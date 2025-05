Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 45% off on best of gaming laptops from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP, Dell

Gaming laptops evolve rapidly with new processors, improved graphics, and faster displays. Keeping up with technology means upgrading your gadgets and appliances regularly to enjoy better speed, performance, and features. Waiting too long may leave you behind in terms of efficiency and compatibility. Sales make the switch easier on your pocket, and the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to do it. With exciting discounts on the latest gaming laptops, now’s the right moment to invest in a device that matches current demands. Make the most of the Amazon sale and bring home advanced tech without overspending. Act now, before the deals end. Grab next-gen gaming laptops with powerful specs at unbeatable prices during Amazon summer’s hottest tech sale.

We have put together the list of 10 gaming laptops that are part of Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Bank offers on gaming laptops during Amazon Sale 2025:



HDFC Bank Offers: Get 10% instant discount on HDFC Credit/Debit Cards (EMI & Non-EMI). Plus, extra ₹ 500 off on ₹ 24,990+ with Credit/EMI.

500 off on 24,990+ with Credit/EMI. ICICI Bank Offers: Enjoy 10% instant discount on ICICI Credit/Debit Cards (EMI & Non-EMI); savings apply sitewide during the sale.

Amazon Pay ICICI Card: Flat 5% instant discount on purchases above ₹ 7,500; perfect for regular Amazon shoppers.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop combines an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and RTX 3050 graphics for smooth gaming. Its 120Hz FHD display and bold backlit orange keyboard add style and performance. Grab it now during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for strong value and features.

Specifications Brand Dell Model G15-5530 Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 16GB DDR5 Reasons to buy Fast performance with DDR5 RAM Smooth graphics at 120Hz display Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy at 2.65kg No touchscreen feature Click Here to Buy Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Win 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65kg

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 Gaming Laptop features AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4060 graphics, and 24GB RAM for fast, smooth gaming. Its 100% sRGB display enhances visuals. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Office 2024, it’s a great pick during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for gamers and professionals alike.

Specifications Brand Lenovo Model LOQ 2024 (83JC00EHIN) Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 24GB Reasons to buy High RAM for multitasking Colour-accurate 100% sRGB display Reasons to avoid No touchscreen support Slightly bulky at 2.4kg Click Here to Buy Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EHIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop offers 13th Gen Intel i5 power, RTX 4050 graphics, and a 165Hz FHD display for fluid gameplay. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and sleek design, it’s well-suited for everyday gaming. Shop it now during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for strong value and performance.

Specifications Brand Acer Model Nitro V ANV15-51 Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 16GB DDR5 Reasons to buy Smooth 165Hz refresh rate Lightweight build for portability Reasons to avoid No pre-installed MS Office Limited colour options Click Here to Buy Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ Gaming Laptop combines a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, RTX 3050 graphics, and 144Hz FHD display for responsive performance. With 16GB RAM and pre-installed MS Office, it’s ideal for work and play. Grab it now in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 for great value.

Specifications Brand Lenovo Model LOQ 83GS003UIN Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Reasons to buy High refresh rate display Comes with MS Office 2021 Reasons to avoid Basic design aesthetics Heavier at 2.4kg Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 4050 GPU, delivers smooth visuals and high multitasking capability with 24GB RAM. Ideal for gamers and creators, it comes with MS Office and Game Pass. Shop smart during Amazon Sale 2025 for powerful performance and savings.

Specifications Brand Lenovo Model LOQ 83JC00EGIN Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 24GB Reasons to buy 100% sRGB colour accuracy Includes 3-month Game Pass Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky for daily travel No RGB keyboard Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 offers superb performance with the Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and RTX 4060 GPU. Its 144Hz display ensures smooth visuals, while the 90WHr battery supports extended gaming sessions. Grab this powerful, durable laptop during the Amazon Sale for high-end specs at great value.

Specifications Brand ASUS Model FA507NVR-LP104WS Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Reasons to buy High-refresh-rate 144Hz display Long-lasting 90WHr battery Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy for travel use No per-key RGB lighting Click Here to Buy ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is a high-performance gaming laptop powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 4070 GPU. With a 165Hz FHD+ display and 1TB SSD, it offers speed, clarity, and storage. Grab this powerhouse now during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Brand ASUS Model G614JI-BG711WS Screen Size 16 inches Hard Disk Size 1TB SSD RAM: 16GB DDR5 Reasons to buy Fast 165Hz refresh rate display Powerful RTX 4070 graphics card Reasons to avoid Heavier at 2.5 kg No touch display option Click Here to Buy ASUS ROG Strix G16, Gaming Laptop, 16 (40.64cm) FHD+ 165Hz, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 /Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JI-BG711WS

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop blends performance and style with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 3050 graphics. Its 144Hz FHD screen enhances gameplay. Buy it now at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Brand HP Model fb0180AX Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 8GB DDR4 Reasons to buy Smooth 144Hz display for gaming Backlit keyboard with HD camera Reasons to avoid RAM may need upgrading Slightly heavy for portability Click Here to Buy HP Victus Gaming, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), 144Hz, 250Nits, FHD Gaming Laptop, Backlit KB, 720p HD Camera (Win 11, Office 21,Silver, 2.29kg) fb0180AX

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Victus fb0106AX/fb0112AX is a reliable gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and RTX 3050 graphics. It boasts a smooth 144Hz IPS display and enhanced cooling. Grab yours now during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 for top value and upgraded performance.

Specifications Brand HP Model fb0106AX / fb0112AX Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 16GB DDR4 Reasons to buy Smooth 144Hz display Enhanced cooling system Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky build No Thunderbolt support Click Here to Buy HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer ALG AL15G-53 is a sleek gaming laptop featuring Intel Core i5 13th Gen and RTX 3050 graphics. With 144Hz FHD display and 16GB RAM, it delivers smooth performance. Don’t miss out during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for exciting discounts and advanced tech.

Specifications Brand Acer Model AL15G-53 Screen Size 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD RAM 16GB DDR4 Reasons to buy Lightweight for a gaming laptop 144Hz display ensures smooth visuals Reasons to avoid No RGB keyboard Average battery life Click Here to Buy Acer ALG, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G-53 Gaming Laptop

Similar articles for you

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bumper discount of up to 70% off on the best chimneys from Elica, Glen and other trusted brands

Grab top deals now! Min 50% off men’s shirts and jeans at Amazon Summer Sale 2025!

Save big on Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on treadmills, dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Fitkit and other brands

Save big in Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more at up to 45% off

FAQs) on gaming laptops What makes a laptop suitable for gaming? A dedicated graphics card, fast processor, ample RAM, and high refresh rate display are key.

Is 8GB RAM enough for gaming? It works for light gaming, but 16GB is recommended for smoother performance.

Do gaming laptops overheat? They can during extended play, but cooling systems and regular maintenance help.

Can I upgrade a gaming laptop? Yes, components like RAM and storage are often upgradeable.

Are gaming laptops good for everyday use? Yes, they handle multitasking, work, and entertainment efficiently.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.