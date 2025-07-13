Amazon Prime Day sale: Monitors and printers for better productivity at home with up to 60% off
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Improve your home workspace with high-quality monitors and printers available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Samsung 24 (60cm) Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor|FHD 1920 X 1080|180Hz|1ms(MPRT)|AMD Freesync|Ports-DP,HDMI|DP Cable|16.7 Million Colors|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|Bezeless|LS24DG300EWXXL|Black ₹10,069
₹10,069
|
Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care ₹9,149
₹9,149
|
Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync & NVDIA G-Sync , 99%sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B6GAC1IN ₹16,159
₹16,159
|
LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black ₹12,719
₹12,719
|
Acer Nitro XV272U F3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Rapid 300Hz Refresh, 0.5ms Response I HDR 400 I AMD FreeSync Premium I Zero Bright Dot Policy I Ergostand I Eye Care ₹20,999
₹20,999
|
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue) ₹5,249
₹5,249
|
HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B ₹4,999
₹4,999
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1737 Single Function (Print only) Inktank Printer ₹9,974
₹9,974
|
HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer with 1+1 Year Extended Warranty, Black ₹13,899
₹13,899
|
MSI PRO MP223 E2 21.45-Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 100Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a ₹5,229
₹5,229
|
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) ₹5,089
₹5,089
|
FRONTECH 22 Inch (54.48 cm) with 1920x1080 Pixels LED Monitor|Refresh Rate 100 Hz|Slim| Stylish Design & Wall Mountable| 16.7M Colors|HDMI & VGA Ports (White, MON-0091) ₹4,949
₹4,949
|
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) ₹7,879
₹7,879
|
Samsung 22 (54.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS22D300GAWXXL|Black ₹6,409
Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care ₹9,149
|
LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black ₹8,139
₹8,139
|
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black ₹18,969
₹18,969
|
BenQ GW2790Q 27 Inch 2560X1440P 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|1500:1 CR|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+|Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) ₹14,499
₹14,499
|
Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 X 1440|165Hz|1ms|300nits|Ports-HDMIx2,DP,Headphone|DP Cable|HDR10|FreeSync Premium|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27CG510EWXXL|Black ₹16,889
₹16,889
|
Acer ED270 Z 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 280Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I HDR10 I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4), Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I Black ₹13,499
₹13,499
|
Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync & NVDIA G-Sync , 99%sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B6GAC1IN ₹16,159
₹16,159
|
LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, 27-Inch QHD (2560x1440), 180Hz 1ms 1000R AMD FreeSync HDR10, HDMI x 2 DisplayPort Borderless Design, Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair FPS Counter - Black ₹16,279
₹16,279
|
ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 55.88 Cm 27 | 185 Hz| IPS QHD 2K Gaming Monitor | 1ms | HDR10| FreeSync | 137% sRGB | Height Adjustment |Swivel, Tilt, Pivot | Eye Care| 2 x HDMI | DP ₹16,499
₹16,499
|
LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black ₹12,719
₹12,719
|
MSI MAG 27CQ6F 27 Inch 2K WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 2560 x 1440 Rapid VA Panel, 180 Hz / 0.5ms (GtG, Min.), Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CEC ₹16,989
₹16,989
|
LG 32SR75U Smart Monitor with Steaming TV,32, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), HDR10, USB Type-C, WebOS, Apple AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth, Built-in Speaker, Height Adj., HDMI, USB, Remote Control,White ₹32,039
₹32,039
|
Acer GA271U 27 Inch WQHD IPS Gaming Smart Monitor, 180Hz Refresh Rate, Android OS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Miracast, IoT, Ext Webcam Support, Keyboard/Mouse Support, Ergostand, Remote Control, AMD FreeSync ₹24,009
₹24,009
|
Samsung 32 (80cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32DG500EWXXL|Black ₹26,249
₹26,249
|
LG 32G
₹26,959
|
LG 27GS75Q-B Ultragear QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 27, 1ms(GTG), 180Hz (O/C 200Hz), IPS, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, sRGB 99% (Typ), Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DP, Black View Details
₹22,379
|
Acer Nitro XV272U F3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Rapid 300Hz Refresh, 0.5ms Response I HDR 400 I AMD FreeSync Premium I Zero Bright Dot Policy I Ergostand I Eye Care View Details
₹20,999
|
LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details
₹37,900
|
LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A View Details
₹30,519
|
Acer GA321QU 31.5 Inch WQHD VA Gaming Smart Monitor, 180Hz Refresh Rate, Android OS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Miracast, IoT, Webcam Support, Keyboard/Mouse Support, Ergostand, Remote Control, AMD FreeSync View Details
₹25,999
|
Acer CB342CK 34 Inch (86.36 Cm) IPS Ultrawide (21:9) QHD 3440 X 1440 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Radeon Freesync I HDR Ready, 1MS VRB I 75Hz Refresh | (Silver) View Details
₹25,259
|
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue) View Details
₹5,249
|
HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details
|
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home View Details
₹4,699
|
HP Ink Advantage 2876 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details
₹6,099
|
HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details
₹6,299
|
View Details
₹9,299
|
View Details
₹9,644
|
View Details
₹8,499
|
PANTUM P2512W Single-Function Laser Printer (WiFi) View Details
₹9,650
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1737 Single Function (Print only) Inktank Printer View Details
₹9,974
|
Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office View Details
₹8,189
|
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details
₹13,099
|
HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer with 1+1 Year Extended Warranty, Black View Details
₹13,899
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard Warranty View Details
₹13,299
|
Brother HL-L2440DW(New Launch)Auto Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer,30 PPM Print Speed,LCD Display,64 MB Memory,(WiFi Direct LAN USB),250 Sheet Paper Tray,3000 Pages Inbox Toner,Free Installation,Black View Details
₹13,249
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax View Details
₹16,499
|
HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with ADF (Upto 18000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages Included in The Box). - Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home View Details
₹15,228
|
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details
₹12,399
|
Epson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, Black View Details
₹11,199
|
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T426W Multifunction (Print Scan Copy) Color Printer Best for Home, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, WiFi, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY), Free Installation View Details
₹12,299
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard Warranty View Details
₹16,799
|
