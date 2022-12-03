Story Saved
New Delhi 23oCC
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
New Delhi 23oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Sony speakers in India: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 03, 2022 06:09 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Best Sony Speakers in India: Our list includes speakers that mostly come with Bluetooth speakers and are waterproof, therefore best suitable for everyone.

product info
Best Sony speakers in India

You can use this guide if you are a music aficionado and want to buy a waterproof speaker. We are including some of the best speakers from Sony with complete specs and pricing.

While looking for the best Bluetooth speaker brands, one may feel a bit overwhelmed at the start. Many speaker brands are available in the market, making it yet more confusing to figure out which is the best.

Sony speakers are best for all users as they cater to various requirements and don't focus on a particular market segment, like voice assistant speakers or speakers for listening to music. Whether used while reading, cooking, working, or catching up with friends, the ambient room-filling sound is the perfect accompaniment; Sony speakers fit various budgets and specifications.

Below are the best Sony speakers under 35,000 in India:

Here Are the Best Sony Speakers in India

1. Sony SRS-RA3000

A 146 x 247 x 155 (mm) Bluetooth Surround Sound Speaker can be paired with a smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth technology and start streaming your music collections effortlessly. This music speaker system will let you control music from your phone. Through a Wi-Fi connection, access your favourite internet streaming services via this speaker and control the playlist from the phone itself. Sony SRS-RA3000 is available at a price of Rs.15,990 and is available at a price of Rs.4,650.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: ‎14.6 x 24.7 x 15.5 cm; 2.5 Kilograms
  • Special Features: ‎Radio, Remote Control
  • Audio Output Mode: ‎Surround
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Two Twitter, 1 Mid Range Speaker and 2 Passive Radiator
  • Connector Type: ‎Wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Mounting Type: ‎Tabletop
  • Item Weight: ‎2 kg 500 g
ProsCons
Sound is suitable for indoorsNot Battery Powered 
Graphic EQ and presetNo Voice Assistant
Low latency with iOS and Android devicesLack of low bass.
Good battery backup.Doesn't get very loud, with compression artefacts at max volume.
cellpic
Sony SRS-RA3000 Wireless Bluetooth Surround Sound Speaker (Black), 146 x 247 x 155 (mm)
35% off 19,390 29,990
Buy now

2. Sony XS-XB6941

Get connected directly to Sony’s extra Bass-equipped head unit with the 39.5 x 30.5 x 11 cm 4-way coaxial speaker. It comes with a 2nd generation HOP aramid carbon fibre matrix woofer specialised for deep bass. It enhances user experience with smooth tones and high frequency with optimally-shaped tweeters. Sony XS-XB6941 is available at a price of Rs.4,650.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: ‎39.5 x 30.5 x 11 cm
  • Special Features: ‎‎Portable
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Two Twitter, 1 Mid Range Speaker and 2 Passive Radiator
  • Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wired
  • Mounting Type: ‎‎Flush Mount
  • Item Weight: ‎3 kg 400 g
ProsCons
4-way coaxial speakerNot Battery Powered 
Minimal woofer distortion No Voice Assistant
Speaker with extra bassSurround Sound Channel Configuration average
space-saving, easy-to-install design 
cellpic
Sony XS-XB6941 650 Watt Portable Speaker (Black)
18% off 4,895 5,990
Buy now

3. Sony SRS-XP500

A Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker by Sony. With a Karaoke/Guitar Input, it comes with IPX4 Splash Proof Protection. These speakers provide up to 20 hrs Battery backup. It gives any party a fresh, modern look with the indirect illumination lighting concept, which is why it is a perfect fit for both parties and daily use. Sony SRS-XP500 is available at a price of Rs.29,003.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: ‎29.49 x 27.51 x 57.2 cm
  • Special Features: Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth
  • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎‎2 1
  • Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wireless
  • Mounting Type: ‎‎Floor Standing
  • Item Weight: 11 kg 200 g
ProsCons
20 hrs of battery lifeNot Battery Powered 
10 minutes Quick ChargingNo Voice Assistant
IPX4 Water resistantBig and bulky
Mega Bass 
cellpic
Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Karaoke/Guitar Input, IPX4 Splashproof Protection,Upto 20hrs Battery, Ambient Light, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, Mega Bass), Black
13% off 27,990 31,990
Buy now

4. Sony SRS-XB23

A Dustproof, waterproof and washable portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker by Sony. Get this speaker to connect to 100 compatible wireless speakers with BLUETOOTH technology simultaneously at a party. It comes with up to 12 hours of battery life which means the SRS-XB23 can party for up to 10 hours even in EXTRA BASS mode. Sony SRS-XB23 is available at Rs.8,990.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: ‎10.31 x 10.31 x 23.09 cm
  • Special Features: ‎Lithium Ion battery
  • Speaker Type: ‎Outdoor
  • Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wireless
  • Mounting Type: ‎‎Tabletop/ Easy to carry
  • Item Weight: 570 g
ProsCons
Graphic EQDoesn't get very loud
Very portable, and well-built designLacks low-bass
Voice Assistant availableNo Wi-Fi
cellpic
Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Battery, Party Connect, Waterproof IPX67, Dustproof, Rustproof, Shockproof Speaker with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/WFH (Black)
18% off 8,990 10,990
Buy now

5. Sony MHC-V13

A speaker with Jet Bass Booster to also make you feel the beat at a long distance. It has a speaker light for users to enjoy an authentic or festival atmosphere. It has handles to carry it conveniently and easily between party rooms. Sony MHC-V13 is available at a price of Rs.19925.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: ‎29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm
  • Special Features: NFC Enabled
  • Speaker Type: Tweeter
  • Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wireless Bluetooth
  • Mounting Type: ‎‎Floor Standing
  • Item Weight: 8 kg 100 g
ProsCons
Powerful, bass-forward sound signatureNot for those seeking accurate audio
Built-in LED lightsUnwieldy size
A CD player, FM radio, guitar inputs, karaoke mode, and other features 
cellpic
Sony MHC-V13 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker (Black)
17% off 19,925 23,990
Buy now

6. Sony SRS-XB33

A Dustproof, waterproof and washable speaker comes with up to 24 hours of battery life. It comes with an inbuilt mic that offers a convenient way to talk hands-free, anywhere in a conference call for work or a chat with friends. It supports Google Assistant and Siri via voice assistant features for convenient use. Sony SRS-XB33 is available at a price of Rs.11,912.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 26.39 x 12.6 x 13.59 cm
  • Special Features: Waterproof, Built-in Microphone
  • Speaker Type: Outdoor
  • Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wireless, Bluetooth, USB
  • Batteries: ‎Lithium Ion batteries
  • Item Weight: 1 kg 100 g
ProsCons
Very portable designNo WiFi
Graphic EQ and presetsDoesn't get very loud
Voice AssistantStruggles to reproduce low-bass
cellpic
Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker with 24 hrs Battery, Party Lights, Party Connect, Waterproof IPX67, Dustproof, Rustproof, Speaker with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/WFH (Blue)
19% off 12,990 15,990
Buy now

7. Sony Srs-Xb13

A speaker is powered by a single 46mm driver with a USB Type-C port for charging. The speaker is loud and sounds decent even after being small in size. This speaker is easy to carry and is particularly handy for users who want to listen to music or take calls on the go or outdoors. Sony MHC-V13 is available at a price of Rs.3600.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: ‎8.71 x 8.71 x 11.2 cm
  • Special Features: Waterproof; Dustproof; Extra Bass
  • Item display height: ‎8.5 Centimetre
  • Speaker Type: Bookshelf
  • Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wireless Bluetooth
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion batteries required
  • Item Weight: 253 g
ProsCons
Good design, convenient controls & Good battery lifeA bit expensive
Excellent sound quality 
Loud and detailed for its size 
cellpic
Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, Speaker with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Blue), Small
24% off 3,780 4,990
Buy now

8. Sony SA-D40

This speaker is specially designed for TVs, PCs and music players. It comes with a USB port for easy connectivity & has a Stylish black gloss speaker finish. Get this speaker to enjoy powerful bass with a large sub-woofer and 80W output. Sony SA-D40 is available at a price of Rs.11,490.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: ‎29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm
  • Special Features: NFC Enabled
  • Speaker Type: Tweeter
  • Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wireless Bluetooth
  • Mounting Type: ‎‎Floor Standing
  • Item Weight: 8 kg 100 g
ProsCons
Superb sound quality, excellent surround soundLack of bass and treble controls
Bass is terrificBulky
Multiple input streams 
cellpic
Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black)
10% off 10,790 11,990
Buy now

9. Sony SRS-XG500

A speaker looks sassy with stylish and subtle LED ring lighting, which adds a touch of fun to your music. It comes with up to 30 hours of battery life & quick charging ability. The lightweight design with a carry handle ensures the easy portability of speakers. Sony SRS-XG500 is available at a price of Rs.32,990

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 46 x 25.58 x 21.49 cm
  • Special Features: Portable, Bluetooth
  • Speaker Connectivity: Wireless
  • Mounting Type: Floor Standing
  • Item Weight: 5.58 kg
ProsCons
Can get loudCompression artefacts present at max volume
Graphic EQ and presetsMiddling directivity
 No Voice Assistance & Wi Fi
cellpic
Sony SRS-XG500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Karaoke/Guitar Input, IPX66 Splash & Dust Protection,30hrs Battery, Ring Ligtining,USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, Mega Bass, Aux Input), Black
25% off 29,990 39,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony SRS-RA3000Wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-FiRadio, Remote ControlNo battery backup
Sony XS-XB6941WiredPortable650 W peak, 90 W rated power handling
Sony SRS-XP500Wireless, BluetoothWireless, Portable, Bluetooth20 Hours
Sony SRS-XB23Wireless, Bluetooth, USBWaterproof, Built-in Microphone12 Hours
Sony MHC-V13Wireless BluetoothNFC EnabledNA ( Power Source- AC Adapter)
Sony SRS-XB33Wireless, Bluetooth, USBWaterproof, Built-in Microphone24 Hours
Sony Srs-Xb13Sony Srs-Xb13Waterproof, Dustproof, Extra Bass16 Hours 
Sony SA-D40Wireless, Bluetooth, USBSubwoofer, Remote ControlNA (Power Source-‎Corded Electric)
Sony SRS-XG500Wireless, Bluetooth, AuxiliaryPortable, Bluetooth30 Hours

Best value for money Sony speaker

In addition, now we know that Sony’s Srs-Xb13 wireless extra bass portable Bluetooth speaker is among the best value for money products available under Rs. 40,000. Powered by a single 46mm driver with a USB Type-C port for charging. The price of this handy speaker is Rs.3600.

Best overall Sony speaker

Above all, the Sony SRS-XG500 speaker is a portable wireless Bluetooth party speaker. It comes with a Karaoke/Guitar Input and IPX66 Splash & Dust Protection, making it one of the best overall. For Rs. 32,990, this product has outstanding features. The speakers are worth considering if you desire to have features like 30 hrs Battery, Ring lightning, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, Mega Bass, and Aux Input.

How to find the perfect Sony speaker

In conclusion, choosing the perfect speaker to fulfil your needs can be challenging, with multiple options available for every budget.

These two factors are highly recommended when selecting a speaker: your needs and budget. Before shortlisting a few Sony portable speakers, plan. The aim shall be one speaker that fulfils all requirements.

GPUs are not always upgradeable on laptops. Having clarity and understanding of the desirable features is the first step to selecting the appropriate speaker.

Every speaker has pros and cons, so figuring out which one suits your needs and budget is essential. Product dimensions, audio output mode, battery, connector type, mounting type and weight must be carefully considered.

Best Sony speaker price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Sony SRS-RA300015,990
2.Sony XS-XB69414,650
3.Sony SRS-XP50029,003
4.Sony SRS-XB238,979
5.Sony MHC-V1319,925
6.Sony SRS-XB3311,912
7.Sony Srs-Xb133,600
8.Sony SA-D409,990
9.Sony SRS-XG50032,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best commercial electric tandoor
Best Saregama speakers promise enhanced sound experience
Best Coway air purifiers for cleaner air
Best Crompton heaters to sail through winter season
Buying guide for best 5-litre geysers

FAQs

1. How do I connect over wifi?

2. Can I use my Bluetooth-equipped Amazon Firestick to connect to this?

3. What does Sony Speaker's party mode entail?

4. How many Sony speakers can be connected?

View More
electronics FOR LESS