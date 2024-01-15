Best boAt Bluetooth speakers: 10 picks for your portable music companion

When it comes to boAt’s Bluetooth speakers, there's a lot to set sail for! The best BoAt Bluetooth speakers boast a signature sound profile with strong bass and clear vocals. This makes them ideal for genres like EDM, hip-hop, and pop, where a punchy beat is key. BoAt speakers offer great value for money. You get impressive sound quality, solid features, and a durable build at an affordable price point. Many BoAt portable speakers boast impressive water resistance ratings, making them perfect for poolside parties, kayaking adventures, or just the occasional splash

This makes them a popular choice for budget-conscious audiophiles who don't want to compromise on experience. Whether you're looking for a pocket-sized powerhouse or a party-pumping device, boAt bluetooth sound systems offer a range of speaker sizes to suit your needs. Even their mini speakers pack a surprising punch and deliver decent audio quality.

Moreover, BoAt speakers offer Bluetooth connectivity for seamless wireless streaming. BoAt speakers also generally come with long-lasting batteries, so you can keep the music going for hours on end. Some even boast fast charging capabilities to get you back in the groove quickly.

Additionally,BoAt portable speakers have rugged designs and durable materials, making them perfect for taking your music on the go. Whether you're hiking, biking, or just chilling in the park, these speakers can handle the bumps and bruises.

The best BoAt Bluetooth speakers offer additional features like built-in microphones for hands-free calling, ambient lighting for a party vibe, and even power banks for charging your devices on the go. With so many models of Bluetooth speakers out there its hard to find one that fits your needs and budget. Read ahead to check out the top boAt wireless speakers to find your ideal music buddy.

boAt Stone 1800 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 1800 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker, designed to deliver an immersive listening experience. With 90W RMS output, it delivers a clear sound with enough punch to fill large rooms and outdoor spaces. It also has a 1.5-inch tweeter & 3-inch subwoofer for well-balanced audio, with crisp highs and deep, impactful bass. You can also customize the sound with built-in EQ presets for "Balanced," "Vocals," and "Metal." This boAt speaker comes with Bluetooth v5.3 that offers a stable and reliable connection with low latency, perfect for seamless music streaming and video watching. Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth, play music from a USB drive, or use the AUX input for a wired connection. Enjoy extended listening sessions up to 5 hours, even with the vibrant RGB lights adding to the party atmosphere. With the built-in microphone, you can take hands-free calls or use voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1800 Bluetooth Speaker

Output power: 90W RMS

Frequency response: 80Hz-20kHz

Drivers: 1.5-inch tweeter and 3-inch subwoofer

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB

Battery life: Up to 5 hours with RGB on (at 60% volume)

Charging time: 4-6 hours

Water resistance: IPX6

Pros Cons Powerful sound Not as compact as other boAt speakers Long battery life

B0CG6LP1MS

2. boAt Stone 1200 Bluetooth Speaker

Next on the list of best boAt Bluetooth speakers is the Stone 1200. This sleek and modern speaker comes with a cylindrical design with a fabric grille. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker known for its immersive sound, long battery life, and waterproof design. The two 76mm drivers deliver powerful stereo sound with good clarity and balanced bass, filling the space around you with rich audio. The 360° sound technology creates an immersive listening experience, making it feel like the music is coming from all directions. Connect via Bluetooth, USB drive, AUX, or tune in to your favourite radio stations with the built-in FM radio. With this speaker you can also get up to 9 hours playtime without RGB on. Its type-C charging makes for faster charging times compared to micro-USB, so you're back to the tunes in no time. It also has IPX7 water resistance, making it fully waterproof.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1200 Bluetooth Speaker

Output power: 14W (2×7W)

Frequency response: 70Hz-20KHz

Drivers: 2 × 76mm full-range drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, USB Type-C, FM radio

Battery life: Up to 9 hours (without RGB LEDs)

Charging time: 4 hours

Water resistance: IPX7 waterproof

Pros Cons 360° surround sound Can be bass-heavy Bright RGB LED lights

,

B08PDGRR32

3. boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker

The Stone 620 from the Portable boAt Speaker Range packs a punch for its size, making it a compelling option for those seeking a compact speaker with good sound. It easily fits in a backpack or bag, making it ideal for travel and on-the-go listening.The 12W RMS output delivers decent volume and clarity for its size, suitable for small gatherings or personal listening. Enjoys a balanced soundscape with enough thump to keep things lively, though not earth-shattering. With 10 hours playtime, enjoy extended listening sessions on a single charge, perfect for outdoor adventures or long days at work. This speaker has Bluetooth v5.0 that offers stable and reliable connection for smooth music streaming and video watching. For wider stereo sound and double the volume you can also connect two Stone 620s with the TWS function.

Specifications of boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker

Output power: 12W RMS (stereo sound)

Frequency response: 70Hz-20kHz

Drivers: Dual 2-inch full-range drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, USB Type-C

Battery life: Up to 10 hours (at 60% volume)

Charging time: 3 hours

Water resistance: IPX4 splashproof

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Not as loud as some larger speakers You can connect two Stone 620s for wider sound Ergonomic cylindrical design

B09GFRV7L5

4. boAt Stone 135 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 135 is a pocket-sized powerhouse, ideal for everyday listening and on-the-go music enjoyment. The 5W RMS output offers decent volume for personal listening or small spaces, enough to fill a room with basic sound. It has a balanced sound profile that delivers a blend of highs, mids, and lows, suitable for various genres. With Bluetooth v5.0 ensuring a stable connection, the boAt Stone 135 offers seamless music streaming from your phone or laptop. Whether you prefer wireless via Bluetooth or a wired AUX connection, multiple playback options cater to your convenience. Revel in up to 11 hours of playtime, perfect for daily commutes or travel, with easy micro-USB charging using standard cables. Its IPX4 water resistance makes it splashproof, ideal for outdoor use, while the TWS function lets you pair two Stone 135s for a wider stereo sound and amplified volume.

Specifications of boAt Stone 135 Bluetooth Speaker

Output power: 5W RMS

Frequency response: 70Hz-20kHz

Driver: 40mm dynamic driver

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX

Battery life: Up to 11 hours (at 80% volume)

Charging time: 2 hours

Water resistance: IPX4 splashproof

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Low power output TWS function for wider stereo sound Easy to use controls

B0B12Q8K2X

5. boAt Stone 650 bluetooth speaker

Another great option among the best boAt Bluetooth speakersis theStone 650. It boasts a stylish design, balanced sound, and convenient features. It comes with a smooth silicone exterior and diamond mesh grille, giving it a unique look. Delivering 10W RMS output, it ensures clear, balanced audio suitable for small gatherings or personal enjoyment, aided by dual 2-inch drivers creating a wider soundstage. With Bluetooth v5.0, this speaker guarantees a stable connection for seamless music streaming, supporting various playback options like wireless Bluetooth, microSD card music playback, or a wired AUX connection. Enjoy up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, complemented by Type-C charging. Its IPX5 water resistance shields against splashes, making it ideal for poolside or outdoor use. Play/pause, adjust volume, and switch tracks easily with on-board buttons. Lastly, with MicroSD card support, you can play music directly from the speaker without needing your phone.

Specifications of boAt Stone 650 bluetooth speaker

Output power: 10W

Frequency response: 70Hz-20kHz

Driver: 2 x 2-inch full-range drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, microSD card

Battery life: Up to 7 hours

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Water resistance: IPX5

Pros Cons Balanced sound with good bass Low power output MicroSD card support for playing music without your phone

B07NBWT3Z2

6. boAt Stone 180 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 180 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a 5W driver that delivers immersive sound. It has a long battery life of up to 10 hours, and it is IPX7 waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or beach without worry. It is also dust-proof and shock-proof, so it can withstand being dropped or knocked around. It has a built-in strap, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go. The speaker also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

The 5W driver produces clear and crisp audio with plenty of bass. The speaker can get quite loud, making it perfect for outdoor use. The boAt Stone 180 has a long battery life of up to 10 hours. This means you can enjoy your music all day long without having to worry about recharging the speaker.

Specifications of boAt Stone 180 Bluetooth Speaker

Output Power: 5W

Frequency Response: 70Hz-20kHz

Driver: 1.75" Dynamic Driver

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours (at 80% volume)

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Water Resistance: IPX7

Pros Cons Very affordable Waterproof

B08JMF7RF2

7. boAt Stone 1000 Bluetooth Speaker

Amount the best boAt Bluetooth speakers,the boAt Stone 1000 stands out as a top choice. This speaker offers a robust 14W sound output through dual full-range drivers, ensuring loud audio with commendable bass. Its sound quality remains crisp and clear across a wide frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz. With a remarkable 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, it suits extended listening sessions.

Additionally, its IPX5 water-resistant rating makes it ideal for outdoor use, while its rugged build ensures durability against bumps and drops. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it establishes a stable and reliable link with devices. Moreover, it includes an AUX input for wired listening, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, and convenient touch controls for effortless playback and volume management. The integrated strap further enhances its portability, allowing easy attachment to your backpack or bike.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1000 Bluetooth Speaker

Output Power: 14W (dual 7W drivers)

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours (at moderate volume)

Charging Time: 4 hours

Water Resistance: IPX5

Pros Cons Powerful sound Could be more portable Rugged design

B072PQRS12

8. boAt Partypal 50 Bluetooth

The boAt Partypal 50 is a portable Bluetooth speaker known for its vibrant party vibes. Sporting a robust 20W RMS stereo sound output, it generates lively and impactful audio, making it ideal for any gathering or party atmosphere. Complemented by dynamic RGB LEDs synchronized with the music, it adds an immersive visual experience. This speaker offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM radio, or TF card, for seamless music playback from various sources. With up to 4.5 hours of playback time, it allows uninterrupted party sessions without frequent recharging. Its IPX5 splashproof build withstands splashes and light rain. Moreover, the TWS function enables pairing two Partypal 50 speakers for wider stereo sound, creating an even more engaging party experience. Additionally, its voice assistant compatibility and multiple playback controls through dedicated buttons on the speaker provide convenient hands-free management of music, volume, and lighting effects.

Specifications of boAt Partypal 50 Bluetooth

Output power: 90W RMS

Frequency response: 80Hz-20kHz

Drivers: 1.5-inch tweeter and 3-inch subwoofer

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB

Battery life: Up to 5 hours with RGB on (at 60% volume)

Charging time: 4-6 hours

Water resistance: IPX6

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Battery life could be longer Loud sound

B09LHYGYHR

9. boAt Stone 260 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 260 stands out among the best boAt Bluetooth speakers due to its compact size, affordability, and respectable sound quality. Equipped with a 4W driver, it produces clear and crisp audio with decent bass, catering well to personal listening or small gatherings. Its balanced sound profile ensures vocals and instruments are well-represented without overpowering bass. With a playback time of up to 5 hours and quick charging in 1.5-2 hours, it offers uninterrupted music enjoyment without prolonged downtime. The speaker boasts durability features such as IPX5 water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor use, as well as shockproof construction to handle bumps and drops. Its carabiner clip enables hands-free carrying, and with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it establishes a stable link with devices. Additionally, it features an AUX input for wired listening, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, and simple touch controls for effortless playback and volume management.

Specifications of boAt Stone 260 Bluetooth Speaker

Output power: 90W RMS

Frequency response: 80Hz-20kHz

Drivers: 1.5-inch tweeter and 3-inch subwoofer

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB

Battery life: Up to 5 hours with RGB on (at 60% volume)

Charging time: 4-6 hours

Water resistance: IPX6

Pros Cons Good sound quality Limited features Water resistance

B07F3HMFRD

10. boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker

Last but not least on the list of the best boAt Bluetooth speakers, is the boAt Stone 352. Boasting 10W RMS stereo sound, it fills rooms or outdoor spaces with loud, punchy audio accompanied by deep bass. With a playback time of up to 12 hours and faster Type-C charging, uninterrupted music sessions are easily attainable without extended recharging periods. Its IPX7 waterproof rating enables submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, making it suitable for poolside parties or even use in the shower. For convenient portability, a shoulder strap is included for hands-free carrying. The speaker ensures a stable and reliable connection with devices via Bluetooth 5.0 and accommodates wired connections through an AUX input for non-Bluetooth devices. Additionally, it facilitates hands-free calls through its built-in microphone and offers dedicated buttons for enhancing user control and convenience.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound

Output power: 10W RMS

Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

Drivers: 1.96-inch full-range driver

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, TF card (microSD card)

Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Charging time: 1.5-2 hours

Water resistance: IPX7

Pros Cons Stylish design Can be a bit bulky Balanced sound with good bass

B0BYZ26QGB

Best overall product

The Stone 1800 is the winner among the best boAt Bluetooth speakers because of its exceptional audio, boasting an impressive 90W RMS output. It fills rooms with bass-heavy, room-filling sound, catering perfectly to parties or energizing any environment. Customizable EQ modes enable personalized sound adjustments, ensuring an experience tailored to individual preferences, whether craving deep bass drops or clear vocals. Vibrant RGB LEDs pulse in rhythm to set the mood for any occasion, while broadcast mode transforms it into a portable loudspeaker. The Stone 1800 also provides a continuous 5-hour playtime for uninterrupted music enjoyment. Lastly, what sets this speaker apart is Bluetooth v5.3 which guarantees seamless connectivity, complemented by a sleek and rugged design.

Best value for money

The Stone 620 is one of the best boAt Bluetooth speakers offering great value for money. The boAt Stone 620 delivers impressive sound quality, solid features, and remarkable battery life, all at a price that won't break the bank. It's the perfect choice for budget-conscious music lovers who want vibrant sound without compromising on value. It packs a punch with 12W RMS stereo sound, filling your space with clear, vibrant music even at moderate volumes. But where it truly shines is in its pocket-friendly price tag. You get 10 hours of playtime, IPX4 water resistance for worry-free outdoor use, and multiple connectivity options. Its compact design makes it travel-friendly, and the ergonomic cylindrical shape ensures 360° sound dispersion. Compact, portable, and budget-friendly, this speaker is the perfect travel companion for casual listeners, fitting snugly in pockets or bags.

How to find the best boAt bluetooth speaker?

Finding thebest boAt Bluetooth speakers for you depends on your specific needs and priorities. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the selection process:

Consider your budget: The Best boAt audio devices come ina range of prices, so determine how much you're willing to spend. Higher budgets open up options with better sound quality, longer battery life, and more features. Consider your use: For outdoor adventures, look for speakers with IPX7 or higher water resistance and shockproof construction. For home use, look for larger speakers with wider soundstages and multiple connectivity options. Prioritize key features: Focus on speakers with clear audio, balanced sound profiles, and enough bass for your taste. Consider speaker wattage and reviews for sound performance. Choose a speaker with enough playtime to meet your needs. Longer battery life is crucial for extended use.

Ultimately, the best boAt speakers for you are those that meet your needs. By following these steps and keeping your personal preferences in mind, you're sure to find the perfect boAt Bluetooth speaker to elevate your listening experience!

