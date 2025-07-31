Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live: All deals on electronics and appliances revealed here
Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale has started, featuring major discounts on electronics and appliances. Shoppers can find deals on gadgets and more.
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN
₹26,990
|
Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager
₹10,999
|
ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable
₹6,269
|
Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White)
₹32,990
|
HP 255 G10 Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver
₹22,342
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)
₹33,990
|
VW (Visio World 80 cm (32 inches) Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV VW32GQ1 (Black)
₹8,999
|
boAt Aavante Bar Groove, 16 W Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, 6HRS Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹1,399
|
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black
₹3,989
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black
₹7,990
|
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹10,999
|
Sony SA-D40M2 All in One 4.1ch Home Theatre System with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer – Black
₹9,489
|
DWH Wireless video games for tv gaming Retro gaming console with Game Stick 1080p Plug & Play TV Video Game Set for 2 player with 9Emulator for Kids & Old School Station Video Game
₹1,499
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
₹26,990
|
View Details
₹1,139
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
₹28,990
|
VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black)
₹6,990
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
₹72,990
|
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black
₹7,499
|
MSI PRO MP223 E2 21.45-Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 100Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1
₹5,699
|
LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black) View Details
₹6,299
|
Samsung 24 (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black View Details
₹8,199
|
LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black) View Details
₹7,499
|
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details
₹5,399
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black View Details
₹2,699
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
₹59,990
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
₹22,549
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD Anti-Glare Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg, fd0006TU, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
₹35,990
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 FHD (1920 x 1080), Intel Core i3-1315U, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel® UHD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg), X1504VA-NJ2324WS View Details
₹36,250
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13620H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ838WS View Details
₹66,990
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹111,999
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details
₹44,844.79
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
₹30,280
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
₹34,990
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details
₹23,490
|
|
Philips 80 cm (32 inches) 6100 Series Frameless HD Smart LED Google TV 32PFT6130/94 View Details
₹11,490
|
VW (Visio World 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black) View Details
₹17,999
|
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) View Details
₹11,499
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details
₹14,490
|
VW (Visio World 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black) View Details
₹12,999
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details
₹32,990
|
SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SWELS-PRO (Black) View Details
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
₹37,490
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
₹35,990
|
Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White) View Details
₹33,990
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood) View Details
₹33,490
|
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details
₹31,900
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White) View Details
₹42,990
|
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details
₹31,900
|
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V CAE, White) View Details
₹32,490
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
₹8,999
|
boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface Bluetooth Speaker(Vibing Blue) View Details
₹1,799
|
SONY ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black View Details
₹9,850
|
boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound, Up to 8 hrs of Playtime, BTv5.0, Built-in Mic, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, TF Card, AUX Port & USB Type-C Port(Midnight Black) View Details
₹2,553
|
JBL Go 3 Eco with eco-Friendly Recycled Materials and Packaging, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details
₹2,499
|
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
₹3,999
|
Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof and Dustproof, Black View Details
₹16,800
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
₹17,989
|
|
|
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
₹26,419
|
Zebronics 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details
₹3,499
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
₹12,999
|
|
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details
₹2,799
|
boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) View Details
₹1,699
|
Boult Newly Launched Astra Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds, Made in India (White Opal) View Details
₹1,199
|
realme Buds T200x True Wireless Earbuds with 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers, 25 dB ANC, Quad Mic, 45ms Latency, Upto 48 Hrs Playback, Fast Charge, IP55 Rated, BT 5.4 (Pure Black) View Details
₹1,499
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
₹6,335
|
JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details
₹3,999
|
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds, BTv5.4 with Auracast, TrueResponse Drivers, Adaptive ANC, Anti‑Wind + Transparency Modes, 30 Hrs Battery, Qi Fast Charge, 6‑Mics, 2Y Warranty, White-Silver View Details
₹17,990
|
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details
₹2,999
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details
₹4,999
|
boAt Rockerz 421 (2025 Launch), 40Hrs Battery, Low Latency(40ms), 40mm Drivers, ENx Technology, Integrated Controls, v5.4 Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Black Sabre) View Details
₹1,399
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details
₹3,989
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
₹2,799
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Blue) View Details
₹5,999
|
Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones View Details
₹2,499
|
Boult Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, BTv 5.4, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details
₹1,799
|
boAt Airdopes Plus 311 (2025 Launch), Glass Design, Dual Mics ENx, Fast Charge, 50 Hrs Battery, Low Latency, IPX4, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Charcoal Black) View Details
₹999
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
₹11,490
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details
₹12,790
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
₹35,490
|
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details
₹46,990
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details
₹15,290
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
₹17,990
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
₹13,990
|
Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
₹14,990
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
|
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model) View Details
₹11,990
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
₹25,990
|
Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver) View Details
₹12,190
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details
₹15,290
|
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology) View Details
₹15,740
|
|
LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
₹44,990
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
₹25,990
|
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z) View Details
₹28,990
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
₹81,990
|
Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details
₹20,790
|
Nintendo Switch OLED with Joy-Con Gaming Console - Neon Blue and Red View Details
₹27,999
|
Sony PlayStation5 Gaming Console (Slim) View Details
₹54,989
|
BELOXY Video Game for Kids , Handheld 400 in 1 Games for Kids - Game Box with TV Output & with Gaming Console - Rechargeable Video Game for Kids (Style 3) View Details
₹648
|
WORLDFIT Retro Game Stick with 20,000+ Games, 64GB Plug & Play Console, 4K HDMI Output, 2.4GHz Wireless Controllers, Classic Video Gaming for TV UT38 View Details
₹2,498
|
|
ASUS ROG Ally X, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 16:9 120Hz 500nits, 7/17.8cm, Windows 11 Home, Black, 678g, RC72LA-NH021W, AMD Radeon Graphics Handheld Gaming Console View Details
₹99,990
|
EWDGOES R36S Handheld Game Console 3.5 inch Preinstalled Emulator System Transparent Purple 32GB+64GB View Details
₹3,935
|
RUG Wireless Console Retro Video Game for TV- 4K Ultra HD |Video Game | Gaming Console| Retro Game Stick |Built-in 21000 +TV Game with Games & 64Gb,Retro Game Console, Plug & Play Video TV Game 4K Ultra Games| 9 Emulators|Dual-Player Setup|2.4G Wireless Game Stick for all age Group easy to use roller BLACK. View Details
₹1,298
|
|
EvoFox Deck Smartphone Gamepad with iPhone/Android, XBOX, HID & Keymap mode for Android | Bluetooth v5.0 | Dual Vibration motors | Magnetic Hall 3D Joysticks | RGB Lighting and Backlit Controls View Details
₹3,299
