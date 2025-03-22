Menu Explore
Big Discounts! Powerful gaming laptops at up to 58% off from Asus, Dell, Lenovo and more

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 22, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Huge discounts on high-performance gaming laptops, with savings up to 58%! Don't miss the Amazon Sale for powerful laptops at unbeatable prices.

MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067IN
₹58,711

₹58,711

Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59KG

HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060,16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, White, 1.63kg) 120Hz, 0.2MS, OLED, 3K,14-inch(35.6cm), Tempest Cooling, fb0089TX
₹125,990

₹125,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop
₹63,990

₹63,990

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 240Hz 500Nits Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.5Kg), 82WM00FEIN
₹156,190

₹156,190

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-4GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 17.3/43.94cm, Windows 11, Gray, 2.6KG, FX707ZC4-HX067W, 90WHr Battery Gaming Laptop
₹68,990

₹68,990

ASUS ROG Strix G16(2023), Intel Core i7-13650HX, 13th Gen, RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 165Hz, 16, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Gray, 2.50KG, G614JU-N3200WS, 90WHr Battery, Gaming Laptop
₹115,951

₹115,951

ASUS Vivobook 16X, Intel Core i5-12500H, 2.5 GHz, RTX 2050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 144Hz 300nits, 16, Windows 11, Office Home, Cool Silver, 1.80KG, K3605ZF-RP258WS, 50WHr Battery Gaming Laptop
₹59,990

₹59,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS
₹94,990

₹94,990

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 90WHr Battery, Intel Core i9-13980HX 13th Gen, 16 QHD+ 240Hz, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/4-Zone RGB/Grey/2.50 kg), G614JV-N414
₹159,990

₹159,990

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, Gaming Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Built-in AI, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070,16 2.5K QHD+ (40.64cm) 240Hz (32GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Grey/1.85 kg), GU605MI-QP253WS
₹209,990

₹209,990

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 (2024), Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 14900HX 14th Gen, 16(40.64cm) 2.5K QHD+240Hz (32GB DDR5/2TB SSD/12GB RTX 4080/Win11/Per-Key RGB/90WHr/Black/2.65Kg),G634JZR-CM932WS
₹279,990

₹279,990

ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) with Office 2024 + M365 Basic*, AI PC Core 7 240H (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/6 GB Graphics/RTX 4050/144 Hz) Gaming Laptop (16 Inch, Matte Black, 1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS
₹92,990

₹92,990

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, Gaming Laptop, 16 ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz 500 nits, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Win 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/1.85 Kg), GA605WV-QP078WS
₹194,790

₹194,790

HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060,16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win 11,Office 21, Black,1.63kg) 120Hz, 0.2MS, 3K, OLED, 14-inch(35.6cm), Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, fb0007TX
₹126,890

₹126,890

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling (Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.37kg) fb0147AX/fb0184AX
₹49,074

₹49,074

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
₹59,990

₹59,990

HP [Smart Choice Omen Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, 16.1(40.9 Cm), FHD, IPS, 165 Hz, 300 Nits, 16GB DDR5, 1Tb SSD, RGB Kb, 7Ms Response Time (Win 11, Black, 2.32 Kg),Xd0020Ax
₹108,990

₹108,990

HP Pavilion 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black, 1.98kg), 15-ec1105AX
₹55,900

₹55,900

HP OMEN, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Black, 2.35kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch(40.9cm) Gaming Laptop, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, wf0148TX
₹136,600

₹136,600

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 4GB RTX 2050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 50W TGP, FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, Dual Speakers (Blue, 2.37 kg), fa1226TX
₹57,690

₹57,690

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050 (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Win 11, Office21, 144 Hz, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, Black, 2.29kg, 15-fa1274TX
₹84,990

₹84,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i7-13650HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00LXIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop
₹94,990

₹94,990

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 500Nits 240Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/100% DCI-P3/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.5Kg), 83DF003NIN
₹157,190

₹157,190

Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00BHIN, 100% sRGB Gaming Laptop
₹72,990

₹72,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop
₹62,490

₹62,490

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6(39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black

₹69,990

Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Core i5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB (12GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/100% sRGB/3 Month Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS008VIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K2022VIN View Details checkDetails

₹63,350

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹81,490

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AI Powered Ryzen 7 7840HS | NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16 Inches (40.64cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 82Y9009KIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹119,999

Acer Nitro 7 9th Gen Core i5 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Thin and Light Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10/6GB Graphics/Obsidian Black/2.5kg), AN715-51 View Details checkDetails

₹54,000

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS with RTX 2050 4 GB Graphics (8 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/144Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD Display, 2.1 KG View Details checkDetails

₹52,200

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-14700HX Processor, RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6, WUXGA Display, 400 nits, 165Hz Refresh Rate (Win 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD) - PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) View Details checkDetails

₹114,990

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics, 165Hz Display (16GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details checkDetails

₹75,790

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 3050 Graphics 6 GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details checkDetails

₹73,155

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16) WUXGA Display View Details checkDetails

₹109,999

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Processor/ 15.6(39.6cms) FHD 144Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/RTX 4050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6), ANV15-51 View Details checkDetails

₹77,690

Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop with 39.62 cm (15.6) FHD IPS Display (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/144 Hz/RGB Backlit), AN515-58, 2.5 KG View Details checkDetails

₹70,990

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i9 (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070) PH16-71, WQXGA Display, Abyssal Black, 2.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹184,990

Dell Alienware m16 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-13650HX/16GB/512GB/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 100% sRGB/NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee/Dark Metallic Moon/ View Details checkDetails

₹140,990

Dell Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 13900HK Processor/32GB/2TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6/ 16(40.64cm) QHD+ 240Hz, 3ms, DCI-P3 100%/Win 11+MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.72kg View Details checkDetails

₹349,990

Dell G15-5525 Gaming Laptop, R7-6800H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, AMD, NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 15.6 (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, 165 Hz 300 nits, Win 11+ MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Phantom Grey View Details checkDetails

₹104,090

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹78,990

Dell [Smartchoice] Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop,Intel Ultra 9 185H,32GB DDR5,1TB SSD,Nvidia RTX 4070 8 Gb GDDR6,16 (40.6Cm) QHD+ 240Hz,Nvidia G-Sync +Alienfx RGB Backlit Kb,Dark Metallic,2.61Kg View Details checkDetails

₹215,590

MSI Katana 17, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13620H, 44CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX2050, 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B13UCXK-256IN View Details checkDetails

₹73,420

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop(32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Star Blue/1.99Kg), A1VFG-058IN View Details checkDetails

₹144,645

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1808IN View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i7-13620H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1806IN View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

The Amazon Sale is here with incredible discounts on high-performance gaming laptops. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your setup. Enjoy savings of up to 58% on a wide selection of laptops designed to deliver smooth, lag-free gameplay. From ultra-fast processors to stunning graphics, these gaming laptops offer everything you need for an immersive experience. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to grab the best deals and take your gaming to the next level with top-quality laptops at unbeatable prices.

Score big savings on top gaming laptops in the Amazon Sale.

Top deals

Asus gaming laptops available for up to 35% on Amazon Sale

Enjoy up to 35% off on powerful Asus gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale. Get top-tier performance and stunning visuals at a fraction of the price. Don’t miss these exclusive deals for your next gaming upgrade.

Up to 34% off on HP gaming laptops during Amazon Sale

Take advantage of up to 34% off on HP gaming laptops in the Amazon Sale. With powerful specs and reliable performance, these laptops are perfect for an immersive gaming experience at an unbeatable price.

Lenovo gaming laptops at up to 32% off on Amazon

Save up to 32% on Lenovo gaming laptops and level up your gameplay. Known for their sleek design and excellent performance, these laptops are now available at a great discount on Amazon.

Save up to 50% off on Acer gaming laptops

Acer gaming laptops are now available with discounts of up to 50%. Get amazing value with high-speed performance and exceptional graphics, perfect for both casual and competitive gamers.

Dell gaming laptops available at up to 38% off on Amazon Sale

Get up to 38% off on Dell gaming laptops in the Amazon Sale. With advanced features and smooth performance, these laptops will elevate your gaming experience while saving you big bucks.

MSI gaming laptops at up to 46% off on Amazon Sale

Save up to 46% on MSI gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale. These high-performance laptops offer amazing graphics and speed, making them ideal for gamers looking for an edge in every match.

FAQs

  • How long is the Amazon Sale on gaming laptops?

    The Amazon Sale on gaming laptops is a limited-time event, so be sure to grab your deals before it ends!

  • What brands are included in the Amazon Sale?

    The sale includes top brands like Asus, Dell, Lenovo, HP, MSI, and Acer, all offering significant discounts.

  • Can I return a gaming laptop purchased during the Amazon Sale?

    Yes, Amazon's return policy applies to laptops purchased during the sale, allowing returns within the specified period.

  • Are these discounts available worldwide?

    The discounts are primarily available in regions where the Amazon Sale is active, such as the US, UK, and others. Check your local Amazon site for details.

  • Do I need a coupon to get these discounts?

    No coupon is needed—discounts are automatically applied during checkout on the Amazon Sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

