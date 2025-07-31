Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE! Get up to 55% off on refrigerators like single, double, side by side and more
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 01:30 pm IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is live. Refrigerators are selling fast. Amazon Sale 2025 brings a wide selection, coupons, no cost EMI and bank discounts.
Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details
₹69,990
|
Haier 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Expert Inverter Technology | Digital Display Panel | Jumbo Ice Maker | Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
₹81,900
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
₹40,990
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
₹25,990
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light) View Details
₹52,990
|
Midea 560 L Side By Side, Water Dispenser,Inverter, (MDRS704FGF46 Bru Steel) View Details
₹49,990
|
Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Jumbo Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details
₹61,990
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
₹76,540
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
₹81,990
|
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
₹110,540
|
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543B1HL, Black Matte) View Details
₹117,890
|
Haier 596L 3Star 2-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI | Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel | Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Silver) View Details
₹69,890
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Bespoke AI, Glass Door, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Smart Refrigerator with Auto Open Door (RS76CB81A341HL, Clean Navy) View Details
₹99,990
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 228 L, 2-Star Made in India Double Door Frost Free Refrigerator with Neo Frost Dual Cooling Technology (RFF265D/W0XIR0I0000GO, Brushed Silver) View Details
₹21,990
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
₹26,540
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details
₹28,990
|
Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GB-P, GE Black) View Details
₹24,790
|
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
₹38,990
|
Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333GB-P, Graphite Black) View Details
₹36,490
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details
₹15,290
|
Haier 190 L, 5 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205RG, Spiral Glass) View Details
₹17,990
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Direct Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABIU, Blue ILAN, Moist N Fresh, Auto Smart Connect with Base Stand Drawer) View Details
₹17,290
|
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASEU, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details
₹17,290
|
Godrej 183 L 3 Star | Farm Fresh Crisper Technology | Turbo Cooling Technology | Wide Shelf | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD R190C WRF NY BL, Navy Blue) View Details
₹13,290
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
₹16,490
|
Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver) View Details
₹11,990
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824HV/HL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
₹15,990
|
Haier 355 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details
₹38,980
|
Panasonic 450L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR-BK465BQKN,Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 401L) View Details
₹55,490
|
|
Haier 445 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-452TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details
₹46,990
|
Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
₹34,990
|
Haier 445 L, 2 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HRB-4952BIS-P, Inox Steel) View Details
₹50,990
|
|
Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Premium Glass Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass) View Details
₹72,490
|
|
|
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details
₹38,490
|
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
₹46,990
|
Samsung 419 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DB6A4B22HL, Clean Black) View Details
₹51,990
|
