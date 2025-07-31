Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live: All deals on electronics and appliances revealed here

By Bharat Sharma
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale has started, featuring major discounts on electronics and appliances. Shoppers can find deals on gadgets and more.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is back, and it’s loaded with some real bargains. This Amazon sale is a good time if you’ve been eyeing a new laptop or need a bigger monitor for work or gaming. TVs are available with strong discounts, and there’s a wide range of earbuds and headphones for anyone who wants better sound quality. Speakers and home theatres are also on offer, perfect for setting up a movie night at home. Gamers will find offers on the latest consoles. Home essentials haven’t been left out either, washing machines and refrigerators are seeing price cuts across brands. If you want to upgrade your electronics or appliances, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is worth checking out before these deals run out.

Best deals for you:

Deals on monitors during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 75% off

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, monitor deals are worth checking out, with discounts reaching up to 75%. Leading brands like Samsung, Dell, LG, and MSI all have their top models on offer. Whether you need a crisp Dell screen for productivity, a curved LG for movies, an MSI monitor for gaming, or a sleek Samsung display, this Amazon sale includes something for every setup. Take advantage of these limited-time prices to upgrade your viewing experience with reliable, high-quality monitors.

Deals on laptops during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is offering deals on laptops from top brands such as Apple, HP, and Lenovo. It doesn’t matter if you need a MacBook for creative work, an HP for everyday use, or a Lenovo for studies, there is something for everyone in this Amazon sale. With attractive price drops and various models available, this is a good time to get a dependable laptop at a lower price. Make the most of these limited-time offers before the festival ends.

Deals on TVs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 68% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is packed with TV offers, with up to 68% off on leading brands like TCL, Samsung, Philips, LG, and Xiaomi. This Amazon sale includes everything from high-end OLED screens to affordable LED options, so every viewer can find something suitable. If you are looking for a new television, now is the time to explore these exclusive deals before the festival comes to a close.

AC deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival - up to 50% off

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival is a great opportunity to upgrade your home cooling with split ACs up to 50% off. Top brands like Carrier, Voltas, Samsung, and LG are all included in the Amazon sale, offering their popular air conditioners at big discounts. With such strong offers, you can find a reliable, energy-saving AC to beat the heat without spending a fortune this season.

Speakers and home theatres during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 74% off

Speakers and home theatre deals are stealing the show during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, with discounts reaching up to 74%. The Amazon sale features a wide range of choices from JBL, Sony, boAt, Zebronics, and Bose. Whether you want deep bass for your music, clear vocals for movies, or reliable sound on the go, there are options for every style and budget. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your audio setup and enjoy great sound at home.

Earbuds and headphones during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings unbeatable deals on earbuds and headphones, with up to 75% off on popular brands. In this Amazon sale, Sony, JBL, and boAt are all included, so shoppers can pick premium noise-cancelling models or budget-friendly wireless choices. Perfect for calls, workouts, or music lovers, the festival’s audio deals offer something for everyone, making it a great time to shop for quality sound accessories.

Washing machine deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 63% off

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, shoppers can grab washing machines from LG, Samsung, IFB, and Haier at savings of up to 63%. The Amazon sale includes something for every need, from families looking for large capacity models to those seeking compact solutions. With prices dropping across leading brands, it’s the perfect opportunity to get a reliable washing machine for less and enjoy cleaner clothes without breaking the bank.

Refrigerator deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 39% off

Refrigerator deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival are cooling things down with discounts up to 39%. The Amazon sale highlights popular brands like Samsung, Haier, and LG. It doesn’t matter if you want a double-door fridge or a compact model for your room, there are plenty of choices available. Now is an ideal time to upgrade your kitchen freshness without spending extra.

Gaming consoles on sale during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 80% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings unbeatable savings on gaming consoles, with discounts as high as 80%. In this Amazon sale, you’ll find the Sony PS5 and Nintendo Switch 1 OLED among the featured deals. This is a great time for gamers to pick up a new console, enjoy popular titles, or even get a gift for someone special. Don’t miss these limited-time offers during the festival.

FAQs on electronics

  • Which speakers and home theatre brands are on sale?

    Favoured audio brands like JBL, Sony, boAt, Zebronics, and Bose are offering up to 74% off on speakers and home theatre systems.

  • Are the latest gaming consoles discounted in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival?

    Yes, new releases like the Sony PS5 and Nintendo Switch 1 OLED are featured with offers up to 80% off.

  • Are washing machines from top brands actually cheaper?

    Absolutely, washing machines from LG, Samsung, IFB, and Haier are being sold with discounts up to 63% during the Amazon sale.

  • What refrigerator models can I expect to find on discount?

    You’ll see a range of refrigerators from Samsung, Haier, and LG, including single and double-door models at up to 39% off.

  • Are festival deals available only online on Amazon?

    Yes, these special discounts are exclusive to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale and can be accessed through the Amazon India website or app.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

