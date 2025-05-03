Menu Explore
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Grab top deals now! Min 50% off men's shirts and jeans at Amazon Summer Sale 2025!

By Samarpita Yashaswini
May 03, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Upgrade your style with Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Enjoy 50% off on top-brand men's shirts and jeans. Limited-time offers—shop now and save big!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Levis Cotton Mens Spread Collar Slim Fit Solid Shirts Blue, XL View Details checkDetails

₹901

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Mens Cotton Slim Fit Shirt (Asshqspfk02900_Yellow 40) View Details checkDetails

₹787

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Louis Philippe Cotton Mens Slim Fit Shirt (LPSFMSLFK13939_White, 40 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Mens Cotton Solid Slim Fit Shirt (ASSFQMOBZ43301_White 40) View Details checkDetails

₹797

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Mens Skinny Jeans (ALDNVSKFA81559_Navy_34) View Details checkDetails

₹1,209

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Spykar Men Blue Slim Fit Mid-Rise Casual Jeans (Size: 34)-EMDKN1BD022-Vintage Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,129

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Clean Wash Stretchable Black Jeans View Details checkDetails

₹1,147

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Levis Mens 511 Slim Fit Mid-Rise Mid Rise Jeans Navy, 34 View Details checkDetails

₹1,439

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Gentlemen, it's time to revamp your wardrobe! Amazon's Summer Sale 2025 brings you an exclusive offer: Minimum 50% off on top-brand shirts and jeans. Whether you're aiming for a sharp office look or a relaxed weekend vibe, we've curated a list of must-haves to elevate your style.

Dress like a boss: Min 50% off on men's shirts and jeans at Amazon Summer Sale 2025!
Dress like a boss: Min 50% off on men’s shirts and jeans at Amazon Summer Sale 2025!

Dive into our top picks and find the perfect ensemble that speaks to your fashion sense.

Branded shirts at minimum 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale:

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from premium cotton, this Levi's shirt offers a sleek slim fit, perfect for both formal and casual settings. Its solid colour and classic design make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Pair it with chinos or distressed jeans for an effortless look. Levi’s quality ensures it ages better with every wear.

Specifications

Material
100% Cotton
Fit
Slim Fit
Sleeve
Long Sleeve
Collar
Spread collar
Click Here to Buy

Levis Cotton Mens Spread Collar Slim Fit Solid Shirts Blue, XL

Loading Suggestions...

This Allen Solly shirt combines comfort with style. Its regular fit ensures ease of movement, while the solid colour adds a touch of sophistication to your look. It’s the ideal Monday-to-Friday shirt that never goes out of style. The premium cotton blend also keeps you cool in summer.

Specifications

Material
Cotton Blend
Fit
regular fit
Collar
Classic Collar
Sleeve
long sleeve
Click Here to Buy

Allen Solly Mens Cotton Slim Fit Shirt (Asshqspfk02900_Yellow 40)

Loading Suggestions...

Experience all-day comfort with this Louis Philippe shirt. Its textured fabric and slim fit design make it ideal for both office wear and evening outings. Built for the modern man who values detail, it’s wrinkle-resistant too. Look sharp without trying too hard!

Specifications

Material
100% Cotton
fit
Slim fit
sleeve
Long sleeve
Collar
Spread Collar
Click Here to Buy

Louis Philippe Cotton Mens Slim Fit Shirt (LPSFMSLFK13939_White, 40

Loading Suggestions...

A staple for any wardrobe, this plain slim fit shirt from Allen Solly offers a clean and crisp look. Pair it with jeans or trousers for a versatile outfit. Great for layering under jackets or wearing solo. It delivers sharp looks with zero fuss.

Specifications

Material
Cotton Blend
Fit
Slim Fit
Sleeve
Long Sleeve
Collar
Classic Collar
Click Here to Buy

Allen Solly Mens Cotton Solid Slim Fit Shirt (ASSFQMOBZ43301_White 40)

Branded jeans at minimum 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale:

Loading Suggestions...

These slim jeans from Allen Solly offer a contemporary fit, making them perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Their durable fabric ensures long-lasting wear. Designed to move with you, they’re stretch-friendly too. A modern man's essential denim pick.

Specifications

Material
Cotton Blend
Fit
Slim Fit
Rise
Mid Rise
Closure
Button and Zip
Click Here to Buy

Allen Solly Mens Skinny Jeans (ALDNVSKFA81559_Navy_34)

Loading Suggestions...

Level up your casual look with these blue slim fit jeans from Spykar. Their mid-rise design and comfortable fabric make them a go-to choice for daily wear. Signature Spykar wash adds just the right edge. Look good without trying too hard.

Specifications

Material
Denim
Fit
Slim fit
Rise
Mid Rise
Closure
Button and Zip
Click Here to Buy

Spykar Men Blue Slim Fit Mid-Rise Casual Jeans (Size: 34)-EMDKN1BD022-Vintage Blue

Loading Suggestions...

Combining style with comfort, these stretchable jeans from Peter England offer a clean wash finish, making them suitable for various occasions. Whether at work or play, they adapt to your vibe. The stretch fabric gives all-day comfort without sagging.

Specifications

Material
Cotton Blend with Elastane
Fit
Regular Fit
Rise
Mid Rise
Closure
Button and Zip
Click Here to Buy

Peter England Mens Clean Wash Stretchable Black Jeans

Loading Suggestions...

Levi's 511 jeans are known for their modern slim fit and added stretch, ensuring both style and comfort. Their mid-rise design makes them versatile for various outfits. A true denim icon with updated mobility. Wear it, wash it, repeat—it only gets better.

Specifications

Material
Cotton Blend
Fit
Slim Fit
Rise
Mid Rise
Closure
Button and Zip
Click Here to Buy

Levis Mens 511 Slim Fit Mid-Rise Mid Rise Jeans Navy, 34

Don't miss out on Amazon's Summer Sale 2025! With a flat 50% off on top-brand shirts and jeans, it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe. Whether you're dressing up for work or aiming for a casual look, these deals have got you covered.

Dress like a boss: Min 50% off on men's shirts and jeans at Amazon Summer Sale 2025! FAQs

  • Are these products eligible for return or exchange?

    Yes, most products come with a return or exchange policy. Please check the specific product page for details.

  • How long is the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 running?

    The sale duration may vary. It's best to check Amazon's official website for the most accurate information.

  • Are there more colour options available?

    Many of these products come in various colours. Visit the product links to explore all available options.

  • Do these shirts and jeans come in different sizes?

    Absolutely! Sizes vary by product. Refer to the size chart on each product page to find your perfect fit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Grab top deals now! Min 50% off men's shirts and jeans at Amazon Summer Sale 2025!
