Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE! Get up to 55% off on refrigerators like single, double, side by side and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 01:30 pm IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is live. Refrigerators are selling fast. Amazon Sale 2025 brings a wide selection, coupons, no cost EMI and bank discounts.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Expert Inverter Technology | Digital Display Panel | Jumbo Ice Maker | Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹81,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light) View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Midea 560 L Side By Side, Water Dispenser,Inverter, (MDRS704FGF46 Bru Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Jumbo Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹76,540

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹110,540

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543B1HL, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹117,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 596L 3Star 2-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI | Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel | Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹69,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Bespoke AI, Glass Door, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Smart Refrigerator with Auto Open Door (RS76CB81A341HL, Clean Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 228 L, 2-Star Made in India Double Door Frost Free Refrigerator with Neo Frost Dual Cooling Technology (RFF265D/W0XIR0I0000GO, Brushed Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹26,540

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GB-P, GE Black) View Details checkDetails

₹24,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹26,540

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333GB-P, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 190 L, 5 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205RG, Spiral Glass) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 185 L 5 Star Direct Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABIU, Blue ILAN, Moist N Fresh, Auto Smart Connect with Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASEU, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 183 L 3 Star | Farm Fresh Crisper Technology | Turbo Cooling Technology | Wide Shelf | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD R190C WRF NY BL, Navy Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹13,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824HV/HL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 355 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹38,980

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 450L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR-BK465BQKN,Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 401L) View Details checkDetails

₹55,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333GB-P, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 445 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-452TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 445 L, 2 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HRB-4952BIS-P, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 596L 3Star 2-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI | Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel | Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹69,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Premium Glass Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass) View Details checkDetails

₹72,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹110,540

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹110,540

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Premium Glass Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass) View Details checkDetails

₹72,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 419 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DB6A4B22HL, Clean Black) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE for all. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings real savings on refrigerators across well-known brands. You’ll find single door, double door, bottom mounted and side by side refrigerators available in various sizes to suit different needs.

Refrigerators at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 with wide selection, coupons, no cost EMI, additional bank discounts and great deals and offers.
Refrigerators at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 with wide selection, coupons, no cost EMI, additional bank discounts and great deals and offers.

Amazon Sale 2025 is already seeing high demand. From daily use refrigerators to Wi-Fi enabled options, the variety is wide. The Great Freedom Festival 2025 includes models for families, shared homes and individual use. Amazon Sale is ongoing and the popular picks are going fast. It’s a good moment to check what fits your home and buy early.

Top deals revealed on refrigerators as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is LIVE:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE with deals on side by side refrigerators with up to 55% off

Massive discounts, no cost EMI, exchange offers, and coupons are now available on a wide range of side by side refrigerators. Top brands are selling out quickly under Amazon Sale 2025.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 brings limited time offers across models with large storage, smart features, and multiple finish options. With stocks already running low, it’s the right moment to check your options and grab the one that fits your home best.

Top deals on side by side refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE with double door refrigerators up to 39% off

Double door refrigerators are pulling strong attention in this year’s Amazon Sale 2025. With price drops, no cost EMI, exchange benefits, and active coupons, shoppers are jumping in early to grab the better deals.

Options vary by size, finish, and freezer layout, with a wide selection from well known brands. The Great Freedom Festival 2025 brings limited time pricing, and many models are already seeing delays in delivery due to high demand.

Top deals on double door refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE with single door refrigerators up to 35% off

Single door refrigerators are drawing major attention during Amazon Sale 2025. With discounts, no cost EMI, exchange offers, and added coupons, they’ve become a top pick for small families, students, and compact kitchens.

The Great Freedom Festival 2025 features a wide selection with different sizes, finishes, and brand options. Shoppers looking for reliable daily use models are rushing in early. Many popular variants are already low in stock, so early purchase is strongly advised.

Top deals on single door refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE with bottom mounted refrigerators with up to 40% off

Bottom mounted refrigerators are gaining traction in Amazon Sale 2025 for their everyday comfort and smarter shelf access. With discounts, no cost EMI, exchange deals, and coupon offers, the sale brings strong value.

The Great Freedom Festival 2025 includes a wide range of sizes and types, suited for different household needs. From basic models to tech-loaded variants, stocks are moving fast. If this design fits your routine, checking early can save time and effort later.

Top deals on bottom mounted refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE with Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators with up to 43% off

Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators are drawing interest in Amazon Sale 2025 for their added control and remote access features. Shoppers can now get them with solid discounts, no cost EMI, exchange offers, and coupon deals.

The Great Freedom Festival 2025 features a wide selection across different capacities and brands. With features like app control and smart alerts, these models appeal to tech-focused households. Stocks are limited, and early orders are already showing delivery delays.

Top deals on Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live: All deals on electronics and appliances revealed here

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts on 31 July at noon, with deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, fridges and more revealed

Best 7 Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators for smart and connected kitchen

Best single door refrigerators for compact homes that need reliable cooling: Top 8 picks from trusted brands

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live with deals on refrigerators

  • Is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival live now?

    Yes, the sale is live with major deals on refrigerators across all types.

  • Are double door refrigerators included in the sale?

    Yes, double door refrigerators are available with discounts, EMI, and exchange offers.

  • Are there extra coupons on refrigerators in the Amazon sale?

    Yes, additional coupons can be applied on select refrigerator models.

  • Is exchange available on old refrigerators?

    Yes, exchange offers are live for select models depending on your location.

  • What brands are available during the Amazon refrigerator sale?

    Top brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Whirlpool, and more are part of the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE! Get up to 55% off on refrigerators like single, double, side by side and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On