Kg), 82R700JJIN View Details checkDetails

₹55,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Core i3 1115G4 Processor (16GB DDR4/ 256GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11Home/MS Office) TMP215-53 with 15.6 Inch Screen, / Full HD Display/1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.6KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Win 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/MS Office) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) FHD, Metal Body, Multicolor Backlit Keyboard, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹43,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer ALG,Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6) 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (8GB DDR4/ 512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MS Office) TMP214-53 with 35.56 cm (14.0) Full HD Display View Details checkDetails

₹40,370

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Premium Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11 Home&Student/Intel Graphics/MSO) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Steel Gray, 1.59KG View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5-1235U Processor Laptop with 35.56 cm (14) FHD LED-Backlit IPS Display (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/WiFi 6/Intel Graphics/Win11Home) A324-51, Backlit Keyboard, Steel Gray, 1.45KG View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Premium Metal Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i5-1235U, 35CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe/Black/1.4Kg), C12M-220IN View Details checkDetails

₹42,711

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1695IN View Details checkDetails

₹50,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-1235U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B12MO-1051IN View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B7M-072IN View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B13M-289IN View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i5-1235U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Urban Silver/1.4Kg), C12MO-1299IN View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-436IN View Details checkDetails

₹52,777

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15 H, Intel 13th Gen. i5-13420H, 38CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.9Kg), C13M-218IN View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is ending tomorrow, making this your final opportunity to grab unbeatable deals on a wide range of laptops. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your device, now is the perfect time. The sale features top brands like Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and more, slashing prices by up to 70%. Whether you're looking for a powerful machine for work or a reliable laptop for everyday use, there’s something for everyone under 55,000.

Last chance to grab top laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55000 with massive discounts and exclusive offers
Last chance to grab top laptops under 55000 with massive discounts and exclusive offers

Asus laptops are available at up to 45% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Whether you need a lightweight option for portability or a powerful device for multitasking, Asus offers a balanced mix of performance and design, making it a smart choice for students and professionals alike.

Get up to 46% off on Dell laptops in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Known for durability and strong build quality, Dell offers great machines for both work and play. Choose from Inspiron and Vostro series models, designed to deliver reliable performance and long-term usability.

HP laptops are available at up to 32% off in the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you need a high-performance laptop for work or a stylish model for personal use, HP provides solid configurations with sleek designs, making it a popular choice among professionals and students.

Explore Lenovo laptops with up to 58% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. From ThinkPad to IdeaPad series, Lenovo combines productivity and innovation. Ideal for both business users and casual buyers, these machines offer great value and dependable features for day-to-day use.

Acer is offering massive discounts of up to 70% on laptops in the Amazon Sale 2025. Known for affordability and variety, Acer caters to both budget and high-end users. Grab models with strong specifications suited for gaming, education, or general productivity at an unbeatable price.

MSI laptops are up to 57% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Designed for gamers and creators, MSI offers powerful machines with high-end graphics and fast processors. This is a great time to upgrade your gaming setup or creative workspace without stretching your budget.

To make the deals even sweeter, buyers can avail an instant 10% discount using HDFC Bank credit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI credit cardholders can enjoy up to 5% cashback. Additionally, the sale offers no-cost EMIs and exchange benefits, making your purchase more affordable and hassle-free.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 45% off on best of gaming laptops from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP, Dell

Best laptop brands in March 2025 with Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo leading in performance, reliability, and advanced tech

Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that punch above their price point from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and more

Best laptops under 50000 in 2025 with fast boot times, full HD displays, and efficient performance for work and study

FAQs on laptops under ₹55000

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 end?

    The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tomorrow, 8th May 2025. This is your last chance to grab top deals on laptops and more.

  • What is the maximum discount available on laptops?

    Discounts go up to 70% on select laptops from top brands like Acer, Lenovo, and MSI. These limited-time deals are valid only during the sale period.

  • Are there any bank offers on laptop purchases?

    Yes, HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail an instant 10% discount on eligible laptop purchases. Additional savings are also available through other card offers.

  • Is EMI available on laptops in the sale?

    No cost EMI options are available across a wide range of laptops. This allows you to pay in easy monthly instalments without extra charges.

  • Can I exchange my old laptop for a discount?

    Yes, Amazon is offering exchange deals to help reduce the final price of your new laptop. The value of your old device will be deducted at checkout.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

