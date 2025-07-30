Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts tomorrow! Up to 60% off on soundbar and speakers
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 07:00 pm IST
Only 1 day to go for Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 and some of the best deals have already been revealed. Check out deals on JBL, Sony, Marshall and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details
|
₹14,247
|
|
|
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
|
₹26,419
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke bar 9550 pro 5.2 Soundbar (625 Watts), Dolby Audio, Dual Subwoofer & Satellite, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, Powerful Bass, RGB LED Lights, Wall Mountable, Silver View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos & Cinematic Sound,5.1.2 Channel,8 Drivers for Surround Sound Effect,Multi- Compatibility, Remote Control(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹89,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max - 500 Watts Sound Bar for TV with Built in Subwoofer (13 Speakers) - 5.1.4 Channel with Dolby Atmos & Alexa Built-in, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr Warranty View Details
|
₹199,989
|
|
|
Portronics SoundDrum 1 12W TWS Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Powerful Bass, Bluetooth 5.3V, 360° Surround Sound, USB Drive in, Type C Fast Charging(Blue) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details
|
₹3,470
|
|
|
boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black) View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Marshall Tufton 80 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details
|
₹39,690
|
|
|
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Portronics Dash 2 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Mic with 10W Speaker,Upto 10 Hour Playtime, Dynamic RGB Lights, Music Recording, Duet Singing, Mini Karaoke Machine for Car Travel, Fast Charging View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black) View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Blaupunkt Newly Launched Atomik BB50 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker 50 watts I Premium HD Sound and Monstrous Bass I Karaoke with Mic I TurboVolt Charging I RGB Lights View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar Groove, 16 W Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, 6HRS Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details
|
₹3,470
|
|
|
GOVO GoSurround 220 16W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Marshall Acton III 60 W Bluetooth Powered Home Speaker, Brown View Details
|
₹24,997
|
|
View More Products