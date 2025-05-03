Menu Explore
Save big on Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on treadmills, dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Fitkit and other brands

By Tanya Shree
May 03, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Build your home gym with the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale. From treadmills to dumbbells, discover best deals at up to 70% off along with bank discounts.

Lifelong Adjustable Dumbbells Set for Men & Women|Home Gym Equipment for Fitness & Home Workout | Gym Dumbbells | Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5kg to 12.5kg) - Black, LLAD02 View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,449

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Life Line Fitness Multi Home Gym Multiple Muscle Workout Exercise Machine Chest Biceps Shoulder Back Triceps Legs For Men At Home,72Kg Weight Stack,Made In India(Hg-002(Without Installation)) View Details checkDetails

₹16,699

Wiselife Printed Yoga Mat + Yoga Strap (Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long And Wide Exercise Mat For Workout, Fitness, Yoga And Pilates) (Mettalic), Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,344

Boldfit Resistance Bands Mini Loop Set (Pack of 3) Hip Band Toning Exercise Band for Gym Booty Belt Latex Bands Theraband for Fitness, Multicolor, (RMiniloopLightSet3) View Details checkDetails

₹329

Sportneer Pull Up Bar: Strength Training Chin up Bar without Screws - Adjustable 75-94cm Width Locking Mechanism Pull-up Bar for Doorway - Max Load 440lbs for Home Gym Upper Body Workout, Non-slip View Details checkDetails

₹1,524

Lifelong FitPro LLTM111 (2.5 HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 14km/hr., Bluetooth Speaker Max. User Weight 110kg, 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,449

PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 (4.0HP Peak) Foldable Motorized Manual Incline Treadmill for Home Use, 110kg Max User, Max Speed-12kmph, Preset, Heart Rate Sensors, AUX, Speaker, USB, LED Display, Grey View Details checkDetails

Fitkit by Cult.Sport FT100M 3.25HP Peak (Max Weight: 110Kg, Manual Incline) Treadmill for Home with Free Customized Diet Plan, Trainer Led Sessions & 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09) View Details checkDetails

Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key View Details checkDetails

₹15,740

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

Cockatoo CTM-101 Stainless-Steel Manual Incline 2.5 HP - 5 HP Peak DC Motorised Treadmill for Home Use, Others (Black) Iso Certified (DIY Installation) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack Of 2) 5 Kg X 2Pc (Total = 10 Kg), Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Amazon Brand - Symactive Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbells, Set of 2, 3 Kg, Black View Details checkDetails

₹959

Cockatoo Rubber Coated Professional Hex Dumbbells (Pack of Two) ; Hex Dumbbells (5 Kg(Each)) View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Round Dumbbells (Sold in Pair) (5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 10 kg)) YELLOW View Details checkDetails

₹1,588

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Fixed Dumbbell Weight - 13.3 x 5.7 x 4.8 Inches, 13.6 kg, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,269

Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit, Black View Details checkDetails

₹645

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest View Details checkDetails

₹6,650

amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi View Details checkDetails

₹5,649

Lifelong LLF89 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 8Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Cardio Max JSB HF175 Fitness Bike for Home Gym Orbitrac Cycle Multifunctional Exercise - Max Weight 110KG - DIY Installation - Dual Action for Full Body - Height & Resistence Adjustable, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹8,549

Kore PVC 16 Kg Home Gym Set With One 3 Ft Curl And One Pair Dumbbell Rods With Gym Accessories, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,069

BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set with 5Ft Straight Rod, Curl bar, (10kg-70Kg) Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout Exercise Kit for Fitness (S30KG (5KGX4,2.5KGX4)/4FT/5FT/SDM/ACC) Silver View Details checkDetails

₹5,639

FitBox Sports Dumbbells Combo Weigth Plates & Hand Grips 10kg, Black, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl View Details checkDetails

₹474

BODYFIT Deluxe 30kg 4 Rods Exercise Sets Combo Strength Training Home Gym Set Kit. Steel, Pvc, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,567

Protoner home gym 20 kgs, 2 kg x 4 plates 3 kg x 4 plates, 1 x 3 feet bar,2 x Dumbbell rods View Details checkDetails

₹1,012

BULLAR Rubber Home Gym Set with 3Ft Curl 5Ft Straight Rod, Pair of Dumbbell Rods, rubber Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Workout Fitness Exercise Kit (40 kg Rubber Home Gym Set) View Details checkDetails

₹4,311

Bodyfit Total Gym Kit Combo 20 Kg Weight Plates Dumbbell Set Home Gym Set (Multicolour, 1 X 5 Feet, 1 X 3 Feet),Exercise Set, Gym Accessories. View Details checkDetails

₹1,292

Boldfit Resistance Bands Mini Loop Set (Pack of 3) Hip Band Toning Exercise Band for Gym Booty Belt Latex Bands Theraband for Fitness, Multicolor, (RMiniloopLightSet3) View Details checkDetails

₹329

Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper for Exercise Aerobics Stepper with 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 200kg (Black & Red) View Details checkDetails

₹849

Nivia Weight Lifting Strap with Wrist Supporter for Gym, Powerlifting, Strength Training for Men & Women, Bar Straps for Deadlifting, Gym Equipment for Workout, Neoprene Padded Bar Strap (Red/Black) View Details checkDetails

₹229

USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Knee Wraps 203cm(80), 733KW3 Line Weight Lifting Knee Wraps Training Straps Power Lifting Gym With 3 Line Strong Elastic Construction (Pack of 1 Pair) View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Weight Lifting Belt, 790PL (Light Weight, 6mm Thickness, Small) Leather Power Lifting Belt For Men Women Weightlifting Competition Workout Training Weight Lifting Belt View Details checkDetails

₹1,709

Strauss Adjustable Hand Grip| Adjustable Resistance (10KG - 40KG) | Hand Gripper for Home & Gym Workouts | Perfect for Finger & Forearm Hand Exercises for Men & Women (Black/Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹249

Boldfit Unisex PVC Gym Ball for Exercise & Yoga with Pump , Anti Burst Swiss Birthing Stability Ball for Workout & Fitness (Grey, Size - 65 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹579

Boldfit Gym Gloves for Men & Women with Wrist Support Accessories for Weightlifting, Training, Exercise, Cycling Gloves, Bike Sports Gloves- Warrior -M, Polycotton Blend, Black, Medium (7.5 - 8) View Details checkDetails

₹348

Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,170

Life Line Fitness Multi Home Gym Multiple Muscle Workout Exercise Machine Chest Biceps Shoulder Back Triceps Legs For Men At Home,72Kg Weight Stack,Made In India(Hg-002(Without Installation)) View Details checkDetails

₹16,699

Hashtag Fitness 20 in1 gym bench(Flat & Incline) with lat pull down for home workout - Black , Max weight : 250 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹7,670

Zorex Fitness HGZ-1001 Multi Home Gym Multiple Muscle Workout Exercise Machine Chest Biceps Shoulder Back Triceps Legs for Men at Home 60Kg Weight Stack,Made in India(with Installation Assistence) View Details checkDetails

₹19,898

National Bodyline LF1500 Heavy Duty Multipurpose Home Gym Bench, Adjustable Bench, Exercise Bench, Workout bench for the gym, Weight benches, bench for a home workout, an idol for bench press, Weightlifting bench View Details checkDetails

₹12,055

HASHTAG FITNESS 20in1 gym bench press gym equipment for home with 50kg rubber equipments for home with Preacher Bench (50) black View Details checkDetails

₹16,299

Scorching heat and disrupted outdoor routines make summer the ideal season to bring fitness indoors, and the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has arrived just in time. With the heat limiting outdoor workouts, a home setup ensures you stay consistent, hydrated, and injury-free. Plus, school breaks and more flexible schedules give many people a window to reset their fitness goals. From space-saving treadmills to full-body multi-gym trainers, the Amazon sale features quality gear at genuinely reduced prices, along with EMIs and bundled offers. It is a smart time to invest not just in equipment, but in long-term wellness. Top brands like Boldfit, Lifelong, Maxpro and others are available at up to 70% off, which makes the shopping even better.

Check out Amazon Summer Sale page and grab the best deals on home gym equipment.
Check out Amazon Summer Sale page and grab the best deals on home gym equipment.

Bank offers and unbeatable discounts on the best home gym equipments during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

● 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit Card and EMI transactions

● Bumper Rewards worth up to 5,000

● No-Cost EMI available

Avail the best deals on home gym equipment during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025): Get up to 70% off on the best treadmill brands

If you are planning to stay active indoors this summer, a treadmill can be a solid investment. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you will find options from some of the best treadmill brands offering features like foldable frames, incline settings, and digital displays. Whether you are a beginner or a regular runner, there is a model to suit your space and pace. With added discounts and EMI offers, this might be a good time to explore.

Top options for you:

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Enjoy huge discounts of up to 60% off on the best dumbbell sets

A good set of dumbbells can make a big difference in your home workouts. Whether you prefer fixed weights or adjustable ones, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has a wide range to choose from. Look out for sets that offer good grip, durable coating, and weight combinations that match your routine. With combo offers and price drops, it is worth checking out if you have been planning to build your strength setup at home.

A few picks for you:

Amazon Sale: Explore the top-rated deals on the best fitness bikes at up to 60% off

Fitness bikes are a convenient pick for those looking for a low-impact cardio option. They are quiet, compact, and effective for daily use—especially if you are short on space. During the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025), you will find models with different resistance levels, display screens, and user-friendly features. If you are building a simple home workout corner, a fitness bike can be a good place to start, especially with the current sale prices.

Some suggestions for you:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on the best home gym sets

If you prefer working out at home, a home gym set can bring multiple exercises into one setup. These sets typically include weights, benches, rods, and other essentials for strength training. The Amazon Great Summer Sale has several options, which are suitable for beginners to intermediate users. Look for sturdy builds and adjustable components. If you have been considering skipping the gym membership, this could be a practical alternative.

A few options for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Discover the best exercise accessories at up to 60% off

Small accessories like resistance bands, yoga mats, skipping ropes, and foam rollers can add real value to your fitness routine. They are affordable, space-saving, and versatile. The Amazon Sale 2025 includes a good selection of these tools—ideal for stretching, warm-ups, or recovery. If you are starting a fitness plan or want to upgrade your existing gear, browsing through the deals might help you find quality pieces without overspending.

Top picks for you:

Amazon Great Summer sale: Multi gym trainers at up to 60% off

Multi-gym trainers are built for those who want a comprehensive workout station at home. They combine several machines into one, allowing you to work on different muscle groups efficiently. During the Amazon India Great Summer Sale, there are discounts on models that are suitable for both compact and dedicated spaces. While they require more investment and space, they are worth considering if you are committed to regular strength training at home.

A few picks for you:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: FAQs

  • Which treadmill is best for home use?

    Choose a foldable treadmill with at least a 2.0 HP motor, 100 kg capacity, and a speed up to 12 km/h for walking, jogging, and light running at home.

  • Are adjustable dumbbells better than fixed ones?

    Adjustable dumbbells save space and offer flexibility. They are ideal for home gyms, especially if you are doing progressive training without investing in multiple weight sets.

  • How effective are fitness bikes for weight loss?

    Fitness bikes offer excellent low-impact cardio. When used consistently with a calorie-controlled diet, they support fat burning and endurance building, making them great for weight management.

  • What are the essential exercise accessories for beginners?

    Start with a yoga mat, resistance bands, skipping rope, and foam roller. These support flexibility, strength, and recovery in small spaces without needing bulky equipment.

  • What is the difference between a home gym set and a multi-gym trainer?

    Home gym sets include free weights and benches. Multi-gym trainers are all-in-one machines with pulleys and weight stacks for guided, full-body strength training.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
