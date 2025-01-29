Menu Explore
Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers you can buy today for an unmatched audio experience

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 29, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Discover the best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers on Amazon with detailed descriptions, pros and cons, and a comparison of features to help you pick the right set.

ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT460 RUF Subwoofer with Bluetooth Supporting, USB, FM, AUX and Remote Control (Black)

₹3,499

Best Overall Product

ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT7500RUCF 60 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Black)

₹11,999

ZEBRONICS ZEB-8500 BT-RUCF 2.0 USB Multimedia Tower Speaker (Black)

Best Value For Money

ZEBRONICS BTM9800RUCF 2.0 Tower Speaker, 200 Watts, HDMI ARC, Coaxial in, Supports Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD, Karaoke, Dual UHF Wireless Mic, Bass & Treble Control, Powerful Bass

ZEBRONICS BTM9801RUCF 2.0 Tower Speaker, 120 Watts, Touch Control, HDMI ARC, Coaxial in, Supports Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD, Karaoke, Dual Wireless Mic, Powerful Bass

ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Party Speaker with 2 Wireless Mic, 7 hrs Playtime, Karaoke & Recording Function, Type-C Charging, TWS, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD, RGB Modes (Thump 700)

Zebronics is a leading brand in the world of audio equipment, offering a range of Bluetooth speakers to suit every need. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use, a multimedia speaker for home entertainment, or a high-end wireless speaker with advanced features, Zebronics has something for everyone. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the top 10 Zebronics Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon, providing you with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice for your audio needs.

Best Zebronics speakers to amplify your audio experience at home.
The Zebronics ZEB-BT460 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a sleek design and powerful sound output. It features USB and SD card support, built-in FM radio, and LED display. With 10W RMS output, it delivers clear and dynamic sound. It also comes with remote control for easy operation.

Specifications

Power Output
10W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, SD Card
Features
FM Radio, LED Display
Battery
Built-in rechargeable battery

Reasons to buy

Sleek and portable design

Powerful sound output

Remote control for easy operation

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT460 RUF Subwoofer with Bluetooth Supporting, USB, FM, AUX and Remote Control (Black)

The Zebronics ZEB-BT7500RUCF is a high-end Bluetooth speaker with a modern design and rich sound quality. It features multi-connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, SD card, and aux input. With a built-in microphone, it also supports hands-free calling. The speaker boasts 40W RMS output for a superior audio experience.

Specifications

Power Output
40W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, SD Card, Aux
Features
Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
Battery
Rechargeable battery

Reasons to buy

Rich sound quality

Multi-connectivity options

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky design

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT7500RUCF 60 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Black)

The Zebronics ZEB-8500-BT-RUCF is a multimedia Bluetooth speaker designed for home entertainment. It features a classic wooden cabinet design and 5.1 channel output for immersive sound. With multiple connectivity options and a remote control, it offers convenience and versatility for your audio needs.

Specifications

Power Output
5.1 channel
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, SD Card, FM Radio
Features
Classic wooden cabinet design
Battery
No battery

Reasons to buy

Immersive 5.1 channel sound output

Classic wooden cabinet design

Convenient remote control

Reasons to avoid

No built-in battery for portability

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS ZEB-8500 BT-RUCF 2.0 USB Multimedia Tower Speaker (Black)

Zebronics BTM9800RUCF Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Zebronics BTM9800RUCF is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a compact and rugged design. It features Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with a built-in FM radio. With a built-in microphone, it also supports hands-free calling. The speaker delivers 10W RMS output for clear and powerful sound.

Specifications

Power Output
10W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Features
Built-in microphone for hands-free calling, FM Radio
Battery
Rechargeable battery

Reasons to buy

Compact and rugged design

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Clear and powerful sound output

Reasons to avoid

Limited connectivity options

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS BTM9800RUCF 2.0 Tower Speaker, 200 Watts, HDMI ARC, Coaxial in, Supports Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD, Karaoke, Dual UHF Wireless Mic, Bass & Treble Control, Powerful Bass

Also read:Best Bluetooth speakers for home: Top 10 picks for enhancing your listening experience

Zebronics BTM9801RUCF Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Zebronics BTM9801RUCF is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a modern and stylish design. It features Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with a built-in FM radio. With an LED display and remote control, it offers convenience and ease of use. The speaker delivers 12W RMS output for crisp and dynamic sound.

Specifications

Power Output
12W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Features
LED display, Remote control, FM Radio
Battery
Rechargeable battery

Reasons to buy

Modern and stylish design

LED display and remote control

Crisp and dynamic sound output

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS BTM9801RUCF 2.0 Tower Speaker, 120 Watts, Touch Control, HDMI ARC, Coaxial in, Supports Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD, Karaoke, Dual Wireless Mic, Powerful Bass

Also read:Best boAt Bluetooth speakers: 10 picks for your portable music companion

Zebronics Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Zebronics Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and lightweight speaker designed for on-the-go use. It features Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with a built-in FM radio. With a built-in microphone, it also supports hands-free calling. The speaker delivers 5W RMS output for clear and balanced sound.

Specifications

Power Output
5W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Features
Built-in microphone for hands-free calling, FM Radio
Battery
Rechargeable battery

Reasons to buy

Compact and lightweight design

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Clear and balanced sound output

Reasons to avoid

Lower power output

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Party Speaker with 2 Wireless Mic, 7 hrs Playtime, Karaoke & Recording Function, Type-C Charging, TWS, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD, RGB Modes (Thump 700)

Also read:Best wireless Bluetooth speakers: Enjoy music on the go with top 10 options

Zebronics Bluetooth Speakers Top Features Comparison

Zebronics Bluetooth Speakers Power OutputConnectivityFeaturesBattery
Zebronics ZEB-BT46010WBluetooth, USB, SD CardFM Radio, LED DisplayBuilt-in rechargeable battery
Zebronics ZEB-BT7500RUCF40WBluetooth, USB, SD Card, AuxBuilt-in microphone for hands-free callingRechargeable battery
Zebronics ZEB-8500-BT-RUCF5.1 channelBluetooth, USB, SD Card, FM RadioClassic wooden cabinet designNo battery
Zebronics BTM9800RUCF10WBluetooth, USBBuilt-in microphone for hands-free calling, FM RadioRechargeable battery
Zebronics BTM9801RUCF12WBluetooth, USBLED display, Remote control, FM RadioRechargeable battery
Zebronics Portable5WBluetooth, USBBuilt-in microphone for hands-free calling, FM RadioRechargeable battery

FAQs on Zebronics Bluetooth speakers

  • What is the power output of the Zebronics ZEB-BT460 Bluetooth Speaker?

    The Zebronics ZEB-BT460 Bluetooth Speaker has a power output of 10W RMS, delivering clear and dynamic sound.

  • Does the Zebronics ZEB-BT7500RUCF Bluetooth Speaker support hands-free calling?

    Yes, the Zebronics ZEB-BT7500RUCF Bluetooth Speaker features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

  • What is the best value for money product among the Zebronics Bluetooth speakers?

    The Zebronics BTM9800RUCF Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its compact design and powerful sound output.

  • Are the Zebronics Bluetooth speakers compatible with all devices?

    Yes, the Zebronics Bluetooth speakers support Bluetooth connectivity and are compatible with most devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

