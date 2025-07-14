Make your drives safer and smarter with the best dashcams on Prime Day Sale 2025: HUGE discounts on top brands
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 06:00 AM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers exciting discounts on dashcams with night vision, GPS, app support and wide-angle coverage for safer driving experiences.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro X by Hero Group | 3MP 1296P FHD+ Camera | NightPulse Vision | Wide-Angle FOV | Supercapacitor | Built-in Wi-Fi, Mic | App Control | G-Sensor | Up to 1TB Storage | (Midnight Blue) View Details
|
₹3,290
|
|
|
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details
|
₹2,118.94
|
|
|
DDPAI Dash Cam, with Wi-Fi 1296P Dash Camera, Emergency Accident Lock, 140 Wide Angle, Car DVR Dashboard Camera with G-Sensor, WDR, Built-in Super Capacitor, SD Card Upto 1TB Supported - Mini PRO View Details
|
₹2,990
|
|
|
70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Car DashCam, 3K 1944P, 5MP IMX335 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details
|
₹8,574.34
|
|
|
NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹4,503
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in India View Details
|
₹8,084
|
|
|
Onelap Vidsure™ (2025 Launch Front + Rear) - 3K Dashcam for Car | Real Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 5MP 3K UpScaled to 3840p Front | 2MP 1080p Rear FHD | HDR | 1.47 LCD Display | Dual Port Car Charger View Details
|
₹7,890
|
|
|
Crossbeats RoadEye Neo Dash Camera for Car | WiFi & APP | 2MP FHD 1080p 170° Wide Angle Dashcam | 360° Front Camera for Car | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop & Audio Recording | Easy DIY Set Up View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Boult Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details
|
₹2,119
|
|
|
70mai A200 HDR Dual Dash Camera, 1080P Real HDR Front & 1080P Rear, Night Owl Vision, MaiColour Vivid+, G-Sensor, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Mode View Details
|
₹8,023.14
|
|
|
REDTIGER 4K+4K Dash Cam Front and Rear, Dual STARVIS 2 IMX678 Sensor, 5.8GHz WiFi APP Control Car Camera with Built-in 128GB, Voice Control, 4 Touch Screen, HDR Night View, 24/7 Parking Mode(F77) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
FitSpark DC-101 Pro ADAS 4MP Real 2K Dual Channel Dash Camera No.1 Novatek AI Chipset High Definition 2.7 IPS TrueColors Display Super Night Vision GPS & WiFi | Read Offer for Free Parking Kit View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
REDTIGER 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam 5G WiFi Built-in GPS, Free 64GB Card, 2160P+1080P+1080P Front and Rear Inside Loop Recording, Triple Car Camera with 3 Inch Screen, IR Night View, WDR, Parking Mode View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
WOLFBOX i07 3 Channel Dash Cam for Car with Built-in WiFi GPS, 1440P + 1080P + 1080P Triple Car Dash Camera, 3 LCD, IR Night View, 24H Parking Monitor, 32GB Card Included View Details
|
₹15,790
|
|
|
AZDOME M550 Pro5G WiFi 3Channel Dash Cam for Car Built-in GPS, 4K+1080P Dual Dashcam for Car Front and Rear 1440P+1080P, 512GB, 3.19 IPS Screen, IR Night Vision, 24H Parking Mode - Car Accessories View Details
|
₹17,949
|
|
