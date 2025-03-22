Big Discounts! Powerful gaming laptops at up to 58% off from Asus, Dell, Lenovo and more
Mar 22, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Huge discounts on high-performance gaming laptops, with savings up to 58%! Don't miss the Amazon Sale for powerful laptops at unbeatable prices.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067IN View Details
|
₹58,711
|
|
|
Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59KG View Details
|
|
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060,16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, White, 1.63kg) 120Hz, 0.2MS, OLED, 3K,14-inch(35.6cm), Tempest Cooling, fb0089TX View Details
|
₹125,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 240Hz 500Nits Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.5Kg), 82WM00FEIN View Details
|
₹156,190
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-4GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 17.3/43.94cm, Windows 11, Gray, 2.6KG, FX707ZC4-HX067W, 90WHr Battery Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16(2023), Intel Core i7-13650HX, 13th Gen, RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 165Hz, 16, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Gray, 2.50KG, G614JU-N3200WS, 90WHr Battery, Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹115,951
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X, Intel Core i5-12500H, 2.5 GHz, RTX 2050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 144Hz 300nits, 16, Windows 11, Office Home, Cool Silver, 1.80KG, K3605ZF-RP258WS, 50WHr Battery Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS View Details
|
₹94,990
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 90WHr Battery, Intel Core i9-13980HX 13th Gen, 16 QHD+ 240Hz, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/4-Zone RGB/Grey/2.50 kg), G614JV-N414 (14 kg), View Details
|
₹159,990
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, Gaming Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Built-in AI, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070,16 2.5K QHD+ (40.64cm) 240Hz (32GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Grey/1.85 kg), GU605MI-QP253WS View Details
|
₹209,990
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 (2024), Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 14900HX 14th Gen, 16(40.64cm) 2.5K QHD+240Hz (32GB DDR5/2TB SSD/12GB RTX 4080/Win11/Per-Key RGB/90WHr/Black/2.65Kg),G634JZR-CM932WS View Details
|
₹279,990
|
|
|
ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) with Office 2024 + M365 Basic*, AI PC Core 7 240H (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/6 GB Graphics/RTX 4050/144 Hz) Gaming Laptop (16 Inch, Matte Black, 1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS View Details
|
₹92,990
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, Gaming Laptop, 16 ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz 500 nits, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Win 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/1.85 Kg), GA605WV-QP078WS View Details
|
₹194,790
|
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060,16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win 11,Office 21, Black,1.63kg) 120Hz, 0.2MS, 3K, OLED, 14-inch(35.6cm), Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, fb0007TX View Details
|
₹126,890
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling (Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.37kg) fb0147AX/fb0184AX View Details
|
₹49,074
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
HP [Smart Choice Omen Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, 16.1(40.9 Cm), FHD, IPS, 165 Hz, 300 Nits, 16GB DDR5, 1Tb SSD, RGB Kb, 7Ms Response Time (Win 11, Black, 2.32 Kg),Xd0020Ax View Details
|
₹108,990
|
|
|
HP Pavilion 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black, 1.98kg), 15-ec1105AX View Details
|
₹55,900
|
|
|
HP OMEN, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Black, 2.35kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch(40.9cm) Gaming Laptop, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, wf0148TX View Details
|
₹136,600
|
|
|
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 4GB RTX 2050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 50W TGP, FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, Dual Speakers (Blue, 2.37 kg), fa1226TX View Details
|
₹57,690
|
|
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050 (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Win 11, Office21, 144 Hz, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, Black, 2.29kg, 15-fa1274TX View Details
|
₹84,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i7-13650HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00LXIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹94,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 500Nits 240Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/100% DCI-P3/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.5Kg), 83DF003NIN View Details
|
₹157,190
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00BHIN, 100% sRGB Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹72,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹62,490
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6(39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg),82K101EEIN View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Core i5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB (12GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/100% sRGB/3 Month Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS008VIN Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K2022VIN View Details
|
₹63,350
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹81,490
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AI Powered Ryzen 7 7840HS | NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16 Inches (40.64cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 82Y9009KIN Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹119,999
|
|
|
Acer Nitro 7 9th Gen Core i5 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Thin and Light Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10/6GB Graphics/Obsidian Black/2.5kg), AN715-51 View Details
|
₹54,000
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS with RTX 2050 4 GB Graphics (8 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/144Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD Display, 2.1 KG View Details
|
₹52,200
|
|
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-14700HX Processor, RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6, WUXGA Display, 400 nits, 165Hz Refresh Rate (Win 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD) - PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) View Details
|
₹114,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics, 165Hz Display (16GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details
|
₹75,790
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 3050 Graphics 6 GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details
|
₹73,155
|
|
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16) WUXGA Display View Details
|
₹109,999
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Processor/ 15.6(39.6cms) FHD 144Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/RTX 4050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6), ANV15-51 View Details
|
₹77,690
|
|
|
Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop with 39.62 cm (15.6) FHD IPS Display (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/144 Hz/RGB Backlit), AN515-58, 2.5 KG View Details
|
₹70,990
|
|
|
Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i9 (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070) PH16-71, WQXGA Display, Abyssal Black, 2.6 KG View Details
|
₹184,990
|
|
|
Dell Alienware m16 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-13650HX/16GB/512GB/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 100% sRGB/NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee/Dark Metallic Moon/ View Details
|
₹140,990
|
|
|
Dell Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 13900HK Processor/32GB/2TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6/ 16(40.64cm) QHD+ 240Hz, 3ms, DCI-P3 100%/Win 11+MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.72kg View Details
|
₹349,990
|
|
|
Dell G15-5525 Gaming Laptop, R7-6800H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, AMD, NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 15.6 (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, 165 Hz 300 nits, Win 11+ MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Phantom Grey View Details
|
₹104,090
|
|
|
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹78,990
|
|
|
Dell [Smartchoice] Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop,Intel Ultra 9 185H,32GB DDR5,1TB SSD,Nvidia RTX 4070 8 Gb GDDR6,16 (40.6Cm) QHD+ 240Hz,Nvidia G-Sync +Alienfx RGB Backlit Kb,Dark Metallic,2.61Kg View Details
|
₹215,590
|
|
|
MSI Katana 17, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13620H, 44CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX2050, 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B13UCXK-256IN View Details
|
₹73,420
|
|
|
MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop(32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Star Blue/1.99Kg), A1VFG-058IN View Details
|
₹144,645
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1808IN View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i7-13620H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1806IN View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
