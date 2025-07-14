Hurry, Amazon Prime Day sale ends today: Get home audio products like speakers, soundbars, and more at up to 75% off
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 12:26 PM IST
Act fast - Amazon Prime Day wraps up tonight, and this is your last opportunity to score deep discounts on top-rated home audio gear.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details
|
₹9,969
|
|
|
LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹13,640
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
amazon basics X20G 16W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery | 2X Bass | Up to 7 hrs of Playback | RGB Lights | Bluetooth 5.3, Aux & USB Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹839
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details
|
₹10,149
|
|
|
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details
|
₹13,259
|
|
|
SONY ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black View Details
|
₹8,659
|
|
|
boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface Bluetooth Speaker(Groovy Grey) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 30 Watts Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 10 Hours Playback, Dual 6.6cm Powerful Drivers, Dual Passive Radiator, mSD, TWS, Call Function, BTv5.3, USB, RGB LED (Sound Feast 200) View Details
|
₹2,029
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹15,289
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹10,149
|
|
|
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
amazon basics X20G 16W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery | 2X Bass | Up to 7 hrs of Playback | RGB Lights | Bluetooth 5.3, Aux & USB Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹839
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Nu Republic Partybox 165 with 10 Hrs Playtime, Dual 52mm Dynamic Driver, Mic for Receiving Calls, 16 W Bluetooth Soundbar (Black, 2.0 Channel) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Zebronics 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details
|
₹3,045
|
|
|
Mivi Fort Q26 Soundbar [Newly Launched] with 26W Powerful Audio, 2.0 Channel with Dual Full-Range Speakers, Multiple Input Modes, 6H Playtime, 2500mAh Battery, Made in India Soundbar for TV View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS VITA BAR 150 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 20W RMS, 2.0 Channel, Dual (52mm Driver & Passive Radiator), Upto 8 Hours Playback, Built in Battery, BTv5.3 | USB | mSD | AUX | | TWS, RGB LED View Details
|
₹1,015
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, TWS Function, Inbuilt Mic,BT v5.3,TF Card,AUX Port(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar A1040 Bluetooth 2.1 Channel Soundbar with 50 W Signature Sound, Bluetooth v5.3, Multi-Compatibility & Master Remote Control (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
GOVO GoSurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹1,154
|
|
|
JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details
|
₹14,209
|
|
|
LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹13,640
|
|
|
Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details
|
₹9,969
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details
|
₹10,149
|
|
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 999 | 660W,True Dolby Audio, Dual 6.5 Subwoofers with Dual Satellites,5.2 Surround Soundbar, HDMI ARC, Opt,AUX,USB, Bluetooth,3 Equalizer Modes,LED Display & Remote (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke bar 9550 pro 5.2 Soundbar (625 Watts), Dolby Audio, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Satellite, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, Powerful Bass, RGB LED Lights, Wall Mountable, Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹15,289
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹10,149
|
|
|
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details
|
₹3,958
|
|
|
Tribit Updated Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker (Black) | |30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 12hrs Playback Time|IP67 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing|Speaker for Home, Outdoor & Travel Purpose View Details
|
₹3,359
|
|
|
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details
|
₹2,537
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 30 Watts Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 10 Hours Playback, Dual 6.6cm Powerful Drivers, Dual Passive Radiator, mSD, TWS, Call Function, BTv5.3, USB, RGB LED (Sound Feast 200) View Details
|
₹2,029
|
|
|
SWISS MILITARY Bluetooth Speaker Ancha Pop - 5W High Bass Portable Speaker with Karaoke Mic, Voice Changer, 7-Hour Playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, USB/TF/Aux-in Support, Beige View Details
|
₹1,969
|
|
|
boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface Bluetooth Speaker(Groovy Grey) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker (Blue) | |30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 12hrs Playback Time|IP67 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing|Speaker for Home, Outdoor & Travel Purpose View Details
|
₹3,359
|
|
|
Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Portronics SoundDrum 1 12W TWS Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Powerful Bass, Bluetooth 5.3V, 360° Surround Sound, USB Drive in, Type C Fast Charging(Blue) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details
|
₹13,259
|
|
|
SONY ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black View Details
|
₹8,659
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹7,612
|
|
|
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS AXON 200 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker, 180W RMS, 5 Drivers + 2 Passive Radiators, Z-Sync Mode, IPX6, Upto 10 Hours Playback, Rapid Charging, BT | USB | AUX, Fabric Finish, RGB, Deep Bass View Details
|
₹8,629
|
|
|
JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Original Pro Sound, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass, Built-in Powerbank, Wi-Fi with AirPlay, IP67 Water & Dustproof, One App (Black) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹7,104
|
|
|
Blaupunkt ATOMIK OMG 75W Party Bluetooth Speaker I 100 Years German Legacy Audio I Jazzy Aura Party Neon Lights I Quad Batteries I IPX6 Splash & Dust Proof I Enjoy Bass Boost Music Outdoors & Indoors View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Sony SA-D40M2 All in One 4.1ch Home Theatre System with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer – Black View Details
|
₹9,679
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹15,289
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹10,149
|
|
|
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
|
₹24,469
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker with 120W Output, Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX, FM Radio, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display, Remote, Volume & Bass Control View Details
|
₹2,945
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
|
₹7,104
|
|
|
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 4000 400Watts Premium Home Theatre Soundbar [New Launch], 5.1 Channel, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Remote Accessibility, Made in India Sound bar View Details
|
₹7,349
|
|
|
PHILIPS Audio MMS2625B 2.1 Channel, 31 W, Bluetooth Connectivity, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker, FM, USB, Audio in Speakers, 15mm Subwoofer, Wide Compatibility - MP3 Player, TV, PC (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B, 2.1 Channel with Multipoint-Connectivity Option, USB in, Bluetooth Connectivity 80 Watt, Superior Sound, Rich bass (Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black) View Details
|
₹22,329
|
|
|
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
JBL Partybox 320, Portable Bluetooth 240W Party Speaker, AI Sound Boost, Futuristic Light Show, Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, Telescopic Handle & Wheels, Dual Guitar & Mic Inputs (Black) View Details
|
₹39,584
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Party Speaker with 2 Wireless Mic, 7 hrs Playtime, Karaoke & Recording Function, Type-C Charging, TWS, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD, RGB Modes (Thump 700) View Details
|
₹10,149
|
|
|
Sony New SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker | IPX4 Splash-Proof | 25 Hrs Battery | Mega Bass | Built-in Power Bank | Ambient Lights | Guitar & MIC View Details
|
₹26,509
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹28,419
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹9,135
|
|
|
JBL PartyBox 710 Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Music Synced Flashing Club Pattern Lightshow, Pro Sound, Splashproof, PartyBox App Personalisation,Guitar and Mic Input(800 Watt RMS, Black) View Details
|
₹60,899
|
|
View More Products