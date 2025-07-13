Search
Amazon Prime Day sale: Monitors and printers for better productivity at home with up to 60% off

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Improve your home workspace with high-quality monitors and printers available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung 24 (60cm) Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor|FHD 1920 X 1080|180Hz|1ms(MPRT)|AMD Freesync|Ports-DP,HDMI|DP Cable|16.7 Million Colors|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|Bezeless|LS24DG300EWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,069

Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care View Details checkDetails

₹9,149

Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync & NVDIA G-Sync , 99%sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B6GAC1IN View Details checkDetails

₹16,159

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,719

Acer Nitro XV272U F3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Rapid 300Hz Refresh, 0.5ms Response I HDR 400 I AMD FreeSync Premium I Zero Bright Dot Policy I Ergostand I Eye Care View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,249

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1737 Single Function (Print only) Inktank Printer View Details checkDetails

₹9,974

HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer with 1+1 Year Extended Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

MSI PRO MP223 E2 21.45-Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 100Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a View Details checkDetails

₹5,229

Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,089

FRONTECH 22 Inch (54.48 cm) with 1920x1080 Pixels LED Monitor|Refresh Rate 100 Hz|Slim| Stylish Design & Wall Mountable| 16.7M Colors|HDMI & VGA Ports (White, MON-0091) View Details checkDetails

₹4,949

BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,879

Samsung 22 (54.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS22D300GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,409

Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care View Details checkDetails

₹9,149

LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,139

LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,969

BenQ GW2790Q 27 Inch 2560X1440P 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|1500:1 CR|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+|Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 X 1440|165Hz|1ms|300nits|Ports-HDMIx2,DP,Headphone|DP Cable|HDR10|FreeSync Premium|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27CG510EWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,889

Acer ED270 Z 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 280Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I HDR10 I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4), Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync & NVDIA G-Sync , 99%sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B6GAC1IN View Details checkDetails

₹16,159

LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, 27-Inch QHD (2560x1440), 180Hz 1ms 1000R AMD FreeSync HDR10, HDMI x 2 DisplayPort Borderless Design, Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair FPS Counter - Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,279

ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 55.88 Cm 27 | 185 Hz| IPS QHD 2K Gaming Monitor | 1ms | HDR10| FreeSync | 137% sRGB | Height Adjustment |Swivel, Tilt, Pivot | Eye Care| 2 x HDMI | DP View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,719

MSI MAG 27CQ6F 27 Inch 2K WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 2560 x 1440 Rapid VA Panel, 180 Hz / 0.5ms (GtG, Min.), Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CEC View Details checkDetails

₹16,989

LG 32SR75U Smart Monitor with Steaming TV,32, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), HDR10, USB Type-C, WebOS, Apple AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth, Built-in Speaker, Height Adj., HDMI, USB, Remote Control,White View Details checkDetails

₹32,039

Acer GA271U 27 Inch WQHD IPS Gaming Smart Monitor, 180Hz Refresh Rate, Android OS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Miracast, IoT, Ext Webcam Support, Keyboard/Mouse Support, Ergostand, Remote Control, AMD FreeSync View Details checkDetails

₹24,009

Samsung 32 (80cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32DG500EWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹26,249

LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR 400, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Colour View Details checkDetails

₹26,959

LG 27GS75Q-B Ultragear QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 27, 1ms(GTG), 180Hz (O/C 200Hz), IPS, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, sRGB 99% (Typ), Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DP, Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,379

Acer Nitro XV272U F3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Rapid 300Hz Refresh, 0.5ms Response I HDR 400 I AMD FreeSync Premium I Zero Bright Dot Policy I Ergostand I Eye Care View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,900

LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A View Details checkDetails

₹30,519

Acer GA321QU 31.5 Inch WQHD VA Gaming Smart Monitor, 180Hz Refresh Rate, Android OS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Miracast, IoT, Webcam Support, Keyboard/Mouse Support, Ergostand, Remote Control, AMD FreeSync View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

Acer CB342CK 34 Inch (86.36 Cm) IPS Ultrawide (21:9) QHD 3440 X 1440 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Radeon Freesync I HDR Ready, 1MS VRB I 75Hz Refresh | (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹25,259

Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,249

HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details checkDetails

HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home., White View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

View Details checkDetails

Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

HP Ink Advantage 2876 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,099

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

View Details checkDetails

₹9,644

View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

PANTUM P2512W Single-Function Laser Printer (WiFi) View Details checkDetails

₹9,650

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1737 Single Function (Print only) Inktank Printer View Details checkDetails

₹9,974

Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office View Details checkDetails

₹8,189

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,099

HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer with 1+1 Year Extended Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹13,299

Brother HL-L2440DW(New Launch)Auto Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer,30 PPM Print Speed,LCD Display,64 MB Memory,(WiFi Direct LAN USB),250 Sheet Paper Tray,3000 Pages Inbox Toner,Free Installation,Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,249

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with ADF (Upto 18000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages Included in The Box). - Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home View Details checkDetails

₹15,228

HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details checkDetails

₹12,399

Epson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,199

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T426W Multifunction (Print Scan Copy) Color Printer Best for Home, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, WiFi, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY), Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹12,299

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,799

Transforming your home office just got easier with the Amazon Prime Day sale, where monitors and printers are available at up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your display for sharper visuals or seeking a reliable printer to handle daily tasks, this sale brings top brands and the latest models within reach.

Upgrade your home office with top-rated monitors and printers, now available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day sale.
Upgrade your home office with top-rated monitors and printers, now available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day sale.

What can you expect? Ultra-slim monitors perfect for multitasking to all-in-one printers designed for seamless document management, there’s something for every productivity need. Take advantage of limited-time deals to create a more efficient, comfortable workspace - because better tech means better results, whether you’re working, studying, or managing your household from home.

There are also numerous bank offers, credit card discounts, and no cost EMI offers of varying degree for printers and monitors, make sure you check them out for maximum savings.

Best deals for you:

Monitors under 10,000 during Prime Day sale

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, top brands like MSI, Acer, Samsung, BenQ, and LG offer monitors under 10,000, making it easy to upgrade your setup. These affordable displays enhance workflow with sharper visuals and more screen space, perfect for multitasking. The Amazon sale is your chance to boost productivity at home, with monitors deals to ensure you get the best value on trusted brands.

Monitors under 20,000 during Prime Day sale

Take your home office or entertainment setup to the next level with monitors under 20,000 from LG, Samsung, BenQ, Lenovo, and MSI during the Amazon Prime Day sale. These feature-rich displays offer vibrant visuals, larger screen real estate, and ergonomic designs, helping you multitask efficiently and reduce eye strain. The Amazon sale presents a prime opportunity to score monitors deals, ensuring you get top performance and value from leading brands.

Monitors under 30,000 during Prime Day sale

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, monitors from trusted brands like LG, Acer, and Samsung are available at attractive prices, offering vibrant displays and sharp visuals. Whether upgrading your home office or gaming setup, these monitors deliver enhanced clarity and smooth performance. Take advantage of the Amazon sale to boost productivity and entertainment with cutting-edge technology from leading manufacturers, all while enjoying significant savings on high-quality screens.

Printers under 5,000 during Prime Day sale

Printers under 5,000 from HP and Canon during the Amazon Prime Day sale deliver impressive value for home and student use. These affordable models offer reliable print, scan, and copy functions, with some featuring Wi-Fi for easy wireless printing. The Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to enhance productivity with cost-effective, compact printers that handle daily documents and photos, making essential tasks smoother and more efficient for every household.

Printers under 10,000 during Prime Day sale

Printers from HP, Epson, and Canon are available at significant discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale, with up to 40% off on a wide range of models. Whether you need an inkjet, ink tank, or laser printer, these brands deliver reliable performance for home, student, or office use. The Amazon sale is the perfect time to upgrade your setup and enjoy crisp documents, vibrant photo prints, and seamless wireless connectivity - all at great value for boosting productivity at home.

Printers under 20,000 during Prime Day sale

Upgrade your home or office setup with high-performance printers from Epson, HP, Canon, and Brother - now available under 20,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. These models combine smart features, cost-efficiency, and vibrant print quality, making them ideal for students, professionals, and families.

FAQs on monitors and printers

  • What are monitors and printers classified as in computing?

    Monitors and printers are output devices because they receive data from the computer and present it to the user.

  • How can a monitor improve productivity at home?

    A larger or higher-resolution monitor offers more screen space, making multitasking, editing, and workflow management much easier and faster.

  • What should I do if my printer says “out of paper” but paper is loaded?

    Remove, fan, and reload the paper, ensuring guides are correctly adjusted; if unresolved, service may be required.

  • Why do lines or streaks appear on printed documents?

    Lines or streaks often indicate dirty scanner glass, drum issues, or low-quality toner; cleaning or replacing parts usually resolves this.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

