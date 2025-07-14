Search
Hurry, Amazon Prime Day sale ends today: Get home audio products like speakers, soundbars, and more at up to 75% off

ByBharat Sharma
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 12:26 PM IST

Act fast - Amazon Prime Day wraps up tonight, and this is your last opportunity to score deep discounts on top-rated home audio gear.

Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,969

LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,640

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazon basics X20G 16W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery | 2X Bass | Up to 7 hrs of Playback | RGB Lights | Bluetooth 5.3, Aux & USB Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹839

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,149

JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details checkDetails

₹13,259

SONY ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,659

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface Bluetooth Speaker(Groovy Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

ZEBRONICS 30 Watts Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 10 Hours Playback, Dual 6.6cm Powerful Drivers, Dual Passive Radiator, mSD, TWS, Call Function, BTv5.3, USB, RGB LED (Sound Feast 200) View Details checkDetails

₹2,029

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹15,289

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹10,149

boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Nu Republic Partybox 165 with 10 Hrs Playtime, Dual 52mm Dynamic Driver, Mic for Receiving Calls, 16 W Bluetooth Soundbar (Black, 2.0 Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹799

Zebronics 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details checkDetails

₹3,045

Mivi Fort Q26 Soundbar [Newly Launched] with 26W Powerful Audio, 2.0 Channel with Dual Full-Range Speakers, Multiple Input Modes, 6H Playtime, 2500mAh Battery, Made in India Soundbar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

ZEBRONICS VITA BAR 150 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 20W RMS, 2.0 Channel, Dual (52mm Driver & Passive Radiator), Upto 8 Hours Playback, Built in Battery, BTv5.3 | USB | mSD | AUX | | TWS, RGB LED View Details checkDetails

₹1,015

boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, TWS Function, Inbuilt Mic,BT v5.3,TF Card,AUX Port(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

boAt Aavante Bar A1040 Bluetooth 2.1 Channel Soundbar with 50 W Signature Sound, Bluetooth v5.3, Multi-Compatibility & Master Remote Control (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

GOVO GoSurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,154

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹14,209

GOVO GOSURROUND 999 | 660W,True Dolby Audio, Dual 6.5 Subwoofers with Dual Satellites,5.2 Surround Soundbar, HDMI ARC, Opt,AUX,USB, Bluetooth,3 Equalizer Modes,LED Display & Remote (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

ZEBRONICS Juke bar 9550 pro 5.2 Soundbar (625 Watts), Dolby Audio, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Satellite, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, Powerful Bass, RGB LED Lights, Wall Mountable, Silver View Details checkDetails

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,958

Tribit Updated Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker (Black) | |30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 12hrs Playback Time|IP67 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing|Speaker for Home, Outdoor & Travel Purpose View Details checkDetails

₹3,359

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,537

SWISS MILITARY Bluetooth Speaker Ancha Pop - 5W High Bass Portable Speaker with Karaoke Mic, Voice Changer, 7-Hour Playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, USB/TF/Aux-in Support, Beige View Details checkDetails

₹1,969

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker (Blue) | |30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 12hrs Playback Time|IP67 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing|Speaker for Home, Outdoor & Travel Purpose View Details checkDetails

₹3,359

Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Portronics SoundDrum 1 12W TWS Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Powerful Bass, Bluetooth 5.3V, 360° Surround Sound, USB Drive in, Type C Fast Charging(Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹849

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,612

ZEBRONICS AXON 200 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker, 180W RMS, 5 Drivers + 2 Passive Radiators, Z-Sync Mode, IPX6, Upto 10 Hours Playback, Rapid Charging, BT | USB | AUX, Fabric Finish, RGB, Deep Bass View Details checkDetails

₹8,629

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Original Pro Sound, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass, Built-in Powerbank, Wi-Fi with AirPlay, IP67 Water & Dustproof, One App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,104

Blaupunkt ATOMIK OMG 75W Party Bluetooth Speaker I 100 Years German Legacy Audio I Jazzy Aura Party Neon Lights I Quad Batteries I IPX6 Splash & Dust Proof I Enjoy Bass Boost Music Outdoors & Indoors View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Sony SA-D40M2 All in One 4.1ch Home Theatre System with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer – Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,679

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details checkDetails

₹24,469

ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker with 120W Output, Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX, FM Radio, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display, Remote, Volume & Bass Control View Details checkDetails

₹2,945

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details checkDetails

₹7,104

Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹8,998

Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 4000 400Watts Premium Home Theatre Soundbar [New Launch], 5.1 Channel, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Remote Accessibility, Made in India Sound bar View Details checkDetails

₹7,349

PHILIPS Audio MMS2625B 2.1 Channel, 31 W, Bluetooth Connectivity, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker, FM, USB, Audio in Speakers, 15mm Subwoofer, Wide Compatibility - MP3 Player, TV, PC (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

PHILIPS Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B, 2.1 Channel with Multipoint-Connectivity Option, USB in, Bluetooth Connectivity 80 Watt, Superior Sound, Rich bass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹22,329

JBL Partybox 320, Portable Bluetooth 240W Party Speaker, AI Sound Boost, Futuristic Light Show, Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, Telescopic Handle & Wheels, Dual Guitar & Mic Inputs (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,584

ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Party Speaker with 2 Wireless Mic, 7 hrs Playtime, Karaoke & Recording Function, Type-C Charging, TWS, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD, RGB Modes (Thump 700) View Details checkDetails

₹10,149

Sony New SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker | IPX4 Splash-Proof | 25 Hrs Battery | Mega Bass | Built-in Power Bank | Ambient Lights | Guitar & MIC View Details checkDetails

₹26,509

JBL PartyBox 710 Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Music Synced Flashing Club Pattern Lightshow, Pro Sound, Splashproof, PartyBox App Personalisation,Guitar and Mic Input(800 Watt RMS, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹60,899

Every July, the anticipation around Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 builds for a reason - home audio is at the heart of this year’s biggest tech bargains. The sale isn’t just about slashing prices; it’s a chance to rethink how music, movies, and parties sound at home.

Upgrade your home audio experience - Amazon Prime Day’s final hours bring unbeatable savings on premium speakers, soundbars, and more.

Brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics, Samsung, Marshall, and Xiaomi are all in the mix, each bringing something different to the table. Whether you’re searching for a soundbar under 5,000 to boost your TV, a premium speaker for less than 15,000, or a party-ready powerhouse, the deals are both wide-ranging and time-limited.

For those who value crisp sound and smart features, or just want to make gatherings more memorable, this sale is a rare window. With exclusive discounts, bank offers, EMI options, fast delivery, and options for every budget, the only thing left is to decide which upgrade fits your space best.

Best deals for you:

Soundbar deals under 5,000 during Amazon Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is the perfect excuse to score a budget-friendly soundbar upgrade. This Amazon sale brings you top picks from boAt, Amazon Basics, and Zebronics - all under 5,000. Expect punchy bass and modern designs, making these soundbars a smart pick for elevating your living room audio without breaking the bank.

Soundbar deals under 15,000 during Amazon Prime Day sale

Looking to elevate your living room setup? The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is rolling out stellar soundbar deals under 15,000 from trusted names like Samsung, LG, and JBL. With this Amazon sale, your chance to grab Dolby Audio soundbars with powerful output, HDMI connectivity, and immersive surround sound is here. These options are ideal for movie nights and music lovers who want premium performance without stretching their budget.

Speaker deals under 5,000 during Amazon Prime Day sale

If you’re after budget-friendly audio, the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is delivering some of the year’s best speaker deals under 5,000. What do you get? This Amazon sale features popular picks from boAt, JBL, Sony, Zebronics, and Xiaomi - perfect for music on the move or boosting your home setup. Expect deep discounts and limited-time offers on wireless, portable, and Bluetooth speakers from these trusted brands.

Speakers under 15,000 during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is the perfect time to score premium speakers under 15,000 from top brands like JBL, Marshall, and Sony. During this Amazon sale, you can expect impressive discounts on Bluetooth and smart speakers, letting you upgrade your sound setup for less. Expect standout audio quality, stylish designs, and features like waterproofing and long battery life, ideal for both home and outdoor listening.

Home theatre deals during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is the ultimate destination for home theatre upgrades, with leading brands like Sony, JBL, Zebronics, and Samsung offering blockbuster deals. It doesn’t matter if you’re after cinematic surround sound or a powerful subwoofer, this Amazon sale delivers deep discounts, exclusive launches, and fast delivery, making it the perfect time to transform your living room into an entertainment hub.

Party speaker deals during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is turning up the volume on party speaker deals, with top brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, and Zebronics offering deep discounts. Whether you want booming bass, portable designs, or LED light shows, this Amazon sale is packed with options to energise any gathering. Score rugged, waterproof models and powerful sound systems - just in time to make your next party unforgettable.

FAQs on home audio

  • When does the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 end?

    The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 ends tonight, so be sure to grab your audio deals before midnight.

  • Do I need a Prime membership for these deals?

    Yes, an active Amazon Prime membership is required to access exclusive discounts during the Prime Day sale.

  • Are there EMI options on audio products?

    Most audio products on sale offer no-cost EMI options, making it easier to upgrade without a large upfront payment.

  • Can I return or exchange audio products bought on sale?

    Yes, standard Amazon return and exchange policies apply to audio products purchased during the Prime Day sale.

  • Are these audio deals available offline?

    No, these special discounts are exclusive to the Amazon sale and not available in offline retail stores.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

