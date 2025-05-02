Menu Explore
Bring home the best deals on sofas, chairs and more: Exclusive discounts at the Amazon Sale with up to 80% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
May 02, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE with up to 80% off on furniture like sofas, recliners, chairs and dining tables.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Dining Table 4 Seater | Four Seater Dinning Table with 4 Chairs with Green Cushions for Home | Rosewood, Natural Finish, Self Assembly(DIY) View Details checkDetails

₹16,064

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adichwal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Set Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs for Dining Room | Living Room | Home & Office | Hotels Restaurant (4 Seater, Honey E) View Details checkDetails

₹14,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table with 4 Cushion Chairs for Living Room Home Office Dining Room Wooden Furniture Dinner Table Set (Maple Honey) | View Details checkDetails

₹17,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Krishna Wood Decor Standard Solid Wooden Sheesham Teak Wood Round Dining Table 4 Seater | Round Table with 4 Chairs | (Teak Finis) View Details checkDetails

₹19,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 4 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Four Cushioned Chairs (White) View Details checkDetails

₹20,159

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Modern Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 4 Seater Dining Table Set with 4 Cushion Chairs Dinner Table Set for Dinning Room Home Hotel and Office (Natural Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jangid Handicraft Solid Sheesham Wood Traditional Dining Table 4 Seater | Wooden Four Seater Dinning Table with 4 Chairs for Home | Chairs with Cushion | Dining Room Sets for Restaurants | Dark Brown View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Dining Table Set | 3 Years Warranty | Dining Table, Dining Table 4 Seater, Dining Table 4 Seater with Chairs, Dinner Table, 4 Seater Dining Table Set - Zufa (Solid Wood, Brown) 120x75x76 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹23,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Beige Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Honey Finish View Details checkDetails

₹25,514

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table with 6 Chair for Living Room | Sheesham Wood Dining Set | Hotel Restaurant Dining Set | 6 Seater Dining Set (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹22,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Six Cushioned Chairs (White) View Details checkDetails

₹24,959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adichwal Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Chair with 1 Bench Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs for Dining Room | Living Room | Home & Office | Hotels Restaurant (6 Seater with Bench, Walnut) View Details checkDetails

₹23,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURNITUREWALLET Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater with Chairs for Dining Room | Dinning Table 6 Seater| Dining Table 6 Seater Set (Brown, Natural Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹25,459

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Madesa 6 Seater Dining Set with Cushioned Seats Rectangular Table Top Sturdy Wooden 136 Cm for Dining Room and Kitchen - Brown/Beige View Details checkDetails

₹18,599.07

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jangid Handicraft Wooden 6 Seater Dining Table | Solid Sheesham Wood Six Seater Dinning Table with 6 Chairs for Living Room | Dining Room Sets | Kitchen Dining Set for Home | Natural Brown Finish View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Madesa 6 Seater Dining Set with Cushioned Seats Rectangular Table Top Sturdy Wooden 136 Cm for Dining Room and Kitchen - Brown/Beige View Details checkDetails

₹18,599.07

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 4D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹8,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹10,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base, Chair for Home, Desk, Study (Black Red) (Arrives Faster) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Swift Ergonomic High Back Premium Leatherette Office Executive Boss Chair with Padded Armrests, Cushion Seat, Tilt Lock | Metal Base | Swivel Chair for Work Home Desk (Grey) (Arrives Faster) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹6,757

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable Chair, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown View Details checkDetails

₹12,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹14,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Blue View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Single Seater Manual Recliner, Suede Fabric, Contemporary Look & Design, Color - Desert Orange View Details checkDetails

₹16,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Cocoa) | 1 Year Warranty | Self Assembly View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Recliner | 1 Year Warranty | Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 1 Seater | Recliner Chair | Swayback - Tuscan Tan View Details checkDetails

₹17,001

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa View Details checkDetails

₹15,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uberlyfe 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed | Jute Fabric Washable Cover | Dark Grey | 5 X 6 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹8,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre 3 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Marino 3 Seater Ocean Blue Suede Velvet Fabric Sofa with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (3 Seater, Blue)(3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹15,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Brown Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Brown, Medium)(3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹15,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURNY Lifestyle 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set (Grey-Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Yolo - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Avocado Green) 3 Person Sofa View Details checkDetails

₹19,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wakeup India Sofa | Mushy Premium Fabric Sofa Set | 3 Seater Sofa | Pocket Spring Cushion | Padded Cushioned Armrest | Metal Leg with Golden Polish (Berry Blue, Seating-3) | 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE and it’s time to give your home a fresh new feel without draining your wallet. From cosy recliners to smart dining tables and stylish sofa sets, this sale is serving up everything your living room dreams of. Amazon Sale 2025 isn’t just about variety, it’s about serious savings too. We’re talking up to 80% off across top-rated furniture. You’ll also find some great extra perks like unlimited 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards and a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Prime members, your early access window is wide open for 12 hours starting 1st May at noon. This Amazon Sale (May 2025) is worth a proper scroll.

Grab top sofa sets, recliners and dining tables at massive discounts during Amazon Sale 2025 before stocks vanish.
Grab top sofa sets, recliners and dining tables at massive discounts during Amazon Sale 2025 before stocks vanish.

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on dining tables (4 seater)

Compact, stylish and perfect for small families, 4-seater dining tables are now at up to 70% off in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Choose from wooden, glass or modern minimal styles and grab additional discounts using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank cards. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE, so start shortlisting now.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on dining tables (6 seater)

Hosting just got better. 6 seater dining tables are getting slashed prices during the Amazon Sale (May 2025). From sleek marble finishes to solid wood stunners, enjoy up to 80% off. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE with extra perks for Prime members and top bank offers on checkout.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on office chairs

Working from home? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is packed with office chairs that combine support and comfort. Ergonomic mesh backs, cushioned seats and adjustable designs are all on sale. Save more with up to 60% off plus additional Amazon offers on ICICI and HDFC cards. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on recliners

The best recliners are now just a few clicks away with up to 75% off during Amazon Sale 2025. Recliner sofa sets and single recliners are flying off the shelves. Don’t miss the extra cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE and filled with steals.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on sofas (3 seater)

Level up your lounge with a new 3 seater sofa from the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Think linen, leather or modular designs at up to 80% off. Pair that with bank discounts and Prime member early access and it’s a win. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE and full of deals on sofa sets.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

Best deals The Amazon Sale 2025: FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offering on furniture?

    The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE with up to 80% off on all kinds of furniture including sofa sets, recliners, office chairs and dining tables. From compact 4-seaters to luxe 6-seaters, this sale has plenty of deals that’ll refresh your home without burning your budget.

  • Any extra bank offers during the Amazon Sale (May 2025)?

    Yes, there are solid extras. Get 5% unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. These offers stack on top of the sale discounts.

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 begin?

    The sale kicks off on 1st May at noon, but Prime members get to sneak in 12 hours earlier and grab the best picks before anyone else.

  • What categories should I check first?

    Start with sofa sets, recliners, dining tables, and office chairs. These are seeing the biggest price drops and the best options tend to go fast. You’ll also find strong deals on living room furniture, storage solutions and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Bring home the best deals on sofas, chairs and more: Exclusive discounts at the Amazon Sale with up to 80% off
